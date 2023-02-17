You are here

  • Home
  • British minister for the Middle East calls for shared security partnerships to mitigate Iranian security risks

British minister for the Middle East calls for shared security partnerships to mitigate Iranian security risks

Lord Ahmad visited the Kingdom as his final stop on a three-day Gulf-wide tour. (Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
Lord Ahmad visited the Kingdom as his final stop on a three-day Gulf-wide tour. (Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5sx2

Updated 17 February 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

British minister for the Middle East calls for shared security partnerships to mitigate Iranian security risks

British minister for the Middle East calls for shared security partnerships to mitigate Iranian security risks
  • Lord Ahmad says only way to mitigate region’s security risks and in Ukraine is through cooperation, shared knowledge and security partnerships
  • Minister’s visit to Kingdom is final stop on a three-day Gulf-wide tour
Updated 17 February 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: The only way to mitigate security risks within the region and in Ukraine is through cooperation, shared knowledge and security partnerships, Tariq Ahmad, British Minister for the Middle East told Arab News.

“One of the biggest threats we face in this region…is the threat we face currently from Iran,” Lord Ahmad told Arab News during his visit to the UK Embassy in Riyadh.

The minister visited the Kingdom as his final stop on a three-day Gulf-wide tour, following Bahrain and Kuwait, during which he held meetings to strengthen joint efforts in shared security issues, human rights and education.

“As a partner and a friend to Saudi Arabia, we have regular reviews of our relationship, the kind of common ambitions we have, and also areas where we can have a quite candid exchange of views,” he said.

During his visit on Wednesday, the British minister met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, and President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri.

Many of the discussions during his visit centered around shared security challenges posed by Iran’s continued threats to the region and Ukraine and its supplying of arms to the Houthis.

“That concerns us, not just as friends and partners to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but it impacts the whole region,” he said, adding that the supplying of weapons to the Houthis brings “instability and continued real crisis to the people of Yemen” and constitutes a direct threat to Saudi Arabia.

Lord Ahmad discussed the humanitarian toll of the Iranian regime, citing its trampling of women’s rights and its brutal suppression of its own people following Mahsa Amini’s death, including the “imprisonment of over 18,000 people” and the execution of protestors.

The British minister also discussed the dangers of Iran providing weapons to Russia.

“We share those concerns because it’s also impacting the Iranian people. But there’s (another) element to that. We’ve seen Iran foster ties with Russia (and) provide drones and equipment, which are now used against the innocent people of Ukraine," he said.

Lord Ahmad explained that cooperation in security partnerships and intelligence can help mitigate threats and counter Iranian terrorism.

Near the end of his visit to the Kingdom, the minister announced the 12 finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2022-23 at the UK Embassy in Riyadh.

“We’re celebrating the finalists who really present the strength of the relationship between our two countries,” he said.

“Education is all about the here and now and building for the future.”

He sat down with the finalists to discuss their studies in the UK, how their experiences have impacted their lives and the work they do today in the Kingdom.

The award celebrates the achievements of UK alumni worldwide and aims to showcase Saudi finalists selected for their contribution to strengthening Saudi-UK relations and their outstanding accomplishments as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom UK

Related

Britain's King Charles III is greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Trafalgar Square, central London, on February 14. (AFP)
Middle-East
Britain’s King Charles meets Turkiye-Syria earthquake volunteers

Ancient Saudi city leaving ‘honorable impression’ on tourists

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient Saudi city leaving ‘honorable impression’ on tourists

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
  • Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age
Updated 16 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Jubbah, home to prominent heritage sites and mesmerizing desert destinations, is “amazing” tourists with its ancient artifacts, tour guides told Arab News.

Located more than 90 km north of the city of Hail, the old city is visited by local and international tourists year-round.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage renovated and developed the site, which was registered in 2015 on the UNESCO World Heritage List by unanimous vote.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

“Jubbah has been listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List, as it is visited by thousands of people from all around the world. It has also been among the orientalists’ best sites and was visited by Lady Anne Blunt, who said that it is the most beautiful — yet, strangest place — she has ever visited, as well as Charles and Hooper,” tour guide Mohammed Al-Fuhaid Al-Suhaiman told Arab News.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age.

FASTFACTS

• Located more than 90 km north of the city of Hail, the old city is visited by local and international tourists year-round.

• The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage renovated and developed the site, which was registered in 2015 on the UNESCO World Heritage List by unanimous vote.

“The most prominent tourist destinations in Jubbah are Umm Sinman Mountain in Nafud Al-Kabir desert, comprising more than 5,000 archaeological engravings and 200-plus year old historical heritage components internationally acknowledged and listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List,” he said.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

Umm Sinman Mountain has an abundance of Thamudic and Stone Age engravings as well as drawings. The city also comprises many farms estimated to contain 80,000 palm trees.

Al-Suhaiman added: “It is the city of open doors, as its people are known for their generosity and warm welcoming of guests and tourists, with arms wide open, appreciation and respect, leaving an honorable impression of the place.”

He said that Jubbah’s further transformation into a popular tourist hub will require infrastructure development. The site needs more hotels and inns for accommodation as well as a road network, he added.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

Nasser Al-Thuwaini, a tourism expert, spoke to Arab News about Jubbah’s tourism potential.

“Jubbah is a world tourism destination, given that it receives daily a huge number of multinational tourists to witness its engravings, heritage and museums, while enjoying its vibes, nature and the good spirit of its people,” he said.

“Tourists are always amazed and impressed by the diversity of its rich terrain, engravings and the generosity of its people, which encourages them to pay another visit. They are usually amazed by its engravings and its historical depth,” he added.

Jubbah is open all week during specific working hours and offers tourists famous dishes of the region, too.

 

Topics: Jubbah Umm Sinman Mountain Nafud Al-Kabir Desert Saudi Arabia

Related

History, mystery and magic as first Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival wraps up video
Saudi Arabia
History, mystery and magic as first Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival wraps up
Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway photos
Travel
Farasani people find summer solace in ancient Saudi getaway

Turki Al-Sheikh fulfills the dream of a Syrian orphan

Turki Al-Sheikh fulfills the dream of a Syrian orphan
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Turki Al-Sheikh fulfills the dream of a Syrian orphan

Turki Al-Sheikh fulfills the dream of a Syrian orphan
  • Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi went to Syria to cover the earthquake
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: After the destructive earthquake that recently hit Syria and Turkiye, Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi went to Syria to cover the disaster, where he met families and children who had been affected by the disaster.

In a video that went viral with over 2.3 million views, which Al-Shamsi posted on Feb. 16 to his Twitter account, the journalist asked these kids about their dreams.

Among the group was Rabea Shaheen, a Syrian kid of about 10 years old, who captured the public’s attention with his wide smile and optimism despite the loss he and his family experienced. 

Shaheen said that he would love to meet the players of Al-Nassr club, especially the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi club’s superstar.

Without hesitation, Shaheen said that he would love to take his parents with him before remembering that his father had passed away as he fought to hold back tears behind his smile.

Al-Shamsi told Shaheen, “One day, your dream will come true. You will get to go to the stadium and take the people you love with you, where you will see Ronaldo, and perhaps he will give you one of Al-Nassr’s club T-shirts,” to which Shaheen replied, “Ameen.”

The touching story reached Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, who, moved by Shaheen’s experience, invited the boy and his mother to visit so he could make his dream come true.

Al-Sheikh replied to Al-Shamsi’s video and said in a message he posted to his official Twitter account: “My kid, you and your mother are more than welcome to come and visit.”

His tweet received over 8 million views.

Moayad Al-Thagafi, a Saudi doctor and social media influencer commented: “May God reward you for your generosity. We are so excited to see Shaheen’s happiness once you make his wish come true.”

Loay Al-Shareef, another Saudi social media influencer, said that Al-Sheikh’s gesture was “not surprising at all,” as the chairman is known for his generosity, having an extensive record in humanitarian donations inside and outside the Kingdom.

In November last year, Al-Sheikh bought a painting created by autistic youths in Saudi Arabia for SR200,000 ($53,000). In 2021, he donated SR1 million to a hospital in Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria Turki Al-Sheikh

Related

Special Earthquake devastation reveals humanitarian cost of isolating Syria’s Assad regime photos
Middle-East
Earthquake devastation reveals humanitarian cost of isolating Syria’s Assad regime
UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria
Middle-East
UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Kosovar president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu on the anniversary of her country's independence day, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In his cable, the king expressed his best wishes, including continuous good health and happiness for Osmani-Sadriu and for progress and prosperity for the government and people of Kosovo.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable on Friday, SPA reported.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kosovo King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
World
Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador
Offbeat
Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador

Dhahran exhibition features 32 Saudi artists’ works interpreting the planet

Dhahran exhibition features 32 Saudi artists’ works interpreting the planet
Updated 17 February 2023
Jasmine Bager

Dhahran exhibition features 32 Saudi artists’ works interpreting the planet

Dhahran exhibition features 32 Saudi artists’ works interpreting the planet
  • Focus on Kingdom’s heritage and varied landscape
  • Display includes Arabic calligraphy, photography, sculpture
Updated 17 February 2023
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: A new exhibition kicked off in Dhahran on Thursday with 32 Saudi artists showcasing their interpretation and connection to Earth using various mediums and styles.

Presented in collaboration with the Dammam Culture and Arts Association, a branch of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, Ithra’s “From Earth” exhibition focuses on each artist’s relationship with the natural heritage and varied landscape of Saudi Arabia.

The work incorporates multimedia, plastic artworks, installations, sculptures, serial artworks, photography and Arabic calligraphy.

Through a mix of invited artists and an open call by Ithra, participants submitted their artworks and a jury of experts made the selection.

The display is presented in a carefully curated labyrinth, down a long path from the entrance and into gallery two at the museum.

“The exhibition aims to depict a wide range of perspectives, to echo the tangible and intangible aspects of the artists’ experience, and to showcase the artists’ interactions with the Saudi environment — reflected through original and unique works of art,” a statement from Ithra reads.

Farah Abushullaih, head of museums at Ithra, told Arab News she was excited to have been introduced to so many emerging artists. It was a chance for anyone interested to join.

“This is the first exhibition of its kind in Ithra — the first time we have collaborated with a local entity to create an open call for artists who are emerging rather than more established.

“It’s a nice mix between the open call artists and a few commissioned artists who are top tier that we wanted to create the dialogue between the emerging and established artists,” she told Arab News.

“In terms of the order and the curation of this exhibition because of the variety of the theme, the curation and the flow of this exhibition is more open to the different things that we’re discussing in terms of getting ‘From Earth.’

“Each artist has a specific angle that they’re representing in terms of ‘From Earth’— what it means to them. There are artists that are using different materials that are from our land, audio visual artists who are creating audio visual installations related to the land. We also have artists who are depicting their feelings through paintings, and the different mediums throughout this exhibition,” she said.

Abushullaih said the quality and professionalism of the artists exceeded their expectations.

“Compared to what we’ve seen a few years before in terms of emerging artists, you can tell that they have done their homework. They’ve researched the topics extremely well. The quality of the production of the work is at a very high standard. And then thankfully, we had no problems whatsoever with the quality of installations,” she said. 

Yousef Al-Harbi, the director of the Dammam Culture and Arts Association who partnered with Ithra on this exhibit, echoed Abushullaih’s sentiments.

He congratulated the artists who were in attendance on opening night and was impressed by their dedication and talent.

“The exhibition carries many concepts, symbols, and connotations that have influential and motivational aspects. Earth is the concept, idea and symbol, which artists choose to explore as it encourages them to passionately excel creatively, as well as pay tribute to their own roots to progress forward. The artists use Earth as an inspiration to promote a sense of belonging to the land and its details which are reflected within and which they carry wherever they go,” Al-Harbi said.

The exhibition plans to offer workshops, local meetups, masterclasses and lectures to expand dialogue and collaboration.

Visitors can enjoy the space between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. until Aug. 9.

Tickets start at SR35 ($9) and can be booked via the Ithra website or App. Tickets are free for those with the art and premium memberships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art culture

Related

The exhibition's artworks combine elements of reality and imagination. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh artists focus on creativity in ‘Dreams’ exhibition

Saudi Arabia launches third aerial geophysical survey in Asir region

Saudi Arabia launches third aerial geophysical survey in Asir region
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches third aerial geophysical survey in Asir region

Saudi Arabia launches third aerial geophysical survey in Asir region
  • Data will feed and enrich the content of the national geological database
  • Four low-altitude winged aircraft loaded with magnetometers and radiation instruments will operate in the area for seven hours a day, seven days a week
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An aerial geophysical survey project, part of the Regional Geological Survey Program implemented by the Saudi Geological Survey, was launched recently in the Asir region, with the support and direct follow-up of Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, governor of the region.
SGS spokesman Tareq Aba Al-Khail said that the project, which is also one of the initiatives of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, aims to maximize the added value from the mining sector by gathering high-resolution and reliable geological data for the Arabian Shield.
Data will feed and enrich the content of the national geological database, and will be used to support mineral exploration, which will help in Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and diversify its revenue sources. Data will also serve as a foundation for attracting investments in the mining sector, achieving one of the major goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Aba Al-Khail added that in conjunction with this national work, the SGS has called for a workshop to introduce the project, in coordination with the emirate of Asir region and under the direct supervision of the governor of the region.
Prince Turki has issued directions to hold a workshop with leaders of the governorates, heads of centers, employees of the emirate and officials in the Asir region to review the objectives, importance, duration and work of the project.
Aba Al-Khail said that this introductory meeting with officials is a simultaneous and important step to deliver joint awareness introductory media messages to all segments of society in the Asir region about the nature of the project.
“The project seeks to gather geophysical data through devices and sensors by specialized aircraft,” he said, stressing the importance of the support and cooperation of the community of the Asir region for the success of the national mission.
Regional Geological Survey Program Director Wadee Kashghari said that this project is the third phase of aerial surveys implemented by the initiative after Dawadmi Station and Al-Baha Station.
Four low-altitude winged aircraft loaded with magnetometers and radiation instruments will operate in the area for seven hours a day, seven days a week.
He said that other projects within the initiative also have been launched, such as the geochemical survey project from Bisha governorate.
Kashghari said that other projects will be implemented in later stages, such as the geological maps project.
“These projects would allow us to gather various geological data with accurate specifications for the purpose of attracting those interested in mining investment and creating new mining opportunities due to their economic and developmental impact,” he said, underlining that the mining sector is a promising and vital sector for the future of the country and the obtained data will serve the government sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Geological Survey Asir region

Related

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Saudi Arabia launches National Geological Database
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches National Geological Database

Latest updates

Ancient Saudi city leaving ‘honorable impression’ on tourists
Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)
Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer
Photo/Supplied
Awesome Ashok storms into 2-shot lead in Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Awesome Ashok storms into 2-shot lead in Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
Sharjah Safari Park, largest outside Africa, celebrates first anniversary
Sharjah Safari Park, largest outside Africa, celebrates first anniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.