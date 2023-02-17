You are here

Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan

Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan
Harvey Nichols kick started Ramadan Caravan which displays more than 50 brands. (AN)
Updated 17 February 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan

Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan
  • The caravan offers a range of fashion options, including dresses, abayas, kaftans, accessories as well as trays and chests
Updated 17 February 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh luxury department store Harvey Nichols launched the eighth edition of its Ramadan Caravan fashion event on Feb. 15 ahead of the holy month.

Offering fashion and accessories from top regional and local designers, the opening event took place in Mode Mall Al-Faisaliah.

VIP customers, designers and Saudi Arabia’s most prominent social figures and influencers, as well as media, attended the launch.

The caravan offers a range of fashion options, including dresses, abayas, kaftans, accessories as well as trays and chests.

Mona Al-Fryan, owner of the Jilbab brand, said that she has taken part in the caravan for seven years, with her brand having a close relationship with the luxury department store.

“This year’s collection is different from previous years because we liked to add change as our eyes got used to plain styles. That is why I designed a striped style collection ... a new style that we are not used to, and the whole collection is in black and white,” Al-Fryan told Arab News.

At the opening ceremony, guests enjoyed a range of interactive experiences. A build-your-basket corner was showcased by Kuwaiti-based brand Nagwa while The Scent Experience presented by Accents featured handmade perfume Tolah bottles created by local artisan Ashwag. Luxury chocolate bars by Q Chocolates were offered to guests. DJ Alaa Jazaeri performed to boost the atmosphere while guests took photos at the 360 photobooth.

Hala Fattani, designer of L by Hala, said that she created her collection of Ramadan evening dresses exclusively for the event.

“This is my first participation in Harvey Nichols Ramadan Caravan, and my collection is made out of French lace and Italian linen, so it’s very feminine and the colors are all pastel, and it moves naturally when you move.”

Ramadan Caravan began in 2015 and has taken place every year since. It has expanded from a few local brands fashion to include major Saudi and regional labels, as well as food, decorative and homeware items.

More than 35 brands showcased their collection at Harvey Nichols including Haifa Al-Megren, Johanna Ortiz, Aseel Collection, Fabie, Al-Maha Designs, Samuda, Glidah, Masheal Al-Torath and more.

Aseel Al-Zamel, a designer, showcased a collection suitable for evening events like iftar and gatherings.

“We designed the Ramadan collection using silk and crystal, and many of our designs are influenced by our heritage, such as the Najdi thobe. My sister Suha and I founded the brand.”

Ramadan Caravan is open until April 25 at the Harvey Nichols department store in Riyadh.

Topics: Riyadh Ramadan Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Kosovar president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu on the anniversary of her country's independence day, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In his cable, the king expressed his best wishes, including continuous good health and happiness for Osmani-Sadriu and for progress and prosperity for the government and people of Kosovo.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable on Friday, SPA reported.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kosovo King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

DHAHRAN: A new exhibition kicked off in Dhahran on Thursday with 32 Saudi artists showcasing their interpretation and connection to Earth using various mediums and styles.

Presented in collaboration with the Dammam Culture and Arts Association, a branch of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, Ithra’s “From Earth” exhibition focuses on each artist’s relationship with the natural heritage and varied landscape of Saudi Arabia.

The work incorporates multimedia, plastic artworks, installations, sculptures, serial artworks, photography and Arabic calligraphy.

Through a mix of invited artists and an open call by Ithra, participants submitted their artworks and a jury of experts made the selection.

The display is presented in a carefully curated labyrinth, down a long path from the entrance and into gallery two at the museum.

“The exhibition aims to depict a wide range of perspectives, to echo the tangible and intangible aspects of the artists’ experience, and to showcase the artists’ interactions with the Saudi environment — reflected through original and unique works of art,” a statement from Ithra reads.

Farah Abushullaih, head of museums at Ithra, told Arab News she was excited to have been introduced to so many emerging artists. It was a chance for anyone interested to join.

“This is the first exhibition of its kind in Ithra — the first time we have collaborated with a local entity to create an open call for artists who are emerging rather than more established.

“It’s a nice mix between the open call artists and a few commissioned artists who are top tier that we wanted to create the dialogue between the emerging and established artists,” she told Arab News.

“In terms of the order and the curation of this exhibition because of the variety of the theme, the curation and the flow of this exhibition is more open to the different things that we’re discussing in terms of getting ‘From Earth.’

“Each artist has a specific angle that they’re representing in terms of ‘From Earth’— what it means to them. There are artists that are using different materials that are from our land, audio visual artists who are creating audio visual installations related to the land. We also have artists who are depicting their feelings through paintings, and the different mediums throughout this exhibition,” she said.

Abushullaih said the quality and professionalism of the artists exceeded their expectations.

“Compared to what we’ve seen a few years before in terms of emerging artists, you can tell that they have done their homework. They’ve researched the topics extremely well. The quality of the production of the work is at a very high standard. And then thankfully, we had no problems whatsoever with the quality of installations,” she said. 

Yousef Al-Harbi, the director of the Dammam Culture and Arts Association who partnered with Ithra on this exhibit, echoed Abushullaih’s sentiments.

He congratulated the artists who were in attendance on opening night and was impressed by their dedication and talent.

“The exhibition carries many concepts, symbols, and connotations that have influential and motivational aspects. Earth is the concept, idea and symbol, which artists choose to explore as it encourages them to passionately excel creatively, as well as pay tribute to their own roots to progress forward. The artists use Earth as an inspiration to promote a sense of belonging to the land and its details which are reflected within and which they carry wherever they go,” Al-Harbi said.

The exhibition plans to offer workshops, local meetups, masterclasses and lectures to expand dialogue and collaboration.

Visitors can enjoy the space between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. until Aug. 9.

Tickets start at SR35 ($9) and can be booked via the Ithra website or App. Tickets are free for those with the art and premium memberships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art culture

RIYADH: An aerial geophysical survey project, part of the Regional Geological Survey Program implemented by the Saudi Geological Survey, was launched recently in the Asir region, with the support and direct follow-up of Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, governor of the region.
SGS spokesman Tareq Aba Al-Khail said that the project, which is also one of the initiatives of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, aims to maximize the added value from the mining sector by gathering high-resolution and reliable geological data for the Arabian Shield.
Data will feed and enrich the content of the national geological database, and will be used to support mineral exploration, which will help in Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and diversify its revenue sources. Data will also serve as a foundation for attracting investments in the mining sector, achieving one of the major goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Aba Al-Khail added that in conjunction with this national work, the SGS has called for a workshop to introduce the project, in coordination with the emirate of Asir region and under the direct supervision of the governor of the region.
Prince Turki has issued directions to hold a workshop with leaders of the governorates, heads of centers, employees of the emirate and officials in the Asir region to review the objectives, importance, duration and work of the project.
Aba Al-Khail said that this introductory meeting with officials is a simultaneous and important step to deliver joint awareness introductory media messages to all segments of society in the Asir region about the nature of the project.
“The project seeks to gather geophysical data through devices and sensors by specialized aircraft,” he said, stressing the importance of the support and cooperation of the community of the Asir region for the success of the national mission.
Regional Geological Survey Program Director Wadee Kashghari said that this project is the third phase of aerial surveys implemented by the initiative after Dawadmi Station and Al-Baha Station.
Four low-altitude winged aircraft loaded with magnetometers and radiation instruments will operate in the area for seven hours a day, seven days a week.
He said that other projects within the initiative also have been launched, such as the geochemical survey project from Bisha governorate.
Kashghari said that other projects will be implemented in later stages, such as the geological maps project.
“These projects would allow us to gather various geological data with accurate specifications for the purpose of attracting those interested in mining investment and creating new mining opportunities due to their economic and developmental impact,” he said, underlining that the mining sector is a promising and vital sector for the future of the country and the obtained data will serve the government sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Geological Survey Asir region

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is offering virtual health assistance to earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkiye, as part of the international relief effort following the disaster.

The Kingdom was already at the forefront of the aid effort after sending planes carrying food, shelter and emergency services, including medical supplies, to the region.

And now the Seha Virtual Hospital, which was launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health last year, is supporting the medical efforts of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority to help alleviate the suffering of the earthquake survivors in the two countries.

Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abdulali said he was honored to see Saudi male and female specialists in various fields working in the virtual hospital and providing care to survivors.

He added: “This is an extension of the humanitarian relief work in which Saudi Arabia’s efforts are combined through the relief air bridge that the KSrelief operates and supports.”

The specialists are supporting the efforts of Saudi Red Crescent Authority colleagues on the ground in Turkiye and Syria, he said.

He added that these specialists included cardiologists, internists, pediatricians, dermatologists, infectious disease specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists and ophthalmologists.

He said that they provided the necessary medical support and advice to their colleagues in the region through video communication.

The Seha Virtual Hospital provides its services remotely and its assistance is given  according to the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, Seha Virtual Hospital is the largest of its kind in the world.

Its launch last year was part of the Health Ministry’s ongoing efforts to digitize the healthcare sector.

Unlike simple video calls with doctors, Seha Virtual Hospital allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye Syria Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The only way to mitigate security risks within the region and in Ukraine is through cooperation, shared knowledge and security partnerships, Tariq Ahmad, British Minister for the Middle East told Arab News.

“One of the biggest threats we face in this region…is the threat we face currently from Iran,” Lord Ahmad told Arab News during his visit to the UK Embassy in Riyadh.

The minister visited the Kingdom as his final stop on a three-day Gulf-wide tour, following Bahrain and Kuwait, during which he held meetings to strengthen joint efforts in shared security issues, human rights and education.

“As a partner and a friend to Saudi Arabia, we have regular reviews of our relationship, the kind of common ambitions we have, and also areas where we can have a quite candid exchange of views,” he said.

During his visit on Wednesday, the British minister met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, and President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri.

Many of the discussions during his visit centered around shared security challenges posed by Iran’s continued threats to the region and Ukraine and its supplying of arms to the Houthis.

“That concerns us, not just as friends and partners to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but it impacts the whole region,” he said, adding that the supplying of weapons to the Houthis brings “instability and continued real crisis to the people of Yemen” and constitutes a direct threat to Saudi Arabia.

Lord Ahmad discussed the humanitarian toll of the Iranian regime, citing its trampling of women’s rights and its brutal suppression of its own people following Mahsa Amini’s death, including the “imprisonment of over 18,000 people” and the execution of protestors.

The British minister also discussed the dangers of Iran providing weapons to Russia.

“We share those concerns because it’s also impacting the Iranian people. But there’s (another) element to that. We’ve seen Iran foster ties with Russia (and) provide drones and equipment, which are now used against the innocent people of Ukraine," he said.

Lord Ahmad explained that cooperation in security partnerships and intelligence can help mitigate threats and counter Iranian terrorism.

Near the end of his visit to the Kingdom, the minister announced the 12 finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2022-23 at the UK Embassy in Riyadh.

“We’re celebrating the finalists who really present the strength of the relationship between our two countries,” he said.

“Education is all about the here and now and building for the future.”

He sat down with the finalists to discuss their studies in the UK, how their experiences have impacted their lives and the work they do today in the Kingdom.

The award celebrates the achievements of UK alumni worldwide and aims to showcase Saudi finalists selected for their contribution to strengthening Saudi-UK relations and their outstanding accomplishments as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom UK

