Harvey Nichols Riyadh launches Ramadan fashion caravan

Riyadh luxury department store Harvey Nichols launched the eighth edition of its Ramadan Caravan fashion event on Feb. 15 ahead of the holy month.
Offering fashion and accessories from top regional and local designers, the opening event took place in Mode Mall Al-Faisaliah.
VIP customers, designers and Saudi Arabia’s most prominent social figures and influencers, as well as media, attended the launch.
The caravan offers a range of fashion options, including dresses, abayas, kaftans, accessories as well as trays and chests.
Mona Al-Fryan, owner of the Jilbab brand, said that she has taken part in the caravan for seven years, with her brand having a close relationship with the luxury department store.
“This year’s collection is different from previous years because we liked to add change as our eyes got used to plain styles. That is why I designed a striped style collection ... a new style that we are not used to, and the whole collection is in black and white,” Al-Fryan told Arab News.
At the opening ceremony, guests enjoyed a range of interactive experiences. A build-your-basket corner was showcased by Kuwaiti-based brand Nagwa while The Scent Experience presented by Accents featured handmade perfume Tolah bottles created by local artisan Ashwag. Luxury chocolate bars by Q Chocolates were offered to guests. DJ Alaa Jazaeri performed to boost the atmosphere while guests took photos at the 360 photobooth.
Hala Fattani, designer of L by Hala, said that she created her collection of Ramadan evening dresses exclusively for the event.
“This is my first participation in Harvey Nichols Ramadan Caravan, and my collection is made out of French lace and Italian linen, so it’s very feminine and the colors are all pastel, and it moves naturally when you move.”
Ramadan Caravan began in 2015 and has taken place every year since. It has expanded from a few local brands fashion to include major Saudi and regional labels, as well as food, decorative and homeware items.
More than 35 brands showcased their collection at Harvey Nichols including Haifa Al-Megren, Johanna Ortiz, Aseel Collection, Fabie, Al-Maha Designs, Samuda, Glidah, Masheal Al-Torath and more.
Aseel Al-Zamel, a designer, showcased a collection suitable for evening events like iftar and gatherings.
“We designed the Ramadan collection using silk and crystal, and many of our designs are influenced by our heritage, such as the Najdi thobe. My sister Suha and I founded the brand.”
Ramadan Caravan is open until April 25 at the Harvey Nichols department store in Riyadh.