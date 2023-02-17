You are here

Tunisia president rejects foreign interference after US concern over arrests

Media personnel and human rights activists stage a demonstration in Tunis in defense of freedom of expression and against the persecution of journalists. (AP)
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters
AFP

  • Police have arrested 10 criti cs of Saied in the past days, including a prominent businessman, the director of a popular private radio station and members of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party
Reuters AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president on Thursday rejected “foreign interference and harm to the country’s sovereignty” after the US and Germany raised concerns over a recent wave of arrests of his critics.

“We are able to diagnose our problems,” President Kais Saied said, adding whoever wants to help Tunisians should “return our looted money and drop the accumulated debts.”

“We’re not occupied or a protectorate, we’re a sovereign state, and we know very well what we’re doing,” he said.

Ten public figures have been arrested in the past days, including a prominent businessman, the director of a popular private radio station and members of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

They are mainly critics of President Kais Saied, who in 2021 sacked the government, froze parliament and seized almost total power in moves rivals have called a coup.

“Our sovereignty is above all considerations... we are not under colonization, we are an independent sovereign country,” Saied said in a meeting with his prime minister Najla Bouden.

The US said it was “deeply concerned” by the reported arrests of political figures, business leaders and journalists in Tunisia.

“We respect the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an independent and transparent judiciary that is able to protect fundamental freedoms for all,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Germany on Friday expressed alarm over the wave of arrests and called on the government to respect the independence of the judiciary.

Berlin “views with great concern that many representatives of the Tunisian opposition — politicians, journalists and activists — have been arrested in recent days,” government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told a regular press conference.

“Democratic principles of freedom of expression and political diversity as well as the rule of law must apply in a democratic country like Tunisia,” Buechner said.

“We share the call of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for fair trials under the rule of law and for the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

The National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, on Wednesday called the arrests “repressive” and said they would “deepen the rot.”

“Tunisia is in a difficult economic and social situation and we do not want to leave the Tunisian people alone,” Buechner said.

Saied on Wednesday accused some of those detained of being responsible for price increases and food shortages in the north African country, and of wanting to fuel a social crisis.

The opposition has said the arrests aim to silence dissent, empower a slide toward autocracy and cover up Saied’s failure to manage the worsening social and economic crisis.

The arrests have raised fears of a wider crackdown on dissent and prompted the UN Human Rights Office to call for the immediate release of detainees.

Tunisians have for months been suffering shortages of food commodities that economic experts say are mainly caused by a crisis in public finances as the state attempts to avert bankruptcy while negotiating for an international bailout.

Last month, Moody’s ratings agency downgraded Tunisia’s debt, saying it would likely default on sovereign loans.

Saied shut down parliament, dismissed the government in July 2021 and moved to rule by decree, moves his critics called a coup. 

No to press suppression!

Journalists’ union chief Jlassi said authorities were “irked by the content of Mosaique FM’s programs, but this repression will not affect the will of journalists to defend their freedom.”

The powerful UGTT trade union federation said Saied’s government was trying to “snuff out every independent or opposition voice” by targeting the media.

It called on unions to “mobilize and prepare to defend the rights of Tunisians.”

But Saied hit back at what he called “lies,” telling Prime Minister Najla Bouden that the administration was acting with “full respect for the law.”

“Has a single newspaper been shut down? Has a single program been banned? Has a single journalist been prosecuted for anything relating to journalism?” he asked in a video posted on the presidency’s Facebook page on Thursday.


 

US Vice President Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Scholz

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Reuter

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
  • Harris discussed challenges posed by China, including the importance of upholding the rules-based order
  • he defended Washington's handling of the China surveillance balloon and the shooting down of three other unidentified objects
Updated 19 min 2 sec ago
Reuter

MUNICH: US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed challenges posed by China with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and agreed to remain closely aligned during meetings with the leaders in Munich, the White House said on Friday.
Harris “discussed challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, including the importance of upholding the rules-based order, and agreed to remain closely aligned,” the White House said in a statement.
The meetings of the US vice president with the European leaders, held alongside the Munich Security Conference, come amid a bitter dispute between China and the United States over the US military’s shooting down of what it said was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina early this month. China says the balloon was for monitoring weather.
Harris defended the United States’ handling of the balloon incident and the shooting down of three other unidentified objects.
“It needed to be shot down because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on American people,” Harris told MSNBC.
Separately, the Pentagon’s top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, arrived in Taiwan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, beginning a visit that could further exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Although the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island’s most important arms supplier and the two have a close security relationship.
China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly demanded that foreign officials not visit the democratically governed island.
US diplomatic communications with China remain open after the shooting down of the Chinese balloon, but contact between the countries’ militaries remained shut down, the White House
said earlier on Friday.
China cut several military-to-military communication channels and other areas of bilateral dialogue after an August visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
  • Two others arrested along with him were handed shorter prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: A French anti-terror court convicted three people on Friday over a plan to attack President Emmanuel Macron after a trial that threw the spotlight on a radical far-right online group.
The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols,” were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.
Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, well below the maximum jail term of 10 years for the offense.
He was arrested on November 6, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car as well as three firearms at his home.
Two others arrested along with him were handed shorter prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared.
A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.
Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard details of the group’s alcohol-fueled meetings and often racist online discussions of migration, their fear of a civil war, and their hatred of Macron.
The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defense lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.
Bouyer’s lawyer, Olivia Ronen, told reporters she regretted that the judges had not recognized that “this case was blown out of proportion, that there was no hard evidence to convict.”
“The court ended up a bit in the middle of the road,” fellow defense lawyer Francois Ormillien said, highlighting the guilty verdicts but “extremely light” sentences.
The three main accused are expected to file appeals.
“They’re locking me up for things I said. I have the right to express myself,” one of them, Mickael Iber, told AFP afterwards, adding that he had been detained for 50 months awaiting trial.

The chief prosecutor had called the group an “incubator of violent action” when she summed up her arguments against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.
Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real,” she said. They were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus toward people they perceived as enemies, she added.
The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of deadly jihadist attacks in France, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.
“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea she had expressed of kidnapping and burning Muslims. She was eventually acquitted of the charges against her.
Defense lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalized and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.
That movement, which sprang up spontaneously, fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.
 

 

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
  • BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year”
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a long-time Kremlin critic, on Friday said he had been “banned” from attending the upcoming British Academy Film Awards in London, where a documentary about dissident Alexei Navalny is nominated.
Grozev, who is credited with having helped reveal the plot to kill Navalny, appears in the documentary.
But on Friday he tweeted that he had been “surprised to discover that my whole family and I have all been banned by British police from attending this weekend’s BAFTA awards.”
Police had deemed them a “public security risk,” he added.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said the force could not comment on individual cases, but that “the fact that some journalists face the hostile intentions of foreign states whilst in the UK is a reality that we are absolutely concerned with.”
It could not ban individuals from attending private events, but had advised organizers of the showpiece British film awards, the Met added.
“We recognize that our advice can mean organizers have difficult choices to make when deciding how best to mitigate any risks to the security of their event, and we are grateful for the ongoing engagement of BAFTA.”
BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year.”
Grozev, who is the lead Russia investigator for the award-winning investigative website Bellingcat, tweeted that “moments like this show the growing dangers to independent journalists around the world.
“These dangers don’t stem just from murderous dictators, but also from having journalists’ voices hushed — instead of amplified — by the civilized world they are trying to serve,” he added.
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been held for the past two years at a maximum-security prison outside Moscow after an embezzlement conviction.
Before that, however, he was poisoned with the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok on a trip to Siberia in 2020 and has accused Putin of being behind the attack.

 

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
  • British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: At least one Israeli-owned vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 10, a regional defense source said on Friday, in an assault that Iran is assumed to have carried out.
The source said drones were likely used and that there were no reports of casualties.
There was no immediate comment by Iran, which has rejected accusations it was behind similar incidents in the past few years.
The attack came during tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.
British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned, it said, and one was Emirati.
Iran has blamed Israel for a Jan. 29 drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.
Several nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been many explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Iran was expanding its advanced weapons proliferation beyond the region despite an embargo, including talks to sell drones and precision-guided munitions to 50 countries.

Israel tech 'threat to world', say activists after hacking report

Tal Hanan. (video grab)
Tal Hanan. (video grab)
Updated 43 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report

Tal Hanan. (video grab)
  • Undercover journalists posed as potential clients to gather information on the firm’s methods and capabilities
  • Notorious British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — since shut down — was allegedly used to develop software steering voters toward Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election
Updated 43 min 14 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said Israel’s tech sector was “a threat to the world, not just Palestinians” Friday, after a report accused an Israeli firm of manipulating public opinion.
The Wednesday report by an international consortium of journalists led by French non-profit Forbidden Stories said a private Israeli firm sought to influence more than 30 elections around the world through hacking, sabotage and spreading disinformation.
“Israeli repression tech is a threat to the world, not just Palestinians,” said a statement from the BDS movement, which calls for a boycott of Israel over what it describes as the “oppression” of Palestinians.
BDS “reiterates the call to impose an immediate military embargo” on Israel, the statement said, calling for “cutting US military funding and banning trade in Israeli arms and spyware.”
The firm, dubbed “Team Jorge” by the team of investigating journalists, was led by former Israeli special forces operative Tal Hanan, who has denied “any wrongdoing.”
Undercover journalists posed as potential clients to gather information on the firm’s methods and capabilities.
Other similar companies have been named in media reports or sanctioned by Western governments in recent years over their role in trying to influence elections and public opinion.
Notorious British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — since shut down — was allegedly used to develop software steering voters toward Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.
Following the latest revelations, Israel might also face increased pressure to rein in its cutting-edge cyberware and technology sector which was spotlighted in another media investigation led by Forbidden Stories in 2021.
It highlighted how the powerful Israeli-made Pegasus spyware had been sold by the cyber intelligence company NSO Group Technologies to governments and used against at least 50,000 people around the world.
Some of the alleged targets included human rights defenders and religious leaders, as well as politicians such as French President Emmanuel Macron.
Forbidden Stories is a collaborative platform set up in 2017 at the initiative of French documentary maker Laurent Richard, with the support of Reporters Without Borders, and brings together more than 30 different media outlets from around the world.
 

 

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report
Tal Hanan. (video grab)

