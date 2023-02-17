Mixed Spears of Victory joint military exercise concludes in Eastern Region

Ancient Saudi city leaving ‘honorable impression’ on tourists

MAKKAH: Jubbah, home to prominent heritage sites and mesmerizing desert destinations, is “amazing” tourists with its ancient artifacts, tour guides told Arab News.

Located more than 90 km north of the city of Hail, the old city is visited by local and international tourists year-round.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage renovated and developed the site, which was registered in 2015 on the UNESCO World Heritage List by unanimous vote.

Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age. (SPA)

“Jubbah has been listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List, as it is visited by thousands of people from all around the world. It has also been among the orientalists’ best sites and was visited by Lady Anne Blunt, who said that it is the most beautiful — yet, strangest place — she has ever visited, as well as Charles and Hooper,” tour guide Mohammed Al-Fuhaid Al-Suhaiman told Arab News.

“The most prominent tourist destinations in Jubbah are Umm Sinman Mountain in Nafud Al-Kabir desert, comprising more than 5,000 archaeological engravings and 200-plus year old historical heritage components internationally acknowledged and listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List,” he said.

Umm Sinman Mountain has an abundance of Thamudic and Stone Age engravings as well as drawings. The city also comprises many farms estimated to contain 80,000 palm trees.

Al-Suhaiman added: “It is the city of open doors, as its people are known for their generosity and warm welcoming of guests and tourists, with arms wide open, appreciation and respect, leaving an honorable impression of the place.”

He said that Jubbah’s further transformation into a popular tourist hub will require infrastructure development. The site needs more hotels and inns for accommodation as well as a road network, he added.

Nasser Al-Thuwaini, a tourism expert, spoke to Arab News about Jubbah’s tourism potential.

“Jubbah is a world tourism destination, given that it receives daily a huge number of multinational tourists to witness its engravings, heritage and museums, while enjoying its vibes, nature and the good spirit of its people,” he said.

“Tourists are always amazed and impressed by the diversity of its rich terrain, engravings and the generosity of its people, which encourages them to pay another visit. They are usually amazed by its engravings and its historical depth,” he added.

Jubbah is open all week during specific working hours and offers tourists famous dishes of the region, too.