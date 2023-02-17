Mixed Spears of Victory joint military exercise concludes in Eastern Region

RIYADH: Military maneuvers involving the Saudi Armed Forces, the Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security and forces of other countries concluded on Friday at Air Warfare Center in the Eastern Region, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The conclusion of the “Spears of Victory 2023” exercise, which included forces from the US, the UK, Greece, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar and Bahrain, was held in the presence of the Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Prince Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.
The joint drills included several sorties, air maneuvers, and practical exercises.
“The participating forces showed discipline, outstanding performance, and consistent implementation in the most complex threat scenarios, with which the participants provided a spectacular show of skills,” Lt. Gen. Prince Turki said.
“The outcome of the event was successful after meticulous planning from all levels, the consonance of performance between all branches of the armed forces, the implementers, and the supporters of the armed forces was evident.
“The Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security, and brotherly and friendly countries participating in the exercise impact unifying concepts and raising combat readiness,” he added.
The Air Force commander honored the participants in the joint air exercise for their performance.
The drill aimed to increase military cooperation between the participating countries, raise combat readiness, exchange experiences, and increase military and operational coordination among all participating forces.
Ancient Saudi city leaving 'honorable impression' on tourists
Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age
Updated 40 min 15 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Jubbah, home to prominent heritage sites and mesmerizing desert destinations, is “amazing” tourists with its ancient artifacts, tour guides told Arab News.
Located more than 90 km north of the city of Hail, the old city is visited by local and international tourists year-round.
The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage renovated and developed the site, which was registered in 2015 on the UNESCO World Heritage List by unanimous vote.
“Jubbah has been listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List, as it is visited by thousands of people from all around the world. It has also been among the orientalists’ best sites and was visited by Lady Anne Blunt, who said that it is the most beautiful — yet, strangest place — she has ever visited, as well as Charles and Hooper,” tour guide Mohammed Al-Fuhaid Al-Suhaiman told Arab News.
Jubbah comprises the remains of ancient human sites with drawings and rock engravings dating back to the Stone Age.
“The most prominent tourist destinations in Jubbah are Umm Sinman Mountain in Nafud Al-Kabir desert, comprising more than 5,000 archaeological engravings and 200-plus year old historical heritage components internationally acknowledged and listed under the UNESCO World Heritage List,” he said.
Umm Sinman Mountain has an abundance of Thamudic and Stone Age engravings as well as drawings. The city also comprises many farms estimated to contain 80,000 palm trees.
Al-Suhaiman added: “It is the city of open doors, as its people are known for their generosity and warm welcoming of guests and tourists, with arms wide open, appreciation and respect, leaving an honorable impression of the place.”
He said that Jubbah’s further transformation into a popular tourist hub will require infrastructure development. The site needs more hotels and inns for accommodation as well as a road network, he added.
Nasser Al-Thuwaini, a tourism expert, spoke to Arab News about Jubbah’s tourism potential.
“Jubbah is a world tourism destination, given that it receives daily a huge number of multinational tourists to witness its engravings, heritage and museums, while enjoying its vibes, nature and the good spirit of its people,” he said.
“Tourists are always amazed and impressed by the diversity of its rich terrain, engravings and the generosity of its people, which encourages them to pay another visit. They are usually amazed by its engravings and its historical depth,” he added.
Jubbah is open all week during specific working hours and offers tourists famous dishes of the region, too.
Saudi authority seizes 27 kg of methamphetamine, 17,000 pills
The drugs were found hidden in two trucks that arrived in the Kingdom through the port
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 27 kilograms of methamphetamine and 17,000 banned pills through Al-Batha Port.
The 27kg of methamphetamine had an estimated street value of roughly $1.4 million based on the 2019 price report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
The drugs were found hidden in two trucks that arrived in the Kingdom through the port.
The authority said that advanced security techniques and sniffer dogs resulted in the seizure. The methamphetamine was discovered inside a fire extinguisher contained in one of the trucks. The 17,000 banned pills were hidden in different parts of another truck passing through the port.
The General Directorate for Narcotics Control apprehended the recipients of the seized cargo.
The authority said it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and is conducting round-the-clock operations to prevent drug smuggling and improve security in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
Prince Faisal took part in a MSC panel on energy market stability
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met with the prime minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2023 in Germany, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, the two sides touched on many issues and developments in the regional and international arenas.
They discussed the outcomes of the meeting that brought together Prince Faisal and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in Brussels, regarding ways to revive the peace process in the Middle East, under the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative.
During his trip to Germany, Prince Faisal also took part in a panel discussion on energy security held on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2023.
A host of senior officials, representatives of government, academia and civil society institutions participated in the event.
The group of dignitaries exchanged ideas about the importance of enhancing international cooperation aiming to preserve the global energy market's stability and continue effective communication to confront future challenges amid the geopolitical changes the world is currently experiencing.
The panel discussion reviewed several issues and international developments regarding energy security and the efforts being exerted towards them.
Turki Al-Sheikh fulfills the dream of a Syrian orphan
Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi went to Syria to cover the earthquake
Updated 17 February 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: After the destructive earthquake that recently hit Syria and Turkiye, Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi went to Syria to cover the disaster, where he met families and children who had been affected by the disaster.
In a video that went viral with over 2.3 million views, which Al-Shamsi posted on Feb. 16 to his Twitter account, the journalist asked these kids about their dreams.
"أبي ميت بس"
كلمة قالها طفل سوري بعفويته لكنها كسرت قلوبنا .. قصة عشقه للنادي النصر السعودي وأمنيته للقاء لاعبه المفضل " #كرستيانو_رونالدو .
Among the group was Rabea Shaheen, a Syrian kid of about 10 years old, who captured the public’s attention with his wide smile and optimism despite the loss he and his family experienced.
Shaheen said that he would love to meet the players of Al-Nassr club, especially the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi club’s superstar.
Without hesitation, Shaheen said that he would love to take his parents with him before remembering that his father had passed away as he fought to hold back tears behind his smile.
Al-Shamsi told Shaheen, “One day, your dream will come true. You will get to go to the stadium and take the people you love with you, where you will see Ronaldo, and perhaps he will give you one of Al-Nassr’s club T-shirts,” to which Shaheen replied, “Ameen.”
The touching story reached Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, who, moved by Shaheen’s experience, invited the boy and his mother to visit so he could make his dream come true.
Al-Sheikh replied to Al-Shamsi’s video and said in a message he posted to his official Twitter account: “My kid, you and your mother are more than welcome to come and visit.”
His tweet received over 8 million views.
Moayad Al-Thagafi, a Saudi doctor and social media influencer commented: “May God reward you for your generosity. We are so excited to see Shaheen’s happiness once you make his wish come true.”
Loay Al-Shareef, another Saudi social media influencer, said that Al-Sheikh’s gesture was “not surprising at all,” as the chairman is known for his generosity, having an extensive record in humanitarian donations inside and outside the Kingdom.
In November last year, Al-Sheikh bought a painting created by autistic youths in Saudi Arabia for SR200,000 ($53,000). In 2021, he donated SR1 million to a hospital in Egypt.