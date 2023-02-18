You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths

Ukrainian snipers in the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Reuters)
AP

AP

MUNICH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies Friday to quicken their military support for Ukraine, warning at a major international security conference that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its first anniversary.
“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Ukraine depends on Western weapons to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition to seize large areas of the country. The military aid has become a test of foreign governments’ resolve in light of increasing financial costs.
About 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries are due to attend the three-day gathering amid fears that the fighting in Ukraine could invite a new Cold War.
In his plea for more Western weapons, Zelensky compared Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion to the biblical fight between David and Goliath, saying his country had David’s courage but needed help getting the sling.
Zelensky vowed that his country would ultimately prevail over Moscow’s aggression — and even predicted that victory would happen this year. But he warned that Russia “can still destroy many lives.”
“That is why we need to hurry up,” Zelensky said. “We need the speed.”
Zelensky portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that his country needs to be properly equipped to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Western countries have sided with him, but at times they have been slow to meet his requests.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been one of Ukraine’s main backers, renewed pledges to help but also insisted that Kyiv’s allies must not be hasty.
“For all the pressure to act that there doubtless is, in this decisive question, care must come before rushing, cohesion before solo performances,” said Scholz, who has hesitated before taking new steps to help Ukraine.
Berlin agreed last month to deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and to grant other countries permission to do the same. German officials, who faced heavy pressure to send the Leopards, have since indicated that they are disappointed other countries have not offered more armor.
Scholz urged “all who can deliver such battle tanks” to do so. He said Germany will do what it can “to make this decision easier for our partners,” for instance by training Ukrainian soldiers or helping with logistics.
The need to supply Ukraine with billions of dollars’ worth of military aid has sometimes strained allied countries. After receiving Western pledges of tanks and more ammunition, Kyiv is now hoping for fighter jets, but some countries have balked at sending them.
French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed Zelensky’s appeal.
“We must collectively be credible,” Macron told the gathering, “because it’s the only way to make Russia come back to the negotiating table in an acceptable manner and build a sustainable peace. That is: at a time and under conditions to be chosen by Ukrainians.”
For the first time in two decades, conference organizers did not invite Russian officials to Munich. It was the latest snub as Western countries seek to isolate Russia diplomatically over the invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022.
US Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to address the conference on Saturday. She will lay out what’s at stake in the war, and why it matters, to bolster the case for maintaining US support for Ukraine for as long as necessary, the White House said.
“We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation,” Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired Friday.
She also met Friday with Macron, who thanked the US for its “commitment to the security of this continent.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia’s invasion must be stopped or it will not end with Ukraine.
“So there is no other option but for us to support Ukraine as much as we can,” he said.
In other developments Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US intelligence community has estimated that more than 30,000 Wagner Group mercenaries have been killed or wounded while fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.
About half of the Wagner dead were killed since December, Kirby said.
The US believes that about 90 percent of those killed were convicts who Wagner pulled out of prison to join the fight, he added.

Russia's Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine, says US

Reuters

Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday.
The United States estimates that 90 percent of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.
Half of the overall deaths occurred since mid-December, as fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut intensified, an NSC spokesperson said, citing newly downgraded intelligence.
Kirby said mercenary group had made incremental gains in Bakhmut in and around Bakhmut over the last few days, but those had taken many months to achieve and came at a “devastating cost that is not sustainable.”
“It is possible that they may end up being successful in Bakhmut, but it will prove of no real worth to them because it is of no real strategic value,” he said, adding that Ukrainian forces would maintain strong defensive lines across the Donbas region.
Kirby told reporters that Wagner continued to rely heavily on convicts, who were sent to war with no training or equipment, despite recent comments from Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin that he had stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine. 

Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for 'destabilizing' South China Sea

Ellie Aben

Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines accused Beijing on Friday of destabilizing peace in the South China Sea and moved to bolster the presence of its forces in the region amid rising tensions.

China claims the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea almost in its entirety and its military activity in the disputed maritime territory has been increasing, encroaching on the Philippine part of the waters, the West Philippine Sea.

Earlier this week, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Beijing’s ambassador to Manila after a Chinese vessel used a military-grade laser to block a coast guard ship in the area.

The incident came days after the Philippines granted the US expanded access to its military bases, providing American forces with a strategic footing as tensions grow not only over the disputed South China Sea but also self-ruled Taiwan.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs called on Beijing to restrain its activity, which it said was “damaging and dangerous.”

“It is also destabilizing in terms of stability and peace in the region,” the department’s spokesperson, Teresita Daza, said in a media briefing.

The Philippine Coast Guard has beefed up its forces in the South China Sea in a move it announced on Friday followed “the directive of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to strengthen and increase the Philippine Coast Guard’s presence and operations” in the region.

Huang Xilian, China’s envoy to Manila, said during a press conference on Friday that there was a “lack of communication.”

“I think both sides should exercise restraint and refrain from taking any unilateral and provocative actions. You know by the end of the day, that water is a disputed area…We have a different account of what happened and also a different understanding,” he said

Tensions have been on the rise despite Marcos’ state visit to Beijing last month, during which he agreed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to establish an inter-government hotline on maritime issues.

“We activated communication between two coastguards, and we are also exploring some new mechanisms,” Huang said.

“With the many instances that have happened, we do believe that we need to resolve these through ‘friendly consultations’ not to have the issue hyped up and be escalated to such a situation.”

 

 

UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan

SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN’s decision to slash food aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh would have catastrophic consequences, experts warned on Friday, as the World Food Program plans to reduce rations from next month.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

International aid for the Rohingya has been dropping since 2020 despite urgent pleas for donations by the UN World Food Program Rohingya Refugee Response. The WFP is appealing for $125 million in funding to avoid ration cuts and has warned it would reduce the value of its food assistance to $10 per person from $12, or by 17 percent, starting March.

If no new funding commitments are made by April, the UN body said another round of deeper reductions will have to be made.

The cuts, which will coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, would deepen food insecurity and child malnutrition in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, which are already the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient and further decreasing them would pose grave health problems for the refugee population.

“Without access to nutritious food, children will be malnourished and there may be effects on their growth as well as their life expectancy. That may actually go down over a period of time,” Asif Munier, a migration expert and former official of the International Organization for Migration, told Arab News.

Two UN special rapporteurs, Michael Fakhri and Thomas Andrews, warned that the cuts would impact vulnerable people who are already food insecure.

“Acute malnutrition levels remain high, and chronic malnutrition is pervasive among the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight,” they said in a Human Rights Council report.

“The most vulnerable, including children under 5, adolescent girls, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, will be particularly exposed…The Rohingya, survivors of genocidal attacks by the Myanmar military, are now further victimized by the failure of the international community to ensure their basic right to food.”

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the Rohingya it is hosting cannot be legally employed to earn their livelihood. They also cannot freely leave their camps to engage in any business activity with the local community.

The refugees are dependent on aid, and if it is lacking, more of them will be desperate to leave, which may affect the security situation.

Mohammed Nur Khan, renowned Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert, said that if food supplies are insufficient, the Rohingya will try to move to other places in Bangladesh, which would have repercussions on Bangladeshi society.

“There will be social problems. The Rohingya are not acquainted with the social system of Bangladesh, and vice versa. So, there will be a crisis in this context,” he told Arab News.

“When people are experiencing a crisis with no solution, this makes them desperate, and law and order will deteriorate.”

 

 

Four dead, 14 injured after gun attack at police headquarters in Karachi

Arab News

Arab News

KARACHI: A group of armed men launched an attack on Karachi police headquarters on Friday, reported the local media, adding they had forced their way into the building as heavy exchange of fire was heard between the attackers and the police.

A government spokesman said at least four people had been killed in the attack.

“Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker,” Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said, adding 14 others were wounded.

“The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists,” he said.

Security forces retook the building after several hours, the spokesman said. Police commandoes and a bomb disposal squad entered the building and a security sweep was under way.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months after a proscribed network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), unilaterally called off a cease-fire with the government last November.

A TTP spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack.

TTP fighters have launched similar attacks in the past in which they temporarily fortified themselves in government facilities while fighting the police and other security agencies.

The attack comes just weeks after a bomb blast at a police mosque in the country's northwest killed over 80 officers, and officials said late Friday that security would be stepped up in the capital Islamabad.

“Heavy exchange of fire between attackers and police can be heard outside the police headquarters in Karachi,” said Geo News television.

One of the correspondents of the channel said the attackers were thought to have entered the building where they were fighting with police personnel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed Friday to stamp out the violence.

“Pakistan will not only uproot terrorism, but will kill the terrorists by bringing them to justice,” he tweeted.

“This great nation is determined to end this evil forever.”

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Pakistan edition, click here to read it.

* With AFP

* With AFP

Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war

AP

AP

WARSAW: Months after Russian forces occupied southern Ukraine’s Kherson province last year, they started paying visits to the home of a Ukrainian woman and her Russian husband.
They smashed their refrigerator and demanded possession of their car. One day, they seized the wife and her teenage daughter, put pillowcases over their heads and led them away.
The woman was locked up for days, her legs beaten with a hammer. The men accused her of revealing Russian soldiers’ locations. They subjected her to electric shocks and bore down on her feet with the heels of their military boots until two of her toes broke. She heard screams nearby and feared they came from her daughter.
More than once, with a bag on her head and her hands tied, a weapon was pointed at her head. She’d feel the muzzle at her temple, and a man started counting.
One. Two. Two and a half.
Then, a shot fired to the floor.
“Although at that moment, it seemed to me that it would be better in my head,” she told The Associated Press, recounting the torture that lasted five days, counted by the sliver of sunlight from a tiny window in the room. “The only thing that kept me strong was the awareness that my child was somewhere around.”
The Russian officials eventually released the woman and her daughter, she said, and she made her way home. She took a long shower and packed a bag, and the two fled the occupied area — first to Russian-occupied Crimea and then to mainland Russia, from where they crossed by land into Latvia and finally Poland.
Her body was still bruised, and she could barely walk. But in December in Warsaw, she reunited with a son. And she and her daughter joined the refugees who have fled their homes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions fleeing across Ukraine’s border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. Crowds of terrified, exhausted people boarded trains and waited for days at border crossings.
Across Europe, about 8 million refugees have been recorded, according to UN estimates based on data from national governments, and nearly 5 million of those have applied for temporary protection. Experts say those numbers are fluid — some people apply in more than one country — but they agree it’s the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. Unlike refugees from recent conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, the Ukrainians were largely met with an outpouring of sympathy and help.
Yet while the Ukrainian refugees have found safety, they have not found peace.
They suffer from trauma and loss — uprooted from their lives, separated from relatives, fearing for loved ones stuck in Russian-occupied areas or fighting on the frontline. Children are separated from fathers, grandparents, pets. Others have no family or homes to return to.
The woman from Kherson spoke to the AP this month at a Warsaw counseling center run in partnership with UNICEF. She insisted on anonymity; she fears for the safety of her husband and other relatives in Russian-occupied areas.
She doesn’t like to talk about herself. But she has a goal: For the world to see what Russian troops are doing.
“Even now, I am afraid,” she said, wiping her eyes with her pastel-color nails and fiddling over a tissue. “Do you understand?”
She is among the refugees seeking trauma treatment, most often from Ukrainian psychologists who themselves fled home and struggle with their own grief and loss. No agency has definitive numbers on refugees in treatment, but experts say the psychological toll of the conflict is vast, with rates of anxiety and depression skyrocketing.
At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids.
One patient, a boy from Mariupol, was used as a human shield. His hair has already begun to turn gray. The home of the counselor who treats him was destroyed by a Russian bomb.
Refugee mental health is a priority for aid organizations large and small, even as they work to meet needs for housing, work and education.
Anastasiia Gudkova, a Ukrainian providing psychological support to refugees at a Norwegian Refugee Council reception center in Warsaw, said the most traumatized people she meets come from Mariupol, Kherson and other occupied territories. Those who flee bombing in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia also arrive terrified.
But there’s pain for those even from relatively safer areas in western Ukraine, she said: “All Ukrainians, regardless of their location, are under a lot of stress.”
According to the UN refugee agency, 90 percent of the Ukrainians who have sought refuge abroad are women, children and the elderly.
The psychologists see women struggle to put on a brave face for children, trying to survive in countries where they often don’t speak the language. Many women with higher education have taken jobs cleaning other people’s homes or working in restaurant kitchens.
The luckiest ones are able to keep doing their old jobs remotely from exile or are beginning to envision new lives.
Last January, Anastasia Lasna was planning to open her own bakery in Mykolaiv after finding success with providing other businesses with her vegan foods and healthy desserts. Today she is running a food pantry of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, which has helped some 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, and integrating herself into the southern Polish city’s growing Jewish community.
She has Israeli citizenship, but doesn’t want to live in another conflict-scarred land. Joined now in Krakow by her husband and her 6-year-old daughter, she cannot imagine returning to her former home.
“There is no future there,” she said.
But many refugees still dream of returning home. Their belief that Ukraine will eventually prevail helps them cope.
Last Feb. 23, Maryna Ptashnyk was in the Carpathian mountains celebrating her 31st birthday with her husband and daughter. For months, Russian forces had surrounded her country; waves of anxiety came as she pondered whether there would be “a big war.” So she switched off her phone for her special day.
It was the last night of peace for Ukraine, the last night of normality for Ptashnyk. The next morning, her husband, Yevhen, woke her and told her Kyiv was being bombed.
Now Yevhen is in the Ukrainian army, serving in an artillery unit near Soledar in eastern Ukraine, an area of brutal fighting. Ptashnyk lives alone with their 3-year-old daughter, Polina, in a small suburban Warsaw apartment.
Though Polina is settling well into a Polish preschool, her mother sees the stress.
“For the last year she often asks me about death, about when we will die,” she said.
Polina sees other children out with their fathers, but she’s seen hers only three times since the war began. On a recent visit home, she embraced him. “Daddy’s mine,” she said.
For the woman from Kherson, trying to face the trauma from her torture is just one challenge. She also must find work to afford an apartment in Warsaw, which is now home to more Ukrainian refugees than any other city.
The influx of people has exacerbated a housing shortage and caused rental prices to surge amid high inflation — an issue in many countries welcoming refugees.
The mother finds herself struggling to create a home, a sense of normalcy. The physical pain and scars haunt her, but some days the lack of moral support hurts the most.
Her husband’s family in Russia supports the invasion. Worst of all, he and other loved ones remain trapped in the Russian-occupied territory.
“I am safe now, but it is very dangerous there,” she said. “And I can’t know if they will survive.”

