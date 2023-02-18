You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills

Update North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
North Korea has threatened an ‘unprecedentedly persistent, strong’ response as South Korea and the US gear up for annual military exercises. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cduck

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
  • Pyongyang may have created a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles, in line with its recent restructuring of the military
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday, after Pyongyang warned of a strong response to upcoming US-South Korea military drills.

Japanese authorities said it splashed down in waters inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of the North’s largest missiles. Tokyo said there were no immediate reports of damage to ships or airplanes.

North Korea’s first missile firing since Jan. 1 comes after Pyongyang on Friday threatened an “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking anywhere in the United States, while resuming preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

Saturday’s long-range missile was launched from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said. Sunan is the site of the Pyongyang International Airport, where North Korea has conducted most of its recent ICBM tests.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a briefing that Japan strongly condemned the launch and filed a strong protest, calling it a threat to the international community.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to counter “hostile policies” by Washington and its allies.

Allied nuclear drills, called the Deterrence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, are scheduled for Wednesday at the Pentagon and will involve senior defense policymakers from both sides, Seoul’s defense ministry said.

The two countries are also planning a range of expanded field exercises, including live fire drills, in coming weeks and months.

Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a full peace treaty, leaving the parties technically at war.

Pyongyang may have created a military unit tasked with operating new ICBMs, in line with its recent restructuring of the military, state media video footage from a Feb. 9 parade suggested.

That parade displayed more ICBMs than ever before, including a possible new solid-fuel weapon, which could help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.

“North Korean missile firings are often tests of technologies under development, and it will be notable if Pyongyang claims progress with a long-range solid-fuel missile,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

“The Kim regime may also tout this launch as a response to US defense cooperation with South Korea and sanctions diplomacy at the United Nations.”

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, in Seoul on June 5, 2022
World
South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile firings
Update North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
World
North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off
  • US intelligence community believes the other three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a US fighter jet on Feb. 4, and investigators are now analyzing its “guts.”
But US and Canadian authorities also announced they had called off searches for three unidentified objects shot down over last weekend, without locating any debris.
President Joe Biden said this week the US intelligence community believed the other three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions — not China’s spy program.
The last of the debris from the Chinese balloon, which was downed by a Sidewinder missile, is heading to an FBI laboratory in Virginia for analysis, the US military’s Northern Command said.
Reuters was first to report the conclusion of the recovery efforts for the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which were halted on Thursday.
“It’s a significant amount (of recovered material), including the payload structure as well as some of the electronics and the optics, and all that’s now at the FBI laboratory in Quantico,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.
Kirby said the United States had already learned a lot about the balloon by observing it as it flew over the United States.
“We’re going to learn even more, we believe, by getting a look at the guts inside it and seeing how it worked and what it was capable of,” he told a White House news briefing.
The US military said Navy and Coast Guard vessels that had been scouring the sea for nearly two weeks have departed the area.
“Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted,” Northern Command said in a statement.
The US military has said it believes it has collected all of the Chinese balloon’s priority sensors and electronics as well as large sections of its structure, elements that could help counterintelligence officials determine how Beijing may have been collecting and transmitting surveillance information.
The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on Biden’s orders.
The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the US military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar. Northern Command carried out an unprecedented three shootdowns of unidentified “objects” between last Friday and Sunday.
Late on Friday, it said search operations for the two objects shot down in US airspace — one over Alaska and the other over Lake Huron — had concluded, having “discovered no debris.”
“The US military, federal agencies, and Canadian partners conducted systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans, and did not locate debris,” it said.
The third object was shot down over Canada’s Yukon. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Friday that it had also decided to end search efforts.
“Given the snowfall that has occurred, the decreasing probability the object will be found and the current belief the object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts, the RCMP is terminating the search,” it said in a statement.
The Chinese balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit this month to Beijing and has further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.
That Blinken trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize increasingly fraught ties.
US officials have since been looking at the possibility of a meeting between Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that began on Friday.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Munich for the conference, defended the administration’s handling of the balloon incident and the shooting down of the three other objects.
The Chinese balloon “needed to be shot down because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on American people,” Harris told MSNBC.
“We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States,” she said. “That is not going to change, but surely and certainly that balloon was not helpful.”

Topics: US China

Related

Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US video
World
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
World
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
  • Taiwan’s government this week allowed the trip of six officials to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei
  • A small group of pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested their arrival outside the airport
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan’s government this week allowed the trip of six officials, led by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government.
Liu, arriving at Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters and his group was ushered into a van under heavy security and driven away.
A small group of around a dozen pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested his arrival outside the airport, shouting “Taiwan and China, separate countries” and “Chinese people, get out,” while on the airport road another small group of pro-China supporters shouted their welcome.
Chilly Chen, head of the pro-independence Taiwan Republic Office, told Reuters the Taiwanese people were very hospitable and welcomed visitors but were concerned they were coming to push Chinese policies on the democratic island.
“Everything China does is in the service of politics, and their aim is definitely united front,” Chen added, referring to the name of China’s policy to co-opt non-Communists and Taiwan’s people in particular.
Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said the group has been allowed to come as long as they keep a low profile and it hoped their visit would promote mutual understanding and “healthy and orderly exchanges” going forward.
While China has refused to speak to Taiwan’s government since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, believing she is a separatist, city-to-city exchanges had continued until interrupted by the pandemic.
Still, Tsai’s administration has cautiously been trying to re-open less sensitive people-to-people links since it lifted pandemic-related border controls late last year, aiming to engender goodwill with China.
But China continues to carry out military activities near Taiwan, including almost daily crossings of the Taiwan Strait’s median line by Chinese air force jets, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier.

Topics: China Taiwan

Related

Update Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
World
Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again
World
China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
  • Meetings with European leaders come amid a bitter dispute with China over alleged spy balloon
  • ‘It needed to be shot down’: Harris defends the US’ handling of the balloon incident
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

MUNICH: US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed challenges posed by China with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and agreed to remain closely aligned during meetings with the leaders in Munich, the White House said on Friday.
Harris “discussed challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, including the importance of upholding the rules-based order, and agreed to remain closely aligned,” the White House said in a statement.
The meetings of the US vice president with the European leaders, held alongside the Munich Security Conference, come amid a bitter dispute between China and the United States over the US military’s shooting down of what it said was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina early this month. China says the balloon was for monitoring weather.
Harris defended the United States’ handling of the balloon incident and the shooting down of three other unidentified objects.
“It needed to be shot down because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on American people,” Harris told MSNBC.
Separately, the Pentagon’s top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, arrived in Taiwan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, beginning a visit that could further exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Although the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island’s most important arms supplier and the two have a close security relationship.
China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly demanded that foreign officials not visit the democratically governed island.
US diplomatic communications with China remain open after the shooting down of the Chinese balloon, but contact between the countries’ militaries remained shut down, the White House
said earlier on Friday.
China cut several military-to-military communication channels and other areas of bilateral dialogue after an August visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

Topics: Munich Security Conference Kamala Harris Emmanuel Macron Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Related

US support for Ukraine solid, says senator heading to Munich
World
US support for Ukraine solid, says senator heading to Munich
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
  • Two others arrested along with him were handed shorter prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: A French anti-terror court convicted three people on Friday over a plan to attack President Emmanuel Macron after a trial that threw the spotlight on a radical far-right online group.
The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols,” were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.
Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, well below the maximum jail term of 10 years for the offense.
He was arrested on November 6, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car as well as three firearms at his home.
Two others arrested along with him were handed shorter prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared.
A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.
Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard details of the group’s alcohol-fueled meetings and often racist online discussions of migration, their fear of a civil war, and their hatred of Macron.
The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defense lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.
Bouyer’s lawyer, Olivia Ronen, told reporters she regretted that the judges had not recognized that “this case was blown out of proportion, that there was no hard evidence to convict.”
“The court ended up a bit in the middle of the road,” fellow defense lawyer Francois Ormillien said, highlighting the guilty verdicts but “extremely light” sentences.
The three main accused are expected to file appeals.
“They’re locking me up for things I said. I have the right to express myself,” one of them, Mickael Iber, told AFP afterwards, adding that he had been detained for 50 months awaiting trial.

The chief prosecutor had called the group an “incubator of violent action” when she summed up her arguments against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.
Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real,” she said. They were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus toward people they perceived as enemies, she added.
The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of deadly jihadist attacks in France, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.
“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea she had expressed of kidnapping and burning Muslims. She was eventually acquitted of the charges against her.
Defense lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalized and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.
That movement, which sprang up spontaneously, fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.
 

 

Topics: Emmanuael Macron France

Related

French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
World
French court sentences eight on trial over 2016 truck attack in Nice
French court confirms Assad uncle’s conviction over ill-gotten assets
Middle-East
French court confirms Assad uncle’s conviction over ill-gotten assets

India’s BJP slams Soros for saying Adani’s troubles will weaken Modi

George Soros (L) and Narendra Modi. (Agencies)
George Soros (L) and Narendra Modi. (Agencies)
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

India’s BJP slams Soros for saying Adani’s troubles will weaken Modi

George Soros (L) and Narendra Modi. (Agencies)
  • Modi’s opponents say he has longstanding ties with Gautam Adani, the founder of the group, going back nearly two decades to when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party accused billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros of trying to undermine India’s democracy on Friday by predicting that the Adani group’s woes would loosen the Hindu nationalist leader’s grip on power.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, 92-year-old Soros said “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined” and the conglomerate’s troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and “open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms”, the Financial Times reported.
The seven listed companies of the apples-to-airports Adani group have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.
Modi’s opponents say he has longstanding ties with Gautam Adani, the founder of the group, going back nearly two decades to when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat. They also accuse the government of favoring the group in business deals, charges the government has rejected as “wild allegations”.
“A foreign power at the center of which is a man named George Soros has announced that he will hurt India’s democratic structure. He has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be his main target. He has also announced that he will help build a system in India that will protect his interests, not India’s,” Smriti Irani, the federal minister for women and child development, told reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.
“This is not just an attempt to hurt India’s image, if you listen to him carefully, he talks of regime change,” she said. “India has always defeated foreign powers whenever it was challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future too.”
Modi has not referred to Adani by name since the crisis triggered by the Hindenburg report but last week he told parliament that the “blessings of 1.4 billion people in the country are my protective cover and you can’t destroy it with lies and abuses,” as opposition lawmakers chanted “Adani, Adani.”

 

Topics: George Soros

Related

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight
Media
BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Latest updates

Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri soar to victory at Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023
Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri soar to victory at Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023
North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
Mona Nemmer recalls ‘overwhelming’ Champions League triumph as Liverpool look to kick-start second half of their season
Mona Nemmer recalls ‘overwhelming’ Champions League triumph as Liverpool look to kick-start second half of their season
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
Bahraini label Noon By Noor unveils new collection in London
Bahraini label Noon By Noor unveils new collection in London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.