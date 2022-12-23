You are here

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

Update North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
A passerby looks at a television screen in Tokyo, Japan showing a news report about North Korea firing a ballistic.(Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
  • North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid
  • The missiles were fired from the Sunan area of North Korean capital Pyongyang
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests this year.

Coming only days after two other missiles were launched and just after allegations were made on Thursday the country is shipping munitions to Russian forces in Ukraine, the incident shows that North Korea does not intend to stop the provocative actions its neighbors say are destabilizing regional security.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles flew 350km and 250km, respectively, after being fired at around 16:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang. Japan’s coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile launch.

Such launches are a “serious provocation that harms peace and stability” on the Korean peninsula and beyond and a clear violation of UN resolutions, the JCS said, urging an immediate halt.

“We will track and monitor developments together with the United States in preparation for additional provocations by North Korea, while maintaining a firm readiness posture based on our ability to overwhelmingly respond to any provocations by North Korea,” the JCS said in a statement.

Japan’s State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino said his country has lodged a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the latest launch as “absolutely unacceptable.”

“North Korea’s rapid escalation of provocations in a series of actions threatens the peace and security of Japan’s region and the international community,” Matsuno told reporters.

The launch comes five days after the isolated country fired two mid-range missiles in what it called an “important” test for the spy satellite program it intends to complete by April.

The White House said on Thursday that North Korea completed an initial arms delivery of infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, to shore up Russian forces in Ukraine.

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as “gossip and speculation.”

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry on Friday also denied a Japanese media report on munitions shipments to Russia, calling it “groundless.”

Tokyo Shimbun reported that North Korea had shipped artillery shells and other munitions to Russia by train last month, with additional shipments expected in coming weeks.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said it has never conducted arms transactions with Russia and criticized Washington for giving lethal weapons to Ukraine, with no mention of Wagner.

Topics: North Korea

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones

US Central Command is experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
  • US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats
  • Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A senior US military leader said that the US is building innovative military systems in the Middle East designed to counter emerging threats from Iran and other non-state actors in the region.

Commander of US Central Command General Michael “Erik” Kurilla said during a press briefing from CENTCOM headquarters, Tampa, Florida, that the US military had developed three innovative AI military systems to counter expansive Iranian threats on land, air and sea in the region, especially its drone capabilities.

US Central Command, which has its headquarters in Qatar, in addition to its US headquarters, counts its area of responsibility as the Middle East region, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other Central Asian republics.

In the briefing attended by the Arab News, he said that Iran had developed its capabilities into highly sophisticated drone systems with increased range and deadlier payloads, which pose a threat to the US and its partner militaries in the region.

“Iranian drones are a threat in the region. Iran commands an arsenal of drone systems ranging from small, short-range to modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance units,” he said. “They are building larger drones that can fly further with increasingly deadly payloads.”

Kurilla said that the US military see the drones’ systems of today in the same way that the US viewed the Improvised Explosive Devises or IEDs at the beginning of US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said the US wass downsizing its boots on the grounds and instead would rely on interconnected AI systems that would integrate a military partnership within the region’s militaries.

Kurilla said the US had developed three distinct sophisticated and inter-connected AI military systems that covered land, sea and air capabilities.

He said that Task Force 59 would have a fleet of more than 100 maritime vessels based in Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan, and would be operating together, communicating together, and providing a common operating picture to all participating militaries.

Task Force 99, which is based in Qatar, will operate aerial drones complete with tailored payloads and other capabilities operating to observe, detect and gather data that feeds into an operations center.

Task force 39 is the land component that will test concept and technology, to include a fleet of unmanned land vehicles paired with manned ground vehicles while providing new technology to defeat Iranian drones.

Kurilla said that the US was still partnering with Syrian Democratic Forces, the militia groups based in northern Syria, to counter threats from Daesh.

“Just this past week, we conducted a series of raids with our Syrian Democratic Force partners resulting in numerous Daesh operators captured, including a senior leader,” he said.

Kurilla said that while Daesh capabilities in Iraq and Syria had been significantly degraded, the group still retained capabilities to conduct operations in the region.

In Iraq, the US General said the US military continued to advise, assist and enable the Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh, which has been taking the lead in fighting the group in its territory.

Kurilla said that the US would release a “full roll-up of our Defeat Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria,” detailing the full tally of operations, raids, detentions, and killed Daesh operatives by the US and its partners.

Topics: US Iran

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’

Russian ambassador to Washington says risk of clash between US and Russia ‘high’
  • Talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s ambassador to the United States said on Friday that the risk of a clash between the US and Russia was “high,” Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, but that talks on prisoner swaps had been “effective” and would continue. (Reporting by Reuters)

Topics: Russia Unites States

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad
Islamabad police officers inspect blast site in Islamabad, Pakistan, on December 23, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Independent Urdu)
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad

Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast that killed officer in Islamabad
  • Islamabad has largely been spared the low-level attacks carried out in Pakistan’s megacities
  • Pakistan was for a time plagued with almost daily bomb blasts across the country
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Taliban claimed a suicide attack that killed at least one police officer Friday in the country’s capital, the first such attack in the city for years.

Islamabad has largely been spared the low-level attacks carried out in Pakistan’s megacities of Lahore and Karachi, and also along the border areas near Afghanistan.

Senior police official Sohail Zafar Chattha said officers had been following a suspicious taxi occupied by a male driver and a woman passenger when he detonated a device inside the car.

“They were stopped and the long-haired man was asked to come out,” Chattha said at the scene.

“He came out, but quickly went back inside and pressed a button that blew up the car.”

He said the fate of the passenger was not certain, but a policeman was confirmed dead and six people were wounded — including four officers.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the blast, saying the attack “on the enemies of Islam” was in retaliation for the recent killing of a senior member.

The group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar hard-line Islamist ideology, called off a stop-start cease-fire with the government in November.

Hajji Mohammad Saeed, 60, a retired government official living in the neighborhood where the attack happened, said authorities should end all negotiations with the TTP.

“They are taking advantage of this dialogue and causing violence.”

Pakistan was for a time plagued with almost daily bomb blasts across the country, but security vastly improved after a military crackdown that began in 2016.

Violence against security officials has risen in the northwestern border areas with Afghanistan over the past year — blamed on militant groups linked to the Pakistan Taliban.

Earlier this week, Pakistani defense minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif called for a fresh security operation against the TTP after suspected militants being held at a police station overpowered their captors and held them hostage for three days.

“Terrorism is on the rise again,” he said.

“There’s a spillover effect from the situation in Afghanistan and that’s affecting Pakistan, we have to launch this operation.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Taliban

Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison

Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison
  • His notoriety and exploits have been the subject of several dramatizations
  • Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, citing his age
Updated 23 December 2022
Reuters

KATMANDU : Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, according to a Reuters witness.
Dubbed the “bikini killer” in Thailand, and “The Serpent,” for his evasion of police and use of disguises, Sobhraj, 78, a French national, is suspected of killing more than 20 western backpackers on the “hippie trail” through Asia.
His notoriety and exploits have been the subject of several dramatizations, including a Netflix and BBC joint production released last year.
Sobhraj was expected to be taken from jail to the immigration department in the capital Katmandu to complete his paperwork and enable him to return to France.
Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, citing his age. He was expected to be out of jail on Thursday, but pre-release procedures, including a health check-up, have caused delays, Ishwari Prasad Pandey, a jailor at the Central Jail in Katmandu told Reuters late on Thursday.
Sobhraj has been held in a high-security prison in Nepal since 2003, when he was arrested on charges of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975, and has served 19 years out of a 20-year sentence.
“I’m happy and have great respect for our judiciary and Supreme court,” Sobhraj’s mother-in-law Sakuntala Thapa told Reuters partner ANI after news of his release was announced.
Sobhraj married Nihita Biswas, a Nepali national and a woman 44 years his junior, in 2008.
He denied killing the American woman and his lawyers said the charge against him was based on assumption.
Several years later Sobhraj was also found guilty of killing Bronzich’s Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere.
But he was suspected of many more murders, including in Thailand, where police say he allegedly drugged and killed six women in the 1970s, some of whom turned up dead on a beach near the resort of Pattaya.
He was jailed in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in the capital, New Delhi, in 1976, before he could stand trial on the charges against him in Thailand.
Sobhraj escaped from India’s Tihar jail in 1986 after drugging prison guards with cookies and cakes laced with sleeping pills.
Police nabbed Sobhraj days later in the Indian beach holiday state of Goa.
“I walked upto their table and said ‘you are Charles’,” Madhukar Zende, the policeman who caught him in Goa, told The Indian Express newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
A statue of Sobhraj, in his signature peaked cap, stands at the restaurant in Goa to this day. He was jailed in India until 1997 when he returned to France.
Associates have described him as a con artist, a seducer, a robber and a murderer.
His true number of victims is unknown.
“Jail authorities will hand him over to the department of immigration today,” Sobhraj’s lawyer, Gopal Shivakoti Chintan told Reuters earlier on Friday.
“Then the necessary process will be completed by the immigration officials to return him to his country.”

Topics: nepal

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
  • Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China
  • China in recent years has passed legislation mandating tit-for-tat sanctions against foreign individuals
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

BEIJING: China has sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing’s treatment of religious and ethnic minorities.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China.
Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China.
The notice said the measures were in response to the US sanctioning two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.” Neither could immediately be reached for comment.
On Dec. 9, the US imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018.
“Our actions further aim to disrupt and deter the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) arbitrary detention and physical abuse of members of religious minority groups in the Tibetan Autonomous Region,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in announcing the sanctions.
An accompanying Treasury Department notice said Wu had been responsible for “stability policies” in Tibet whose implementation involved “serious human rights abuse, including extrajudicial killings, physical abuse, arbitrary arrests, and mass detentions.”
It said that during Zhang’s tenure, police have been engaged in serious human rights abuses, including “torture, physical abuse, and killings of prisoners, which included those arrested on religious and political grounds.”
The Chinese announcement gave no specific accusations against Stein and Yu.
Stein has been deputy staff director at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China since 2021 and previously served as senior adviser to Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Sarah Sewall, including serving as her lead staffer on Tibetan issues. Previously, he was director of government relations at the monitoring group International Campaign for Tibet.
The Chinese-born Yu is a senior academic who taught at the US Naval Academy and a noted critic of the regime of Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. He served as key China adviser under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
China in recent years has passed legislation mandating tit-for-tat sanctions against foreign individuals from the US, the EU and other countries over perceived slights against its national interests. Washington and others have compiled a long list of Chinese officials barred from visiting or engaging in transactions with their financial institutions ranging from the leader of the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong to local officials accused of human rights abuses.
China claims Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although backers of the exiled Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama say it was functionally independent for most of that time.
Communist forces invaded in 1950 and China has ruled the Himalayan region with an iron fist ever since, imposing ever stricter surveillance and travel restrictions since the last uprising against Beijing’s rule in 2008. Lengthy prison sentences in dire conditions are imposed for acts of defiance, including defending the region’s unique language and Buddhist culture from attempts at assimilation.
China has also been accused of detaining hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in reeducation camps as part of a campaign to wipe out their native language and culture, including through forced adoptions and sterilizations. China denies such charges, saying it has only been fighting terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.

Topics: China Tibet

