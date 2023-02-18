Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri soar to victory at Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: The Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon returned for its 16th edition this morning, with an electrifying race that saw world-class athletes Bernard Koech and Hellen Obiri cross the finish line as winners.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council member and ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, the event saw intense competition from 28 elite athletes vying for the top spot.
Following the race, the first, second and third place runners were recognized at an award ceremony. In addition to the elite field, the race recorded more than 5,500 amateur runners across four categories, including the half marathon — relay teams of two, five km and one-mile races.
Offering an attractive prize fund of more than $330,000, the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon saw runners tackle a flat and fast course, which took them on a scenic route across stunning Marjan Island set against the backdrop of the emirate’s shimmering coastline.
Storming ahead in the men’s category and through the finish line in first place was Kenya’s Bernard Koech, who set an impressive new personal best time of 58 minutes, 45 seconds. He was followed closely by fellow countrymen Daniel Mateiko in second, with a time of 58 minutes, 49 seconds. Richard Kimunyan, with a time of 59 minutes, 37 seconds, came in third.
Similarly, the women’s race saw intense competition from start to finish, with Hellen Obiri from Kenya being crowned the winner of the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 with an exceptional time of one hour, five minutes, five seconds. Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of one hour, five minutes, 51 seconds, while the half marathon’s third place went to Ftaw Zeray, who secured a time of one hour, six minutes, four seconds.
Speaking on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon was a display of remarkable athleticism and unwavering spirit.
“We are thrilled to see our community come to together for one of our most important events of the year and to welcome participants from home and abroad.
“Not only does RAK Half Marathon remain the world’s fastest half marathon but it genuinely positions our Nature Emirate as a premier sports destination.
“We thank all our sponsors for their instrumental contribution to making this event a huge success, and look forward to continuing our partnership as we organize an enhanced experience in future editions to come.”