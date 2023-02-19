You are here

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter receiving 'hospice care' at home

Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Plains, Ga. The Carter Center says Carter has entered home hospice care, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP)
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches during Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Plains, Ga. The Carter Center says Carter has entered home hospice care, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP)
  "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the Carter Center said
WASHINGTON: Jimmy Carter, the 98-year-old former US president who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, is receiving hospice care at home, where he will spend his “remaining time,” his nonprofit foundation said Saturday.
Carter, the oldest living former president and a Nobel peace laureate, resides in Plains, Georgia, with his wife, Rosalynn.
That hamlet is where he was born and worked as a peanut farmer before becoming the governor and later launching his presidential bid as Democratic nominee.
“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center said in a statement posted to Twitter.
During his presidency, Carter placed a commitment on human rights and social justice, enjoying a strong first two years which included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords.
But his administration hit numerous snags — the most serious being the taking of US hostages in Iran and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980.
In November of that year, he was relegated to serve only a single term when he was defeated in elections by Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, who swept into office on a wave of staunch social conservatism.

As the years passed, a more nuanced image of Carter emerged that took into account his post-presidential activities and reassessed his achievements.
He founded the Carter Center in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, and he was the recipient of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless efforts to promote social and economic justice.
“The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the Carter Center said.
“He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” it added.
Carter said basic Christian tenets such as justice and love served as the bedrock of his presidency, and the ex-president taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist, his church in Plains, well into his 90s.
In recent years, Carter has received various hospital treatments, including when he revealed in August 2015 that he had brain cancer and was undergoing radiation treatment — an illness he recovered from, seemingly against all odds.
Carter’s grandson Jason Carter, a former Georgia state senator, tweeted that he had seen “both of my grandparents yesterday.”
“They are at peace and — as always -their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words,” he said.

 

In Arabic literature, Indonesian students discover gateway to Middle East

In Arabic literature, Indonesian students discover gateway to Middle East
Updated 18 February 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

In Arabic literature, Indonesian students discover gateway to Middle East

In Arabic literature, Indonesian students discover gateway to Middle East
  • Student community seeks to nurture interest in the Arab world among Indonesians
  • Over 80 students in Bandung meet regularly to discuss all things related to Arab nations
Updated 18 February 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: As soon as she realized how much her mother tongue had been influenced by Arabic, Zakiyatul Fikriyah found herself drawn to it even more.  

A student of one of Indonesia’s best universities, Universitas Padjajaran in Bandung, the 18-year-old has only recently joined the Arabic literature program at her campus to explore through language a deep connection between her country and the Middle East.

“What I find interesting is learning about that process of influence, and how it may be connected by the spread of Islam in Indonesia,” she told Arab News.

“I think the meeting point between Indonesia and the Arab world is through languages, how the Indonesian language has absorbed words from Arabic.”

Fikriyah is a member of HIMASA, the Arabic Literature Student Council at her campus, which serves as a place for discussions on everything related to the Middle East.

“We are all here in this community because of our interest in Arab culture,” said Mohammed Hafiz, 21, who handles the council’s external affairs.

His colleague, Camila Syabina, 19, who handles the group’s internal matters, told Arab News she was proud of her studies. Like other members of HIMASA, she is also on a mission to bridge Indonesia with the region of her studies.

“Whenever we meet others who are unfamiliar with the Arab world, we try as much as we can to show that Arab edge,” she said.

Eighty-eight members of the student group meet regularly to discuss all things related to Arab nations, help each other with Arabic classes, and organize public events introducing the Middle East to the wider community in Bandung.

The nearest such event, a festival of Arab cultures, is going to take place in October, and most of the group’s members have their eyes now set on its organization. But some, like Mohammed Thohari, 20, are already planning their engagement with the Arab world many years ahead.

“With my ambition of becoming Indonesia’s minister of foreign affairs…I have been working to gain a deeper understanding of the Arab world,” he said.

“We’re not only learning about the Qur’an or hadiths, but we’re also learning about the cultures, the literature, and the thinkers from the Arab world.”

Foreign affairs were also a focal point of interest for 21-year-old Albighani Alana, who has been keeping tabs on developments in the Middle East and relations between Arab countries.

“The world of diplomacy in the Arab world has been such a point of interest, especially when it comes to conflicts between Arab nations…and that has piqued my interest in the Arab world so that I can learn better about what is really happening,” he told Arab News.

“By being a part of this Arabic literature program, I think my curiosity will find its answers.”

Marcos says Chinese laser attack not enough to activate US defense pact

Marcos says Chinese laser attack not enough to activate US defense pact
Updated 18 February 2023
Ellie Aben

Marcos says Chinese laser attack not enough to activate US defense pact

Marcos says Chinese laser attack not enough to activate US defense pact
  • Mutual Defense Treaty commits US and Philippines to mutual military support if either is attacked
  • Chinese vessel recently blocked Philippine coast guard ship with military-grade laser
Updated 18 February 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday that the Philippines would not invoke a defense pact with the US after recent Chinese aggression in the South China Sea escalated tensions over the disputed waters.  

Earlier this month, a Chinese vessel used a military-grade laser to block and a Philippine coast guard ship, temporarily blinding the staff on board.

The incident prompted Manila to summon Beijing’s envoy and openly accuse China of “aggressive activities” and destabilizing the region.  

The US also condemned China’s activity as “dangerous” and, this week, the Pentagon said it was ready to invoke the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty in case of attacks on its ally. Under the pact, the US and the Philippines are committed to extending military support to each other if either is attacked by a third party.

But the Philippine president said the laser flareup was not enough for him to consider invoking the treaty.

“If we activated that, what we are doing is escalating, intensifying, the tensions in the area and I think that would be counterproductive,” Marcos told reporters at the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Baguio City.

“Despite the fact that it was a military-grade laser that was pointed at our coast guard, I do not think that that is sufficient (grounds) to trigger the Mutual Defense Treaty.”

Marcos added that the Philippines will continue to coordinate with its treaty partners — not only the US, but also the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — and “will not lose an inch” of its territory.

“I think that is the better recourse, rather than to go directly to the Mutual Defense Treaty, which again, I am very concerned would provoke, rather than cool, the tensions,” he said.

Marcos’ announcement comes amid escalating pressure in the Southeast Asia region, where both Washington and Beijing are seeking military influence.

The laser incident took place days after the Philippines granted the US expanded access to its military bases, providing American forces with a strategic footing as tensions grow not only over the disputed South China Sea, but also self-ruled Taiwan.

China claims the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea almost in its entirety, and its military activity in the disputed maritime territory has been increasing, encroaching on the Philippine part of the waters, the West Philippine Sea.

 

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning US, South Korea over drills
  • Pyongyang may have created a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles, in line with its recent restructuring of the military
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday, after Pyongyang warned of a strong response to upcoming US-South Korea military drills.

Japanese authorities said it splashed down in waters inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of the North’s largest missiles. Tokyo said there were no immediate reports of damage to ships or airplanes.

North Korea’s first missile firing since Jan. 1 comes after Pyongyang on Friday threatened an “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking anywhere in the United States, while resuming preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

Saturday’s long-range missile was launched from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said. Sunan is the site of the Pyongyang International Airport, where North Korea has conducted most of its recent ICBM tests.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a briefing that Japan strongly condemned the launch and filed a strong protest, calling it a threat to the international community.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to counter “hostile policies” by Washington and its allies.

Allied nuclear drills, called the Deterrence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, are scheduled for Wednesday at the Pentagon and will involve senior defense policymakers from both sides, Seoul’s defense ministry said.

The two countries are also planning a range of expanded field exercises, including live fire drills, in coming weeks and months.

Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a full peace treaty, leaving the parties technically at war.

Pyongyang may have created a military unit tasked with operating new ICBMs, in line with its recent restructuring of the military, state media video footage from a Feb. 9 parade suggested.

That parade displayed more ICBMs than ever before, including a possible new solid-fuel weapon, which could help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.

“North Korean missile firings are often tests of technologies under development, and it will be notable if Pyongyang claims progress with a long-range solid-fuel missile,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

“The Kim regime may also tout this launch as a response to US defense cooperation with South Korea and sanctions diplomacy at the United Nations.”

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off

US completes recovery of Chinese balloon but other ‘object’ searches called off
  • US intelligence community believes the other three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a US fighter jet on Feb. 4, and investigators are now analyzing its “guts.”
But US and Canadian authorities also announced they had called off searches for three unidentified objects shot down over last weekend, without locating any debris.
President Joe Biden said this week the US intelligence community believed the other three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions — not China’s spy program.
The last of the debris from the Chinese balloon, which was downed by a Sidewinder missile, is heading to an FBI laboratory in Virginia for analysis, the US military’s Northern Command said.
Reuters was first to report the conclusion of the recovery efforts for the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which were halted on Thursday.
“It’s a significant amount (of recovered material), including the payload structure as well as some of the electronics and the optics, and all that’s now at the FBI laboratory in Quantico,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.
Kirby said the United States had already learned a lot about the balloon by observing it as it flew over the United States.
“We’re going to learn even more, we believe, by getting a look at the guts inside it and seeing how it worked and what it was capable of,” he told a White House news briefing.
The US military said Navy and Coast Guard vessels that had been scouring the sea for nearly two weeks have departed the area.
“Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted,” Northern Command said in a statement.
The US military has said it believes it has collected all of the Chinese balloon’s priority sensors and electronics as well as large sections of its structure, elements that could help counterintelligence officials determine how Beijing may have been collecting and transmitting surveillance information.
The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on Biden’s orders.
The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the US military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar. Northern Command carried out an unprecedented three shootdowns of unidentified “objects” between last Friday and Sunday.
Late on Friday, it said search operations for the two objects shot down in US airspace — one over Alaska and the other over Lake Huron — had concluded, having “discovered no debris.”
“The US military, federal agencies, and Canadian partners conducted systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans, and did not locate debris,” it said.
The third object was shot down over Canada’s Yukon. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Friday that it had also decided to end search efforts.
“Given the snowfall that has occurred, the decreasing probability the object will be found and the current belief the object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts, the RCMP is terminating the search,” it said in a statement.
The Chinese balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit this month to Beijing and has further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.
That Blinken trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize increasingly fraught ties.
US officials have since been looking at the possibility of a meeting between Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that began on Friday.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Munich for the conference, defended the administration’s handling of the balloon incident and the shooting down of the three other objects.
The Chinese balloon “needed to be shot down because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on American people,” Harris told MSNBC.
“We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States,” she said. “That is not going to change, but surely and certainly that balloon was not helpful.”

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
  • Taiwan’s government this week allowed the trip of six officials to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei
  • A small group of pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested their arrival outside the airport
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan’s government this week allowed the trip of six officials, led by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government.
Liu, arriving at Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters and his group was ushered into a van under heavy security and driven away.
A small group of around a dozen pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested his arrival outside the airport, shouting “Taiwan and China, separate countries” and “Chinese people, get out,” while on the airport road another small group of pro-China supporters shouted their welcome.
Chilly Chen, head of the pro-independence Taiwan Republic Office, told Reuters the Taiwanese people were very hospitable and welcomed visitors but were concerned they were coming to push Chinese policies on the democratic island.
“Everything China does is in the service of politics, and their aim is definitely united front,” Chen added, referring to the name of China’s policy to co-opt non-Communists and Taiwan’s people in particular.
Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said the group has been allowed to come as long as they keep a low profile and it hoped their visit would promote mutual understanding and “healthy and orderly exchanges” going forward.
While China has refused to speak to Taiwan’s government since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, believing she is a separatist, city-to-city exchanges had continued until interrupted by the pandemic.
Still, Tsai’s administration has cautiously been trying to re-open less sensitive people-to-people links since it lifted pandemic-related border controls late last year, aiming to engender goodwill with China.
But China continues to carry out military activities near Taiwan, including almost daily crossings of the Taiwan Strait’s median line by Chinese air force jets, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier.

