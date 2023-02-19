You are here

UAE's Yas Marina Circuit to stage World Triathlon Championship Series

Routes and medals for the season-opening event from March 3-4 have been unveiled
World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi will take place at Yas Marina Circuit on March 3-4. (YMC)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth

Host of Saudi and international boxers will showcase their skill in Diriyah on Feb. 26
  • Routes and medals for the season-opening event from March 3-4 have been unveiled
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the official routes for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, with the Yas Marina Circuit selected as the venue.

Taking place on March 3 and 4, the season-opening race will see the world’s best professional and amateur triathletes compete at one of the UAE capital’s iconic sporting destinations, as the prestigious competition returns to the home of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The event, which is expected to attract thousands of local, regional and international triathletes, features 15 race categories including the Elite Men and Women, Elite Para and Age Group, Junior and dedicated races for athletes of determination.

The race gets underway with the swimming leg in Yas Marina’s aquamarine waters against the backdrop of the W Abu Dhabi hotel and the famous motorsport circuit.

Following the swim, the triathletes will tackle the same course faced by Formula One drivers, as they cycle around the track. The bike course is described by race organizers as “a level of technicality to excite the seasoned triathletes looking for a challenge, while also well suited to the beginners.” The grandstands will also be open to fans as the triathletes make their way around the circuit.

The medals have also been revealed, and will be presented on stage to the top three finishers of each age category.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Rumaithi, director of international events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Yas Marina Circuit will once again be the venue for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi.

“While it is famous for its motorsport competitions, it is also a multi-purpose venue that caters for a number of different activities, and we have worked closely with our strategic partners to ensure the races are enjoyable and competitive while giving participants a unique opportunity of challenging themselves at an iconic world-class venue.

“As well as the race routes, we are also enhancing the way people enjoy the action with the Event Village having plenty of activities for all while there will be ample places across the island to watch the world’s best triathletes and cheer on your family and friends.

Taghrid Al-Saeed, executive director of group communications and destination marketing for Miral, added: “Following the success of the World Triathlon Championship Finals in November, we look forward to welcoming thousands to Yas Island for the opening leg of this year’s World Triathlon Championship Series.

“The event provides an opportunity to showcase the very best of Yas Island to not just the triathletes and spectators but to millions of TV viewers around the world in a pinnacle event on the triathlon sporting calendar.”

Located at the Formula 1 pit lanes, The Event Village will provide entertainment and activities and is free to enter.

The event has attracted some of the biggest names in triathlon. In the men’s category, the top 10 triathletes will be in action with France’s world No. 1 and world champion Leo Bergere headlining the stellar list.

In the women’s category, world No. 2 Georgia Taylor-Brown will be the top-ranked athlete which will also feature six of the world’s top 10 triathletes including world No. 3 Taylor Spivey of the US.

Tokyo Paralympic star Eva Maria Moral Pedrero, bronze medalist in the super contested PTWC class, will return after giving birth to a baby girl. Also lining up in the Para triathlon cup will be Tokyo bronze medalist in the PTS4 class Alejandro Sanchez Palomero.

There are also the Age Group race categories, which are designed to appeal to athletes of all ages and abilities, including first-time triathletes looking for a new challenge, seasoned triathletes seeking personal records, and junior athletes from 6 years of age.

Topics: triathlon athletics

Diriyah's BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage

America's Hannah Roberts takes women's event
5 rounds still to go to qualify for Paris Olympics
RIYADH: The undercard for “Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth” has been revealed, with local and international boxers set for an action-packed evening at Diriyah’s purpose-built arena on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Besides the main event, where one of boxing’s biggest rivalries will reach its conclusion, “The Truth” will also feature eight bouts.

Ravi Samani, COO and acting head of marketing, public relations and communications at Skill Challenge Entertainment, said: “We cannot wait for this undercard and everyone with tickets is in for a real treat. From a world title fight to hometown heroes and pro debutants, fireworks await on Feb. 26.

“Each fighter is looking to make a statement on the world stage. They are prepared to do whatever’s necessary to win and that makes for box-office viewing at the Diriyah arena. This undercard really is first class and will set the scene for what follows in the main event. A magnificent night of boxing is right around the corner, so fans should purchase their tickets today. We’re inches away from selling out.”

Immediately before Paul versus Fury, Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world championship on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in the evening’s co-main event.

Rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez. Almaayouf made his professional debut on the “Rage on the Red Sea” undercard last August and is looking to emulate his first-round stoppage victory last time out.

In another intriguing matchup, undefeated American cruiserweight prospect Muhsin Cason (10-0, KO 7) goes head-to-head with Azerbaijan’s Taryel Jafarov, while Badr Al-Samreen, the first Jordanian professional boxer (7-0, KO 6), faces Viorel Simion of Romania.

Meanwhile, history will be made in the evening’s preliminary bouts when Ragad Al-Naimi becomes the first female Saudi boxer to make her professional debut against Perpetual Okaidah. Female participation in boxing has never been higher across the Kingdom and Al-Naimi is hoping to deliver an impressive performance to inspire other up-and-coming local talent seeking to emerge on the global stage.

Popular American YouTuber Adam Saleh is also in action against fellow countryman Stuart Kellogg, while Saudi Arabia’s Zaid Majrashi faces Philip Quansah, and Salman Hamda meets Daniel Plange.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia

Diriyah’s BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage

Diriyah’s BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage
Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes

Cody Gakpo scores for the second game in a row
Jurgen Klopp's side 6 points behind Magpies
  • America’s Hannah Roberts takes women’s event
  • 5 rounds still to go to qualify for Paris Olympics
Updated 48 min 47 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

DIRIYAH: Australian biker Logan Martin recently won the first stage of the 2023 World Cup for BMX at the Elite Sports Center Arena in historic Diriyah, one of six stages of the contest, which also serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, presented Martin his award for winning the professional event, which took place from Feb. 10 to 18.

Martin, a gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, won the championship title after scoring 93.5 points, ahead of America’s Marcus Christopher with 92.4, and Brian Fox with 90.1.

Adwaa Al-Arifi, deputy minister of sports, crowned America’s Hannah Roberts for winning the opening round in the women’s professional competition with 89.4 points. China’s Jia Qi Sun came second with 87.00 and America’s Perris Benegas third with 85.4.

In the amateur competition, Russia’s Jamil Ahmadzyanov won first place with 90 points, followed by Hungary’s Polasek Kennedy with 84.4, and Saudi Arabia’s Yusuf Muhammad third with 72.8.

The events and activities at the BMX World Cup, which attracted large numbers of local and international visitors, included parkour, skating, breakdancing and live music.

Several of the elite competitors were available for workshops and sessions with enthusiasts at the event.

Topics: BMX Saudi Arabia

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
Swiatek sweeps past Pegula to win back-to-back Qatar titles

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
  • Cody Gakpo scores for the second game in a row
  • Jurgen Klopp’s side 6 points behind Magpies
Updated 19 February 2023
AP AFP

LONDON: Liverpool won at 10-man Newcastle 2-0 and boosted their push for a top-four finish in the English Premier League on Saturday.

January signing Cody Gakpo scored for the second game in a row.

A rampant Liverpool were already two goals up by the time Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off in the 22nd minute for a straight red card after handling the ball outside the area. That made the rest of the game largely a matter of seeing things out for the visitors, who cut the gap to fourth- placed Newcastle to six points and have a game in hand to boot.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an emphatic finish in the 10th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a ball over the top of the defense to the Uruguayan forward, who managed to control it with the help of his chest before firing past Pope.

Mohamed Salah then picked out Gakpo in the area with a delicate chip seven minutes later and the Netherlands international finished clinically to double the lead. Gakpo, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in January, netted his first Liverpool goal on Monday in the 2-0 win over Everton.

Matters only got worse for Newcastle when Pope rushed out to meet a kick up the field by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and attempted a diving header to prevent Salah from coming clear on goal.

Pope made a total mess of his attempt, though, and then grabbed the ball with his hand in what looked like an inadvertent reflex.

Going a man down seemed to galvanize Newcastle and Allan Saint-Maximin managed to force a good save from Alisson in the 31st. Liverpool missed chances to increase the lead in the second half.

The visitors passed their way through the Newcastle defense in the 75th to give Andy Robertson a chance but he opted to square the ball back toward Salah, whose pass was off target.

Salah tried to tee up Alexander- Arnold after a quick counter in the 80th, but that pass was deflected for a corner. The Egyptian went for goal himself a minute later but shot only tamely at substitute goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle had its best chance to get back in the game when Anthony Gordon led a counterat- tack and fed Callum Wilson, whose low shot was saved by Alisson.

Pope’s red card means he will be suspended for the League Cup final against Manchester United next weekend, while Joelinton also went off with an apparent hamstring problem.

A moment of silence was held before the game for former Newcastle forward Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake in Turkiye at the age of 31.

Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk made his return after sitting out for nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Also on Saturday, Arsenal regained pole position in the Premier League title race on Saturday as the Gunners fought back for a thrilling 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, while Manchester City were held to a damaging 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Just three days after surren- dering first place with a 3-1 defeat against City, Arsenal bounced back in impressive style to move two points clear of the champions.

With just minutes left at Villa Park, Mikel Arteta’s side were in danger of slipping up again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.

Topics: Newcastle United Liverpool UCL

Swiatek sweeps past Pegula to win back-to-back Qatar titles

Swiatek sweeps past Pegula to win back-to-back Qatar titles
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team

Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches
  • The reigning French and US Open champion dropped just five games all week on her way to the Doha title
  • Swiatek next makes the short journey to the UAE for the Dubai WTA tournament which gets underway on Sunday
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

DOHA: World number one Iga Swiatek won her second successive Qatar Open title on Saturday, sweeping past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.
It was the Pole’s first title of 2023 and 12th of her career.
The reigning French and US Open champion, Swiatek dropped just five games all week on her way to the Doha title.
Swiatek completed victory over world number four Pegula in just 69 minutes to take her career head-to-head over the American to 5-2.
Doha remains a special place for Swiatek — last year her title triumph in the Qatari capital sparked a 37-match winning streak which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.
“I’m really happy that I could kind of find more balance, comparing to how I felt at the beginning of the season,” Swiatek said, after her win.
“I think this tournament is going to give me a lot of confidence, but still, I want to take everything step by step. I’m just really happy that I could win this match today.”
Swiatek next makes the short journey to the UAE for the Dubai WTA tournament which gets underway on Sunday.
If nothing else, she’ll be hoping the playing conditions are easier than in Doha where high winds presented challenges all week.
“Yesterday it kind of hit me that even though it’s windy, I can use the wind properly,” said the 21-year-old.
“I kind of use my intuition to sometimes imagine that I should play shorter, or on the other hand, play with more topspin so the wind is going to kind of take this ball even further.
“So today I just kind of continued that, but I didn’t really want to overanalyze that, and I just kind of played how my intuition told me.”
 

 

Topics: Iga Swiatek Qatar Open Jessica Pegula

Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team

Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team

Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
  • Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches
Updated 18 February 2023
SALEH FAREED

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The women’s Al-Ahli team participated on Friday in various golf training sessions on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches who gave them training sessions on the rules and nature of golf competitions. 

The team also observed the performance of the female golf players from around the world while they were participating in the second day of the ASLI tournament.

The visit concluded with a tour around the tournament facilities and a visit to the fans’ area, where a number of female players participated in some activities and events along with guests and visitors.

The participating guests expressed happiness at the opportunity provided by Golf Saudi.

“I was pleased to visit the Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with my teammates,” midfielder Bahia Talaat Eid said. “The experience was very nice at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club, (it’s) wonderful and well-equipped, we enjoyed watching golfers of different nationalities, and I advise everyone to come,” she added.

Her teammate, Malouk Hawsawi, the club’s striker, said: “It is wonderful to watch such tournaments, which reflect the amount of support and empowerment that we have as Saudi women in the sports sector.”

She continued: “Football is my main hobby, but I liked golf and it can be one of the other sports that I practice, obviously, it differs from football, but it's a fun sport and worth trying.”

Golf Saudi’s strategy focuses on empowering women and their participation in the game, through the Ladies First Club initiative, which was introduced to support women and girls wishing to being playing golf and learn the basics.

Topics: golf football soccer 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International Al-Ahli Women's Football

Related

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
Sport
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future

