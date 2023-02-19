You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style

Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style

(Supplied/DDFTC)
1 / 2
(Supplied/DDFTC)
(Supplied/DDFTC)
2 / 2
(Supplied/DDFTC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhbvc

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style

Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style
  • Former US Open finalist Madison Keys and 2013 Dubai champion Petra Kvitova both win on Center Court
  • Qualifier Dayana Yastremska also continues to impress
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

The 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got off to a blistering start under Sunday sunshine, as two stalwarts of the women’s game came out firing on all cylinders inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Opening proceedings on the emirate’s famed Centre Court, Madison Keys recorded a comfortable firstround victory over Italian opponent Jasmine Paolini.

The American, now ranked World No.23, showed glimpses of the form that once saw her rise as high as World No.7, secure six WTA singles titles, and reach the final of the 2017 US Open.

Making her second appearance in Dubai’s annual WTA 1000 event, Keys broke Paolini’s serve in the second game of the match and never looked back, taking the first set 6-1.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Keys breaking serve early and racing through the remainder of the set, before serving out with ace to seal a 6-1, 6-1 victory and setting up a second-round match with fourth-seed Caroline Garcia.

“I was little nervous at the beginning, but I got off to a really good start and never looked back,” said Keys. “It’s good to get that first win, so we can now look forward.”

On her second-round showdown with Garcia, against whom she has a 3-1 head-to-head winning record, Keys added: “She’s a really tough opponent and it’s always a really good match against her, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

In game two on the show court, 12th seed Petra Kvitova, the 2013 Dubai champion and one of six Grand Slam winners taking part this week, rolled back the years with an impressive dismissal of Italy’s World No.25 Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-1. Kvitova and Trevisan tussled it out in the opening exchanges as the afternoon Dubai wind swirled overhead, before Kvitova, also a runner-up in Dubai in 2019, broke her opponent’s serve in game four.

Trevisan broke back in game seven, but Kvitova held firm to take the first set 6-2. Czech star Kvitova, a Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, broke Trevisan again in game two of the second set before displaying all her power and experience to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory in a little more than an hour.

After a winning start to her 10th Dubai appearance, Kvitova said: “It’s not usually that windy in Dubai, usually just in Doha, but I guess I had decent preparation there last week. The beginning of the match wasn’t easy, and I struggled with the wind a little, but I tried to play a little bit easier and I’m glad I got the win. You see the field here, everyone is playing, there’s a lot of quality as always. We’ll see how things go, but it’s amazing to be playing here.”

Elsewhere, qualifier Dayana Yastremska continued her fine form with a straight-sets victory over French opponent Alize Cornet, a Dubai finalist in 2014 and quarterfinalist at the 2022 Australian Open.

Yastremska, a winner of three WTA singles titles, turned on the power to see off Cornet 6-2, 6-3 on Court 3 to secure a second-round spot.

In the last match of the afternoon session on Centre Court, No.13 seed Liudmila Samsonova produced a battling performance in a marathon match to secure victory over Dubai resident Paula Badosa.

Samsonova dug deep to save set point on her own serve in game 10 with a cute drop volley and survived a further two set points.

After more than an hour’s play, the first set was decided in a tiebreak, with Spaniard Badosa, cheered on by a vocal ‘home’ crowd, recovering from 3-0 down to take seven straight points and seal the tiebreak.

In set two, Badosa broke her opponent to take a 4-3 lead, but Samsonova broke straight back, and the second set again went to a tiebreak.

This time, while Badosa raced into a 2-0 lead, it was Samsonova who recovered and claimed the tiebreak 8-6 to take the match to a deciding third set.

Samsonova took a decisive break of serve in game seven in the final set, then served out game 10 to seal a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory after three hours and 22 minutes on court.

“It was a pretty long match,” said a delighted Samsonova after her victory. “Paula is always really tough to play, she digs deep, so I’m glad that I was able to hang in until the end. I think I’m growing match-bymatch. It’s a long journey and I hope to continue like that.”

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Championships Dubai UAE

Related

17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships
Tennis
17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships
Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup
Sport
Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup

Australian Open success whetted Sabalenka’s appetite for more glory

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2023 Australian Open winner's trophy in Royal Botanic Garden in Melbourne. (AFP)
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2023 Australian Open winner's trophy in Royal Botanic Garden in Melbourne. (AFP)
Updated 19 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Australian Open success whetted Sabalenka’s appetite for more glory

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2023 Australian Open winner's trophy in Royal Botanic Garden in Melbourne. (AFP)
  • The 24-year-old Belarusian admits it took her some time to fully realize she has become a Grand Slam champion but has no intention of slowing down
Updated 19 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

DUBAI: Aryna Sabalenka says her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open last month has further fueled her hunger for success, as she looks to add more silverware to her cabinet.
The world No.2 is undefeated so far in 2023, having won both tournaments she has contested to accrue a perfect 11-0 record.
Sabalenka will put her winning streak on the line in Dubai this week, where she will make her first on-court appearance since lifting the trophy in Melbourne with victory over Elena Rybakina in the final three weeks ago.
The 24-year-old Belarusian admits it took her some time to fully realize she has become a Grand Slam champion but has no intention of slowing down.
“I couldn’t believe it in the beginning. Then for the next week I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I did it. Yes, it happened’,” Sabalenka told reporters in Dubai on Sunday.
“I was having this conversation in my head that, ‘Wow, that happened’. It’s so amazing. Now I have even more motivation to work hard, just to feel it again.”
Sabalenka opens her campaign in the Emirates against either Swiss Jil Teichmann or Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in the second round and is feeling good about her chances at the WTA 1000 tournament.
“This year is different because they changed the balls,” she said.
“The surface is new. It’s different than it was last year. Last year was super fast. The balls were flying.
“Right now I feel like I have more chances to do well in this tournament just because of these changes.”
Sabalenka believes focusing on herself and blocking out all the outside noise was the key to her title run in Australia and she is looking for more of the same moving forward.
She insists not much has shifted in her world since achieving major glory.
“I still have to work hard. I still have to prove every time on the court that I’m in the right place. Nothing changed much,” she added.

Meanwhile, world No.5 Caroline Garcia is in search of the top form that saw her soar up the rankings last season, which she finished by claiming the prestigious WTA Finals crown.
With a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open, and runner-up in Lyon earlier this month, Garcia’s start to 2023 has been promising.
However, the Frenchwoman confessed she has not been too pleased with her level and is trying to lower her expectations after a standout 2022.
“I wish it would be better, better results in the beginning of the year. I didn’t feel very good on court,” she said.
“I didn’t really feel like playing my game completely free, completely relaxed, completely like letting things go.
“It’s definitely something we were working on since a week. We want to stop comparing to how things were last year, full of confidence, full of playing I don’t know how many matches,” added the 29-year-old, who plays 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the second round.
The Dubai tournament runs from February 19 to 25 with world No.1 Iga Swiatek headlining the field.

Topics: Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open

Related

17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships
Tennis
17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships
Andy Murray gets wildcard entry for Dubai Tennis Championships
Sport
Andy Murray gets wildcard entry for Dubai Tennis Championships

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
Nick Luck (left) and Prince Saud Bin Salman Al Saud (right) discuss Emblem Road's Saudi Cup win from last year. Supplied
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
  • This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: A new documentary called “The Story of Emblem Road” tells the story of the horse’s victory in the 2022 Saudi Cup, through the eyes of its owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz, jockey Alexis Moreno and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia. 

Prince Saud, speaking to the horse racing broadcaster Nick Luck, recalls his feelings about last year’s unexpected victory, and adds that he is approaching this year’s race with “cautious optimism” that Emblem Road can triumph again.

The horse’s rider this time around will be Moreno, who rode Emblem Road’s stablemate Making Miracles in 2022.

This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance, and the jockey club’s chairman believes it will be “a very interesting race.”

He added that he hoped Emblem Road’s victory 12 months ago had boosted the profile of racing in Saudi Arabia, and it is “not unimaginable that locally trained horses are able to compete on an international level and a platform like The Saudi Cup.”

This year’s event, at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack, takes place on Feb. 24-25.

Prize money of more than $35 million makes it the world’s “most valuable horse race,” according to organizers.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal Alexis Moreno International Jockeys Challenge (IJC)

Related

Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
Saudi Sport
Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
2023 Saudi Cup will make Riyadh focus of racing world, says Prince Bandar
Sport
2023 Saudi Cup will make Riyadh focus of racing world, says Prince Bandar

Blind Saudi horseman clears jumps to gain recognition

Blind Saudi horseman clears jumps to gain recognition
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Blind Saudi horseman clears jumps to gain recognition

Blind Saudi horseman clears jumps to gain recognition
  • Like his mother and younger brother, Al-Sharari was born blind
  • At the end of the month, Saudi Arabia will stage this year’s Saudi Cup, an annual competition held at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in the capital
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Badr Al-Sharari refused to let his disability curb his passion, and despite being blind, the Saudi rider has now trailblazed his way to official recognition in horse-mad Saudi Arabia.
The 35-year-old had to train at least three times a week for nearly two years before finally being admitted this month into the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation as its first blind member.
But the data sector worker told AFP that just as important as his journey into the official ranks was the parallel one to self-empowerment.
Clutching the reins and speaking from the saddle of his horse Star, after completing an obstacle course of wooden fences, he described his life before being bitten by the horse riding bug.
“I was an introvert, and didn’t leave the house much,” Al-Sharari said from a sandy track flanked by palm trees.
“My relationship with horses broke the barrier of introversion. If I can tame a horse, then I can do anything.”
Like his mother and younger brother, Al-Sharari was born blind.
He travels 140 kilometers (90 miles) every day from his home in western Riyadh to the Medhal equestrian center east of the city, where he is helped in his training by his Afghan assistant, Nasim.
- Sensory skills -
He is coached by Abu Mahmoud, an Egyptian, who looked on during an early-morning session as Al-Sharari flawlessly navigated a showjumping course, barely brushing against any of the fences.
“You see how he jumps without touching it? It’s as if he can see,” Abu Mahmoud nodded approvingly.
Equestrianism is popular in Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading producer of purebred Arabian horses and home to several clubs.
Official data shows that disabled people make up seven percent of the kingdom’s population of 34 million, and of these some 811,000 have visual impairments.
Until recently, such people were often unable to join their sighted counterparts in the joys of horse riding.
However, some riding schools now offer programs tailored specifically to blind and autistic students, as a way of helping to improve their motor and sensory skills.

Saudi blind man Abdul Rahman Al-Otaibi practices a jump during a training session at Medhal equestrian centre in eastern Riyadh. AFP

Abdul Rahman Al-Otaibi joined the Medhal equestrian school three months ago.
“I have come to regard horses as my brothers,” said the 31-year-old, who suffers from severe visual impairment.
Just like Al-Sharari, Al-Otaibi said horseback riding made him “more social” and allowed him to “integrate” with society.
- Saudi Cup -
“I have made more friends and developed new relationships,” he said.
Al-Otaibi is not completely blind, but does struggle to see the fences on the course. Initially this made him fear he might take a tumble.
“I was afraid of the jumps... but with time I broke this fear,” he said.
Medhal director Mashari Al-Dhiyabi said that those who suffer from visual impairments “have the ability, determination and insistence to learn, but society makes them feel as though they are incapable” of doing so.
Horseback riding is a great way to “enhance mental and physical capabilities of all riders, regardless of their condition,” Al-Dhiyabi said.
At the end of the month, Saudi Arabia will stage this year’s Saudi Cup, an annual competition held at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in the capital.
With prize money of more than $35 million, it is touted by organizers as the world’s “most valuable horse race.”
“My goal is to one day take part in the Saudi Cup,” Al-Sharari said as he dismounted unaided from his horse.
“And why not?” he asked, wiping away the sweat from his face.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation Saudi Cup 2023 blind

Related

Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah
Sport
Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah
Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
Saudi Sport
Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win

Pope’s moment of madness in Liverpool defeat gives Karius shot at Newcastle immortality

Pope’s moment of madness in Liverpool defeat gives Karius shot at Newcastle immortality
Updated 19 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

Pope’s moment of madness in Liverpool defeat gives Karius shot at Newcastle immortality

Pope’s moment of madness in Liverpool defeat gives Karius shot at Newcastle immortality
  • Goalkeeper change on cards for upcoming Carabao Cup
  • Man United is hurdle to major silverware for 54 years
Updated 19 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Carabao Cup heartbreak for Nick Pope has opened the door for forgotten man Loris Karius as Newcastle United imploded at St. James’ Park in the Premier League against Liverpool.

A moment of madness from Pope saw him handle outside the area and was subsequently red-carded as the 10-man Magpies crashed to only their second topflight defeat of the season.

First-half strikes from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo saw the Reds into a comfortable lead before Pope was dismissed, meaning he will miss next weekend’s trip to Wembley, where Manchester United sit between Newcastle and their first meaningful silverware for 54 years.

German Karius is now set to make his Magpies debut in next weekend’s showpiece — and it will be his first final since his disastrous show for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, which the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

“I thought they were clinical with their chances when they came and obviously Nick Pope’s sending off changed the game,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

“I’ve not had a proper word with him but I’ve seen him and he looks visibly upset. He’s been outstanding for us this season.

“It was probably technically handball but I don’t know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me it was a harsh reaction but I understand if it’s in the rules. It’s harsh for Nick because he’s been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him.

“We’ve got a decision to make. Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season as has Loris.

“Nick is very disappointed, as are we. He doesn’t deserve to miss the game. It is what it is, we will see what our options are.

“There was real quality, we opened Liverpool up at times and created some real chances. That’s the difference, they took their chances and we didn’t take ours.”

Despite the 2-0 final score, it was United who really burst out the blocks at a fired-up St. James’.

And had Miguel Almiron tucked away an early opportunity the complexion of this one could have been so different.

Man of the match Alisson made the first of three top class saves after just three minutes when he got a hand to what looked like a near certain 11th of the season for the Paraguayan.

Allan Saint-Maximin then went close with a volley as a shaky looking Liverpool backline creaked under United pressure.

However, on the break, as they so often do, an incredibly weighted pass over the top from Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken down by Nunez, and the Uruguayan’s finish was emphatic.

The Gallowgate End net was rippling again soon after when Dutchman Gakpo latched on to a beautiful clip over the top by Mo Salah and again finished with aplomb.

Then came the real game-changer, potentially season-defining moment. For Pope it may prove to be the biggest moment of his career.

Chasing to close down an Alisson long ball with Salah clean through, Pope misjudged a bouncing ball and missed a clearing header. Attempting to clean up his error, muscle memory kicked in and Pope handled, inexplicably, leaving referee Anthony Taylor with no choice.

Martin Dubravka replaced Pope on the day, but is cup tied, having played in the competition on loan for Manchester United. So, it’s Karius time for United next weekend.

Despite being down to 10, the Magpies continued to impress and only as they tired did Liverpool ever really look like adding to their two-goal tally.

Alisson tipped a Saint-Maximin strike on to the bar, before it was again rattled by a powerful Dan Burn header.

Fabian Schar should have done better with a header before Brazilian Alisson completed his trio of top saves by denying sub Callum Wilson a consolation.

As fatigue kicked in Nunez forced Dubravka into a world class save of his own before Diogo Jota missed two headers at the death to make the scoreline wider than United would have deserved.

Howe said: “I thought it was actually a good performance in the main. We started really well. We had a good early chance and the crowd were in the game, the tempo was good and we were set for a really good match.

“There was real quality, we opened Liverpool up at times, and created some real chances. That’s the difference, they took their chances and we didn’t take ours.”

Topics: football Newcastle Liverpool

Related

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
Sport
Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash
Football
Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash

UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins

UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins
Updated 19 February 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins

UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins
  • Sharjah drop to fourth after shock defeat to Khor Fakan, as Shabab Al-Ahli lead table
Updated 19 February 2023
Matt Monaghan

Late goals of significant consequence to the title race and Al-Wasl’s Bur Dubai Derby joy defined matchweek 17 in the ADNOC Pro League.

Sharjah’s 2018-19 title-winning coach and former one-club man, Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, came back to hurt them when his Khor Fakkan team found the only goal through Aylton Boa Morte’s 89th-minute diving header. This caused Sharjah to slip down to fourth, with the chasing pack all claiming victories.

These came in epic circumstances for fifth-placed Al-Wahda and third-placed reigning champions, Al-Ain. The former prevailed 2-1 against promoted Al-Bataeh thanks to Facundo Kruspzky’s 105th-minute header, while the irrepressible Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba produced a superb 97th-minute strike to earn a 3-2 victory at Ittihad Kalba for the latter.

Tuesday’s more-prosaic 2-0 triumph against second-bottom Al-Dhafra eased leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club into their 2022 AFC Champions League knockout clash with holders Al-Hilal. Second-half efforts from Siaka Sidibe and Ali Saleh ensured second-placed Al-Wasl won by the same scoreline versus floundering neighbours Al-Nasr.

Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi crafted two magical assists when Ajman downed relegation-haunted Dibba Al-Fujairah 3-2, while Ali Mabkhout was among the scorers as Al-Jazira beat Baniyas 2-0.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

If Al-Ain manage to successfully defend their title, despite a fitful start, one man deserves immense credit.

Laba’s inspirational and impactful run of form extended this Friday on the east coast with a second-successive winner past the 90 minute mark. It could yet carry the UAE’s most-decorated club to further glory.

The team appeared set for a momentum-sapping stalemate when Romania midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau converted a 94th-minute penalty for Kalba. A hard-fought, fifth-successive victory was draining away.

Step forward Al-Ain’s unstoppable Togo hitman.

Under substantial pressure in a compact penalty area, and with his Kalba markers already trying to distract with offside calls, Laba conjured an ingenious chopped-back turn and a propelled finish into the roof. Cue pandemonium after VAR delivered judgement.

Added credit — beyond hitting 20 league goals in 17 run-outs throughout this season — can also be found with his 21st-minute assist for UAE forward Caio Canedo’s close-range opener.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men were a distant fifth when play halted for World Cup 2022, after matchweek 11. A third consecutive draw by matchweek 12 left them seventh, seven points off Sharjah.

The competition’s in-form side now trail by just two points from third. Without Laba, they would be also-rans.

Goal of the Week — Sebastian Tagliabue (Al-Wahda)

Tagliabue continued to turn back the clock in matchweek 17.

The timeless 37-year-old’s flamboyant flick helped Al-Wahda on their way to dramatic victory against Bataeh.

Nostalgia appeared the main driver when the Clarets rehired Tagliabue last summer.

The Argentina-born striker had recorded an incredible 152 goals in 157 league appearances, from 2013-2020. But a slowdown to 21 goals in 44 top-flight matches had been notched in two forgettable campaigns at Al-Nasr.

Tagliabue has, though, grown into a valued support role for Joao Pedro. This was witnessed, once more, versus Bataeh.

Thrust on by Manolo Jimenez at half-time, he netted in style only six minutes later.

A low cross from Al-Hilal loanee Matheus Pereira was placed slightly behind him. Years of experience, and residual ability, then saw Tagliabue steady his feet and back heel with punishing accuracy past Abdullah Yousef for an eye-catching opener.

That is now three goals in his last four appearances for the striker who was recalled to Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s UAE squad for January’s ill-fated Arabian Gulf Cup campaign.

Coach of the Week — Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Sharjah)

Al-Anbari is a measured, dignified and talented head coach.

But the magnitude of this moment, surely, could not have been lost on him.

Boa Morte’s decisive connection with Algeria midfielder Mehdi Abeid’s searching freekick rose the home faithful at Saqr bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi Stadium to their feet.

It secured characterful victory from a contest loaded with emotion for Al-Anbari.

The now 45-year-old marshalled midfield for Sharjah, from 1994-2010. This committed servant then saved them from relegation in 2017/18, initially as caretaker, and orchestrated 2018/19’s unforeseen charge to a first top-flight title in 23 years.

Khor Fakkan gained only 29-percent possession on Friday and lost the attempts count 20-3. A repeat of September’s 3-0 rout appeared set.

But Al-Anbari — who exited Sharjah in October 2021 — steadied his troops and attempted to deny beloved Sharjah clear-cut chances.

It would prove a winning strategy.

How Shabab Al-Ahli shape up for ADNOC Pro League’s Asian acid test

A clash with ramifications beyond the identity of a 2022 ACL quarterfinalist plays out on Monday night, in Doha.

ADNOC Pro League pacesetters Shabab Al-Ahli challenge Asian champions Hilal in a gripping match. It pits leading lights from two competitions possessive of vast ambition.

Al-Hilal’s pedigree is unquestioned. This month’s historic run to the 2022 Club World Cup final speaks volume, never mind lifting two out of the last three continental cups.

Shabab Al-Ahli’s — and UAE football’s —standing is less certain. It is 2016 since a UAE club made Asia’s showpiece club event, the same year Omar Abdulrahman won the nation’s last AFC Player of the Year gong.

A trio of Saudi outfits have made this edition’s knockouts — including relegated Al-Faisaly. Shabab Al-Ahli are the sole Emiratis.

Saudi Arabia stunned eventual World Cup 2022 winners Argentina. It is almost 33 years and counting since the UAE featured on the global stage.

Clubs from the Emirates made global headlines with recent acquisitions of Andriy Yarmolenko, Jason Denayer, Miralem Pjanic, Paco Alcacer, Allan and many more.

It is now time to manifest these aspirations into wider results. The round-of-16 meeting with Al-Hilal is a bellwether for where they are on this journey.

Topics: football ADNOC Pro League UAE

Related

Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League
Sport
Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League
Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League
Sport
Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League

follow us

Latest updates

Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style
Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style
UN expert to discuss humanitarian affairs at Riyadh forum
Administrator of the UN Development Programme, Achim Steiner. (File/AFP)
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Kuwaiti ambassador to the Kingdom
For Saudi singer Asayel music is a language, not only type of art
Saudi singer and songwriter Asayel Bishi. (Supplied)
Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer
Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.