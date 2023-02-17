You are here

17 of world's top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships

17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships
World No.1 will take part in the Dubai Tennis Championships from Feb. 19-25 (DDF)
17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships

17 of world’s top 20 female players enter draw for $2.9m Dubai Tennis Championships
  • World No. 1 Iga Swaitek and Australian Open winner Sabalenka among the field competing at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
DUBAI: With only days to go until the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships get under way, a throng of the elite 64-player field — including last month’s Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No.1 Iga Swiatek — are already arriving in the emirate ahead of Saturday’s main draw when they will discover their pathways to the $2.9 million prize purse.

Dubai’s annual WTA 1000 event is set to take place from Feb. 19-25, with the draw scheduled for 1pm on Feb. 18 at the Majlis inside Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The official entry list includes nine of the world’s top 10 women and five Grand Slam winners in Sabalenka, Swiatek, two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, last year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and 2018 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, who won in Dubai last year.

The draw will be conducted in the presence of Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer at Dubai Duty Free; Ramesh Cidambi, chief operating officer at Dubai Duty Free; and Salah Tahlak, tournament director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

With Sabalenka, Kaia Kanepi, Jil Teichmann, and Anhelina Kalinina among a host of players already in the emirate for pre-tournament practice and the likes of Belinda Bencic and Madison Keys arriving soon, McLoughlin said this year’s WTA line-up is the best he can remember, evidence of the event’s well-established stature on the WTA Tour.

“When we started our women’s tournament 23 years ago, we aimed to attract as many of the world’s top 10 players as possible,” he said. “As our tournament has grown, so too have our expectations and ambitions. Now, as we prepare for the draw, it makes me very happy to look at the entry list and see we have 17 of the world’s top 20.

“Speak to any of the players competing this year and they will tell you that Dubai is now considered one of the best tournaments on the WTA Tour. I am sure the next week of action both on-court and off-court will only strengthen that reputation.”

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships
  • The Scot, who has been training at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, praised the evolution of the event
  • Annual 2-week event includes 9 of the world’s top 10 women players
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British tennis legend Andy Murray has heaped praise on the ongoing evolution of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which gets underway this weekend with the women’s WTA 1000 event followed by the men’s ATP 500 tournament.

Running from Feb. 19 to March 4, both competitions will take place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. After accepting a second consecutive wildcard from tournament organizers, Murray — who reminded the tennis world of his enduring quality with an epic five-set comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of last month’s Australian Open — bolsters a men’s field that features eight of the world’s top 20 players.

Following three days of grueling practice sessions on the venue’s center court, the Scot insists he is in good shape for another tilt at the Dubai title — a tournament he last won in 2017.

“Practice has been brilliant,” said Murray, a former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner. “The court was pretty much brand new when we started, so I got some really good sessions in. The team here have been unbelievably helpful. It’s been great preparation for these next two weeks. I’ve loved it.”

Fifteen years after his UAE debut, Murray was quick to highlight why the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continue to feature so prominently on players’ annual schedules.

“Everything has been super easy and smooth,” said the two-time Wimbledon champion. “The facilities are fantastic, great gyms — they’ve even got a gym just for the players to use now, which is really nice. The tournament has changed a lot since the first time I was here. I mean, the whole city has changed, but the tournament has evolved. With the hotel here on-site now, it is brilliant for the players; it’s so easy and convenient, you spend no time in cars, or traffic, or anything. You’re right here.

“They always have brilliant food, great crowds, and lots of practice courts. I think the players have voted Dubai as one of the best ATP 500 events multiple times in the last 10 years or so, which says a lot. And each year the organizers keep improving it, so there’s really nothing to complain about.”

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO at Dubai Duty Free, welcomed the positive feedback. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has been named ATP 500 Tournament of the Year 11 times since 2003, including across seven consecutive seasons from 2008 to 2014.

“We are pleased to have Andy here with us, arriving early and taking the time to settle in and make the most of our facilities,” McLoughlin said. “As much as we know this tournament is popular among the players, as its organizers we remain very ambitious, so it’s great to hear Andy — who has played on the ATP Tour now for almost 20 years — speaking so positively about the tournament evolution and acknowledging the hard work we are doing to constantly improve.”

Amid a packed early season schedule, father-of-four Murray revealed his joy at being able to capitalize on a half-term school break: “The kids are off this week, so they were able to come over,” he said. “It’s been part-training and part-holiday. We went to the aquarium at The Atlantis, watched the fountains outside the Burj Khalifa, and went to Miracle Gardens, which was good. We may go to one of the waterparks, but the kids are just loving being on the beach and in the pool — they are more than happy with that. It’s been really good.”

Now 35, Murray, who made history at the 2016 Olympic Games when he became the only player to win back-to-back gold medals in tennis singles, also reserved some special praise for Scotland’s rugby union team, which leads the Six Nations after thrilling wins against England and Wales.

“Although I don’t follow rugby that closely, I’ve seen the results and winning against England is obviously huge for Scotland, then they won pretty comfortably against Wales. It seems like they’re probably the best Scotland team in quite a long time and they have a really good opportunity to win it,” he added.

Murray joins a stellar Dubai field that includes world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth Dubai title, last year’s champion Andrey Rublev, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, and world No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open
Updated 13 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open
  • The week in Abu Dhabi further cemented what we already knew — that Bencic is in great form and enjoying a brilliant start to her 2023 campaign
Updated 13 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

The inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open came to a close on Sunday with Swiss Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic becoming the tournament’s very first champion.

The world No. 9 put in a brave performance in the final, saving three match points late in the second set en route to a 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over powerful Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Here’s what we learned from the WTA 500-level event in the UAE capital.

Bencic keeps rolling

The week in Abu Dhabi further cemented what we already knew — that Bencic is in great form and enjoying a brilliant start to her 2023 campaign.

The 25-year-old has now won two titles in as many months — she also triumphed in Adelaide in January — and her success in the UAE has taken her to the top of the WTA match-wins leaderboard for the season, with 12 victories against just two losses.

Bencic entered the final with a 0-3 record against Samsonova and struggled to make any headway on the Russian’s serve through the first eight games of their clash on Sunday.

She dug deep to create an opening in the second set but failed to serve for it at 5-3, getting broken as Samsonova forced a tiebreak. Bencic stood her ground in the breaker, saving three championship points with some pure hustle, and somehow walked away with the trophy.

Bencic joked earlier in the week about the “Tursunov effect,” referring to her coach Dmitry Tursunov, who joined her camp ahead of the start of this season, and she paid tribute to her team on Sunday for helping her stick with a fierce Samsonova.

“I’m happy I stayed really tough with the head. Sometimes you can be like, ‘OK, it’s match point, I’m just going to get out of here, I’m losing, and just mentally walk away. But I did well not to think that way. I felt like my team was pushing me to go for it, especially in the tiebreak,” said Bencic after the win.

Bencic, who flew to Doha straight after the Abu Dhabi final to take part in the Qatar Open, is hoping she can translate her success from the smaller tour events into the bigger tournaments as she continues to search for that maiden Grand Slam trophy.

“It’s a title, one per month now, hopefully that (will) continue,” joked the Swiss, referring to her trophy runs so far this season.

“I’m just really grateful. It’s not like you’re looking at the title before the tournament; of course you want to win but you take it match by match. There are tough draws in every tournament you play. You can just do your best every week. I feel like I’m improving a lot, and having this belief in me that I can win titles, and hopefully it’s going to be like that also with the big titles. I’m just trying to give myself a chance and work really hard for it.”

Samsonova closing in on top 10

She came agonizingly close to extending her perfect record in WTA finals to 5-0, and despite the loss, Samsonova can take plenty of positives from her week in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old will make her top-15 debut on Monday and has the firepower to threaten the very best on tour.

Samsonova started the season by losing a tight clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the Adelaide second round. Sabalenka has yet to lose a match in 2023 — is a perfect 11-0 — and claimed a maiden Grand Slam title with victory over Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final last month.

Sabalenka and Rybakina both play a power game that has earned them major trophies, and Samsonova, who also possesses the same brand of boom-boom tennis, is drawing confidence and inspiration from her fellow big-hitters.

“In Adelaide I played against Aryna and I was the first player to play 7-6, 7-6 with her in that (stretch), because she’s unbeatable for now. I had my chances and I felt so much confidence. They are both big-hitters, my game is similar, and I can improve from them,” said Samsonova.


Abu Dhabi a welcome addition to the Middle East swing

It’s no secret that the WTA calendar has been seriously affected by the suspension of all Chinese and Russian tournaments, and it hasn’t been easy creating a seamless schedule that doesn’t force players to go back and forth across the globe to compete.

So when players found out that Abu Dhabi was hosting a 500-level tournament, which would expand the Middle East swing to three weeks, many jumped at the opportunity to participate, knowing 2,000 ranking points and some generous prize money were up for grabs across Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai in February.

“When I knew about this tournament, everyone was very happy. My team said, ‘OK we go there,’ because to stay here, to have a one-hour flight between each tournament, it’s amazing. I like these type of things. For us players it’s very helpful,” said Samsonova.

Abu Dhabi top seed Daria Kasatkina shared Samsonova’s sentiments and explained how tough it got last year, traveling long distances each week on tour.

“It’s amazing. Especially compared to the end of last year,” said Kasatkina of the three-week Middle East swing.

“There was a stretch of Tokyo, Ostrava, San Diego, Guadalajara, and then if you qualify for the WTA Finals, then Fort Worth. So it’s crazy. I know it’s because of all the circumstances we’ve had during these years, but honestly it’s crazy, it’s very difficult to enjoy playing, enjoy doing your work while you’re just exhausted.

“Traveling, plus jet-lag, plus going to Guadalajara, I was going crazy honestly because of the conditions of the altitude. This is tough. So for sure it’s better when we have a block of tournaments in the same country, or region.”


Organizers deem year one a success

Tournament owners IMG moved the WTA sanction from St Petersburg, Russia, to Abu Dhabi, and the announcement was made barely three weeks before kick-off.

It gave organizers limited time to promote the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, but by the end of the week the stadium looked about 60 to 70 percent full and the tennis village came alive during the weekend.

“It went really well. We had five weeks to prepare and it’s been a really successful year,” Vickie Gunnarsson, director of tennis events at IMG, told Arab News.

“Operationally, everything has gone super smooth. We’ve had nine players in the top 20. So big success, lots of partners have come to support us and we had really great tennis across the week.”

Gunnarsson believes that the tournament has all the necessary ingredients to make it a strong annual fixture on the UAE sports calendar and dismissed any suggestions that the market may be saturated with three tournaments held in the Gulf in the same month.

“I think it’s positive for the region, it’s very positive for women’s tennis in particular, and for the players because they get to stay in one place and don’t have to travel so much, and it’s a really great way to earn many ranking points early on in the season in one place, so for them it’s excellent,” she said.

“And for the region I think it’s excellent, too. It’s supporting women’s professional tennis, you have an influx of tourists coming, and also really empowering women on all kinds of aspects of the society, they get to watch role models and just the belief that I can do something with my life, whatever it is, if I dream big, it can become a reality.”

Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title

Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title

Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title
  • Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

ABU DHABI: Olympic champion Belinda Bencic saved three match points to defeat Liudmila Samsonova in the Abu Dhabi final on Sunday for the eighth title of her career.
The 25-year-old world number nine came through 1-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, saving the three championship points in a marathon second-set tiebreak.
It was Bencic’s second title of 2023 after her win in Adelaide while she also became the tour leader in match-wins this season, with her 12 passing Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
“It’s been a really tight match, and I’m happy to turn these match points around,” said Bencic.
“I just really tried hanging in there and scramble for every point, and just do my best. I proved to myself that I can really fight hard and just stay in the matches and somehow turn it around.”
Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings having lost in the 2021 Berlin final, Luxembourg and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Before Sunday, Samsonova was a perfect 4-0 in championship matches.
 

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova
  • A dominant win over Beatriz Haddad Maia sees the world No. 9 Bencic favorite for the title on Sunday
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: World No. 9 Belinda Bencic and world No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova will meet in Sunday’s final of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, after coming through their semifinal encounters on Saturday.

At the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, second seed Bencic put on a dominant display to register a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The other singles semifinal saw Samsonova prevail against Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, ending the Chinese world No. 29’s impressive run in the tournament which included victories over Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina.

Spectators inside Stadium Court were treated to an entertaining match which saw the best of Bencic. The 25-year-old dominated early to go 3-2 up in the opening set and that was enough for her to take charge, winning the next three games with sixth seed Haddad Maia unable to find a way back.

An early break in the second set put Bencic in control of the tie, although Haddad Maia reduced the deficit to 3-2. However, Bencic had other ideas and stormed the following game without dropping a point, before sealing the match in 1 hour and 32 minutes to enter Sunday’s final.

Speaking after the match, Bencic said: “It was a really good match and I prepared well for this game where I executed my shots well, so I’m really happy to have won today.

“At the start of the tournament, the draw was really tough so it’s nice to be in another final and hopefully I can do well.”

She will face a difficult test against Samsonova who needed three sets to overcome Zheng. Samsonova, who had upset world No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals, hit five aces en route to claiming the first set 6-4. However, 20-year-old Zheng responded emphatically to take the second set 6-1.

In the decider, both players held serve before Samsonova broke late on to seal her place in the final.

Meanwhile, Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan will need to beat Shuai Zhang and Luisa Stefani if they want to triumph in Sunday’s doubles final.

Opening proceedings at Stadium Court, Japan’s Aoyoma and Chinese Taipei’s Chan defeated America’s Desirae Krawczyk and Mexico’s Guiliana Olmos in three sets, winning 6-4, 2-6, 10-3, in a contest that lasted close to 90 minutes.

In the other semifinal, Stefani and Zhang had to overcome a tricky opening set in their clash against Miyu Kato and Monica Niculescu. After taking a 7-5 advantage, Stefani and Zhang looked comfortable on court, sealing the second set 6-3.

Peers praise Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka's recent improvement

Peers praise Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka’s recent improvement
Updated 11 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Peers praise Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka’s recent improvement

Peers praise Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka’s recent improvement
  • The 24-year-old Belarusian led the WTA tour in double faults in 2022
Updated 11 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: From seriously struggling with her serve at the start of last year to becoming a Grand Slam champion in Melbourne last month, Aryna Sabalenka’s remarkable journey has earned her praise from across the tennis community.

The 24-year-old Belarusian led the WTA tour in double faults in 2022, with a whopping 428 in 55 matches, but still managed to end the season in the top five.

She started working with biomechanics and performance coach Gavin MacMillan in August 2022 to try and overcome her serving woes and it paid dividends as she has kicked off 2023 with a perfect 11-0 record and two titles — Adelaide and the Australian Open.  

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who lost to Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, noted the significant progress her opponent has made on her serve and expects her to continue to be a real threat on tour.

Speaking to Arab News at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open this week, Rybakina said: “I think she’s a really hard-worker and she did a great job. I remember how much she was struggling with the serve, and now there are still some double faults here and there, but overall the serve was really good, especially in the Australian Open final.

“Her second serve was coming in like the first one. The speed was quite high and I think she worked really hard to get to where she is now. I think now she is at her best and will continue like this for sure.”

World No.8 Daria Kasatkina joked that she can relate to Sabalenka when it comes to serving problems, having experienced her fair share, and described the Belarusian as one of the hardest-working players on tour.

“I don’t know if people outside of tennis see it or not, but we are here and see everything inside, you could clearly see that she’s making 1,000-percent effort to win a slam,” said Kasatkina.

“It’s a very important thing and she has talked about it many times. You could see in the previous slams how important it was to her, and sometimes she was too tight because it was so important. It’s normal — if you want something so badly you get nervous. You could see when she won it was like the (pressure was lifted).

“She completely deserves it. She’s one of the hardest workers on the tour.”

Swiss world No. 9 Belinda Bencic lost to Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Australian Open last month and admitted she felt overpowered by her rival during the match.

Bencic, who faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Abu Dhabi semi-finals on Saturday, said she always knew Sabalenka had it in her to win a major.

“For me, it’s not so surprising. I’ve always thought she’s a great player who’s capable of a lot of things and great results. It worked for her in Australian Open,” said Bencic.

“On one side I’m kind of sad I lost in the fourth round, but, on the other side, if you lose against the (eventual champion) it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself and you know that you can go there as well, if you improve a couple of things. She’s definitely showing what I (need to) improve to beat her. It’s definitely great for her, and congrats to her.”

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova is a player who, like Sabalenka, relies on a huge serve and massive groundstrokes. Pliskova has also had her ups and downs in recent years and suggested both she and her coach Sascha Bajin can learn a lot from Sabalenka’s journey.

“Yes, of course (we can get inspiration from that). I did watch her video from her biomechanics manager about the serve on YouTube, so I’m aware of it,” admitted Bajin.

Pliskova believes both Sabalenka and fellow big-server Rybakina can be particularly threatening if they have full belief in their respective games, given the weapons that they possess.

“Obviously she’s dangerous if she’s confident. It’s the same with Rybakina. These girls, if they have confidence, they really have a big game and they can win. I always thought that it was a matter of time before she won a Grand Slam. She was there, quite close. I think she has the game to win big tournaments,” said Pliskova.

Sabalenka’s grit and determination have always shone through, irrespective of her, at times, erratic performances on court. Her father Sergey passed away in November 2019 at the age of 43 and, two months later, she was on court battling through matches in honor of his memory.

“I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No.1,” Sabalenka told reporters in Adelaide at the start of the 2020 season. “I’m doing it for him, so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now.”

One player who perhaps knows Sabalenka better than anyone else on the tour is former world No.2 Paula Badosa. The Spaniard initially thought Sabalenka “looked very aggressive and intimidating,” but they soon hit it off, played doubles together and became close friends.

“As she always says, we’re soulmates,” said Badosa. “I think we’re very similar personalities and I admire her a lot. She’s a fighter and she’s been through a lot — tough moments — and she’s always fighting, no matter what.

“We all remember how she started last year in Australia with the serve and she tried and she tried and she never gave up, and she had an amazing reward,” she continued.

“I know for her it was very important and it’s a dream come true. And I was very happy because we’re very close and we’re living, like, the same journey together. I think that she totally deserves it.”

Now No.2 in the world and undefeated so far this season, Sabalenka’s next appearance will come at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin Feb. 19.

