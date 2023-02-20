You are here

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

President Joe Biden pauses as he answers a reporter's question about Ukraine after speaking about the May jobs report, June 3, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP)
In this file photo taken on January 31, 2023 Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands following their meeting in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on January 31, 2023 Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands following their meeting in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

  • “The secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions,” the statements said
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is scrambling to avert a diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlement activity this week at the United Nations that threatens to overshadow and perhaps derail what the US hopes will be a solid five days of focus on condemning Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made two emergency calls on Saturday from the Munich Security Conference, which he is attending in an as-yet unsuccessful bid to avoid or forestall such a showdown. It remained unclear whether another last-minute intervention might salvage the situation, according to diplomats familiar with the ongoing discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Without giving details, the State Department said in nearly identical statements that Blinken had spoken to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Munich to “reaffirm the US commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability.”
“The secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions,” the statements said.
Neither statement mentioned the proposed UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate halt to Israeli settlements. The Palestinians want to bring that resolution to a vote on Monday. And neither statement gave any indication as to how the calls ended.
But diplomats familiar with the conversations said that in his call to Abbas, Blinken reiterated an offer to the Palestinians for a US package of incentives to entice them to drop or at least delay the resolution.
Those incentives included a White House meeting for Abbas with President Joe Biden, movement on reopening the American consulate in Jerusalem, and a significant aid package, the diplomats said.
Abbas was noncommittal, the diplomats said, but also suggested he would not be amenable unless the Israelis agreed to a six-month freeze on settlement expansion on land the Palestinians claim for a future state.
Blinken then called Netanyahu, who, according to the diplomats, was similarly noncommittal about the six-month settlement freeze. Netanyahu also repeated Israeli opposition to reopening the consulate, which was closed during President Donald Trump’s administration, they said.
The US and others were hoping to resolve the deadlock on Sunday, but the diplomats said it was unclear if that was possible,
The drama arose just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which will be the subject of special UN General Assembly and Security Council sessions on Thursday and Friday.
The US opposes the Palestinian resolution and is almost certain to veto it. Not vetoing would carry considerable domestic political risk for Biden on the cusp of the 2024 presidential race and top House Republicans have already warned against it.
But the administration also fears that using its veto to protect Israel risks losing support at the world body for measures condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Senior officials from the White House, the State Department and the US Mission to the UN have already engaged frantic but fruitless diplomacy to try to persuade the Palestinians to back down. The dire nature of the situation prompted Blinken’s calls on Saturday, the diplomats said.
The Biden administration has already said publicly that it does not support the resolution, calling it “unhelpful.” But it has also said the same about recent Israeli settlement expansion announcements.
UN diplomats say the USwants to replace the Palestinian resolution, which would be legally binding, with a weaker presidential statement, or at least delay a vote on the resolution until after the Ukraine war anniversary.
The Palestinian push comes as Israel’s new right-wing government has reaffirmed its commitment to construct new settlements in the West Bank and expand its authority on land the Palestinians seek for a future state.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The United Nations and most of the international community consider Israeli settlements illegal and an obstacle to ending the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Ultranationalists who oppose Palestinian statehood comprise a majority of Israel’s new government, which has declared settlement construction a top priority.
The draft resolution, circulated by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, would reaffirm the Security Council’s “unwavering commitment” to a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace as democratic states.
It would also reaffirm the UN Charter’s provision against acquiring territory by force and reaffirm that any such acquisition is illegal.
Last Tuesday, Blinken and the top diplomats from Britain, France, Germany and Italy condemned Israel’s plans to build 10,000 new homes in existing settlements in the West Bank and retroactively legalize nine outposts. Netanyahu’s Cabinet had announced the measure two days earlier, following a surge in violence in Jerusalem.
In December 2016, the Security Council demanded that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” It stressed that halting settlement activities “is essential for salvaging the two-state solution.”
That resolution was adopted after President Barack Obama’s administration abstained in the vote, a reversal of the United States’ longstanding practice of protecting its close ally Israel from action at the United Nations, including by vetoing Arab-supported resolutions.
The draft resolution before the council now is much shorter than the 2016 document, though it reiterates its key points and much of what the US and Europeans already said last week.
Complicating the matter for the US, the Security Council resolution was introduced and is supported by the UAE, an Arab partner of the United States that has also normalized relations with Israel, even as it has taken a tepid stance on opposing Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The US will be looking to the UAE and other council members sympathetic to the Palestinians to vote in favor of resolutions condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and calling for a cessation of hostilities and the immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces.

 

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP
Reuters

UN chief 'strongly condemns' N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into 'firing range'

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
  • South Korea sanctions 4 individuals, 5 entities linked to North’s weapons program
  • The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile  into the sea off Japan
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, ignoring a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Pyongyang to cease “provocative actions.”

The powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un also warned US forces to halt military drills, saying the reclusive nuclear state could turn the Pacific into a “firing range.”

In a statement spokesman issued Sunday, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres reiterated a call for Pyongyang “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.”

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” referring to North Korea’s official name.

In a counter-move against its rogue neighbor, South Korea imposed new sanctions on four individuals and five entities linked to Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an ICBM into the sea off Japan’s west coast, prompting the United States to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.
North Korea’s state media confirmed it fired two projectiles from a multiple rocket launcher, aiming at targets 395 km (245 miles) and 337 km (209 miles) away, respectively.
“The 600mm multiple rocket launcher mobilized in the firing... is a means of tactical nuclear weapon,” capable of “paralyzing” an enemy airfield, state news agency KCNA said.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said the two ballistic missiles, fired around 2200 GMT, reached a maximum altitude of about 100 km and 50 km, traveling a distance of about 350-400 km before falling outside Japan’s EEZ.
There were no reports of damage to aircraft or vessels.
In a statement, the ministry said it would continue to gather and analyze information in close cooperation with the United States.
“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community,” the ministry said. “Japan lodged a strong protest and forcefully condemned North Korea.”
Tensions rising
North Korean leader Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned against increased presence of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula after the United States held the joint air drills with its Asian allies over the weekend.
“We are carefully examining the influence it would exert on the security of our state,” she said in a statement. “The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character.”
Kim Yo Jong also challenged experts’ assessment of its missile capabilities after some pointed out that it took over nine hours for the “sudden” missile launch to take place following an order from leader Kim, and said South Korea didn’t even fly reconnaissance planes at the time of its launch.
“We have possessed satisfactory technology and capability and, now will focus on increasing the quantity of their force,” she said. “We affirm once again that there is no change in our will to make the worst maniacs escalating the tensions pay the price for their action.”
Analysts say tensions in the region are expected to further heighten as South Korea and the United States plan a range of expanded field exercises, including live fire drills, in the coming weeks and months.
The two countries are also set to hold simulated nuclear drills, called the Deterence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, at the Pentagon on Wednesday.
Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said Monday’s missile launch and statement are in line with the North Korean foreign ministry’s recent threat to take “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” responses to the allies’ joint military drills.
“North Korea seems to be trying to stoke tension in the region and reinforce its nuclear capability by raising issue over the drills, and the statement by Kim Yo Jong signals there would be additional provocations,” Park said.
Monday’s missile launch is the North’s third major weapons test this year after it fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the United States. 

Topics: North Korea rogue state Kim Jong Un

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
  • Hundreds of people had to be evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo
  • Entire neighborhoods in San Sebastiao town were under water, with landslies sweeping away hillside houses
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

SAU PAULO: Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain in Brazil claimed at least 19 lives on Carnival weekend in Sao Paulo state, authorities said Sunday.
TV and social media footage from the town of San Sebastiao showed entire neighborhoods under water, debris from hillside houses swept away by oozing earth, flooded highways and cars destroyed by fallen trees, among other damage.
Another 228 people were left homeless and 338 were evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo, the state government said in a statement, as rescue crews raced to help those hit by the storm.
The authorities did not give a figure for how many people were missing.
Sao Paulo state governor Tarcisio de Freitas declared a state of emergency in five towns along the coast.
San Sebastiao, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sao Paulo and where many people from the city spend the pre-Lenten holiday weekend, was one of the hardest hit, as a record 60 centimeters (nearly a foot) of rain fell in 24 hours, city officials said.
Carnival events were canceled.
“We have not yet gauged the scale of the damage. We are trying to rescue the victims,” said Mayor Felipe Augusto, calling the situation in the town “extremely critical.”
“We are working at nearly 50 residences that collapsed under the force of the water and there are still people buried,” he told Globonews.
More than 100 firefighters were working on the scene, with the aid of helicopters.
Soldiers were also taking part in the race to help people affected by the downpour.
Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are taking a heavy toll on Brazil.
Torrential rains last year in the city of Petropolis lead to the death of more than 230 people.

Topics: Brazil sao paulo Brazil floods floods Landslides

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
  • Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters
  • “Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” says US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

MUNICH: Ukrainian officials have urged US Congress members to press President Joe Biden’s administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine’s ability to hit Russian missile units with US-made rockets, lawmakers said.
The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.
“They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones” beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew US Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.
Biden last month said “no” when asked if he would approve Ukraine’s request for Lockheed-Martin-made F-16s.
Biden administration officials, speaking on Sunday, said the United States should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training.
But they did not categorically rule out providing F-16s.
“Discussions will continue over the course of the next few weeks and months,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN.

Four delegations from the Senate and House combined in what members called the largest number of US lawmakers to attend Europe’s premier security gathering since it started in 1963, demonstrating clear bipartisan support for Ukraine.
The conference — primarily focused on Ukraine — came days before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The sides have been locked in grinding battles, mostly in the eastern Donbas region, following a string of Russian defeats.
Kelly and three other lawmakers who spoke to Reuters about their talks with Ukrainian officials said they believed that support was building in Congress to provide Ukraine with F-16s, one of the world’s most versatile multi-role jetfighters.
Ukraine’s air force has adapted US-made AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface rockets to fire from their Soviet-designed MiG-29 jetfighters. The rockets home in on the electronic transmissions from radars of surface-to-air missile units.
The Ukrainians said their pilots could more effectively target Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense missile units with the AGM-88 if the rockets were fired using the F-16’s more advanced avionics, lawmakers said.
“They contended that they need that airplane for the SEAD (suppression of enemy air defenses) mission,” said Kelly. “They probably think they can do a better job at taking out the S-400s.”
He said that while it requires at least year of training to master all of the F-16’s capabilities, Ukrainian pilots could be taught to do “a limited number of things...in a few months.”
Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters. Britain says it would provide training.
Both sides, however, have been reluctant to use their airpower in a significant way since the war began.

Sebastien Lecornu, the French defense minister, said his government would begin delivering AMX-10 armored vehicles it had promised Ukraine by next weekend. Sometimes described as “light tanks,” AMX-10s are used for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said US lawmakers broadly support training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and said he believed the Biden administration would soon agree to do so.
He said he did not worry that the F-16s would escalate the conflict. “Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” he said on ABC.
Calls to supply Ukraine with advanced jetfighters follow agreements last month by France, Britain, the United States and Germany to supply Kyiv with modern battle tanks.
Washington has provided some $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of what Moscow calls its “special military operation.” 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Munich Security Conference Dmytro Kuleba F-16 jets Lindsey Graham

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday accused China of considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, ratcheting up tensions as the conflict hits its one-year mark this week.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken leveled the allegations as US-Chinese relations have been further tested by Washington’s shooting down this month of what it said was a large Chinese spy balloon.
The European Union also sounded the alarm over munitions in the Ukraine conflict — saying that severe ammunition shortages facing Ukrainian forces had to be overcome within weeks.
Blinken told CBS that China was now “considering providing lethal support” to Moscow ranging “from ammunition to the weapons themselves.”
“We’ve made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship,” he added.
He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.
Also at the Munich conference, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a stark warning about Ukraine’s dwindling supplies of bullets and similar munitions as it fights back against Russia’s invasion.
“(Let’s) accelerate our military support to Ukraine because Ukraine is in a critical situation from the point of view with ammunition available,” Borrell said.
“This shortage of ammunition has to resolve quickly, it’s a matter of weeks.”
There have been concerns China is deepening ties with Russia despite the conflict — but Wang insisted that Beijing was playing a constructive role, and would support dialogue and potential peace talks.
Appearing Sunday on ABC, Blinken emphasized that US President Joe Biden had warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as long ago as last March against sending weapons to Russia.
Since that time, “China has been careful not to cross that line, including by holding off on selling lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield,” according to an administration source familiar with the issue.

A top US Republican senator who also attended the Munich conference, Lindsey Graham, said it would be a serious mistake for China to provide Russia with weapons.
Doing so now, he said, would be “dumber than dirt. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after you saw the movie.”
Graham, known as a well-informed foreign policy hawk, also said he had strong indications that the US will soon announce plans to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, which would represent a further step in the West’s gradually escalating efforts to arm Ukraine.
Graham said he believed the United States should declare Russia a state sponsor of terror for its actions in Ukraine — which would mean that China or any other country supplying it with arms would face sanctions.
Blinken’s meeting with Wang — the highest-level encounter between the countries since US jets shot down the Chinese balloon on February 4 — did not appear to smooth over recent friction.
“I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again,” Blinken told CBS about the balloon incident.
Wang on Saturday dismissed the US allegations of high-altitude spying in uncharacteristically strong language, calling them “hysterical and absurd.”
Blinken said that his counterpart had offered him “no apology.”
The tough-sounding exchanges came a day after US Vice President Kamala Harris said in Munich that Russia had committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine through “widespread and systemic” attacks on the country’s civilian population.
Biden will speak in Warsaw on Tuesday to hail NATO’s unprecedented effort to help Ukrainians save their country as he marks the war’s first year.
On the same day, President Vladimir Putin is set to give his own speech in Moscow, three days from the February 24th anniversary of Russian tanks rolling into Ukraine.
 

 

Topics: United States China Russia

UK police find body in case that led to social media circus

Nicola Bulley. (Social media)
Nicola Bulley. (Social media)
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

UK police find body in case that led to social media circus

Nicola Bulley. (Social media)
  • Confidence in the police plummeted amid criticism that police had botched the search for Bulley, a mortgage adviser who was last seen shortly after taking her daughters, ages 6 and 9, to school on a Friday morning
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Police searching for a woman who vanished three weeks ago in northwest England found a body in a river close to where she was last seen, the Lancashire Constabulary said Sunday. Formal identification of the body is pending.
The search for Nicola Bulley, 45, has riveted Britain since she went missing on Jan. 27 while walking her dog along the River Wyre. It also generated a circus of sorts in the tiny community of St. Michael’s on Wyre as speculation on social media spurred unofficial searches and attracted amateur sleuths.
Would-be rescuers broke into derelict buildings despite police assurances that exhaustive searches were taking place. Some launched nighttime patrols, challenging locals who came face-to-face with strangers rattling their gates and prowling through their front gardens.
Confidence in the police plummeted amid criticism that police had botched the search for Bulley, a mortgage adviser who was last seen shortly after taking her daughters, ages 6 and 9, to school on a Friday morning.
The Lancashire police department, which dedicated 40 detectives to the investigation, came under increasing criticism the longer the case went unsolved.
In an apparent effort to respond, the force said Bulley was classified as a “high-risk” missing person “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities.” It later revealed she had struggled with alcohol and perimenopause before she vanished.
The disclosure prompted a further backlash, with senior members of the government, opposition leaders and victims rights advocates decrying the release of such personal information.
The police department said Friday that it would conduct an internal review of the investigation. The department has also referred itself to Britain’s independent police watchdog over a contact officers had with Bulley before her disappearance.

 

Topics: Nicola Bulley

