Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off

PSG's Lionel Messi, centre, dribbles past Lille's Benjamin Andre, left, and Lille's Timothy Weah during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP)
  • The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them seven points clear at the top from Monaco, who beat Brest 2-1 away
PARIS: Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on Sunday in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.
Messi’s late winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equalizer before the Argentine’s stunning strike.
The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them seven points clear at the top from Monaco, who beat Brest 2-1 away.
However, Marseille can move back up to second place, and to within five points of the leaders, with a win at Toulouse on Sunday evening before they host PSG next weekend.
“We came through it. It wasn’t a great performance,” Mbappe told broadcaster Amazon Prime.
“We made lots of mistakes and lost concentration too often and against a quality side you pay dearly for that, but we showed that even when we are not at our best and the context is not exactly favorable we are a different team with different players and we can always find a way.”
Of immediate concern to the Parisians is the injury to Neymar, who looked to be in tears as he was helped onto a stretcher early in the second half after turning his right ankle.
PSG later confirmed a scan had shown no fracture, but said further tests would need to be carried out on the damage to the ligaments in the coming days, building fears the Brazilian could miss the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on March 8.
“I hope ‘Ney’ is going to come back quickly because he is an important player for us,” added Mbappe, as PSG also saw Nuno Mendes forced off with an ankle problem.
Christophe Galtier’s team were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to Bayern in the first leg of that European tie, and they went ahead early on against Lille through Mbappe — making his first start after returning from a recent thigh injury.
Neymar soon made it 2-0 against a side PSG beat 7-1 in their last meeting in August, but Bafode Diakite pulled one back for Lille midway through the first half.
The home side then saw Neymar carried off within five minutes of the second half starting, and Lille drew level when Jonathan David converted a penalty for his 17th goal this season following a Marco Verratti foul in the box.
Jonathan Bamba made it 3-2 to the away side with a superb finish and the hosts looked set for a fourth successive loss before Mbappe converted from a Juan Bernat assist with just three minutes remaining.
That was his 27th goal this season in all competitions, but it was not the end of the drama as Messi won a free-kick when he was fouled just outside the area by Benjamin Andre.
The World Cup winner stepped up to dispatch the dead ball into the net off the post to round off a remarkable game.
Monaco beat PSG last weekend before a 3-2 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.
The principality side went in front late in the first half against Brest through Aleksandr Golovin, and a rare goal from Dutch forward Myron Boadu doubled their lead, with Jeremy Le Douaron pulling one back.
Fourth-placed Lens were 3-1 winners against Nantes, while Rennes, who lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League in midweek, moved back above Lille into fifth by beating Clermont 2-0.
Ex-PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo scored both of their goals.
There were also wins for Lorient and Montpellier, while Strasbourg moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday by beating bottom side Angers 2-1 in their first game under new coach Frederic Antonetti.
Fellow strugglers Auxerre beat Lyon 2-1 on Friday, while Nice and Reims drew 0-0.

Topics: PSG Ligue 1 Lille Lionel Messi

DOHA: One down, two to go, or rather one through to the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League for Saudi Arabia with the potential for more to come.

Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf 2-0 in their second round clash in Qatar on Sunday and it remains to be seen if they are joined in the last eight by fellow Saudi Arabian teams Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly who are in action on Monday.

If those two can follow Sunday's victors in the last eight, they will be delighted and even more so if they progress as smoothly as Al-Shabab did against the team from Uzbekistan.

While this meeting in the West Asia zone of the continental tournament – which is divided into two geographic halves until the final – was a competitive one, once Al-Shabab took an early lead, they always looked likely to emerge victorious. Vicente Moreno's men have looked like a serious contender from the beginning, winning their group in style by scoring 18 goals and conceding one and look to have improved since the group stage finished last year.

The opening goal came after just 12 minutes. Ever Banega slotted the ball to Hussain Al-Qahtani who galloped forward and it seemed that all expected that the midfielder would lay the ball off. Yet with the space given, by the retreating defenders, he kept going and decided to have a shot and while Abduvakhid Nematov looked to have it covered, a slight deflection wrongfooted the goalkeeper and the men in white were in front.

With Al-Shabab coming into the tournament on the back of four consecutive wins in the Roshn Saudi League where they sit joint top alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, it left Nasaf, who had never appeared in the knockout stage of the Champions League before, with a mountain to climb. Yet the early breakthrough brought the Uzbekistan team out a little and they were almost back level eight minutes before the break when Riad Sharahili gave the ball away on the edge of the area but Oybek Bozorov’s shot cleared the bar.

Nine minutes after the restart, the roles from the first goal were reversed as Riyadh club took control of the tie in style. Al-Qahtani laid the ball off for Banega and just outside the right side of the area, the Argentine let fly with a shot that fizzed off the inside foot of the right post and then into the net.

The Central Asians did their best to get back into the game. With 15 minutes remaining, Javokhir Sidikov danced into the area and looked ready to pull the trigger but good defensive work from Nader Al-Sharari snuffed out the danger.

The tie ended in familiar fashion with Banega bearing down on goal. This time however his shot was saved by Nematov and that was that. Al-Shabab gave a solid performance and left a sense that there is a higher gear that they can reach if needed. Sooner or later, it will be.

Earlier in the day, Al-Duhail triumphed in the all-Qatar tie, defeating Al-Rayyan 7-6 in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes ended 1-1.

On Monday, Al-Hilal meet Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates while Al-Faisaly take on Iran's Foolad.

The quarter-finals will take place on Thursday with the semi-final held next Sunday. The team that emerges from the West Asian zone will go on to take on Urawa Reds of Japan in a two-legged final in April.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Shabab Football Club AFC Asian Champions League

DUBAI: Indian icon Sania Mirza will bow out of professional tennis the same way she entered it – doing things on her own terms and in her own way.  

The former doubles world No.1 will contest the final tournament of her career in Dubai this week then she teams up with Madison Keys for one last hurrah.

A true trailblazer for Indian athletes, Mirza took an unusual path when she ventured into tennis as a young girl more than two decades ago and she never wavered even in the face of, at times, severe scrutiny.

Six Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles titles later, Mirza has battled back from an torn elbow tendon suffered last summer so that she can retire on the court at what she considers her home tournament here in Dubai.

The 36-year-old will play her opening round at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for one last time alongside Keys against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova on Monday, as she gets ready to bid farewell to the sport.

Never one to walk away without making an impression, Mirza reached the mixed doubles final with her friend and compatriot Rohan Bopanna at the Australian Open in January, her last Grand Slam appearance. She returned to Dubai with a runners-up medal.

“I’m really happy to be very honest because I’m very excited for the next phase of my life and what it has in store for me,” Mirza told Arab News on the eve of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“I’m sure I’ll get emotional just as I did in Australia at the end of the tournament, but more, I’m just feeling a lot of gratitude.

“I feel very grateful for everything I’ve been able to do, the way that I’ve been able to do it, and alhamdulillah it’s been a dream for me to play in a Grand Slam final and say goodbye at one of my favorite Slams and to come here in Dubai and play here, which has always been a home away from home.”

Mirza could have called time when she got injured last August, but she opted for the tougher route – the only route a champion like her could ever choose – and got herself back in shape to compete once again and say goodbye on the tennis court.  

“It means so much. I could have had the easier path, which would have been to be like, ‘Okay, I tore my entire tendon in my elbow’, and it would have been easier just to say, ‘Why do I need to put those two, three months of work in and rehab and come back?’” explained Mirza, who is a mother to four-year-old boy Izhaan.

“But it meant that much to me to come and try and retire here because Dubai Open has not just given me so many memories, but it’s also been really special in terms of the things I’ve been able to do; the way it’s always welcomed me, not just as a tournament but also as a city.

“It’s become home for me over the last few years, my son goes to school here. There is no better place I could think of to retire – obviously home in India but outside of that, if there’s any other country I would love to retire, it would be here.”

At the draw ceremony on Saturday, Mirza was spotted joking with Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak telling him she probably needed “200 tickets” for all the friends and family members coming to support her.

“It’s obviously so emotional for everybody because I think in some way everybody’s played their part in this journey of 20 years. Tennis is one of the biggest team sports, it’s not something that happens individually so I’m so glad that everybody that’s been part of my life is able to come,” said Mirza.

Mirza made her Dubai singles debut back in 2005 when she was ranked 97 in the world. She reached the quarter-finals that year and shocked world No.7 Svetlana Kuznetsova on the way.

“The stadium was packed and that was my first time ever playing in those kinds of stadiums outside of India,” she recalls. “I’ve had some amazing matches here, I’ve been able to win this tournament in doubles, I’ve played well here in singles, but more than anything, for a long time we didn’t have a tournament back in India and this was the tournament that I looked forward to as a home tournament.”

She won the doubles event in Dubai in 2013 alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands and will be making her 20th appearance at the tournament this week.

One could write an entire book about Mirza’s legacy, but here’s what she said when she was asked about how she would like to be remembered in the sport.

“I would obviously like to be remembered as someone who was (ground) breaking … who wanted to achieve things that were outside of the box, and was able to do so,” she said.

“Obviously for being No.1 and winning Slams and all that stuff. But I think I would also like to be remembered just for the fact that I was someone who tried to stand up for the right and tried to stay as authentic as possible in the public eye, which is a very difficult thing to do.

“And until today I try to do that, because I feel that’s the only way I can be true to myself. And I feel that’s a very important part of who I am and I feel if you do that, you really can be the best version of yourself on and off the court.

“I would like to be remembered for all the other things that happened on the court, but off the court as well, I feel like we’re all here for a bigger purpose than just to hit tennis balls and I hope people remember that I tried to, and I’m going to continue to try, and say and do the right things.”

Topics: tennis Sania Mirza Dubai UAE Dubai Duty Free Championships

The 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got off to a blistering start under Sunday sunshine, as two stalwarts of the women’s game came out firing on all cylinders inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Opening proceedings on the emirate’s famed Centre Court, Madison Keys recorded a comfortable firstround victory over Italian opponent Jasmine Paolini.

The American, now ranked World No.23, showed glimpses of the form that once saw her rise as high as World No.7, secure six WTA singles titles, and reach the final of the 2017 US Open.

Making her second appearance in Dubai’s annual WTA 1000 event, Keys broke Paolini’s serve in the second game of the match and never looked back, taking the first set 6-1.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Keys breaking serve early and racing through the remainder of the set, before serving out with ace to seal a 6-1, 6-1 victory and setting up a second-round match with fourth-seed Caroline Garcia.

“I was little nervous at the beginning, but I got off to a really good start and never looked back,” said Keys. “It’s good to get that first win, so we can now look forward.”

On her second-round showdown with Garcia, against whom she has a 3-1 head-to-head winning record, Keys added: “She’s a really tough opponent and it’s always a really good match against her, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

In game two on the show court, 12th seed Petra Kvitova, the 2013 Dubai champion and one of six Grand Slam winners taking part this week, rolled back the years with an impressive dismissal of Italy’s World No.25 Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-1. Kvitova and Trevisan tussled it out in the opening exchanges as the afternoon Dubai wind swirled overhead, before Kvitova, also a runner-up in Dubai in 2019, broke her opponent’s serve in game four.

Trevisan broke back in game seven, but Kvitova held firm to take the first set 6-2. Czech star Kvitova, a Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, broke Trevisan again in game two of the second set before displaying all her power and experience to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory in a little more than an hour.

After a winning start to her 10th Dubai appearance, Kvitova said: “It’s not usually that windy in Dubai, usually just in Doha, but I guess I had decent preparation there last week. The beginning of the match wasn’t easy, and I struggled with the wind a little, but I tried to play a little bit easier and I’m glad I got the win. You see the field here, everyone is playing, there’s a lot of quality as always. We’ll see how things go, but it’s amazing to be playing here.”

Elsewhere, qualifier Dayana Yastremska continued her fine form with a straight-sets victory over French opponent Alize Cornet, a Dubai finalist in 2014 and quarterfinalist at the 2022 Australian Open.

Yastremska, a winner of three WTA singles titles, turned on the power to see off Cornet 6-2, 6-3 on Court 3 to secure a second-round spot.

In the last match of the afternoon session on Centre Court, No.13 seed Liudmila Samsonova produced a battling performance in a marathon match to secure victory over Dubai resident Paula Badosa.

Samsonova dug deep to save set point on her own serve in game 10 with a cute drop volley and survived a further two set points.

After more than an hour’s play, the first set was decided in a tiebreak, with Spaniard Badosa, cheered on by a vocal ‘home’ crowd, recovering from 3-0 down to take seven straight points and seal the tiebreak.

In set two, Badosa broke her opponent to take a 4-3 lead, but Samsonova broke straight back, and the second set again went to a tiebreak.

This time, while Badosa raced into a 2-0 lead, it was Samsonova who recovered and claimed the tiebreak 8-6 to take the match to a deciding third set.

Samsonova took a decisive break of serve in game seven in the final set, then served out game 10 to seal a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory after three hours and 22 minutes on court.

“It was a pretty long match,” said a delighted Samsonova after her victory. “Paula is always really tough to play, she digs deep, so I’m glad that I was able to hang in until the end. I think I’m growing match-bymatch. It’s a long journey and I hope to continue like that.”

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Championships Dubai UAE

DUBAI: Aryna Sabalenka says her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open last month has further fueled her hunger for success, as she looks to add more silverware to her cabinet.
The world No.2 is undefeated so far in 2023, having won both tournaments she has contested to accrue a perfect 11-0 record.
Sabalenka will put her winning streak on the line in Dubai this week, where she will make her first on-court appearance since lifting the trophy in Melbourne with victory over Elena Rybakina in the final three weeks ago.
The 24-year-old Belarusian admits it took her some time to fully realize she has become a Grand Slam champion but has no intention of slowing down.
“I couldn’t believe it in the beginning. Then for the next week I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I did it. Yes, it happened’,” Sabalenka told reporters in Dubai on Sunday.
“I was having this conversation in my head that, ‘Wow, that happened’. It’s so amazing. Now I have even more motivation to work hard, just to feel it again.”
Sabalenka opens her campaign in the Emirates against either Swiss Jil Teichmann or Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in the second round and is feeling good about her chances at the WTA 1000 tournament.
“This year is different because they changed the balls,” she said.
“The surface is new. It’s different than it was last year. Last year was super fast. The balls were flying.
“Right now I feel like I have more chances to do well in this tournament just because of these changes.”
Sabalenka believes focusing on herself and blocking out all the outside noise was the key to her title run in Australia and she is looking for more of the same moving forward.
She insists not much has shifted in her world since achieving major glory.
“I still have to work hard. I still have to prove every time on the court that I’m in the right place. Nothing changed much,” she added.

Meanwhile, world No.5 Caroline Garcia is in search of the top form that saw her soar up the rankings last season, which she finished by claiming the prestigious WTA Finals crown.
With a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open, and runner-up in Lyon earlier this month, Garcia’s start to 2023 has been promising.
However, the Frenchwoman confessed she has not been too pleased with her level and is trying to lower her expectations after a standout 2022.
“I wish it would be better, better results in the beginning of the year. I didn’t feel very good on court,” she said.
“I didn’t really feel like playing my game completely free, completely relaxed, completely like letting things go.
“It’s definitely something we were working on since a week. We want to stop comparing to how things were last year, full of confidence, full of playing I don’t know how many matches,” added the 29-year-old, who plays 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the second round.
The Dubai tournament runs from February 19 to 25 with world No.1 Iga Swiatek headlining the field.

Topics: Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open

Riyadh: A new documentary called “The Story of Emblem Road” tells the story of the horse’s victory in the 2022 Saudi Cup, through the eyes of its owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz, jockey Alexis Moreno and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia. 

Prince Saud, speaking to the horse racing broadcaster Nick Luck, recalls his feelings about last year’s unexpected victory, and adds that he is approaching this year’s race with “cautious optimism” that Emblem Road can triumph again.

The horse’s rider this time around will be Moreno, who rode Emblem Road’s stablemate Making Miracles in 2022.

This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance, and the jockey club’s chairman believes it will be “a very interesting race.”

He added that he hoped Emblem Road’s victory 12 months ago had boosted the profile of racing in Saudi Arabia, and it is “not unimaginable that locally trained horses are able to compete on an international level and a platform like The Saudi Cup.”

This year’s event, at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack, takes place on Feb. 24-25.

Prize money of more than $35 million makes it the world’s “most valuable horse race,” according to organizers.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal Alexis Moreno International Jockeys Challenge (IJC)

