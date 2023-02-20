You are here

SAMI to develop industrial complex in Riyadh for ground systems

SAMI to develop industrial complex in Riyadh for ground systems
The signing of an agreement between SAMI and Ghafari Associates to design the industrial complex in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Company signs agreement with global architecture, consulting firm to design the site
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries will develop an industrial complex for ground systems in Riyadh following an announcement at the International Defense Conference in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The complex will manufacture armored vehicles and help in integrating advanced ground systems and logistical support, along with playing its part in the testing and maintenance of related services.

SAMI signed an agreement on the sidelines of the conference with Ghafari Associates, a global architecture, engineering, and consulting firm, to design the complex.

SAMI CEO Walid Abu Khaled said that the agreement would expand the horizons of international cooperation with major regional and international companies, and reflected the Kingdom’s unwavering support for the defense and security sector.

The move is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to localize more than 50 percent of military equipment spending, transfer knowledge and technology, and build national expertise in the fields of manufacturing, maintenance, repair, research, and development.

 

‘Early Women Explorers in Arabia’ exhibition on show in London

‘Early Women Explorers in Arabia’ exhibition on show in London
Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar with explorers Reem Philby and Dr. Elisabeth Kendall. (SPA)
  • Exhibition, which will run until March 5, is hosted by the Saudi Embassy in the UK
  • Launch featured discussions with British and Saudi women explorers from today
LONDON: An exhibition in London, hosted by the Saudi Embassy in the UK, is celebrating the late 19th and early 20th century expeditions of British women in the Arabian Peninsula.

The “Early Women Explorers in Arabia” exhibition kicked off on Feb. 8 with a screening of a short film about English Princess Alice’s adventures as the first European royal to visit Arabia.

The film featured archival footage of her visit to Saudi Arabia in 1938 after receiving an impromptu invitation from Crown Prince Saud at the Ascot Racecourse.

The princess, who was the only European royal to meet King Abdulaziz, traveled the hills around Taif, through the desert to Riyadh, and east to Hofuf before arriving on the coast at Damman where oil had just been discovered in commercial quantities.

The exhibition launch also included a presentation by Dr. Elisabeth Kendall, explorer and mistress of Girton College Cambridge.

Kendall talked about her time in the field, specifically in war-torn Yemen, where she researched the use of soft culture, such as poetry, by militant jihad groups to recruit members and garner acceptance in the community. 

“I think exploration is the best way to discover for yourself that stereotypes are just that — stereotypes,” Kendall told Arab News.

“My own experiences traveling around the Arabian Peninsula were that I’ve never felt so welcome in such a hospitable place with people who were so warm and so giving,” she added.

Kendall was later joined on stage by Saudi explorer Reem Philby to discuss her recent 1,300-km expedition across Saudi Arabia. The journey sought to raise awareness of the Kingdom’s historical relationship with Britain, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, the legendary British explorer Abdullah Philby.

Reem explained that her main drive to begin exploring around 15 years ago was to be a Saudi who knows her own country.

She also hoped that the “Heart of Arabia” expedition would promote the idea of “journeying with purpose and stepping away from the electronics we’re surrounding ourselves with.”

She said: “Carrying out this recent journey made me aware of the challenges both my grandfather and these Victorian women faced — the harsh cold of the desert at night, the physical challenges of very different terrains, and the fear of the unknown. Our route was mapped and safe. Theirs very often wasn’t.”

The exhibition features several Victorian British women who had a strong influence in the region during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including Lady Anne Blunt, who traveled in the region as far as Hail in the 1880s to 1890s, and Gertrude Bell, one of the most influential Western women in Arabia, known for archaeological explorations and for political influence as the only female agent in the region during and after the First World War.

Lady Zainab Cobbold, the first British-born Muslim woman to carry out the Hajj, and Freya Stark, a historian and writer who went to some of the most dangerous corners of Hadhramaut, were also notable.

“I think the exhibition is going to be really inspiring. What it says to everyone, but particularly to women, is that you can go to places and do things that you perhaps would only dream of,” Kendall said.

“If they can do it, so can we,” she added.

Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar, who attended the exhibition launch, told Arab News: “We had an amazing turnout to celebrate five amazing women from history and two amazing women tonight, both of whom showed the best of what Britain is and what Saudi Arabia is.

“Exploration is an underplayed field, and we need more of it. Saudi Arabia is a huge country with a lot to see, and it was our pleasure to show people here tonight what they’re missing by not being there.”

The “Early Women Explorers in Arabia” exhibition will run until March 5 at the Royal Geographical Society.

 

Jeddah travel, tourism fair connects international businesses to Saudi market

Jeddah travel, tourism fair connects international businesses to Saudi market
Jeddah travel, tourism fair connects international businesses to Saudi market

Jeddah travel, tourism fair connects international businesses to Saudi market
JEDDAH: The 11th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition on Sunday opened in the Red Sea port city with more than 200 exhibitors from 26 countries in attendance.

One of the leading international fairs of its kind in Saudi Arabia, the annual three-day event is being staged at Jeddah Superdome and includes representatives of airlines, travel agencies, hotel groups, and tourism authorities.

The exhibition aims to connect international travel businesses to the Saudi tourism market — considered one of the fastest growing in the world — by bringing together key local travel leaders and international exhibitors to establish new relations and strengthen and develop existing partnerships.

This year’s edition will be attended by a wide variety of exhibitors: Tourism associations from throughout the country, airlines, hotels, car rental companies, shipping firms, supplier services, and various tourist attractions.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi inaugurated the exhibition that was also attended by Maya Halfawi, president of the organizing committee and general manager of 4M Events.

Halfawi said: “The exhibition is considered a unique platform that brings together a number of investors in the tourism sector.”

She added that this year’s event would focus on paving the way for more partnerships and contracts between participants from Saudi Arabia and other nations.

She told Arab News: “The show not only serves as an ideal platform showcasing tourism destinations but also offers visitors an opportunity to benefit from various packages and promotions on offer exclusively during the event.”

The exhibition included related professional meetings via a new electronic platform for business-to-business meetings, Halfawi said.

In addition to local companies such as Saudi Holiday, and Flynas, countries represented at the exhibition include Qatar, South Korea, Morocco, Jordan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkiye, India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Mauritius. AlUla was also showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

Suzairy Ibrahim, overseas director of Tourism Malaysia, said the company would be highlighting the southeast Asian country’s natural environment, cultural adventures, and reputation as a safe, family-friendly destination catering especially to the Middle Eastern market.

Marketing executive of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chen Rujikietkumjorn, said: “It is a great opportunity to promote national tourism to the Saudi market.

“We have brought with us officials from the visa department to explain how to obtain entry to Thailand. Also with us are hotel and travel agency representatives promoting their services.”

Dr. Reshmi Pramod, from Jeevaniyam Ayurveda hospital in India, said a team had traveled to Jeddah to promote medical tourism, particularly in relation to child autism, special therapy, behavioral problems, development delay, rehabilitation, and learning disorders.

Jeddah Tea and Coffee Festival offers cultural cross-pollination with Saudis

Cultural shows and artistic performances from Indonesia, Yemen, and Egypt, were held to entertain the visitors. (Supplied)
Cultural shows and artistic performances from Indonesia, Yemen, and Egypt, were held to entertain the visitors. (Supplied)
Jeddah Tea and Coffee Festival offers cultural cross-pollination with Saudis

Cultural shows and artistic performances from Indonesia, Yemen, and Egypt, were held to entertain the visitors. (Supplied)
  • Festival aimed to introduce the customs and traditions related to serving coffee and tea in different countries
  • Cultural shows and artistic performances from Indonesia, Yemen, and Egypt, were held to entertain visitors
MAKKAH: The fifth edition of the Tea and Coffee Festival was held in Jeddah on Sunday and Monday, with the participation of 13 countries.

Organized by Aloula, a charity association for empowering generations, the two-day festival aimed to introduce the customs, traditions, and rituals related to serving coffee and tea of different countries.

It also featured arts, handicrafts, perfumes, and jewelry sections, in addition to booths by local families. Various cultural shows, musical events and artistic performances from Indonesia, Yemen, and Egypt, were held to entertain the visitors.

In an interview with Arab News, the chair of the board of directors of Aloula, Dr. Hala Ali Al-Shaer, said that the concept of the festival is inspired by “the diversity already existing in the Kingdom, which is considered a pluralistic country in terms of beverages and cultures.”

Al-Shaer explained that “the Kingdom hosts many consulates that aspire for cultural cross-pollination with Saudis.”

The first festival, a tea party, took place in 2002. It was a small festival and went through multiple stages in terms of introducing the traditions of poems and coffee.

The celebrations used to take place in selected hotels. Later on, the concept was developed further and folklore performances were organized by consulates.

“All participating countries approved the idea as it is an opportunity to meet and introduce their tea- and coffee-related cultures.

“The festival was a great opportunity to celebrate Saudi coffee and present it in a unique way that matches its authenticity and ancient history, as it is a symbol of Arab hospitality,” Al-Shaer said.

The association has succeeded in introducing initiatives and programs for the benefit of the community. The proceeds of the Tea and Coffee Festival will support the children fostered by the association, their families, and the development programs it seeks to achieve, Al-Shaer said.

The CEO of the association, Dania Al-Maeena, said: “The most significant achievement of our association is represented by being awarded the King Khaled Award for Excellence for Non-Profit Organizations 2021, given that our association’s primary goal is well rooted in forming a generation capable of breaching the poverty cycle through the early intervention in the lives of children, developing their scientific and mathematical skills, as well as enabling their self-actualization and building of a better future.”

 

Al-Ahsa date festival continues to spread sweetness

Al-Ahsa date festival continues to spread sweetness
Al-Ahsa date festival continues to spread sweetness

Al-Ahsa date festival continues to spread sweetness
  • Customers lined up at Benqouti’s booth to stock up on boxes of vacuum-sealed dates, buckets of date molasses and individually packed date cookies
  • Mohammed Benqouti: The Al-Ahsa date is the best in the Kingdom, from its flavor to its texture
AL-AHSA: Mohammed Benqouti’s booth at the Al-Ahsa Date Marketing Festival is strategically located at the entrance of the festival — the first and last stop for visitors. The name of Benqouti’s company translates to “Golden Molasses Factory.” It supplies some of the largest quantities of date molasses in the Kingdom, with 10 tonnes manufactured on a daily basis.

Customers lined up at Benqouti’s booth to stock up on boxes of vacuum-sealed dates, buckets of date molasses and individually packed date cookies. Their purchases were gathered into little pink and yellow plastic bags that looked like small gems glistening in the bright morning sun. A giant plate of dates was spread out at the front of the booth for anyone passing by to dig in for a piece — or a few.

Benqouti told Arab News about the high quality of dates found in Al-Ahsa: “Get me any container and we will fill it with our golden date molasses. It can be 100 liters — whatever you need. The Al-Ahsa date is the best in the Kingdom, from its flavor to its texture. Even people in other areas that have date farms prefer our ‘Hasawi’ dates. Why? Our quality is superior because of the soil and the climate. It makes our dates one of the best.”

Expatriate friends Julie, Lovejoy and Crisanta arrived from Riyadh on a road trip specifically to sample the tasty delights in Al-Ahsa.

Julie told Arab News: “We wanted to try Al-Ahsa dates because they said this is ‘the city of dates.’ I’ve been here for 16 years as a nurse in a government hospital in Riyadh so I wanted to see the other places of Saudi Arabia. I will be here in Saudi for one more month and then I will be leaving for good … I’m so glad and so blessed that I’ve found this place and this festival. I see a lot of different products made out of dates. I love Saudi Arabia. God bless this country.”

Crisanta had visited Al-Ahsa before but was excited to taste the dates at Benqouti’s stand. They were the best she had ever had, she told Arab News. “It’s very good, it’s delicious!” 

The festival is organized by Al-Ahsa Municipality in cooperation with the Eastern Province Development Authority and the Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It includes a morning market from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. every day except Friday, and an evening market between 4 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. daily. Food trucks and live music brighten up the market at nights.

Saudi FM meets UN officials on sidelines of humanitarian forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. (SPA)
Saudi FM meets UN officials on sidelines of humanitarian forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. (SPA)
  • The meetings were held on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum taking place in the Saudi capital
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met separately with the UN high commissioner for refugees and the director general of the International Organization for Migration in Riyadh on Monday.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum taking place in the Saudi capital.

During the meeting with Filippo Grandi, Prince Faisal reviewed cooperation relations between the Kingdom and the UN, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

They also discussed aspects of joint work that supports humanitarian and relief work in various countries, and the prominent role of the Kingdom in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s foreign minister and the IOM’s head Antonio Vitorino discussed the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development efforts around the world.

The officials also discussed the importance of strengthening international cooperation in a way that contributes to protecting the rights of migrants.

