Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge

Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp during the press conference. (Reuters)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge

Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge
  • Madrid have been Liverpool’s conquerors in the Champions League three times in the previous five seasons
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool have turned the corner just in time for Real Madrid’s visit to Anfield to play the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash — a repeat of last season’s final.

Madrid were crowned European champions for the 14th time in Paris after a 1-0 win in a match overshadowed by organizational failings on the part of UEFA and the French authorities that put fans’ safety at risk.

Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple last season, have suffered a hangover during the current campaign, out of both domestic cups and 19 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

But back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle have lifted the mood around Anfield and given Klopp’s men a shot at qualifying for the Champions League next season via a top-four finish in the English top flight.

“It’s the Champions League, it’s one of the biggest games in the world. It will be a top football game and I’m really happy we can play it now,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“If it had been four weeks ago maybe it would’ve been different, but life is all about timing and maybe we found our feet right in time for this game.

“Now we have these two results and hopefully we can build on it, but we need to play two super games to get through.”

Madrid have been Liverpool’s conquerors in the Champions League three times in the previous five seasons.

The European champions won the 2018 final in Kyiv 3-1 and by the same score on aggregate in a quarterfinal tie between the sides in 2020/2021.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s men rode their luck to win in Paris, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois picking up the man-of-the-match award for a series of stunning saves.

“We played this final in Paris and I didn’t watch it back since then until this weekend,” said Klopp. “Now I know why I didn’t watch it back. It was proper torture because we played a good game and could have won the game.

“They scored a decisive goal, we didn’t and it was the reason. You could see in this game how experienced Madrid is. How little they are fussed when the other team has chances.

“They don’t lose confidence for one second, that is what you can learn from them.”

An independent report into the chaos surrounding the 2022 final published last week cleared fans of any responsibility.

European football’s governing body UEFA and the French authorities were blamed for failures “which almost led to disaster.” 

But Klopp does not believe those scenes should impact Tuesday’s clash, given there was no animosity between the sets of supporters or clubs.

“I don’t think we needed the Paris game to make this a special game,” said Klopp.

“As a sportsperson we lost the game and that’s the good thing about sports — we want to put things right. That’s what we try. Nothing was the responsibility of Real Madrid or our people.

“If that game wouldn’t have happened this would be a massive game tomorrow night. Our people are football people and Real Madrid are in town. Celebrate this event in the best possible way.”

Topics: Liverpool Jurgen Klopp champions league UEFA Champions League

6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023

6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023

6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023
  • Youth football tournament saw more than 1,000 goals scored across 400 matches at the weekend
  • Manchester City Women’s Head Coach Gareth Taylor was on hand to award the winning teams with their trophies
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: After more than 400 matches, the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup came to an exciting close on Sunday, with six teams, each winning across their own age groups, crowned as champions of the youth football tournament following a dazzling display of skill in Abu Dhabi.

The 2023 edition of the tournament, brought by partners Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and PUMA GCC, returned for the first time since 2019, and included 128 teams from 13 countries. Over the two days of action, more than 1,000 goals were scored across the 400 matches at Zayed Sports City.

Manchester City Women’s Head Coach Gareth Taylor oversaw the next generation of male and female footballers in action, and was on hand to award the winning teams with their trophies.

Simon Hewitt, tournament director and MENA senior manager of football operations at City Football Group, said: “It’s been an amazing weekend of football at the 2023 edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup. The tournament has had it all, from wonderful goals, fantastic saves and brilliant teamwork. Importantly, all players coming to Abu Dhabi have had a chance to play with and against young people from around the world and make new friends.

“The game of football is a way of uniting like-minded people and we’ve seen that in abundance this weekend, and lots of happy children enjoying the game, too. We thank all our partners for their support in making this weekend possible, and we congratulate not only the winners but all of the 128 teams for playing their part in making this year’s Abu Dhabi Cup the best tournament to date.”

Talal Al-Hashemi, executive director of the Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The return of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup this year has been a landmark moment within the Abu Dhabi youth sporting calendar, as we were delighted to welcome young athletes from across the globe to Zayed Sports City for this year’s tournament.

“Events of this caliber showcase Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled ability to host international sporting events, and the opportunities presented by this tournament to allow for footballers of the future to develop their skills and test themselves against the best young players is vital to our goals for promoting youth development. We congratulate each and every player for their outstanding performances this weekend.”

Following their success in the Abu Dhabi Cup, the winning teams from each of the six age groups went into a draw with Fursan Hispania Football Academy to win a once in a lifetime trip to visit the City Football Academy in Manchester, where they will take part in training sessions and watch Manchester City first team stars train.

Topics: Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup Gareth Taylor Zayed Sports City

World No. 1 tennis star Iga Swiatek living childhood dream as she prepares for Dubai tournament

World No. 1 tennis star Iga Swiatek living childhood dream as she prepares for Dubai tournament
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

World No. 1 tennis star Iga Swiatek living childhood dream as she prepares for Dubai tournament

World No. 1 tennis star Iga Swiatek living childhood dream as she prepares for Dubai tournament
  • 21-year-old Polish player issues warning to rivals on back of 12th career win in Doha
  • Swiatek will start, on Tuesday, her quest for a maiden Dubai title against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on Centre Court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Fresh from a first win of the year and a 12th career title in Doha, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday arrived in the UAE for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a warning for her rivals.

The 21-year-old player revealed that her career success to date had been exceeding her dreams as a child but in a message to her opponents said that there was “even more” to come.

Asked by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships junior reporter Sarah Bachnakova — an 11-year-old student at South View School in Dubai — what advice she would give to her younger self, Swiatek said: “I would tell myself that it’s possible and that I’m actually going to do even more than I expect, that I dreamt about.”

The Pole produced a devastating display of precision and power in conceding just five games in three Doha matches following a disappointing fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

“I think I would give myself a little bit more of the belief, and inspiration. When I was younger, it was all just tennis, school, and there wasn’t much perspective.

“I always watched WTA (Women’s Tennis Association). I thought it was a totally different place. Maybe I would tell myself that I’m going to be at that place pretty soon,” Swiatek added.

Top seed in Dubai, Swiatek will on Tuesday start her quest for a maiden Dubai title against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on Centre Court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Iga Swiatek Leylah Fernandez

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17
The Roshn Saudi League team of the week.
Updated 20 February 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17
  • The 32-year-old Brazilian Al-Ittihad player Romarinho ranked 8.8 following his goal and another assist
Updated 20 February 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Romarinho has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after an incredible performance in round 17 of the season.

The 32-year-old Brazilian Al-Ittihad player ranked 8.8 following his goal and another assist, securing his team’s 3-0 victory over Ettifaq.

Goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim of Al-Shabab was the only star of his category.

In defense, Ahmed Sharahili from Al-Ittihad, Jude Anthony of Al-Al-Khaleej, and Al-Fateh’s Marwane Saadane were among the top players.

Midfielder Mohammed Al-Dosari of Al-Raed, Ever Banega from Al-Shabab, Al-Wehda’s Faycal Fajr, Knowledge Musona of Al-Tai, along with player of the week Romarinho, were the best in their categories.

Forwards Julio Tavares of Al-Raed and Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr ranked top of their category.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Al-ittihad Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Romarinho

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Royal Ascot-winning trainer Ian Williams will be hoping for success in Saudi on Saturday. Credit: Focus On Racing.
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
  • G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap presents Enemy with toughest challenge yet
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: UK trainer Ian Williams is set to have his first runner in Saudi Arabia, when 6-year-old Enemy lines up in the $2.5 million G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000 meters) on Saturday.

A date at The Saudi Cup meeting was always on the agenda for Enemy, but it was dependent on how he performed on his reappearance this season, as Williams explained.

“He needed to go up in the weights to get in. That meant his first run this year in Dubai was an important part of getting into this race,” Williams said.

“He won impressively there and interestingly it was his first run back after a procedure on his wind. It was also over a mile-and-a-half (2,400 meters) rather than his preferred distance of closer to two miles.”

Enemy has contested some of the biggest staying races in the UK, facing the world’s highest-rated staying horses like Stradivarius and Kyprios in last year’s G1 Goodwood Cup, but this could be his toughest assignment to date.

He will be joined in the 3,000 meter contest by 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, as well last year’s York Ebor winner Trawlerman, while 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan and Yasutoshi Ikee’s Silver Sonic are other notable contenders.

“I think it’s a very strong field, with Subjectivist and Trawlerman in there. There are some very good European horses and it’s certainly as tough a field as he’s ever run in, but he merits his chance after his recent performances,” Williams said.

“I think the trip will suit him well. He stays well and he’d like a decent early pace so he can drop his head. Given a choice between a mile-and-a-half and a mile-and-seven-furlongs (3,000 meters), we’d probably always vouch for the longer trip.”

Enemy was given a patient ride by Richard Kingscote when winning at Meydan last time but, despite stepping back up to what should be more like his optimum trip, Williams suggested they may try to ride the son of Muhaarar differently at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

“I’m not sure how much we’ll hang on to him in Saudi. It’s a very different track that doesn’t have the wide-open space and galloping nature of Meydan,” Williams said, adding: “Richard Kingscote will ride him again and between us we’ll make a decision on exactly how we feel the race is going to be run.

“He’s been in great form, and we’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to run in Saudi. He’ll be my first runner there, it’s a challenge and great to be a part of it.”

The G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap is the fifth race on Saudi Cup night, which culminates in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Ian Williams G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
  • Padel currently fastest-growing sport in world
  • New World Padel League to feature as ‘Greatest show on court’
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Dubai: The world’s top-ranked padel players and entertainment stars are set to take part in the “Greatest show on court” with the inaugural World Padel League to be held in association with Dubai Sports Council at the Coca-Cola Arena from June 8 to 11.

The World Padel League will feature four teams, 24 of the world’s leading players, and four concerts with internationally renowned artists.

The four-day event will be staged in Dubai by the same team that recently concluded the World Tennis League, which proved a huge success.

Rajesh Banga, chairman of the World Padel League, said: “Our goal is to innovate and marry world-class sport with entertainment to give fans a unique and immersive experience.

“After the success of the World Tennis League and with the incredible growth we see in padel, specifically regionally, we are excited to live up to promise for another blockbuster event.”

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “The World Padel League will increase popularity of sport more locally and globally with local and international players showcasing their talent, highlighting tournament rules and standards, and cementing the commitment we made to grow and develop the sports by fostering interest in residents and visitors to pursue active sports.

“We believe the WPL will attract more talent to our shores,” he added.

Topics: Padel World Padel League Dubai

