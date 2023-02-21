You are here

UN torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour.
SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour. (Twitter @JabbourSuzanne)
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

UN torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour. (Twitter @JabbourSuzanne)
  • Spokesman: The Australian government 'deeply regrets' the decision by the UN panel
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: A UN torture prevention panel terminated its suspended visit to Australia, saying it continued to face obstacles in getting access to some detention centers in the country.

The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) on Monday said it had requested several assurances in order to resume its visit but some guarantees were not provided, and it could not decide on a “reasonable timeframe” for a visit.

“Despite the good cooperation the Subcommittee has with the Australian federal authorities following our initial mission, there is no alternative but to terminate the visit as the issue of unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty in two states has not yet been resolved,” SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour said in a statement.

The Australian government “deeply regrets” the decision by the UN panel, a spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in an emailed response.

“This is despite the fact that the SPT carried out successful visits to places of detention across almost all jurisdictions in Australia, and the progress made by Australia in addressing the concerns raised by the SPT,” it said.

An optional protocol against torture and degrading treatment, which Australia is a signatory to, allows for SPT to visit prisons, police stations and other detention centers unannounced.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, in October 2022 blocked the panel from visiting its prisons, saying the state maintained high standards at its jails and Australia was a sovereign country. Dreyfuss then said the decision by New South Wales was disappointing.

The UN delegation was also prevented from visiting correctional facilities in Queensland state prompting it to suspend its 12-day visit.

The offices of the premiers of New South Wales and Queensland did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Jabbour said a report based on what the panel had observed during its October visit would be shared with the Australian authorities.

Topics: Australia United Nations

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’
  • China’s foreign minister Qin Gang: Beijing would ‘continue to promote peace talks’
  • China to publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a ‘political solution’ to the Ukraine crisis
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is “deeply concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine, which is “intensifying and even getting out of control.”
Beijing will “work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” Qin Gang said in a speech on global security.
Referencing the coming first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor on February 24, Qin said Beijing would “continue to promote peace talks.”
“At the same time, we urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China,” Qin said, following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.
And regarding the island of Taiwan — which China claims as part of its territory and has vowed to seize one day — Qin urged countries to “stop making an uproar by shouting ‘Today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan’.”
China has said it will publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a “political solution” to the Ukraine crisis.
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Beijing was against attacks on nuclear power plants, opposed the use of biochemical weapons and was willing to work with “all parties.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine China

Related

Update Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia
World
Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
World
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
  • Health Minister Humza Yousaf will take on Kate Forbes, the Scottish National Party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, in what looks likely to be a two-horse race
  • The party seems to be shifting toward a youthful ‘fresh perspective,’ after veterans Angus Robertson, the culture secretary, and deputy first minister John Swinney ruled themselves out
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Scotland’s Health Minister Humza Yousaf has emerged as a front-runner in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party and the country’s first minister.

Sturgeon, 52, shocked many in British politics last week when she announced she was resigning. She said she had become too divisive a figure and, after more than eight years of leading the SNP and the Scottish Parliament, was too tired to carry on.

Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in the leadership contest. He shares similar views with Sturgeon on many policies, and his chances of becoming leader received a boost on Monday morning when Angus Robertson, 53, the culture secretary, announced he would not be running.

John Swinney, 58, the deputy first minister and a former leader of the SNP in the early 2000s, ruled himself out on Thursday, saying his decision not to challenge for the leadership was intended to create space for a “fresh perspective” on the aims of the governing party, including its policy on pursuing Scotland’s independence from the UK.

As a result of those two announcements, the leadership contest is shaping up to be a two-candidate race between 37-year-old Yousaf and Kate Forbes, 32, the party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, who confirmed in a message posted on Twitter that she wants to succeed Sturgeon.

Yousaf launched his campaign on Monday in Clydebank, a town about eight miles west of Glasgow that was once renowned for its shipbuilding history, because his grandfather, Mohammed Yousaf, got his first job after emigrating to Scotland in 1962 at the massive Singer sewing machine factory that was once a major employer for the town.

He praised Scotland’s inclusive, diverse ethos, saying his candidacy was clear proof of this. He added that his grandfather “couldn’t have imagined, not in his wildest dreams, that his grandson would be running to be first minister of Scotland.”

The SNP has said it will choose its new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, the closing date for which is March 27.

Topics: UK Scotland Humza Yousaf Scottish National Party

Related

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf attends the SNP Annual National Conference
World
Scotland’s health minister Humza Yousaf to run for country’s leadership
Update Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years
World
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years

US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US

US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
Updated 21 February 2023
AP

US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US

US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
  • China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing said repeated council meetings and calls for more sanctions on North Korea “neither embodies the constructive role of easing the situation, nor brings new ideas conducive for solving the problem”
Updated 21 February 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and its allies urged the UN Security Council on Monday to condemn North Korea’s unlawful ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia blamed the US for escalating tensions with stepped-up military exercises targeting Pyongyang.
At the emergency meeting, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that the United States will propose a presidential statement, saying at a minimum all 15 members should be agreeable to condemning the North’s unprecedented missile launches, to urging Pyongyang to comply with UN Security Council sanctions resolutions, and “to engage in meaningful dialogue.”
A presidential statement from the Security Council requires the support of all its members, including North Korea’s closest allies, China and Russia.
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States condemns North Korea’s firing of two short-range ballistic missiles Monday following the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday “in the strongest terms” as “flagrant violations” of the council’s ban on the country’s ballistic missile launches.
The launches and North Korea’s threatening rhetoric are undermining international peace and security, Thomas-Greenfield said.
And she warned the council that its silence and failure to condemn the North’s missile activities “leads to irrelevance.”
But Pyongyang’s allies China and Russia countered that what’s needed now is dialogue between North Korea and the Biden administration, a de-escalation of military exercises, an easing of sanctions on North Korea, and approval of a resolution they circulated in November 2021 aimed at resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
That resolution urges the Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea and calls on the US and North Korea to resume dialogue and consider taking steps to reduce tensions and the risk of military confrontation including by adopting a declaration or peace treaty formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War. The war ended with an armistice, leaving the peninsula technically in a state of war.
China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing said joint US-South Korean military exercises “on a higher level and a bigger scale,” the deployment of US strategic assets, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s high-profile visit to Seoul and Tokyo two weeks ago, are “”highly provocative” to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, “and aggravate a sense of insecurity.”
“Since the US has repeatedly expressed its willingness to unconditionally engage in dialogue with the DPRK, it should take tangible steps to start and maintain a dialogue,” he said. “Exclusively pursuing and piling on sanctions will only lead to a dead end.”
Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council North Korea is responding with missile tests to “the unprecedented military maneuvers in the region under the United States umbrella which are clearly anti-Pyongyang in nature.”
Japan’s UN Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane, whose country called the emergency meeting, told the council that Saturday’s ICBM fell in the Japan’s exclusive economic zone just 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Hokkaido, where people could see it falling from the sky.
“I assume we can all imagine how terrifying it must have been to see a missile flying to you,” he said, stressing that it endangered vessels and aircraft and was “an act of intimidation and threatening by force.”
To those who contend that Security Council meetings provoke North Korea “and hence we should remain silent,” Ishikane retorted that remaining silent “will only encourage rule-breakers to write the playbook as they like.”
After the council meeting, Thomas-Greenfield, read a statement on behalf of 10 council nations and South Korea, surrounded by their ambassadors, strongly condemning the latest missile launches and urging the other five council nations to join in condemning “the DPRK’s irresponsible behavior.”
The 11 countries — Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and South Korea — “remain fully committed to diplomacy and continue to call on the DPRK to return to dialogue,” the statement said.
“But we will not stay silent as the DPRK advances its unlawful nuclear and missile capabilities, threatening international peace and security,” their statement said.

 

Topics: North Korea China Russia US

Related

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
World
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch
World
US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch

