Major League Soccer opens 28th season on Saturday, buildup to 2026 World Cup starts now

Los Angeles FC after a win over Austin FC in the MLS Western Conference final match on Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer, which opens its 28th season on Saturday. (File/AP)
Updated 21 February 2023
AP

  • The league has a new team in St. Louis City SC and a new media deal with Apple TV
NEW YORK: The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer.

The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City SC and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time.

The tournament is part of an ever-increasing collaboration between MLS and Liga MX, with both professional leagues looking forward to the attention they’ll see in the run-up to the World Cup hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was already record-breaking, with 36 MLS players making national team rosters — double the league’s players that were in Russia in 2018.

LAFC are the defending MLS Cup champions and Supporters Shield winners. The Western Conference team is loaded with talent, including Carlos Vela, Kellyn Acosta and Giorgio Chiellini, but top scorer Cristian `Chicho’ Arango was sold to Pachuca in Mexico.

Wales legend Gareth Bale, LAFC’s splashy signing last June, retired in the offseason but not before he provided a memorable moment in the championship game with an equalizer late in extra time that sent the match to penalties and a victory over the Philadelphia Union.

“I think our first 11 is still pretty good, and we’re quite pleased with it. And we have a few very good players off the bench, we just don’t have as deep a bench as last season. So we’re focusing on staying healthy, and trying to manage a lot of games in a congested schedule this year,” LAFC second-year coach Steve Cherundolo said.

Philadelphia, the Eastern Conference’s top finishers last season, didn’t make many huge moves in the offseason but lost key sub Cory Burke in free agency. The Union scored a league-best 72 goals and allowed just 26, fewest in MLS last season and a record for a 34-game season.

“It’s going to be hard to replicate what we did defensively last year, setting a record in goals-against, and then scoring as many goals as we did is certainly going to be a challenge, but this group will fight like hell for our fans and try to get back to that MLS Cup final,” Union coach Jim Curtin said.

The 28th MLS season opens this Saturday.

HOW ABOUT THEM APPLE(S)

MLS kicked off a 10-year partnership with Apple with the launch of Season Pass on Apple TV+ this season. Apple has made previous forays into sports streaming, but this is its first significant involvement with a league.

MLS will receive at least $250 million per season from Apple. The league averaged $90 million per season under its previous eight-year agreements with Fox, ESPN and Univision.

Oh, and for those who prefer watching games at the local pub or eatery, the league has a “commercial establishments” deal with DirectTV.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

St. Louis City joins MLS this season as the 29th club. City open the season on the road at Austin but return home to face Charlotte on March 4 at the team’s soccer-specific stadium, CITYPARK. The team’s first home match will be played before a sellout crowd of 22,500.

City named goalkeeper Roman Burki, who came from Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, as its captain for the inaugural season. Defender Tim Parker was named vice captain.

“We want to play a fast-paced game. We want to keep it action packed, we want to really be working in the transition, we want to be working on the front foot, really bringing a lot of energy to the fans, hoping that they sit on the edge of their seats and not really get too comfortable, right?” coach Bradley Carnell said.

The league plans to add a 30th team, possibly making an announcement in the first half of this year.

NEW(ISH) COACHES

One of the biggest coaching moves in the offseason was made by Wilfried Nancy, who left Montreal last season to take over the Columbus Crew after Caleb Porter was dismissed. Hernan Losada, who was coach at D.C. United in 2021 and part of 2022, took Nancy’s spot in Montreal.

Luchi Gonzalez returned from his duties as an assistant for the United States at the World Cup to join the San Jose Earthquakes. Gonzalez also coached at FC Dallas from 2018-21. Ben Olsen is another former MLS coach that has a new team this season. Olsen, previously coach at D.C. United, is now with Houston.

GOING BOWLING

On opening day the season features an El Trafico rivalry game between defending MLS Cup champion LAFC and the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The match could break the league’s all-time attendance record for a standalone game, set last year when Charlotte drew 74,479 fans to its season opener.

“We’re looking forward to those games, they’re always fun, they’re always exciting, pretty intense. And I know our players, I know our group, and they’ll be ready,” LAFC coach Cherundolo said.

Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

  • LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman says his group has ‘reinvigorated’ pro golf for a younger crowd
WASHINGTON: Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson filled out their LIV Golf League teams on Monday with the latest players to join the Saudi-backed series ahead of Friday’s season debut.

South African Dean Burmester, New Zealand’s Danny Lee, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and American Brendan Steele completed the 48-player field of 12 four-man teams for the opener at Mexico’s Mayakoba resort.

The series lured many big names from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with record purses of $25 million for 54-hole events.

LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman says his group has “reinvigorated” pro golf for a younger crowd even as such stars as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have backed the established tours and historic tournaments.

“Our league format has already begun to build connections with new audiences around the globe,” Norman said of the team competition.

“Major champions, current and future Hall of Famers and up-and-coming stars are all committed to creating this new platform for world-class competition as the sport evolves for the next generation.”

LIV’s 14-event season includes eight US stops and its lineup includes 13 major winners and four former world No.1s.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and his all-American 4Aces are defending team champions with Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed.

World No. 35 Pieters joins two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson’s Rangegoats along with Americans Harold Varner III and Talor Gooch.

Former British Open champion Oosthuizen’s all-South African team includes Burmester, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel.

Six-time major winner Mickelson’s all-US HyFlyers include Steele, James Piot and Cameron Tingale while Lee joined Americans Kevin Na and Sihwan Kim and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent on Iron Heads.

Other team captains include major winners Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Australian Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion.

Updated 21 February 2023
John Duerden

  • Al-Ahli should have taken the lead early on but Yahya Al-Ghassani blasted over despite finding himself in space
Al-Hilal moved closer to Asian title number five after the defending champions booked a berth in the last eight of the Asian Champions League on Monday with a 3-1 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE.

It was a clinical performance from a team that just loves the tournament, and not many would bet against a third triumph in four years.

As soon as Odion Ighalo fired home the 17th-minute opener, the four-time winners looked to be on their way to the quarters, although the ride was bumpy at times until Jang Hyun-soo provided a second-half cushion.

That took the wind out of the opponents’ sails, even before Luciano Vietto added a third with 12 minutes remaining.

Former Al-Hilal striker Omar Khribin scored against his old club eight minutes later but it turned out to be a consolation.

Now to the quarters, which take place on Thursday. All knockout games are being held in Qatar, with Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab, who defeated Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf on Sunday, also making it through.

Earlier in the day, Al-Faisaly lost 1-0 to Foolad of Iran. Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the game just after the hour to deny the second-tier team, and Saudi Arabia a third representative in the last eight.

Al-Hilal are still the team to beat. Their last game had been in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, which they lost 5-3 to Real Madrid, but their clash against Shabab Al-Ahli was very different.

Al-Ahli should have taken the lead early on but Yahya Al-Ghassani blasted over despite finding himself in space.

Within moments, Ighalo showed how it was done. Found by Moussa Marega in a central position, the Nigerian turned and then skipped past the challenge of Mohammed Marzooq to fire a low shot past Majed Naser.

Vietto’s cross only needed a touch and Mohamed Kanno went close, but at the other end, Al-Ghassani’s header at the back post was well saved by Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Al-Hilal began the second half on top with Ighalo just failing to connect from close range, while a clever flick from Kanno was saved by Naser.

There was an ever better stop midway through the period at the other end. Khribin, the Syrian forward who is well known to Saudi Arabian fans, fired in a free-kick that looked to be heading into the left side of the net, only for Al-Mayouf to get across well and push the ball to safety.

It gave the UAE team a lift and Al-Hilal’s control looked in doubt, but then, like the champions they are, the lead was extended.

From a free-kick, Naser pushed a Jang header onto the bar, but then could do nothing as the South Korean defender headed into an empty net after 72 minutes.

Vietto steered home a delightful flick from Salem Al-Dawsari a few minutes later, and Khribin’s strike at the other end proved a mere consolation.

Also in the last eight are Al-Duhail, who overcame Al-Rayyan — also from Qatar — by 7-6 in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes of action had ended 1-1.

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to continue her great start to 2023 in Dubai, a month after lifting her maiden Grand Slam
Aryna Sabalenka is looking to continue her great start to 2023 in Dubai, a month after lifting her maiden Grand Slam
Updated 21 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to continue her great start to 2023 in Dubai, a month after lifting her maiden Grand Slam
  • Players, pundits, and fans have been showering Sabalenka with praise following her Australian Open triumph
DUBAI: A little less than a year ago, Aryna Sabalenka was ready to give up on her dream of winning a Grand Slam singles title.

She had just suffered back-to-back opening-round losses in Miami and Indian Wells, and was going through some serious problems with her serve, committing 95 double faults in her first six matches of the 2022 season alone.

“After the Miami Open it was really tough. I was all over the place, it wasn’t me, I wasn’t Aryna, I was a depressed little girl,” the world No.2 told Arab News on Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“Definitely last year I was like, ‘OK, I will never get it [a Grand Slam trophy].’ It was the moment and it was a really tough period for me. But I’m happy that I got through it and still didn’t lose this belief.”

Sabalenka spent the rest of the season battling through matches, finding ways to win without her serve, and searching for solutions to recover one of her biggest assets on court.

Before the Cincinnati tournament in early August she began working with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan, who helped her make adjustments to her serving technique.

The work immediately paid dividends as Sabalenka reached the semifinals in Cincinnati and the US Open before finishing the year with a runner-up showing at the WTA Finals and a top-five ranking to go along with it.

Carrying the momentum from a strong end to her 2022 campaign, Sabalenka kicked off 2023 with a bang, lifting the Adelaide trophy before claiming a maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

 

Her triumph in Melbourne was a special full-circle moment as the 24-year-old recorded her biggest success at the same place where she had struggled a mere 12 months earlier.

Players, pundits, and fans have been showering Sabalenka with praise following that Australian Open triumph. The Belarusian kept fighting when her back was against the wall and proved to herself, and the rest of the world, how tough she really is.

She said: “I didn’t really see myself as a really tough person before last year happened.

“When I figured out the serve problems, I understood that I probably could get through whatever happens in my life.”

Sabalenka’s father Sergey passed away suddenly, at the age of 43, in November 2019, and she believes she gets her strength from him.

She added: “I think my father made me a really tough person without actually knowing that.

“The way he was trying to motivate me, the way he was trying to raise me, the things he was telling me, the things he was fighting through, he was a really tough person.

“He was a great example in some ways for me.”

Sabalenka, who begins her quest in Dubai against American lucky loser Lauren Davis on Tuesday, is very clear about her next big target: the No. 1 ranking.  

“It’s my first priority, I would say; I really want it,” she said.

Iga Swiatek has a healthy 4,800-point lead on Sabalenka at the top of the rankings, but that mountain of a gap is one the Belarusian is determined to climb.

 

“She’s doing really well, she’s moving better than anybody else, she’s tough and it’s going to be really tough, and that’s why I really want to achieve it,” said Sabalenka of Swiatek, who arrives in Dubai fresh from a dominant title run in Doha.

“Because it seems, like, impossible, but I want to make it possible.”

Swiatek took over the top spot when Australian Ashleigh Barty announced her sudden retirement from tennis last March and vacated that position.

The 21-year-old Pole enjoyed a comfortable transition to the summit of the rankings, winning eight titles in 2022, including two majors.

Before hanging up her racquet, Barty had also brought her own unique brand of dominance to the tour, grabbing Grand Slams on three different surfaces while showcasing a style that confounded her opponents.

As a new major champion, Sabalenka is not looking to follow in anyone’s footsteps and hopes to carve her own path instead of trying to emulate someone else’s accomplishments.

“I just want to be me, you know,” she says.

Sabalenka admits she was “surprised” by the number of congratulatory messages she received from other players, and giggles when she’s told that several of her peers said they were inspired by what she has accomplished.

For her though, this is only the beginning and Sabalenka is more motivated than satisfied with that breakthrough victory.

In the Netflix series “Break Point,” Paula Badosa, who is Sabalenka’s closest friend on tour, said winning “is like a drug,” and Sabalenka agrees.

“It’s true, it’s exactly how it feels like,” Sabalenka said.

“When I was watching Paula’s episode, I was like, ‘Girl, that’s right.’ Because you’re winning and you want it more, especially those titles, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I want to feel that again.’

“I just want to keep improving and I just want to be an even tougher person, a tougher opponent.

“I just want to feel it again, feel again this feeling of winning a Grand Slam. It was really amazing.”

 

Sabalenka’s work with her biomechanics coach is far from over as she looks to make improvements in other aspects of her game.

She added: “I feel how powerful it is and I really want to keep working this way.”

The Miami resident makes her first on-court appearance since the Australian Open in Dubai, and says the message from her team is clear.

She said: “The message is that, ‘Yes, you’ve become a Grand Slam champion, that’s great, that’s really amazing and everyone is super happy, but it’s already gone. You have to keep working, you have to keep proving to yourself, to everyone, that you’re in the right place, and you have to keep working.’”

Asked what she hopes people can take from her journey so far, Sabalenka said: “Never stop believing in yourself, and understand that whatever happens in your life, whatever challenge you’re facing, you’ll see the reason why later.

“So, you have to understand that if you’re having a bad time, that something good is coming for you. You just have to get through it and it will come.”

Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

  • Madrid have been Liverpool’s conquerors in the Champions League three times in the previous five seasons
LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool have turned the corner just in time for Real Madrid’s visit to Anfield to play the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash — a repeat of last season’s final.

Madrid were crowned European champions for the 14th time in Paris after a 1-0 win in a match overshadowed by organizational failings on the part of UEFA and the French authorities that put fans’ safety at risk.

Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple last season, have suffered a hangover during the current campaign, out of both domestic cups and 19 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

But back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle have lifted the mood around Anfield and given Klopp’s men a shot at qualifying for the Champions League next season via a top-four finish in the English top flight.

“It’s the Champions League, it’s one of the biggest games in the world. It will be a top football game and I’m really happy we can play it now,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“If it had been four weeks ago maybe it would’ve been different, but life is all about timing and maybe we found our feet right in time for this game.

“Now we have these two results and hopefully we can build on it, but we need to play two super games to get through.”

Madrid have been Liverpool’s conquerors in the Champions League three times in the previous five seasons.

The European champions won the 2018 final in Kyiv 3-1 and by the same score on aggregate in a quarterfinal tie between the sides in 2020/2021.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s men rode their luck to win in Paris, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois picking up the man-of-the-match award for a series of stunning saves.

“We played this final in Paris and I didn’t watch it back since then until this weekend,” said Klopp. “Now I know why I didn’t watch it back. It was proper torture because we played a good game and could have won the game.

“They scored a decisive goal, we didn’t and it was the reason. You could see in this game how experienced Madrid is. How little they are fussed when the other team has chances.

“They don’t lose confidence for one second, that is what you can learn from them.”

An independent report into the chaos surrounding the 2022 final published last week cleared fans of any responsibility.

European football’s governing body UEFA and the French authorities were blamed for failures “which almost led to disaster.” 

But Klopp does not believe those scenes should impact Tuesday’s clash, given there was no animosity between the sets of supporters or clubs.

“I don’t think we needed the Paris game to make this a special game,” said Klopp.

“As a sportsperson we lost the game and that’s the good thing about sports — we want to put things right. That’s what we try. Nothing was the responsibility of Real Madrid or our people.

“If that game wouldn’t have happened this would be a massive game tomorrow night. Our people are football people and Real Madrid are in town. Celebrate this event in the best possible way.”

Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

  • Youth football tournament saw more than 1,000 goals scored across 400 matches at the weekend
  • Manchester City Women’s Head Coach Gareth Taylor was on hand to award the winning teams with their trophies
ABU DHABI: After more than 400 matches, the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup came to an exciting close on Sunday, with six teams, each winning across their own age groups, crowned as champions of the youth football tournament following a dazzling display of skill in Abu Dhabi.

The 2023 edition of the tournament, brought by partners Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and PUMA GCC, returned for the first time since 2019, and included 128 teams from 13 countries. Over the two days of action, more than 1,000 goals were scored across the 400 matches at Zayed Sports City.

Manchester City Women’s Head Coach Gareth Taylor oversaw the next generation of male and female footballers in action, and was on hand to award the winning teams with their trophies.

Simon Hewitt, tournament director and MENA senior manager of football operations at City Football Group, said: “It’s been an amazing weekend of football at the 2023 edition of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup. The tournament has had it all, from wonderful goals, fantastic saves and brilliant teamwork. Importantly, all players coming to Abu Dhabi have had a chance to play with and against young people from around the world and make new friends.

“The game of football is a way of uniting like-minded people and we’ve seen that in abundance this weekend, and lots of happy children enjoying the game, too. We thank all our partners for their support in making this weekend possible, and we congratulate not only the winners but all of the 128 teams for playing their part in making this year’s Abu Dhabi Cup the best tournament to date.”

Talal Al-Hashemi, executive director of the Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The return of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup this year has been a landmark moment within the Abu Dhabi youth sporting calendar, as we were delighted to welcome young athletes from across the globe to Zayed Sports City for this year’s tournament.

“Events of this caliber showcase Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled ability to host international sporting events, and the opportunities presented by this tournament to allow for footballers of the future to develop their skills and test themselves against the best young players is vital to our goals for promoting youth development. We congratulate each and every player for their outstanding performances this weekend.”

Following their success in the Abu Dhabi Cup, the winning teams from each of the six age groups went into a draw with Fursan Hispania Football Academy to win a once in a lifetime trip to visit the City Football Academy in Manchester, where they will take part in training sessions and watch Manchester City first team stars train.

