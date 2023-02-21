You are here

Founding Day 2023
Founding Day 2023

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud forged an ambitious future for his people as leader of Diriyah

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud forged an ambitious future for his people as leader of Diriyah
Jonathan Gornall

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud forged an ambitious future for his people as leader of Diriyah

A drawing of Imam Mohammed bin Saud as envisaged by Manga Production in Riyadh. (Manga Production)
  • Historians recognize the start of the Imam’s reign in February 1727 as the beginning of the First Saudi State 
  • To recognize this pivotal moment, Founding Day was established by a Royal Order of King Salman in 2022
LONDON: When Imam Mohammed bin Saud found himself thrust into the spotlight of history upon the death of his father in 1725, few could have foreseen the transformation in the fortunes of central Arabia that the next ruler of the emirate of Diriyah was destined to bring about.

Born in Diriyah in about 1679, Imam Mohammed came into a world that had not changed significantly for hundreds of years.

Thanks to its strategic location at the junction of major trade and Hajj routes, Diriyah was an important city, but for centuries had been just one of a patchwork of small city states, each an oasis in an unstable landscape of shifting allegiances and rivalries.




Diriyah was an important city, but for centuries had been just one of a patchwork of small city states. (DGDA)

In the absence of a unifying power, all too often disagreements between rival settlements or tribes led to conflict, and in this atmosphere of perpetual insecurity progress was stifled.

All that would change for Diriyah, and for the wider Arabian world, after Imam Mohammed bin Saud came to power in 1727.

Diriyah had been founded in the 15th century on the fertile banks of what became known as Wadi Hanifah by Mani’ Al-Muraydi of the Bani Hanifa tribe. Around 300 years, leaders would follow in his footsteps, each contributing to the steady growth of Diriyah’s influence.

In 1720, the leadership passed to Prince Saud bin Mohammad bin Muqrin, the founder of the House of Saud. He reigned until his death in 1725, and arguably his greatest legacy was his son, who would succeed him in 1727.

Imam Mohammed invested Diriyah with a new purpose. He was determined to forge a new, ambitious future for his people that would see Diriyah shrug off the limitations imposed by its status as a city state.




A drawing of Imam Mohammed bin Saud as envisaged by Manga Production in Riyadh. (Manga Production)

Today, the beginning of Imam Mohammed’s reign, in February 1727, is recognized as the moment that the First Saudi State came into being, ultimately paving the way for the creation on Sept. 23, 1932, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Imam Mohammed had learned the art of politics at his father’s side. He played a significant role in supporting him throughout his reign and proved his mettle as a leader when Diriyah was attacked in 1721 by the Banu Khalid tribe of Al-Ahsa. Mohammed led his father’s forces to victory, strengthening Diriyah’s regional standing in the process.

After the death of his father in 1725, Imam Mohammed pledged his support to Prince Zaid bin Markhan of the Watban clan of the tribe Zaid, and after he emerged victorious served him loyally until the prince’s short reign was ended by an assassin the following year.

In 1727, Imam Mohammed assumed the leadership. As the son of Imam Saud, the role was rightfully his, but he was also the popular choice. As the official biography of the founder records, Arab chroniclers tell us that “the people of Diriyah were fully confident in his abilities and (that) his leadership qualities (would) free the region of division and conflict.”




By the time of his death in 1765, Imam Mohammed bin Saud had laid the foundations for the greatest political entity central Arabia had ever seen. (DGDA)

Imam Mohammed was already known for “his many personal characteristics, such as his devotion, goodness, bravery, and ability to influence others,” and the passing of power to him was “a transformative moment, not only in the history of Diriyah, but in the history of Najd and the Arabian Peninsula.”

Already renowned as a man of action, Imam Mohammed would also prove himself to be a wise leader.

Determined to bring the centuries of bickering and petty rivalries to an end, he set about achieving political and administrative unity, first among the neighboring towns of Najd, and ultimately further afield, with the aim of establishing a greater Arabian state.

 

 

As the official history published by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority attests, “it wasn’t an easy task,” but by the time of his death in 1765, Imam Mohammed bin Saud had laid the foundations for the greatest political entity central Arabia had ever seen.

Acutely conscious of the need for planned succession, Imam Mohammed’s last gift was to ensure power passed peacefully to his son, Imam Abdulaziz, under whom Diriyah’s expansion and influence continued to grow.

Imam Abdulaziz would found the royal district of At-Turaif at Diriyah, a unique Najdi architectural gem which in 2010 would be inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List as a site of “outstanding universal value,” and which today is at the heart of the Diriyah Gate Project, a heritage and cultural destination for visitors from around the world.

In 1803, Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz, Imam Mohammed’s grandson, succeeded his father. He would go down in history as Saud the Great, because it was during his reign that the First Saudi State reached its zenith, ruling over most of the Arabian Peninsula and ejecting the Ottomans from the Holy Cities of Madinah and Makkah.

But challenging the vast and aggressive Ottoman empire would prove to be Diriyah’s undoing.

 

 

Upon the death of Saud the Great in 1814, his eldest son and successor Imam Abdullah inherited the wrath of Istanbul, which dispatched a vast force to end the threat Diriyah posed to Ottoman authority in Arabia.

After a long series of bloody battles fought from the Red Sea to the heart of Najd, Diriyah finally fell in 1818, at the end of a six-month siege in which many gave their lives in defense of Imam Mohammed’s dream.

Imam Abdullah bin Saud, the fourth and final ruler of the First Saudi State, was taken in chains to Istanbul, where he was executed.

But the seeds of unity and independence had been sown and would spring forth anew, first in the form of the Second Saudi State, based in Riyadh from 1824 to 1891, and ultimately in the unification of Najd and the Hejaz by King Abdulaziz, and the creation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

The man known to the wider world simply as Ibn Saud had completed the journey begun by the founding of the First Saudi State by Imam Mohammad bin Saud in 1727.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Founding Day was established by a Royal Order of King Salman in recognition of this pivotal moment in the nation’s history, and to honor the wisdom of a leader who "provided unity and security in the Arabian Peninsula following centuries of fragmentation, dissension and instability.”

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud's rule sparked a cultural and educational revival in Diriyah

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s rule sparked a cultural and educational revival in Diriyah
Nada Alturki

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s rule sparked a cultural and educational revival in Diriyah

How Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s rule sparked a cultural and educational revival in Diriyah
  • Mohammed bin Saud’s reign was a period that saw Diriyah emerge as a beacon of educational wealth
  • Hundreds of schools and mosques were built in Diriyah, spreading knowledge across the First Saudi State
RIYADH: It is often believed that education is the most powerful tool humanity holds; it can determine a country’s strengths, quality of life, and even change the world as we know it. That message was not lost on the great Imam Mohammed bin Saud, the founder of the First Saudi State in the early 18th century.

As the imam’s vision was based on change and evolution, key areas were the revival of education and culture. From shambles, he united a region by developing innovative learning methods, providing safety for grassroots initiatives to thrive, and making Diriyah the building ground for education in the renaissance era.

The historical Diriyah, the landing ground of the First Saudi State, was already growing in its own right upon its establishment in the hands of Prince Mani' Al-Muraydi, the predecessor to the Saud family, in 1446. 

Faisal Alamer, a Saudi historian and researcher, told Arab News: “Diriyah’s scientific and educational aspect was at an adequate level for Diriyah’s residents during that period.

“However, when Imam Mohammed bin Saud established the the First Saudi State in 1727, this large development started emerging in different fields, fundamentally due to unity: the state’s unity, the establishment and annexation of Arabia as one state, and the enforcement of security and stability in the region.”

At the forefront of those developments was education as an essential pillar in the establishment of the First Saudi State. He took to building hundreds of schools and mosques, the main learning institutions at the time, concentrating on the Al-Bujairi area as a hub for academic enlightenment in Diriyah.

The leader made a point to provide any means for education — such as accommodation and meals — which attracted many scholars and knowledge seekers to the area. 

Alamer said: “The aim was to invest in people and the youth, and to develop the existing human cadres at the time.

“Levels of education included the first level up to the level of books where they (the youths) were taught to read and write, as well as memorize the Qur’an and learn the principles of calculus.”

Imam Mohammed bin Saud took to building hundreds of schools and mosques, the main learning institutions at the time. (DGDA)

The beginning stages of education took place in “kataatiib,” dedicated spaces where individuals could learn reading, writing, Qur’anic studies, Islamic sciences, math, and the fundamentals of the Arabic language.

The sessions were led by teachers, and children were sent to kataatiib as early as they were able to gain awareness of the real world.

The imams themselves would contribute to the teaching, presenting lectures and classes, while their own councils were never short of discussions.

Students would then move on to higher schooling stages, delving deeply into details of scientific and arts topics, usually within the mosque, much like today's higher education.

Penmanship amongst students was one of the key focuses, as calligraphers were a great  asset to the book-printing craft. Students would write on their individual studying boards, and those with unique and proper techniques would receive the opportunity to present their work to Imam Ibn Saud.

“The imam rewarded good handwriting, he supervised this work himself, thus underscoring the keenness that this country and its leaders accorded to the educational and cultural fields,” Alamer said. 

An aspect that is greatly de-emphasized in our modern recollection of history is the great democratization of the education system and its support toward women.

“(The state) was keen to educate women and teach them how to write in that period, and did not limit [education] to a certain class. Similar to male educators who taught boys, women had female educators who educated them, helping them become poets and authors,” Alamer added.

As the education system continued to develop, so did the artistry and tools. With the growing interest in writing and reading, the profession of wiraqah came to surface.

Warraqs were professional scribes dedicated to making written copies of books, the precursors to today’s printers, who made up a significant portion of the population in Diriyah.

It was a noble, but accessible, job, nonexclusive to a certain group or division, and many of them gained fame or popularity for their unique penmanship, including Ahmad Al Marshadi, Abdullah ibn Ghanim, Abdul Rahman ibn Issa, and others.

Naskh and Al-Reqa was the special font in Diriyah at that time, the most common scripts in the Najd region, written by pens made of reeds. Scribes would match the durability of reed pens with the corresponding paper, which they received blank, and hand-lined using thread.

Penmanship amongst students was one of the key focuses of schooling, as calligraphers were a great  asset to the book-printing craft. (DGDA)

Inkwells were produced within the Najd region using wood, most popularly tamarisk, and were greatly valuable to writers. Various types of ink were manufactured such as al midad.

Alamer said: “Attention was no longer limited to the mere acquisition of a book or just calligraphy, it extended to the manuscript itself.

“The aesthetics of the manuscripts began to appear, in addition to the writing colors. They relied heavily on black, but there were also other colors such as green, red, and yellow.

“Various geometric shapes, namely triangles, circles and cross lines, were used to decorate and beautify these manuscripts. The top of the manuscript was decorated with flowers, making it more attractive.”

The location also played an important role, given its position in the middle of Arabia, trade and Hajj routes. This strengthened education in the area, leading scientists to visit it, meet people, and exchange knowledge.

The imam’s reign was an essential pillar in elevating the quality of life and spreading knowledge across the First Saudi State. Through unity, it quenched the thirst for education in a renaissance period that solidified Diriyah as a beacon of educational wealth, continuing the historical legacy of Arabs as leading scholars.

KSrelief, UN Development Program to launch Yemini aid projects worth $6m

KSrelief, UN Development Program to launch Yemini aid projects worth $6m
Arab News

KSrelief, UN Development Program to launch Yemini aid projects worth $6m

KSrelief, UN Development Program to launch Yemini aid projects worth $6m
  • 2 organizations signed deals to run vocational training, social cohesion programs
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed two deals with the UN Development Program to launch joint executive projects in Yemen worth $6 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreements were inked by KSrelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

Under the terms of the first accord, the two bodies will launch a $4 million vocational training program in Yemen to improve youth business skills, with the aim of attracting 1,491 participants.

The second deal outlined the development of a program to foster social cohesion and resilience in Yemeni governorates affected by the humanitarian crisis in the country, by promoting sustainable living and peacebuilding initiatives.

The program will benefit 1,084 people and cost $2 million.

 

Saudi Cabinet hails Kingdom's 'deep roots' on occasion of Founding Day

Saudi Cabinet hails Kingdom’s ‘deep roots’ on occasion of Founding Day
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet hails Kingdom’s ‘deep roots’ on occasion of Founding Day

Saudi Cabinet hails Kingdom’s ‘deep roots’ on occasion of Founding Day
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday expressed on the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day its pride in the Kingdom’s “deep roots” and the close connection of its citizens with their leadership, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

In its weekly session, chaired by King Salman, the Saudi council of ministers expressed pride in the “deep roots of this blessed country and the stability it established, achieving justice, cohesion of its citizens, and its steadfastness in the face of challenges.” 

Saudi Arabia marks on Wednesday, February 22, the founding of the Saudi state which dates back to three centuries ago.

Second day of Riyadh forum kicks off with focus on challenges facing global aid

Arab News

Turkish president visits KSRelief's volunteer team in quake-hit city

Turkish president visits KSRelief’s volunteer team in quake-hit city
Arab News

Turkish president visits KSRelief’s volunteer team in quake-hit city

Turkish president visits KSRelief’s volunteer team in quake-hit city
  • KSRelief had set up air bridges, dispatching several relief planes and rescue teams to quake-hit Turkiye
RIYADH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited a team of Saudi volunteers aiding people impacted by the devastating earthquake in Antakya, state news agency (SPA) reported.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) had set up air bridges, dispatching several relief planes and rescue teams to quake-hit Turkiye.
The historic Turkish city of Antakya in southern Hatay province was among the places worst hit by the earthquakes that struck the country and Syria earlier this month, killing more than 46,000 and displacing thousands more.
The death toll was expected to increase after another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye on Monday night.  
During his visit, the Turkish president thanked Saudi Arabia for the support provided to the people of Turkiye,  according to SPA.
In a statement, KSRelief said the Kingdom had provided “all necessary humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the affected.”

