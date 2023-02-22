You are here

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
Security forces patrol outside a building which was attacked by Al-Shabaab militants in the Somali capital Mogadishu, on February 21, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
  The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda
AFP

MOGADISHU: Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a house in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, killing 10 civilians, the government said.
The raid took place around 1200 GMT in the northern district of Abdiasiz, the government said, adding that three civilians had been wounded.
"The security forces rescued and extracted many other civilians from that house and other nearby buildings during the attack," it said.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the militants in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.
But Al-Shabaab still control parts of the countryside from where they have carried out numerous retaliatory attacks both in Somalia and in neighbouring countries.

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims
Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims
PAZARCIK, Turkiye: Germany will double its relief aid in Turkiye and Syria with an additional 50 million euros ($53 million) for victims of the deadly earthquake, two ministers announced Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wants “to make it clear that we, as a global community, see this catastrophe and we support the population.”
Baerbock was speaking during a visit Tuesday to Pazarcik, in southern Turkiye, along with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
Of the new aid, 33 million euros will go to Turkiye and 17 million to northern Syria, bringing Germany’s contribution to 108 million euros in the region hit by a deadly earthquake which has killed nearly 46,000.
“We’re trying to get as much aid as possible into Syria, especially in the north of this country, through the crossings that have been opened, but the Syrian regime continues to obstruct the efforts of the United Nations,” said Baerbock.
Two weeks after the disaster aid has been arriving slowly in northwestern Syria, a country torn apart by a civil war.
The ministers confirmed that three-month visas will be granted to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in Germany.
According to the German foreign ministry, 96 visas have been issued so far.
Around 2.9 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. The Syrian community is also large and is estimated at 924,000.

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
  • Ridwana Wallace-Laher is a former teacher at the Yorkshire (Bradford) Co-op Academy Grange
  • Her appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team for three years
DUBAI: Penny Appeal, the Muslim international humanitarian charity, has appointed Ridwana Wallace-Laher as its CEO, the first Muslim woman to hold such a post at a major global charity.
Wallace-Laher is a former teacher at the Yorkshire (Bradford) Co-op Academy Grange in the UK, and is experienced in mentoring people from a variety of backgrounds.
Her appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team for three years, with experience in various roles, including most recently as senior director of growth.
Working with Penny Appeal, which is based in Wakefield, Yorkshire, she has a strong track record of leading diverse teams, building relationships with stakeholders, and encouraging collaboration.
Wallace-Laher said: “It has been an honor to have been part of the core unit that has led the positive change Penny Appeal has made in the faith-led charity sector globally. My commitment to greater governance, collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, combined with my background as a senior teaching professional, make me confident that I can drive Penny Appeal’s success even further in the future.”
Mohammed Jahangir, chairman of trustees, said: “Ridwana stood out against all other candidates through a tough selection process, and I am proud to have her as our new CEO.”
He said that she is the first Muslim woman to hold the CEO position at a major international charity. “May she be the first of many Muslim women to do so,” he added.
“At a time when the world is facing a global economic crisis, when many in the UK and abroad are struggling to feed themselves and pay electricity bills, and when people in Turkiye and Syria are suffering due to the recent earthquake, we at Penny Appeal are trying our best to help those who need it by supporting them and providing aid during these times or events.
“The trustees are confident that Ridwana is woman who will take Penny Appeal to new heights in order to help those in need. We believe she will transform and grow the charity for the digital age while staying true to our core values of helping those in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Ridwana will have on the charity and her leadership to make the world a better place,” Jahangir said.
 

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
  • Lack of acknowledgment of migrant hotel riot ‘shocking but unfortunately unsurprising,’ says signatory
  • Migrants’ Rights Network CEO Fizza Qureshi: ‘Once again racism, orientalism and Islamophobia have been omitted from discussions on the far-right attack’
LONDON: The UK government must do more to address far-right Islamophobia and tackle violence against asylum seekers, charities have urged in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The open letter claims that the government has “failed to adequately address the dangers posed by Islamophobia and racism against vulnerable people seeking protection and racialised communities in the UK,” The Guardian reported.

It was penned by charities and rights groups including the Community Policy Form, Refugee Council and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

The letter added: “With government ministers continuing to promote incendiary language labeling asylum seekers with harmful stereotypes and painting them as unworthy of sanctuary, there must be accountability for their role in normalizing and tacitly endorsing the threats that asylum seekers now face.

“As such, the government must immediately disown such language and pledge to tackle far right rhetoric inciting hatred against minority groups.”

The letter’s warning comes amid the release of the Shawcross report into the government’s anti-extremism Prevent program.

The inquiry argued that the program had failed to focus on growing Islamist extremism, instead unduly targeting the far right.

However, the letter urges the government to reject the Shawcross report’s findings, arguing that they were based on “incomplete and skewed evidence to minimize the threat of the far right.”

The government must also clamp down on far-right violence against asylum-seekers, the letter warns, highlighting a recent incident in which demonstrators in the UK staged a protest outside a hotel that was housing new arrivals.

The protest in Knowsley descended into a riot, with several people arrested in the aftermath.

“The response to the violence and intimidation directed at refugees has highlighted the normalized far-right hatred in the UK,” the letter said.

The government must “outline a robust strategy to tackle far-right ideologies,” the letter added, warning that authority figures must “distance themselves from the statements of government ministers normalizing and mainstreaming far-right hatred against minority groups.”

Migrants’ Rights Network CEO Fizza Qureshi, who signed the letter, said: “The lack of acknowledgment about the role Islamophobia and racism played in the Knowsley riot is shocking but unfortunately unsurprising.

“At the Migrants’ Rights Network, we have been warning about the devastating impact hostile rhetoric and ideas can have on refugees and migrants for some time, and how it has emboldened the far right.

“Once again racism, orientalism and Islamophobia have been omitted from discussions on the far-right attack.

“Far-right extremism and hate crimes toward people of color and Muslims have been widespread for a number of years. So, we must publicly acknowledge the prejudice that drives attacks like these and prevent them from happening again.”

'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never:' Biden

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never:’ Biden
‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never:’ Biden

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never:’ Biden
  • “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty,” Biden said in Warsaw
  • “The West is not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today”
WARSAW: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Ukraine would “never be a victory for Russia” as he delivered a speech in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.
“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free,” he said in Warsaw.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never,” Biden told the crowd of several thousand people gathered outside the Royal Castle.
Speaking a day after his surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital, Biden said: “Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free.”
Biden also responded to an anti-West speech made by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday.
“The West is not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today,” Biden said.
“Millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”
Biden stressed the West’s continued support for Ukraine.
Putin “thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear,” he said.
“There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire.”
The official visit to Poland is Biden’s second in the past 12 months.
On Wednesday, he will meet in Warsaw with the leaders of nine countries on NATO’s eastern flank.

UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation

UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation
UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation

UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation
  Nicholas Fullwood and Azad Ahmahi, of Derbyshire, jailed while Pamela Fullwood handed suspended sentence
LONDON: A British couple and their accomplice have been sentenced for trying to smuggle Iraqi migrants into the UK hidden in sofas.

Nicholas Fullwood, 48, and his wife Pamela, 45, both of Chesterfield, were stopped in their van by Border Force officers in the UK control zone in Coquelles, France on Jan. 5, 2019. 

The couple said they were returning to the UK after picking up furniture in Lille. Officers searched their van and discovered two Iraqi men in the bases of two sofas. 

A Home Office investigation later identified 31-year-old Azad Ahmadi, a car wash owner in Derby, as a suspect who helped organize the smuggling attempt with the Fullwoods, the Independent reported.

The Fullwoods pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. Ahmadi pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

At a hearing in Canterbury Crown Court, Nicholas Fullwood was sentenced to three years in prison while his wife was given a two-year suspended sentence. 

According to a report in the Independent, defense lawyers said that Nicholas Fullwood was under duress due to money he owed to a loan shark, while his wife was found in a psychiatric report to have “significant problems” with “suggestibility and compliance”. 

The court was also told that she has had cancer and was due to undergo an operation next month.

Ahmadi was described as the “the head” of the operation by Recorder Michael Turner in sentencing, the Independent reported. He was found guilty and jailed for four years and six months. 

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said after sentencing that the British government was “determined to bring to justice the criminal gangs that undertake the repulsive trade of people-smuggling. 

“The Home Office is working night and day to dismantle people-smuggling networks and tackle illegal migration head-on,” he added.

 

