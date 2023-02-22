You are here

Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk delivers a statement in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk delivers a statement in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • "Breaking from decades of settled practice, such a law would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law as an effective institutional check on executive and legislative power," said UN
GENEVA: The United Nations' human rights chief on Tuesday voiced concern that a proposed overhaul of Israel's judicial system would "drastically undermine" the ability of the judiciary to uphold human rights and the rule of law.
Israel's parliament is pushing ahead with changes promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government which it says are needed to rein in activist judges who intervene in politics.
The proposals, which have sparked mass protests, could increase the government's sway in choosing judges and set limits on the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation.
"Breaking from decades of settled practice, such a law would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law as an effective institutional check on executive and legislative power," said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
His statement added that the changes would create greater political influence over the judicial selection system.
"We will not accept moral preaching from those who ignore blatant human rights violations in Syria, Iran, the Palestinian Authority, and Gaza, and attack Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, more than any other country," said Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in response to Turk's comments.
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, has said a previous statement from Turk showed prejudice.
Austria's Turk, who became High Commissioner in October, earlier this month called on Israel to ensure respect of international rights law after his office documented a record 151 killings of Palestinians by security forces last year.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Iran slaps tit-for-tat sanctions on EU, Britain

The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 1, 2023. (REUTERS)
The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 1, 2023. (REUTERS)
AFP

The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 1, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • The foreign ministry said the sanctions include blocking accounts and transactions in Iran’s banks and the “prohibition of visa issuance and entry” to the country
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran imposed sanctions Tuesday on 36 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures against Tehran over its response to months-long protests.
Tehran placed the names on its “sanction list for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups” as well as for “interference in domestic affairs... fomenting violence and unrest,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Sanctions were imposed on several military companies as well as ministers and lawmakers from various European countries, both at a national level and in the European Parliament.
They include Isabelle Rome, French minister for equality and diversity, as well as politicians including Frederique Ries from Belgium and Renata Alt from Germany.
The foreign ministry said the sanctions include blocking accounts and transactions in Iran’s banks and the “prohibition of visa issuance and entry” to the country.
On Monday, the EU imposed asset freezes and visa bans on Iran’s education and culture ministers — part of a targeting of 32 individuals and two entities — in a fifth round of sanctions since nationwide protests began.
Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged breach of dress rules for women.
Last month, Tehran imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures they had taken.

 

Topics: Iran European Union (EU) Britain

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units
  • Units will benefit many patients with diabetic foot and chronic diseases forced to travel abroad for treatment or face amputation
  • They will benefit many patients previously forced to travel abroad for treatment or face having their feet amputated or living with chronic pain, hospital bosses said
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Two specialized units have opened at Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza. One is for patients with foot complications resulting from diabetes, the other for people suffering from chronic diseases.

Dr. Khaled Abd El-Hadi, the vice chairperson of the hospital, said the units are the first of their kinds in the Gaza Strip, which has lacked the necessary medical expertise and equipment as a result of the Israeli blockade.

The expansion of the hospital’s services will benefit many patients with diabetes and chronic diseases, he added, who were previously forced to travel abroad for treatment or face the prospect of having their feet amputated, in the case of diabetes patients, or living with chronic pain because specialist treatments were not available.

The opening of the units coincided with a visit by a delegation from Qatar’s Ministry of Health and the Hamad Medical Corporation with the aim of enhancing the skills of medical staff and the quality of services provided by the hospital. Visiting medical teams performed complex cochlear implants, funded by the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and urology operations, and provided training for Gazan medical staff and guidance on prosthetics.

The hospital, which opened in 2019, is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development.

 

Topics: Qatar Gaza

Nepalese ‘Sight Messenger’ awarded with Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity

Nepalese ‘Sight Messenger’ awarded with Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity
Rawan Radwan

  • Doctor has helped cut the rate of treatable blindness in half and was awarded a $1m grant, offering an opportunity for growth
MANAMA: A Nepalese doctor has received Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity for pioneering a mortality-reducing cataract procedure that has saved thousands of lives in his home country and beyond.

Dr. Sanduk Ruit, an ophthalmologist with more than 35 years’ experience, was awarded by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on Tuesday morning.

In the fifth round of the awards, $1 million was granted to the doctor, who developed a low-cost small-incision cataract surgery technique that has helped restore eyesight to more than 180,000 people in Bahrain and several developing nations around the world, including Ethiopia, Turkiye, North Korea, Vietnam, China, Egypt and more. The laureate was announced as the recipient of the prestigious award last month.

“We are happy to celebrate the exemplary humanitarian work done by Sanduk Ruit with you all,” said King Hamad, addressing the ceremony.

“If you look back 25-30 years ago, the prevalence of cataracts was one in 0.5 percent of the population and today it’s at 0.2 percent and that’s why it was important for us to move outside Nepal,” Ruit told Arab News at a press conference.

“Nepal represents one country in the developing world where the quality of cataract surgery is extremely high. If you look at the demography of Nepal, you’ll see a lot of people from the Indian subcontinent coming for cataract surgery in Nepal. A massive exodus. That’s why my aim is to take the system that we have, the know-how and streamline it as it is quite good to scale up to other countries where the need is so high.”

According to Ruit, the system is simple: Perform cataract surgeries with intra-ocular lens implants that can be mass-produced locally at a much-reduced cost. “We discovered that the cost of producing lenses in areas such as Europe and the West could cost up to $200 in a few years, and upon realizing that we can mass create the lenses locally using the same high-grade quality materials, the cost was reduced to $4.”

Ruit, founder of the Tilganga Eye Center and co-founder of the Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation, is on a mission to cure half a million people of needless blindness in the developing world by 2030.

FASTFACT

Cataracts are caused by a buildup of protein that clouds the eye’s lens, which can lead to blurred vision and eventual blindness.

According to the WHO, 180 million people across the globe are visually disabled, 40-50 million of whom are blind. Though the procedures Ruit and his team of doctors and trainees have conducted are free of charge, he believes that streamlining the process of manufacturing lenses locally not only makes a difference to the person suffering, but it also lessens the burden of living with a disability, enabling the visually impaired and their families to become participating members of the community.

Due to his innovation, Ruit was also able to develop a surgical technique that minimizes the adverse effects of the surgery as well as shortens the recovery period.

“It is a matter of our happiness and pride as the board of trustees of the position the award has achieved on the global scene. Through the high demand we see and the humanitarian work we received, 139 individuals and institutions applied for the Isa Award for Service to Humanity,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa, special representative to King Hamad.

“Treating thousands of patients who are blind without charge is a lofty humanitarian act worthy of emulation in all areas of giving, so the board of trustees decided that he (Ruit) be awarded. and today he is honored by the grace of your majesty, may God preserve and protect you, by granting it to him, and we all congratulate him, wishing him all success in continuing giving.”
 

Topics: Isa Award for Services to Humanity

Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison

Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison
AP

  • Israeli forces raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants
TEL AVIV, Israel: The Israeli military said Tuesday it has sentenced a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group to 22 months in prison after his arrest helped spark three days of heavy fighting in Gaza last year.
Bassam Al-Saadi’s sentence was handed down as part of a plea deal that included suspending an additional sentence and ordering Al-Saadi to pay compensation, the army said in a statement. Al-Saadi he had been convicted for illegal association, incitement and impersonation.
The statement said Al-Saadi, 62 at the time of his arrest, worked with other suspects to advance the group’s activities “within its student wing” by receiving funding from an Islamic Jihad operative in Gaza. He was arrested in August during a nighttime raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
Palestinians frequently agree to plea deals in Israel, where, critics say, the courts often rely on secret evidence presented by security officials.
Islamic Jihad had demanded Al-Saadi’s release. The group is sponsored by Iran and has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years targeting Israeli civilians. It operates in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Israel said the group had been planning a revenge attack from Gaza. In response to what it said was an imminent threat, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes in Gaza that killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander. The militants began launching hundreds of rockets at Israel hours later.
The flare-up left 49 Palestinians dead, including the militant group’s top two commanders and 10 other fighters, before the cease-fire took effect. Gazan militants fired some 1,100 rockets, but no one on the Israeli side was killed or seriously wounded.
Al-Saadi spent a total of 15 years over several stints in Israeli jails for being an Islamic Jihad member. Israel killed two of his sons, who were also Islamic Jihad militants, in separate incidents in 2002, and destroyed his home during a fierce battle in Jenin that year.
Israeli forces have carried out regular operations into Jenin in recent months that the military says are aimed at dismantling militant networks in the wake of several deadly attacks inside Israel. The raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants.

Topics: Israel Islamic Jihad Gaza Bassam Al-Saadi

First Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue takes place in London

First Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue takes place in London
Arab News

  • Ministers and officials from the two nations discussed regional and global challenges and ways in which bilateral cooperation might be enhanced
LONDON: The inaugural Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue began in London this week. The talks, which got underway on Monday, were chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Qatari minister of foreign affairs, and James Cleverly, the British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs.

The ministers highlighted the strong partnership between their countries, which they said allows them to address regional and global challenges together, the Qatar News Agency reported on Tuesday. They agreed to expand bilateral cooperation on a number of issues, including additional support for conflict deescalation and peace efforts in the Middle East, and the relief operation to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

They reaffirmed their support for the Middle East peace process and a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis based on 1967 lines, and their strong support for the historic status quo governing holy sites in Jerusalem.

The participants emphasized their ongoing efforts to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, officials said, and expressed concern about attacks and other activities designed to inflame tensions in the Gulf region, urging all parties to exercise restraint. They also agreed on the continuing need to provide humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan, without discrimination.

They signed a memorandum of understanding outlining areas for bilateral cooperation in the realms of trade and investment, defense, security, counterterrorism efforts, foreign policy, climate change, energy, humanitarian and development assistance, conflict management, health, education and culture.

 

Topics: Qatar United Kingdom (UK)

