You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US

Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US

Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cm4c

Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US

Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

PITTSBURGH: Students from the King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia have traveled to the University of Pittsburgh in the US, one of the top schools for prosthetics and orthotics to learn how to make custom braces and replacement limbs for patients and to develop the science once they return to the Kingdom.

Students and researchers at University of Pittsburgh are working on new advancements including returning a sense of touch to amputees and perfecting existing technologies to ensure artificial limbs fit perfectly and allow the military veterans and other patients a renewed quality of life. 

“First of all, we normally assess the patient, evaluate the whole condition,” Abdulaziz Aromaih, a Saudi prosthetic and orthotic student told Arab News.

“Then we'll try to fabricate a limb, which is an artificial limb. Then after that we will do some gait training exercises, some exercises, and we can work with the OTs and PTs just to have a better outcome with the patients,” he added.

As they continue their studies and develop capstone projects that may one day revolutionize rehabilitative health care, their sights are set on improving the world of medicine for Saudi Arabia.

“At first I didn’t believe in O.P, then after having the patient, he's depressed about his condition, then you do some fabrication, you try your best to help this person,” Aromaih said.

“He didn't give up after having both limbs lost, surprisingly, he got involved with a powerlifting competition, so I guess it's a good example as a motivation to others.”

Fellow prosthetic and orthotic studen, Eman Almalki, added: “I'm so proud to bring back this experience back to my country and proud to be part of this program. I hope to help in establishing this department in this profession back in my country.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Prosthetics

Related

The rehabilitation center in Taiz governorate provided 1,772 services to 504 beneficiaries in one month. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides prosthetic services in Yemen

From Hair to Eternity: locks of US presidents heading to space

(Left to Right) George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. (Wikipedia)
(Left to Right) George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. (Wikipedia)
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

From Hair to Eternity: locks of US presidents heading to space

(Left to Right) George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. (Wikipedia)
  • The USS Enterprise was the starship in the sci-fi show whose mission was to “go boldly where no man has gone before”
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan are going on a hair-raising journey into outer space.
Not the actual — and long dead — former US presidents, of course, but samples of their hair.
Celestis, a Texas-based company that specializes in space burials, announced the plan on Monday, which is celebrated as Presidents’ Day in the United States.
Celestis said it will launch “what we believe to be authenticated DNA” of the former presidents into space aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket later this year.
Also aboard the flight — dubbed “Enterprise” — will be some of the cremated remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and other cast members from the groundbreaking 1960s television series.
The USS Enterprise was the starship in the sci-fi show whose mission was to “go boldly where no man has gone before.”
Celestis said the hair samples of the four former presidents were gifted by an anonymous donor and were accompanied by certificates of authenticity.
It said they originally came from the collection of Louis Mushro, a “celebrity hair collector and appraiser” from Michigan who died in 2014.
“These hair samples have been in a climate-controlled facility for several years in preparation for this mission,” Celestis said in a statement.
“By adding the DNA of these American icons to Enterprise, we establish a precursor for future human missions, and add to the historical record of human exploration of deep space,” Celestis co-founder and CEO Charles Chafer said.
The hair samples and thimble-sized capsules of cremated remains are to be carried into space by a ULA Vulcan rocket scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the next few months on its maider flight.
The ULA rocket is to deploy two satellites, send a private lunar lander to the Moon and then launch the payload of hair samples and remains into deep space.
ULA president and CEO Tory Bruno said it was a “tremendous honor to work with Celestis to launch these four esteemed US presidents on our Vulcan launch vehicle.”
Celestis sent some of Roddenberry’s ashes into orbit around the Earth on its premier “Founders Flight” rocket launch in 1997.
The Houston company currently charges $4,995 to launch remains into Earth orbit and a voyage into deep space beyond the Moon begins at $12,500.

 

Topics: Former US presidents George Washington John F. Kennedy Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan

Related

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
Offbeat
US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open photos
Offbeat
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open

Four-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

Four-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees
Updated 21 February 2023
AP

Four-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

Four-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees
  • Most of the 61 companies that participated in last year's trial will adopt a shorter work week
  • Participating firms reported revenue largely stayed the same from June to December
Updated 21 February 2023
AP

LONDON: A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance.
That was all while companies reported revenue largely stayed the same during the trial period last year and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier, according to findings released this week.
“We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into a realistic policy, with multiple benefits," said David Frayne, research associate at University of Cambridge, who helped lead the team conducting employee interviews for the trial. “We think there is a lot here that ought to motivate other companies and industries to give it a try."
The university's team worked with researchers from Boston College; Autonomy, a research organization focused on the future of work; and the 4 Day Week Global nonprofit community to see how the companies from industries spanning marketing to finance to nonprofits and their 2,900 workers would respond to reduced work hours while pay stayed the same.
Not surprisingly, employees reported benefits, with 71% less burned out, 39% less stressed and 48% more satisfied with their job than before the trial.
Of the workers, 60% said it was easier to balance work and responsibilities at home, while 73% reported increased satisfaction with their lives. Fatigue was down, people were sleeping more and mental health improved, the findings show.
That's just what Platten’s fish and chips restaurant in the English seaside town of Wells-Next-The Sea has found, especially in the hospitality industry where people often work seven days a week.
“Everyone is focused, everyone knows what they’re doing, everyone is refreshed," said Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of the restaurant about a three-hour drive northeast of London. “What it means is that they are coming into work with a better frame of mind and passing that on to obviously the clients and the public that are coming here for their meals. They’re getting a greater service because the team are more engaged."
Starting the trial going into the busy season in June, Platten's, which is open seven days a week, found the biggest hurdle was finding a model that worked for everyone, Wainwright said.
They constantly communicated with employees to find what worked best, which was having the staff split into two groups, allowing one group to work two days on, and other to have two days off, she said.
The concept lets people work, have a day to do chores like cleaning the house and “then have two days off, seeing your friends, seeing your family, doing some stuff yourself," Wainwright said. “And that’s what this is all about — is actually just working to live and not living to work."
For companies that rolled out the shorter work hours — whether it was one less workday a week or longer hours in parts of the year and shorter hours the rest of the time to make an average 32-hour week — revenue wasn't affected, the findings say.
Revenue grew 1.4% over the course of the trial for 23 companies that provided adequate data — weighted for the size of the business — while a separate 24 companies saw revenue climb more than 34% from the same six-month period a year earlier.
For Platten's, “I don’t think we were really measuring it in terms of profitability," Wainwright said. “That’s not really it for us. We wanted to measure it in productivity. And actually, the productivity has gone through the roof."
For all those who participated in the trial, there was a drop in the likelihood of employees quitting, down 57% compared with the same period a year earlier, as well as those calling out sick, down 65% from a year ago, according to the findings.
Of the companies, 92% reported they would continue with the four-day workweek, with 30% saying it's a permanent change. That includes Platten's, which said it's sticking with the model permanently.
Charlotte Lockhart, co-founder and managing director of 4 Day Week Global, said “resounding success" of the U.K. pilot program mirrors earlier efforts in Ireland and the U.S.
There are, of course, industries that can't institute shorter hours because they need workers round the clock, such as nurses and first responders. Those workers and others have been walking off the job in the U.K. in recent months demanding better working conditions and pay that keeps pace with the high cost of living.
The pandemic changed the way the world works, with people seeking greater flexibility to improve work-life balance.

Topics: 4-day workweek

Related

Sri Lanka cuts workweek for public employees
World
Sri Lanka cuts workweek for public employees
Saudi Shoura allows 40-hour working week in localized jobs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura allows 40-hour working week in localized jobs

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
  • Benedicte Caluch, an art adviser with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not mean to break the piece and that insurance would cover the damage
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

MIAMI: A collector visiting a contemporary art fair accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons, shattering it to pieces.
The shiny blue sculpture, one of Koons’ famous “balloon dog” series, was valued at $42,000.
The mishap occurred during a VIP preview at Art Wynwood in Miami, and some collectors thought it was performance art or a staged stunt.
The sculpture sat alone on an acrylic base emblazoned with Koons’s surname.
“I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping (the sculpture), and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces,” artist Stephen Gamson told a Fox News affiliate in Miami.
Gamson told reporters he thought the woman tapped on the artwork to see if it was a real balloon.
A bystander took a video as gallery employees swept up the glass shards.
“I can’t believe somebody would knock that over,” a voice is heard to say on the video.
Benedicte Caluch, an art adviser with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not mean to break the piece and that insurance would cover the damage.
Koons, who was not present, is an American painter and sculptor who draws inspiration from everyday objects, including balloon animals. His works challenge notions of what is fine art, even as they have auctioned for as high as $91 million.
His balloon dog sculptures vary in size, from less than a foot (30 centimeters) in height to over 10-feet (three-meters) tall, and come in vivid colors.

 

Topics: Koons balloon dog

Related

4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead
Offbeat
4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead
A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP)
Offbeat
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC

Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC

A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP)
A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP)
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC

A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP)
  • The bird’s name in Spanish means “skinny,” and it seemed he was in danger of living up to his name in the early days of his escape because he hadn’t been seen eating
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: For two weeks, an owl that escaped from New York’s Central Park Zoo has flown from treetop to treetop, eluding capture and amassing legions of fans worried about its ability to survive alone in the big city.
Would Flaco, a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl, go hungry because he hadn’t developed an ability to hunt while in captivity?
With a collective sigh of relief, the answer was a resounding no: It appears Flaco has regained his killer instincts and is becoming an old hand at swooping down from his lofty perch to feed on the park’s bounty of rats.
As a result, Zoo officials announced that they were suspending recovery operations, at least for now, but will keep a close eye on the owl’s health.
“We are going to continue monitoring Flaco and his activities and to be prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress,” Zoo officials said in a statement.
The bird’s name in Spanish means “skinny,” and it seemed he was in danger of living up to his name in the early days of his escape because he hadn’t been seen eating. But when he started coughing up fur and bones, it sparked excitement — proof that he had been hunting and eating.
Officials acknowledged that recovering Flaco had proven difficult, especially “since he has been very successful at hunting and consuming the abundant prey in the park.”
The Eurasian eagle-owl is one of the larger owl species, with a wingspan of up to 79 inches (2 meters), according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. They have large talons and distinctive ear tufts.
Despite evidence that Flaco had been dining on rodents, the task of capturing him went on.
Most recently, zoo officials tried to lure Flaco with bait and recordings of eagle-owl calls. He showed some interest but didn’t fall for the ruse.
The search for Flaco was launched Feb. 2 after the discovery that vandals had cut stainless steel meshing at the bird’s enclosure.
Flaco has made his rounds of upper Manhattan but hasn’t strayed too far from the park. He flew to the nearby shopping hub of Fifth Avenue, where police officers tried to catch him and failed. He captivated audiences wherever he went, including a visit to the park’s skating rink. Twitter has been aflutter with sightings, and the hashtag #freeflaco, as well as an online petition to keep him free, soon took flight.
“Flaco has been doing well in Central Park. And that’s amazing. He’s made a remarkable move from being a captive owl to being in the wild much faster than anyone would have expected,” said David Barrett, who runs the birding Twitter accounts Manhattan Bird Alert, Brooklyn Bird Alert and Bronx Bird Alert.
“He’s catching prey on his own. He continues to fly better and better,” he said. “He seems to be enjoying himself out there.”
Eurasian eagle-owl’s aren’t native to North America, so Flaco would have to fly across the ocean to find his own kind in the wild. He was less than a year old when he made his home at the Central Park Zoo in 2010.
Owls are mostly solitary animals and usually only interact with another animal during breeding season.
“Is he going to be lonely out there? That’s a good question,” said Barrett.

 

Topics: Flaco

Related

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Offbeat
Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m
Offbeat
Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
  • New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom’s constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”
The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.
“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement distributed by Buckingham Palace.
The program for the king’s coronation ceremony includes older music and new compositions as the palace seeks to blend traditional and modern elements that reflect the realities of modern Britain. New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom’s constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores.
The service will include works by William Byrd (1543–1623), George Frideric Handel (1685–1759), Edward Elgar (1857–1934), Henry Walford Davies (1869–1941), William Walton (1902–1983), Hubert Parry (1848–1918) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958), whose music has featured in previous coronations, along with a piece from the contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins.
There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman.
“The decision to combine old and new reflects the cultural breadth of the age in which we live,’’ said Andrew Nethsingha, the organist and master of choristers at Westminster Abbey.
“Coronations have taken place in Westminster Abbey since 1066. It has been a privilege to collaborate with his majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion,” Nethsingha said.
In all, six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission — spanning the classical, sacred, film, television and musical theater genres — were created for the coronation.
The program will also include personal touches, including a musical tribute to Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, who was born a Greek prince. The new monarch requested Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.
Though specifics on some of the material are being kept under wraps, one hymn will definitely be part of the service: Handel’s “Zadok the Priest.”
The hymn, with its robust chorus of “God Save the King,” has been played at every coronation since it was commissioned for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

 

Topics: King Charles III

Related

Britain's King Charles III is greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Trafalgar Square, central London, on February 14. (AFP)
Middle-East
Britain’s King Charles meets Turkiye-Syria earthquake volunteers
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
World
Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest updates

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
Swiatek and Sabalenka cruise into third round as icon retires at Dubai Tennis Championships
Swiatek and Sabalenka cruise into third round as icon retires at Dubai Tennis Championships
Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open
Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open
Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.