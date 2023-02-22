You are here

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
Karius is set to make his Magpies’ bow at Wembley on Sunday. (NUFC)
date 2023-02-22

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
  • Magpies’ manager will also be able to call on services of Bruno Guimaraes for Carabao Cup final
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is backing former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius to ‘handle the occasion’ as he looks set to make his Newcastle United debut in the Carabao Cup final.

The German keeper only signed for United in late 2022 as an injury replacement for Karl Darlow, who has since left for Hull City on loan. And due to the ineligibility of No. 2 Martin Dubravka, who is cup-tied due to appearing in the competition for this weekend’s opponents Manchester United, and a ban received this week by No. 1 Nick Pope, Karius is set to make his Magpies’ bow at Wembley on Sunday.

It will be Karius’ first final appearance since the 2018 Champions League final, in which he was to blame for two of Real Madrid’s three goals as the Reds were beaten 3-1.

Howe, though, knows that despite a lack of first-team action in recent times, the 29-year-old is fit and ready to take his place in the United XI.

“Loris has got incredible experiences. I’ve no doubts he can handle the occasion,” Howe said.

“No, not so much (concerned with lack of games) as it would be with an outfield player. Obviously, an outfield player, you’d have severe doubts about their physical performance. Are they able to last the game? With a goalkeeper, the skills are totally different.

“They (Karius and Mark Gillespie) have had games. They’ve had a lot of training games. They’re involved in everything. What they need to do, they’ve got it there. They just haven’t had that crowd in front of them when they do it. That’s the only difference.

“I understand it’s probably preferable if they had, but they haven’t.”

Karius’ time at Liverpool is largely defined by that disastrous final performance, but Howe does not think the player needs any special treatment when it comes to the build-up to what is Newcastle’s biggest game in 24 years.

“I’d be speaking to all my players on a one-to-one basis,” retorted Howe at the prospect of having a word in Karius’ ear.

“I’d speak to him as I speak to all my players to find out what they need, whether that’s training, help in any aspect of their play, getting their preparation right and they know what’s expected. That’s something I’ll speak to all the players about.”

Pope will sit out his first United game since August in the capital this weekend, having been handed a straight red card in the 2-0 home loss to Liverpool last time out.

Howe had talked of exploring every option in order to overturn the decision, but has since revealed the club did not appeal Pope’s ban.

“No, we didn’t appeal,” he said.

“As much as I felt sorry for Nick, and felt that the red card was really harsh for what he did, abiding by the rules, we didn’t think it worth appealing.

“I spoke to him Saturday night. He’s disappointed, he’s trying to process it all, but he’s so level-headed and team-orientated. His initial thought wasn’t with himself, it was with the team and what he needed to do to help whoever was playing,

“He’s an incredible personality, and I hope he gets another chance soon to play in a high-profile game like this.”

Meanwhile, on the selection front, Howe will be able to call on the services of Bruno Guimaraes, after the Brazilian sat out the last three games due to suspension.

News is awaited on Joe Willock, though, who is “touch and go” while Matt Targett should be available.

Howe said: “Certainly, Matt Targett’s improved a lot. He had a game at the weekend. We thought it was wise to leave him out of the game, and really pleased with his fitness. I was really pleased with what he did, so I’d say yeah, he’ll be available for selection.

“Joe Willock will probably be touch and go during the week. He’s improved, (it will) probably be a late decision on him.”

Topics: Loris Karius Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
  • Vinicius was the match-winner in last season’s final and now has five goals in four appearances against Liverpool
  • The Brazilian flashed a shot into the far corner to get the comeback started on 21 minutes
LIVERPOOL: Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid produced another stunning Champions League fightback from 2-0 down to thrash Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the hosts a perfect start in a repeat of last season’s Champions League final.

But Vinicius struck twice to level by half-time and, after Eder Militao had given Carlo Ancelotti’s men the lead, Benzema’s double put the holders well on the way to the quarterfinals.

Madrid’s 1-0 victory when the sides met in Paris last May was overshadowed by chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France that put the lives of supporters at risk.

An independent report into the organizational failings published last week found UEFA to bear “primary responsibility” for failures which “almost led to disaster.”

To rub salt into the wounds of supporters, UEFA had initially tried to pin the blame on fans for arriving late despite tens of thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium.

The Liverpool support responded by drowning out the Champions League anthem with a chorus of boos, while a series of banners in the Kop stand took aim at UEFA and the French authorities.

Once the action got underway, the players produced the spectacle expected of a clash between two clubs with a combined 20 European Cups.

Liverpool have suffered a huge hangover from missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League by the finest of margins last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit eighth in the Premier League but briefly turned back the clock to explode out of the blocks.

Nunez produced a magical finish to flick home Salah’s pass inside four minutes.

Thibaut Courtois broke Liverpool hearts in Paris with a string of stunning saves that earned the Belgian man-of-the-match.

Madrid overcame two-goal deficits to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on their road to a 14th European Cup last season and were forced to do so again by their normally solid goalkeeper.

A loose touch from Courtois handed Salah Liverpool’s second on a plate as the Egyptian became the Reds’ all-time top goalscorer in European competition with 42.

But the defending champions again showed remarkable powers of recovery to turn the tie around in little over 30 minutes of play.

Vinicius was the match-winner in last season’s final and now has five goals in four appearances against Liverpool.

The Brazilian flashed a shot into the far corner to get the comeback started on 21 minutes.

Madrid still needed some desperate defending from Dani Carvajal and Militao to prevent Salah and Nunez restoring Liverpool’s two-goal lead in a goalmouth scramble.

But another calamitous error from one of the world’s leading goalkeepers gifted Madrid an equalizer when Alisson Becker’s attempted clearance bounced off Vinicius and into an unguarded net.

Only a brilliant last-ditch challenge from Andy Robertson prevented Rodrygo from putting Madrid in front before halftime.

However, Liverpool’s leaky defense was far more brittle at the start of the second period as Militao was afforded a free header to turn in Luka Modric’s free-kick.

Fortune was also on the side of the Spanish giants for the fourth goal as Benzema’s shot deflected off Joe Gomez to leave Alisson stranded.

There was nothing lucky about the visitors’ fifth as a clinical team move cut Liverpool to pieces.

Modric burst through midfield and fed Vinicius, who teed up Benzema to coolly round Alisson and slot into the top corner.

The sides meet again on March 15, but the second leg now appears little more than a formality on a night Madrid showed why they remain the kings of Europe.

Topics: real madrid Liverpool champions league UEFA Champions League

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
  • The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position
FRANKFURT: Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet again as the Serie A leaders beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Osimhen scored before the break as Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled their lead after the interval before the second leg in southern Italy on March 15.

Having scored in each of his last seven league matches, Osimhen gave the visitors the lead after 39 minutes, finishing off a swift counter just after Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp saved a Napoli penalty.

Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after a nasty challenge from striker Randal Kolo Muani found the shin of Napoli’s Frank Anguissa.

The visitors doubled their lead soon afterwards when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set up Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a superb back heel — putting Napoli on course for what would be their first ever Champions League quarterfinal appearance.

Buoyed on by a home crowd celebrating the club’s first venture into the Champions League knockout rounds, Frankfurt started stronger, with in-form striker Randal Kolo Muani creating a goal chance out of nothing after four minutes.

With his back to goal inside the Napoli penalty area, the France forward chipped the ball over his head, turning to fire just wide of the right upright.

But as the opening half wore on the visitors’ quality began to show, with the runaway Serie A leaders dominating possession and field position.

The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position as the 1988-89 Europa League winners look to go past the last 16 for the first time in their history.

The current Europa League holders Frankfurt will likely see their first Champions League campaign come to an end at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in March, unless they can turn the tie dramatically in their own favor.

Topics: Napoli Eintracht Frankfurt champions league UEFA Champions League

PSG's Neymar has 'ligament damage' in injured ankle

PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle
PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle

PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle
  • "New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage," PSG said
  • His injury immediately built fears he could miss the return leg with Bayern on March 8
PARIS: Brazil forward Neymar has suffered ligament damage to his injured ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday, two weeks before the French club’s Champions League last 16, second leg with Bayern Munich.
Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG’s extraordinary 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday.
“New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage,” PSG said in a statement.
PSG confirmed after the victory a scan had shown no fracture, but said further tests would need to be carried out on the damage to the ligaments in the coming days.
His injury immediately built fears he could miss the return leg with Bayern on March 8.
The French champions will head to Germany looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, when Kylian Mbappe was restricted to a second-half cameo as a substitute on his return from a thigh injury.
PSG will be looking to avoid going out of the Champions League in the last 16 for what would be the fifth time in seven seasons.
Neymar has already been ruled out of PSG’s crunch Ligue 1 game at Marseille this weekend.

Topics: PSG Neymar

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia
Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia
  • Layan Jouhari set to face Indonesia in series of friendlies starting on Wednesday
  • Jouhari’s uncle, Ghanayem Al-Harbi, played for Al-Ittihad during the 60s and ’70s
Football clubs the world over are built on the support of their fans.

From the biggest clubs to some of the smallest, tribalism and emotional connection are passed down from grandparents to parents to children.

Stories are told, legends immortalized and cross-generational moments created, adding to the rich fabric of the game.

So it is for 22-year-old Saudi Arabian Layan Jouhari.

Born in the seaside city of Jeddah, she was raised by a family of diehard Al-Ittihad supporters loyal to a club founded almost 100 years ago with with one of the richest histories anywhere in Asia.

Jouhari’s uncle, Ghanayem Al-Harbi, played for Al-Ittihad for almost a decade during the 1960s and ’70s and went on to work as an assistant coach under Carlos Alberto Parreira with the Saudi Arabian national team when the Green Falcons won the AFC Asian Cup in 1988.

“He talks about winning the cup, and there’s a picture of him holding the cup (that) he always shows me,” she said of her uncle.

Her father, Abdulmojeeb, also represented Al-Ittihad, but in different sports, playing both volleyball and table tennis for the Jeddah club.

So it is fair to say Jouhari and her family bleed yellow and black.

“Ittihad is like blood for so many, because it started in 1927, so it’s already one of the oldest clubs in Saudi,” she told Arab News.

“From the beginning my whole heritage is Ittihad, so we’re huge fans of Ittihad.”

Jouhari, part of an emerging generation of female players, has gone one better than just wearing the famous yellow-and-black kit as a fan; she is now wearing it as an Al-Ittihad player, having been signed by her childhood club to be part of their inaugural squad for the first season of the recently completed Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Having grown up idolising players such as Moroccan midfield maestro Karim Al-Ahmadi, who played almost 100 times for Al-Ittihad across three seasons, and recent signings such as Tarek Hamed and Ahmed Hegazi, Jouhari could scarcely believe the news when she found out.

“Just talking about it, I can’t get rid of the smile on my face,” she said.

“It came so rapidly, all the changes and all the developments here for women’s football in Saudi. This was one of the huge steps that Saudi took, which is to have all the major clubs, the men’s clubs in Saudi, start a women’s team.

“When I heard that I’m going to be part of Ittihad, it was maybe the best news I’ve heard in my life. I called up my whole family one by one just to tell them the news. It was indescribable.”

She added: “Some of them, like my uncles who are older, they couldn’t believe it; they were just so curious and excited.

“They’re like, ‘when are you going to play, can we watch the matches?’ So I was like, of course, it’s all going to be open.

“Here in Jeddah we have Al-Jawhara (King Abdullah Sports City) Stadium, it’s the biggest stadium in our region, and that’s where we were playing the league games, on the reserve field.

“So they were even shocked that we’re getting that much support. It’s very exciting.”

Almost her entire family came to watch that first match, a Jeddah derby against rivals Al-Ahli, and they would have walked away happy, with the Tigers winning 3-1 to get their campaign off to the perfect start in front of a healthy crowd there to witness history.

While they could not keep pace with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr, who clinched the inaugural championship, and Al-Hilal, at the end of their first campaign Al-Ittihad finished a respectable fourth, laying a solid foundation for the next generation of women who can look up to the likes of Jouhari and dream of one day also playing for the club they grew up supporting.

“There has been a rapid development happening the past four years. I don’t think it has happened this fast anywhere else in the world,” the 22-year-old said.

“So for me to be a part of that, it’s such a blessing. Every now and then there’s something new, a bigger project, more events, more opportunities, and all I can do now is seize the moment and work hard on myself, because I know that what I’m doing now is important for me, but also important for the future and the next generation.

“I’m rolling out the carpet for the next generation and setting the standards for Saudi football here for women, so it’s a responsibility as much as it is a blessing.”

While the season may have ended, the football will continue for Jouhari, who is also a member of the Saudi women’s national team that will this week play a series of friendlies against Indonesia.

The Indonesian team played at the most recent AFC Women’s Asian Cup and are ranked 97th in the world and 20th in Asia, making them the highest-ranked nation that Saudi Arabia has faced since their formation 12 months ago.

Whatever the result, Jouhari is optimistic for the future of the women’s game in the Kingdom.

“It’s only been a year so far for our national team,” she said. “But already we’ve see a huge change from when we started. Now we have started the RTC (regional training centers) and there are training centers all over Saudi for young girls.

“We are already seeing a lot of talented young girls appearing and I think they are going to take the stage in the next five to 10 years. I feel very optimistic about that.”

Topics: Layan Jouhari Ghanayem Al-Harbi Al-ittihad Green Falcons

Inter's Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy's bogey team Porto

Inter’s Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy’s bogey team Porto
Inter’s Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy’s bogey team Porto

Inter’s Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy’s bogey team Porto
  • Inter are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2011
  • Porto have knocked out six Italian clubs in European competition over the last two decades in
MILAN, Italy: Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that he wants Inter Milan to end Italian teams’ dreadful record against Porto as he prepares to host the Portuguese outfit in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.
Inter are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2011 but will have to beat a bogey team for Serie A clubs guided by Inzaghi’s former Lazio teammate Sergio Conceicao.
Porto have knocked out six Italian clubs in European competition over the last two decades, most recently finishing a point above AC Milan in the Champions League group stage last season and taking the Europa League spot.
Inzaghi and Conceicao won the league and cup double in 2000 with Lazio, as well as the 1999 European Super Cup, and since retiring as players both are enjoying successful managerial careers.
“He’s (Conceicao) doing really well right now, his team plays a physical and technical game,” Inzaghi told reporters.
“Porto are a really good team, they’ve won 10 games in a row, conceding only two goals.
“In recent years they have done really well against Italian teams, against Milan last season, Roma, Lazio and Juventus. Let’s hope we can turn the tide.”
Inter are in the knockout stages after qualifying from a group which contained the current leaders of La Liga and the Bundesliga.
They took four points from Barcelona to make it through in second place behind Bayern Munich who won all of their Group C matches.
“We are coming into this game with a lot of belief because we got here in an incredible way; on paper Barcelona and Bayern Munich were the teams everyone wanted to avoid,” said Inzaghi.
“You can see what Barca are doing now against Real Madrid who have just been crowned world champions and we know what Bayern are about. Now we’re here, we wanted it so badly and we’re going to give it a go.”

Topics: Inter Milan Simone Inzaghi champions league

