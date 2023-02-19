You are here

Pope's moment of madness in Liverpool defeat gives Karius shot at Newcastle immortality

Pope’s moment of madness in Liverpool defeat gives Karius shot at Newcastle immortality
Newcastle’s goalkeeper Nick Pope, right, reacts after receiving a red card during the English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park on Feb. 18, 2023. (AFP)
Liam Kennedy

  • Goalkeeper change on cards for upcoming Carabao Cup
  • Man United is hurdle to major silverware for 54 years
NEWCASTLE: Carabao Cup heartbreak for Nick Pope has opened the door for forgotten man Loris Karius as Newcastle United imploded at St. James’ Park in the Premier League against Liverpool.

A moment of madness from Pope saw him handle outside the area and was subsequently red-carded as the 10-man Magpies crashed to only their second topflight defeat of the season.

First-half strikes from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo saw the Reds into a comfortable lead before Pope was dismissed, meaning he will miss next weekend’s trip to Wembley, where Manchester United sit between Newcastle and their first meaningful silverware for 54 years.

German Karius is now set to make his Magpies debut in next weekend’s showpiece — and it will be his first final since his disastrous show for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, which the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

“I thought they were clinical with their chances when they came and obviously Nick Pope’s sending off changed the game,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

“I’ve not had a proper word with him but I’ve seen him and he looks visibly upset. He’s been outstanding for us this season.

“It was probably technically handball but I don’t know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me it was a harsh reaction but I understand if it’s in the rules. It’s harsh for Nick because he’s been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him.

“We’ve got a decision to make. Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season as has Loris.

“Nick is very disappointed, as are we. He doesn’t deserve to miss the game. It is what it is, we will see what our options are.

“There was real quality, we opened Liverpool up at times and created some real chances. That’s the difference, they took their chances and we didn’t take ours.”

Despite the 2-0 final score, it was United who really burst out the blocks at a fired-up St. James’.

And had Miguel Almiron tucked away an early opportunity the complexion of this one could have been so different.

Man of the match Alisson made the first of three top class saves after just three minutes when he got a hand to what looked like a near certain 11th of the season for the Paraguayan.

Allan Saint-Maximin then went close with a volley as a shaky looking Liverpool backline creaked under United pressure.

However, on the break, as they so often do, an incredibly weighted pass over the top from Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken down by Nunez, and the Uruguayan’s finish was emphatic.

The Gallowgate End net was rippling again soon after when Dutchman Gakpo latched on to a beautiful clip over the top by Mo Salah and again finished with aplomb.

Then came the real game-changer, potentially season-defining moment. For Pope it may prove to be the biggest moment of his career.

Chasing to close down an Alisson long ball with Salah clean through, Pope misjudged a bouncing ball and missed a clearing header. Attempting to clean up his error, muscle memory kicked in and Pope handled, inexplicably, leaving referee Anthony Taylor with no choice.

Martin Dubravka replaced Pope on the day, but is cup tied, having played in the competition on loan for Manchester United. So, it’s Karius time for United next weekend.

Despite being down to 10, the Magpies continued to impress and only as they tired did Liverpool ever really look like adding to their two-goal tally.

Alisson tipped a Saint-Maximin strike on to the bar, before it was again rattled by a powerful Dan Burn header.

Fabian Schar should have done better with a header before Brazilian Alisson completed his trio of top saves by denying sub Callum Wilson a consolation.

As fatigue kicked in Nunez forced Dubravka into a world class save of his own before Diogo Jota missed two headers at the death to make the scoreline wider than United would have deserved.

Howe said: “I thought it was actually a good performance in the main. We started really well. We had a good early chance and the crowd were in the game, the tempo was good and we were set for a really good match.

“There was real quality, we opened Liverpool up at times, and created some real chances. That’s the difference, they took their chances and we didn’t take ours.”

Topics: football Newcastle Liverpool

  • Sharjah drop to fourth after shock defeat to Khor Fakan, as Shabab Al-Ahli lead table
Late goals of significant consequence to the title race and Al-Wasl's Bur Dubai Derby joy defined matchweek 17 in the ADNOC Pro League.

Sharjah’s 2018-19 title-winning coach and former one-club man, Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, came back to hurt them when his Khor Fakkan team found the only goal through Aylton Boa Morte’s 89th-minute diving header. This caused Sharjah to slip down to fourth, with the chasing pack all claiming victories.

These came in epic circumstances for fifth-placed Al-Wahda and third-placed reigning champions, Al-Ain. The former prevailed 2-1 against promoted Al-Bataeh thanks to Facundo Kruspzky’s 105th-minute header, while the irrepressible Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba produced a superb 97th-minute strike to earn a 3-2 victory at Ittihad Kalba for the latter.

Tuesday’s more-prosaic 2-0 triumph against second-bottom Al-Dhafra eased leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club into their 2022 AFC Champions League knockout clash with holders Al-Hilal. Second-half efforts from Siaka Sidibe and Ali Saleh ensured second-placed Al-Wasl won by the same scoreline versus floundering neighbours Al-Nasr.

Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi crafted two magical assists when Ajman downed relegation-haunted Dibba Al-Fujairah 3-2, while Ali Mabkhout was among the scorers as Al-Jazira beat Baniyas 2-0.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

If Al-Ain manage to successfully defend their title, despite a fitful start, one man deserves immense credit.

Laba’s inspirational and impactful run of form extended this Friday on the east coast with a second-successive winner past the 90 minute mark. It could yet carry the UAE’s most-decorated club to further glory.

The team appeared set for a momentum-sapping stalemate when Romania midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau converted a 94th-minute penalty for Kalba. A hard-fought, fifth-successive victory was draining away.

Step forward Al-Ain’s unstoppable Togo hitman.

Under substantial pressure in a compact penalty area, and with his Kalba markers already trying to distract with offside calls, Laba conjured an ingenious chopped-back turn and a propelled finish into the roof. Cue pandemonium after VAR delivered judgement.

Added credit — beyond hitting 20 league goals in 17 run-outs throughout this season — can also be found with his 21st-minute assist for UAE forward Caio Canedo’s close-range opener.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men were a distant fifth when play halted for World Cup 2022, after matchweek 11. A third consecutive draw by matchweek 12 left them seventh, seven points off Sharjah.

The competition’s in-form side now trail by just two points from third. Without Laba, they would be also-rans.

Goal of the Week — Sebastian Tagliabue (Al-Wahda)

Tagliabue continued to turn back the clock in matchweek 17.

The timeless 37-year-old’s flamboyant flick helped Al-Wahda on their way to dramatic victory against Bataeh.

Nostalgia appeared the main driver when the Clarets rehired Tagliabue last summer.

The Argentina-born striker had recorded an incredible 152 goals in 157 league appearances, from 2013-2020. But a slowdown to 21 goals in 44 top-flight matches had been notched in two forgettable campaigns at Al-Nasr.

Tagliabue has, though, grown into a valued support role for Joao Pedro. This was witnessed, once more, versus Bataeh.

Thrust on by Manolo Jimenez at half-time, he netted in style only six minutes later.

A low cross from Al-Hilal loanee Matheus Pereira was placed slightly behind him. Years of experience, and residual ability, then saw Tagliabue steady his feet and back heel with punishing accuracy past Abdullah Yousef for an eye-catching opener.

That is now three goals in his last four appearances for the striker who was recalled to Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s UAE squad for January’s ill-fated Arabian Gulf Cup campaign.

Coach of the Week — Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Sharjah)

Al-Anbari is a measured, dignified and talented head coach.

But the magnitude of this moment, surely, could not have been lost on him.

Boa Morte’s decisive connection with Algeria midfielder Mehdi Abeid’s searching freekick rose the home faithful at Saqr bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi Stadium to their feet.

It secured characterful victory from a contest loaded with emotion for Al-Anbari.

The now 45-year-old marshalled midfield for Sharjah, from 1994-2010. This committed servant then saved them from relegation in 2017/18, initially as caretaker, and orchestrated 2018/19’s unforeseen charge to a first top-flight title in 23 years.

Khor Fakkan gained only 29-percent possession on Friday and lost the attempts count 20-3. A repeat of September’s 3-0 rout appeared set.

But Al-Anbari — who exited Sharjah in October 2021 — steadied his troops and attempted to deny beloved Sharjah clear-cut chances.

It would prove a winning strategy.

How Shabab Al-Ahli shape up for ADNOC Pro League’s Asian acid test

A clash with ramifications beyond the identity of a 2022 ACL quarterfinalist plays out on Monday night, in Doha.

ADNOC Pro League pacesetters Shabab Al-Ahli challenge Asian champions Hilal in a gripping match. It pits leading lights from two competitions possessive of vast ambition.

Al-Hilal’s pedigree is unquestioned. This month’s historic run to the 2022 Club World Cup final speaks volume, never mind lifting two out of the last three continental cups.

Shabab Al-Ahli’s — and UAE football’s —standing is less certain. It is 2016 since a UAE club made Asia’s showpiece club event, the same year Omar Abdulrahman won the nation’s last AFC Player of the Year gong.

A trio of Saudi outfits have made this edition’s knockouts — including relegated Al-Faisaly. Shabab Al-Ahli are the sole Emiratis.

Saudi Arabia stunned eventual World Cup 2022 winners Argentina. It is almost 33 years and counting since the UAE featured on the global stage.

Clubs from the Emirates made global headlines with recent acquisitions of Andriy Yarmolenko, Jason Denayer, Miralem Pjanic, Paco Alcacer, Allan and many more.

It is now time to manifest these aspirations into wider results. The round-of-16 meeting with Al-Hilal is a bellwether for where they are on this journey.

Topics: football ADNOC Pro League UAE

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
  • Cody Gakpo scores for the second game in a row
  • Jurgen Klopp’s side 6 points behind Magpies
LONDON: Liverpool won at 10-man Newcastle 2-0 and boosted their push for a top-four finish in the English Premier League on Saturday.

January signing Cody Gakpo scored for the second game in a row.

A rampant Liverpool were already two goals up by the time Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off in the 22nd minute for a straight red card after handling the ball outside the area. That made the rest of the game largely a matter of seeing things out for the visitors, who cut the gap to fourth- placed Newcastle to six points and have a game in hand to boot.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an emphatic finish in the 10th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a ball over the top of the defense to the Uruguayan forward, who managed to control it with the help of his chest before firing past Pope.

Mohamed Salah then picked out Gakpo in the area with a delicate chip seven minutes later and the Netherlands international finished clinically to double the lead. Gakpo, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in January, netted his first Liverpool goal on Monday in the 2-0 win over Everton.

Matters only got worse for Newcastle when Pope rushed out to meet a kick up the field by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and attempted a diving header to prevent Salah from coming clear on goal.

Pope made a total mess of his attempt, though, and then grabbed the ball with his hand in what looked like an inadvertent reflex.

Going a man down seemed to galvanize Newcastle and Allan Saint-Maximin managed to force a good save from Alisson in the 31st. Liverpool missed chances to increase the lead in the second half.

The visitors passed their way through the Newcastle defense in the 75th to give Andy Robertson a chance but he opted to square the ball back toward Salah, whose pass was off target.

Salah tried to tee up Alexander- Arnold after a quick counter in the 80th, but that pass was deflected for a corner. The Egyptian went for goal himself a minute later but shot only tamely at substitute goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle had its best chance to get back in the game when Anthony Gordon led a counterat- tack and fed Callum Wilson, whose low shot was saved by Alisson.

Pope’s red card means he will be suspended for the League Cup final against Manchester United next weekend, while Joelinton also went off with an apparent hamstring problem.

A moment of silence was held before the game for former Newcastle forward Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake in Turkiye at the age of 31.

Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk made his return after sitting out for nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Also on Saturday, Arsenal regained pole position in the Premier League title race on Saturday as the Gunners fought back for a thrilling 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, while Manchester City were held to a damaging 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Just three days after surren- dering first place with a 3-1 defeat against City, Arsenal bounced back in impressive style to move two points clear of the champions.

With just minutes left at Villa Park, Mikel Arteta’s side were in danger of slipping up again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.

Topics: Newcastle United Liverpool UCL

Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team

Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
  • Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The women’s Al-Ahli team participated on Friday in various golf training sessions on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches who gave them training sessions on the rules and nature of golf competitions. 

The team also observed the performance of the female golf players from around the world while they were participating in the second day of the ASLI tournament.

The visit concluded with a tour around the tournament facilities and a visit to the fans’ area, where a number of female players participated in some activities and events along with guests and visitors.

The participating guests expressed happiness at the opportunity provided by Golf Saudi.

“I was pleased to visit the Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with my teammates,” midfielder Bahia Talaat Eid said. “The experience was very nice at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club, (it’s) wonderful and well-equipped, we enjoyed watching golfers of different nationalities, and I advise everyone to come,” she added.

Her teammate, Malouk Hawsawi, the club’s striker, said: “It is wonderful to watch such tournaments, which reflect the amount of support and empowerment that we have as Saudi women in the sports sector.”

She continued: “Football is my main hobby, but I liked golf and it can be one of the other sports that I practice, obviously, it differs from football, but it's a fun sport and worth trying.”

Golf Saudi’s strategy focuses on empowering women and their participation in the game, through the Ladies First Club initiative, which was introduced to support women and girls wishing to being playing golf and learn the basics.

Topics: golf football soccer 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International Al-Ahli Women's Football

Mona Nemmer recalls ‘overwhelming’ Champions League triumph as Liverpool look to kick-start second half of their season

Mona Nemmer recalls 'overwhelming' Champions League triumph as Liverpool look to kick-start second half of their season
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
  • Head of nutrition at Anfield reveals behind-the-scenes work that has contributed to success of Jurgen Klopp’s team over recent years
Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby last Monday night may not have fixed all their recent problems overnight, but it certainly changed the complexion of their season ahead of an important few weeks that will include a double-header against Real Madrid, and before that an important Premier League match against Newcastle.

The Champions League has always been a special competition for the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp’s team has in recent years been responsible for one of the club’s six triumphs, and three of their 10 finals.

A pillar of the club’s backroom staff over the past seven years has been Mona Nemmer, who as the club’s head of nutrition would become part of the revolution that her compatriot Klopp set in motion when he joined in 2015.

Nemmer recalls the day all of the hard work behind the scenes finally came to fruition; the 2-0 win over Tottenham that clinched the 2019 Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Above, Liverpool’s head of nutrition Mona Nemmer. (Supplied)

“I think there was a moment where no one really could digest and understand and take in what is really happening,” said Nemmer at the Liverpool FC Store in Dubai Mall on a recent trip to the UAE. “For me, it took me weeks and months to actually understand, and I’m not really sure if I’ve understood it by now. It was such an overwhelming situation, so unique, so historic. I’m just super grateful being part of it.”

Nemmer joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2016, and Klopp has often cited her as one of his best signings at Liverpool.

“So when I arrived we already had a good basic setup, and I was in this lucky position that I got the full trust and power to develop it,” she said. “Jurgen and the ownership said you have a white canvas here. So you were the expert, let’s see what we have to do, and over these seven years it has been an amazing journey so far.”

“We have established so many things, we have created a complete department and we have wonderful members of staff. We still have our girls, Caroline (Guest) and Carol (Farrell), they have been there for such a long, long time. They are part of our team, they are part of the heart of the catering team.

“And also our dining room is like a central point in the training ground, it’s a little bit like home, like the best part is starting out in the kitchen. And that’s how we try and live our philosophy there.”

Nemmer has released a book, “A Taste of the Liverpool Way: Recipe for Success,” and says that her role involves keeping up with constant advances in the nutrition and health fields.

“Over the last 10 years, there has been a massive development in nutrition, and it’s super important that we don’t stand still. So there’s too much movement everywhere, when we think about sciences moving on really quickly.

“There is so much more in technology,” she said. “What is moving on, where we can do more from the cooking side, but also more toward typical body composition measurements. And we are in such a lucky position to work for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, so I think (we are) just trying to always hit the benchmark and trying to be a tiny bit ahead. And the Premier League is such a competitive league as well, where we try to always be a tiny bit quicker.”

The season has been a challenging one for Liverpool on and off the pitch, with the World Cup for the first time taking place in the middle of the domestic English and European campaigns.

Nemmer says that while the Liverpool staff kept in touch with their players while they were in Qatar, they also trusted — and worked with — the national teams to ensure the best possible care for them.

“So the wonderful thing is we are really big family, also all over the world, not only in football, but around the nutritionists. We have a very collegial, very open exchange,” Nemmer said. “And it’s the same interests, where we are there for the players, we want to help the players and we have some secrets, but not in that context. So we want to share their match routines, we want to give comfort to the other institutions, what our players do. I think it’s very, very important to stick together because we all work for the same goal.”

Nemmer is keen to highlight that her pivotal role is still part of the team effort.

“It’s so interesting because football is a team sport,” she said. “And it’s the same behind the scenes, with team cooperation, exchange, communication with all the different departments, medical departments, sports science, kitman, player liaison. So everyone is contributing toward it.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s how we are playing.”

Topics: football Liverpool

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP
  • His body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay
  • Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence
HATAY, Turkiye: The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkiye, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.
There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.
His manager in Turkiye, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.
“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.
Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.
Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye football sport

