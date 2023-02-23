You are here

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US
A blizzard hits, warranting a no-travel advisory in much of the region, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern US with snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US
  • An unusual blizzard warning was put in place for the mountains around Los Angeles from early Thursday, with snow expected to fall even at relatively low elevations
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Powerful winter storms lashed the United States on Wednesday, with heavy snow snarling travel across wide areas, even as unusual warmth was expected in others.
Blizzards expected to dump up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow swept across a vast band of the country from the West Coast to the Great Lakes, grounding flights and knocking out power to tens of thousands.
Warnings of heavy snowfall were even issued for typically sunny areas near Los Angeles, as well as for more typical winter weather spots in the far north.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said two rounds of snow would wallop parts of Minnesota in a “historic winter storm (that) will likely lead to impossible travel.”
“Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph (55 to 70 kph)... This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,” a warning said.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”
More than 1,450 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled by 2100 GMT, according to Flightaware.com, with its “Misery Map” showing Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul particularly badly hit.
Roads were also difficult, with Wyoming suffering from problems even on main highways.
“Please change travel plans if you are coming toward Wyoming,” the state’s department of transport posted on its Facebook page. “A major winter storm and multi-day closures are likely on Interstates and secondary roads throughout Wyoming!“
Around 150,000 properties were without power across the country, according to Poweroutage.us, the bulk of them in California, where strong winds were toppling trees.
An unusual blizzard warning was put in place for the mountains around Los Angeles from early Thursday, with snow expected to fall even at relatively low elevations.
“Now is the time to prepare for a COLD AND DANGEROUS winter storm expected for much of the week,” the NWS in Los Angeles warned.
“Several FEET of snow is expected in the mountains with a few inches possible as low as 1000 feet. Gusty and potentially damaging winds are also expected.”
While not everyone was expected to wake up to a whiteout, even people in Los Angeles will be treated to the sight of snow-dusted mountains.
“Nearly entire population of (California) will be able to see snow from some vantage point later this week if they look in right direction (i.e., toward highest hills in vicinity),” climate scientist Daniel Swain of UCLA tweeted.
It will be chilly by southern California standards, but forecasters warned that some areas of the country would be very cold, with parts of the northern and central plains seeing wind chills as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 C).
But while the West and some northern parts of the United States are shivering, eastern areas will be unusually warm.
“These highs on Thursday will be particularly anomalous for the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, where temperatures 40+ degrees above average will feel more like June than February,” the NWS said.

NATO chief sees 'some signs' China could back Russia's war

NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war

NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
  • China has pointedly refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine while echoing Moscow’s claim that the US and NATO were to blame for provoking the Kremlin
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

WARSAW, Poland: NATO’s chief said Wednesday that the military alliance has seen “some signs” that China may be planning to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, and strongly urged Beijing to desist from what would be a violation of international law.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told The Associated Press in an interview that the alliance, while not a party to the war, will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”
Asked whether NATO has any indication that China might be ready to provide arms or other support to Russia’s war, Stoltenberg said:
“We have seen some signs that they may be planning for that and of course NATO allies, the United States, have been warning against it because this is something that should not happen. China should not support Russia’s illegal war.”
Stoltenberg said potential Chinese assistance would amount to providing “(direct) support to a blatant violation of international law, and of course (as) a member of the UN security council China should not in any way support violation of the UN charter, or international law.”
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official — Wang Yi — raising concern in the West that Beijing might be ready to offer Moscow stronger support in the almost year-old war.
China has pointedly refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine while echoing Moscow’s claim that the US and NATO were to blame for provoking the Kremlin. China, Russia and South Africa are holding naval drills in the Indian Ocean this week.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem.” Ties between China and the US are under severe strain over Taiwan and other issues.
Stoltenberg spoke to The Associated Press in Warsaw, following a meeting of NATO’s nine eastern flank members with US President Joe Biden on the region’s security.
He stressed that while NATO “is no party” to the Ukraine conflict its tasks are to “ensure that Ukraine prevails” and to “prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine and becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO.”
He said the main message from the meeting in Warsaw was that “we will provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
It would be a “tragedy for the Ukrainians if President Putin wins in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, and also “dangerous for all of us” because it would “send the message to all authoritarian leaders that when they use military force, they get what they want.”

Remarks by ambassador of Japan on the occasion of 63rd birthday of emperor of Japan

Remarks by ambassador of Japan on the occasion of 63rd birthday of emperor of Japan
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Iwai Fumio

Remarks by ambassador of Japan on the occasion of 63rd birthday of emperor of Japan

Remarks by ambassador of Japan on the occasion of 63rd birthday of emperor of Japan
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Iwai Fumio
Ambassador Iwai Fumio

It is my great honor to celebrate the occasion of the 63rd birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, emperor of Japan, today, Feb. 23, following the Founding Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22. Taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Arab News for the opportunity to confirm the long-lasting friendship and highlight the future-oriented cooperation between the Kingdom and Japan on this honorable occasion.

The Kingdom is truly in the midst of its socio-economic transformation, and we are experiencing new changes every day. While witnessing such rapid changes, I realize that some things never change, that is, the deep and friendly ties between the two royal families of the Kingdom and Japan. Receiving favors of this special bond, we continue to work together for the further development of the bilateral relationship, with respect for each other’s changes.

Since last year, mutual visits of high-ranking officials between the two countries have been reactivated with the significant relaxation of border measures against COVID-19 in both countries. In July and September, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, minister of foreign affairs, visited Japan. On Nov. 8, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan and the Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom jointly held the 6th Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 ministerial meeting in Tokyo, with the attendance of H.E.  Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment, and H.E. Nishimura Yasutoshi, METI minister. Following this meeting, Nishimura, accompanied by more than 150 Japanese businesspersons, visited the Kingdom in December, where the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Investment Forum was held and 15 new MoUs were signed.

Along with these new developments, particular corporate activities are progressing. Three Japanese companies — Astellas Pharma, Trend Micro Inc. and Sysmex — opened their offices in Riyadh last year. In addition, Daikin Industries, Ltd. inaugurated its first factory in the Kingdom. I hope that these tangible achievements will increase momentum for further investment from Japan to the Kingdom.

In the field of culture, it is remarkable that many Japanese cultural programs such as traditional performing arts (Dento-geino), calligraphy (Shodo), tea ceremony (Sado), and flower arrangement (Kado) were held in this Riyadh season. In addition, the Embassy of Japan hosted two Japanese art exhibitions in 2022 to introduce modern Japanese art. The Japanese Language Proficient Test was conducted for the first time in the Kingdom, in Riyadh and Jeddah respectively. Through these experiences, I feel that Saudi people are increasingly interested in various aspects of Japanese culture, in addition to manga and anime. I would like to welcome this trend and hope that these cultural activities will provide the people in the Kingdom with opportunities to know more about Japan and its culture.

As for my activities as an ambassador, I have been honored to visit all 13 provinces of the Kingdom in the two years since I assumed my duties in 2021. Each destination has a unique nature, history, culture and traditions, and I was deeply fascinated by the diversified natural and cultural resources of the Kingdom. Observing such diversity and regional attractiveness, I strongly believe that these assets will enrich Saudi society to be a driving force for the region.

In 2025, the Kingdom and Japan will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of a diplomatic relationship. Together with it, Saudi Vision 2030 will mark the 10th anniversary of its launch. Based on the strong bond between our two countries, I would like to further enhance the collaboration with the Kingdom in various fields such as economy, culture and tourism toward our celebration in the year.

Last but not least, I wish good health and prosperity for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and prime minister, and all people of the Kingdom.

  • Iwai Fumio is the Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Emperor Naruhito greets citizens on his 63rd birthday

Emperor Naruhito greets citizens on his 63rd birthday
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News Japan

Emperor Naruhito greets citizens on his 63rd birthday

Emperor Naruhito greets citizens on his 63rd birthday
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: On Feb. 23, Japanese citizens are going to be allowed into the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to celebrate the emperor’s birthday.

Emperor Naruhito turns 63 on Thursday and is making a rare public appearance on the balcony of the Imperial Palace.

The emperor usually makes these appearances on his birthday and at New Year. Naruhito’s greeting earlier this year was his first in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito appeared alongside Empress Masako, their daughter, Princess Aiko, and other Imperial Family members including Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Empress Emerita Michiko, Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko. The Imperial Family appear behind a glass screen on the balcony of the Chowa-den Hall.

The emperor usually makes a few remarks and then waves to the flag-waving crowd at the palace.

These are two rare occasions when the general public can see the emperor. While he does make visits to various parts of the country, COVID-19 has severely restricted his schedule. 

“I have tried to have as many opportunities to interact with the public as possible, aiming to join people and stand by them even a little,” Naruhito told a press conference in February 2019, ahead of his enthronement. He did, however, travel to London last year for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

He also made a rare visit to Okinawa last year with Empress Masako as they paid their respects to the victims of the bloodiest battle in the Pacific War. It was his first visit to Okinawa since his accession to the throne in 2019.

The couple visited the national cemetery for the war dead in Itoman City, the site of the final fighting in the bloody Battle of Okinawa between Japanese and US troops during World War II. The cemetery holds the remains of more than 180,000 people who died during the three months of fighting.

Naruhito is the first emperor to have been born after the war. Many people in Okinawa have mixed feelings toward emperors through the prefecture’s complicated history with the rest of Japan. Okinawa was once called the Ryukyu Kingdom, which existed for about 450 years until 1879. The Meiji government (1868-1912) ended its independent rule and transformed it into the prefecture of Okinawa.

UK's ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals

UK’s ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

UK’s ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals

UK’s ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals
  • Early in the pandemic, deaths involving coronavirus were the highest among Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Pakistanis
  • Virus had its greatest impact on frontline workers, who are disproportionately ethnic minorities, expert says
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Ethnic minorities in the UK are no longer significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Early in the pandemic, deaths involving coronavirus were the highest among Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Pakistanis than among white people.
Last year, all ethnic minority mortality rates decreased.
Recent data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed that there is now no statistically significant difference in the number of COVID-19-related deaths among ethnic minorities and the white population.
The reasons for this shift are complex, with experts citing “various factors” to consider.
Dr. Veena Raleigh, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at The King’s Fund, told the BBC that at the start of the pandemic, there was little understanding of the transmission and impact of COVID-19.
“The virus had its greatest impact on people who were most vulnerable or exposed to the infection — that was older people and people working in frontline jobs, key workers in the NHS, public transport, etc.,” Raleigh said.
“And of course, ethnic minorities are disproportionately working in those roles,” the epidemiologist added.
Raleigh continued: “Initially the virus had a terrible impact in terms of mortality. But over time, we learned more about how this virus transmits. For example, various social measures to control the spread of infection were introduced, like mask-wearing and social distancing. So that helped to moderate ethnic differences.
“And then, of course, the vaccination program came in. And although vaccination rates are lower in some ethnic minority groups, nonetheless, a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated — or has some immunity because they’ve been exposed to the virus.
“All of these factors have contributed to reducing ethnic differences in COVID-19 mortality over time.”
A spokesperson for the think tank Runnymede told the BBC: “COVID-19 was not just a health crisis; it was also a social and economic crisis.
“Unequal health outcomes are not confined to COVID-19, and longstanding racial and economic inequality is at the heart of understanding the pandemic.
“It is precisely because these inequalities are so systemic and interlinked that, when crisis hit, certain communities were impacted first, the hardest and in multiple ways.”

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
Updated 22 February 2023

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
  • Afghan authorities closed main border crossing point at Torkham on Sunday
  • Since November, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks
Updated 22 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Top officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban government met with Pakistan’s defense minister and spy chief in Kabul on Wednesday, days after the main border crossing was closed and as Islamabad faces a growing security threat.
Reports of authorities exchanging gunfire surfaced on Monday after Afghan authorities closed the crossing at Torkham a day earlier over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients going to the neighboring country for treatment.
Skirmishes have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years and in recent months have resulted in many civilian casualties with both Kabul and Islamabad blaming each other for the violence.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund held talks with the high-ranking Pakistani delegation in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
“The two sides discussed issues on the ground, particularly the crossing points with Pakistan,” Mujahid told Arab News.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif and Nadeem Anjum, head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
“God willing, a solution will be found for the difficulties,” he said.
“The Pakistani delegation was assured that no one will create a threat to Pakistan and the Pakistani side should too give attention to Afghan security until the economic and political relations of the two nations can be strengthened.”
In a statement issued by his office, Abdul Ghani Baradar said Pakistan and Afghanistan “are neighbors and should get along well.”
“Political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters,” the statement read.
The Taliban official also called for the release of Afghans detained in Pakistan and urged for the facilitation of passengers and patients crossing at Torkham and Spin Boldak during Wednesday’s meeting, and assurances were given that the Pakistani side will work on the issues.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that discussions touched on “security-related matters including counter terrorism measures.”
Since November last year, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks after the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long cease-fire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.
Security issues were a priority for the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul.
“Very clearly, the Pakistani delegation is there in Kabul because of security concerns,” Kaswar Klasra, editor in chief of the Islamabad Telegraph, told Arab News.
“The TTP has become a very great threat to Pakistan’s existence,” he said. “Pakistan is seeking the Taliban’s government help to stop TTP from attacking targets in Pakistan, and this is the core agenda of the Pakistani delegation.”
Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

