You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power
wind chills brought temperatures down as low as -55 degrees Fahrenheit. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bnzs

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power
  • Some 240 million Americans — 70 percent of the population — were under weather warnings
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

CHICAGO: Nearly a million-and-a-half US power customers were in the dark Friday as a severe winter storm walloped the country, causing highway closures and thousands of flight cancelations days before Christmas.
Heavy snow, howling winds and air so frigid it instantly turned boiling water into ice took hold of much of the nation, including normally temperate southern states.
Some 240 million Americans — 70 percent of the population — were under weather warnings, as wind chills brought temperatures down as low as -55 degrees Fahrenheit (-48 Celsius), according to the National Weather Service.
In Hamburg, New York, 39-year-old Jennifer Orlando hunkered down with her husband.
“We’re under a driving ban,” she told AFP, adding: “I can’t see across the street. We’re not going anywhere.”
Her power was out for four hours after a RV (recreational vehicle) slid into a powerline on the highway, she said.
The biting cold is an immediate concern for some 1.5 million electricity customers, mainly in the US south and east, who were without power, according to tracker poweroutage.us.
Transportation departments in North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Iowa and elsewhere reported near-zero visibility whiteouts, ice-covered roads and blizzard conditions, and strongly urged residents to stay home.
At least two traffic fatalities were reported in Oklahoma Thursday, Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, confirmed three in his state.
“This is an epic, statewide hazard,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press briefing.
“The roads are going to be like an ice skating rink and your tires cannot handle this.”
In El Paso, Texas, desperate migrants who had crossed from Mexico huddled for warmth in churches, schools and a civic center, Rosa Falcon, a school teacher and volunteer told AFP.
But some still chose to stay outside in -15F (-9C) temperatures because they feared attention from immigration authorities, she added.
In Chicago, Burke Patten of Night Ministry, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless, said: “We’ve been handing out cold weather gear, including coats, hats, gloves, thermal underwear, blankets and sleeping bags, along with hand and foot warmers.”
Across the border in Canada, last-minute holiday shoppers in downtown Toronto remained upbeat.
Jennifer Campbell, of Caledon, Ontario, told AFP: “I think every few years we get some big storms and we just adjust. We are Canadians, that’s the way we do it.”
On the travel front, more than 4,500 US flights were already canceled Friday and another 5,900 delayed, according to tracking website Flight Aware, many at international hubs New York, Seattle and Chicago’s O’Hare.
Weather extremes were seen across North America.
Meteorologist Kelsey McEwen in Toronto tweeted that waves of up to 26 feet (eight meters) have been reported in Lake Erie, while in Ohio’s Fairport Harbor, winds gusted to 74 miles per hour (120 kmh), the NWS tweeted.
AccuWeather forecasters have said the storm could rapidly strengthen into what is known as a “bomb cyclone” — when the barometric pressure drops and a cold air mass collides with warm air.
Rich Maliawco, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Glasgow, Montana, where wind chill plunged to a bone-crushing -60 Fahrenheit overnight, warned the weather was extremely dangerous.
“When it’s this cold, anybody can run into trouble,” he told AFP.
“With these kinds of wind chills, if you’re not wearing those warm layers... unprotected skin can get frostbite in less than five minutes.”
Conditions were cold enough for people to post videos of themselves carrying out the “boiling water challenge,” where boiling water is thrown into the air and instantly freezes.
“We created our own cloud @ -17° F (-27° C) at the #Missoula International Airport,” tweeted NWS Missoula in Montana.

Topics: weather United States

‘Serpent’ serial killer Charles Sobhraj says ‘innocent’ after release

‘Serpent’ serial killer Charles Sobhraj says ‘innocent’ after release
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

‘Serpent’ serial killer Charles Sobhraj says ‘innocent’ after release

‘Serpent’ serial killer Charles Sobhraj says ‘innocent’ after release
  • Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, insisted he was “innocent” as he headed to France on Friday after almost 20 years in prison in Nepal.
“I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal,” Sobhraj told AFP onboard a plane on his way to Doha and then Paris.
Asked if he thought he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, the 78-year-old said: “Yes, yes.”
Nepal’s top court ruled on Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days.
On Friday, he was released and put on a flight at Katmandu airport to take him to Paris via Doha.
Sobhraj landed in the Qatari capital on Friday evening, an AFP correspondent reported, and was due to arrive in Paris early Saturday.
Sobhraj’s life was chronicled in the series “The Serpent” co-produced by Netflix and the BBC.
Born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman, Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime and ended up in Thailand in 1975.
Posing as a gem trader, he would befriend his victims, many of them Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail, before drugging, robbing and murdering them.
Suave and sophisticated, he was implicated in the murder of a young American woman whose body was found on a beach wearing a bikini in 1975.
Nicknamed the “bikini killer,” he was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.
He was arrested in India in 1976 and ultimately spent 21 years in jail there, with a brief break in 1986 when he drugged prison guards and escaped. He was recaptured in the Indian coastal state of Goa.
Released in 1997, Sobhraj lived in Paris, giving paid interviews to journalists, but went back to Nepal in 2003.
He was spotted in a casino playing baccarat by journalist Joseph Nathan, one of the founders of the Himalayan Times newspaper, and arrested.
“He looked harmless... It was sheer luck that I recognized him,” Nathan told AFP on Thursday. “I think it was karma.”
A court in Nepal handed Sobhraj a life sentence the following year for killing US tourist Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975. A decade later, he was also found guilty of killing Bronzich’s Canadian companion.
Talking to AFP among bemused fellow Qatar Airways passengers on Friday, Sobhraj insisted he was innocent of the killings in Nepal.
“The courts in Nepal, from (the) district court to high court to supreme court, all the judges, they were biased against Charles Sobhraj,” he said.
“I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don’t have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents,” he added.
Thai police officer Sompol Suthimai, whose work with Interpol was instrumental in securing the 1976 arrest, had pushed for Sobhraj to be extradited to Thailand and tried for murders there.
But on Thursday, Suthimai told AFP that he did not object to the release, as both he and the criminal he once pursued were now too old.
“I don’t have any feelings toward him now that it’s been so long,” said Suthimai, 90. “I think he has already paid for his actions.”

Topics: Charles Sobhraj

Related

Update Flight with Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj takes off for France
World
Flight with Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj takes off for France

Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader Al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE

Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader Al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE
Updated 16 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader Al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE

Al Qaeda releases video it claims is narrated by leader Al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE
Updated 16 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri who was believed to have been killed in a US raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday.
The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made.

Topics: Ayman Al-Zawahiri

Related

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
AP

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
  • The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown.
The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201. It now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Passage of the bill represented a closing act for Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s second stint as House speaker, and for the Democratic majority she led back to power in the 2018 election. Republicans will take control of the House next year and Rep. Kevin McCarthy is campaigning to replace her.
He is appealing for support from staunch conservatives in his caucus who have largely trashed the size of the bill and many of the priorities it contains. He spoke with a raised voice for about 25 minutes, assailing the bill for spending too much and doing too little to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl across the US-Mexico border.
“This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body,” McCarthy said of the legislation.
The speech prompted a quick quip from Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who said “after listening to that, it’s clear he doesn’t have the votes yet,” a reference to McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker.
Pelosi said “we have a big bill here because we had big needs for the country,” then turned her focus to McCarthy:
“It was sad to hear the minority leader say that this legislation is the most shameful thing to be seen on the House floor in this Congress,” Pelosi said. “I can’t help but wonder, had he forgotten January 6th?”
The Senate passed the defense-heavy measure with significant bipartisan support on Thursday, but the vote was much more split in the House. Some 30 GOP lawmakers promised to block any legislative priority that comes from those Republican senators who voted for the bill and leadership urged a no vote.
The bill runs for 4,155 pages, not including amendments the Senate added. It contains about a 6 percent percent increase in spending for domestic initiatives, to $772.5 billion. Spending on defense programs will increase by about 10 percent to $858 billion.
The bill’s passage came only hours before financing for federal agencies expires. Lawmakers have passed two stopgap spending measures to keep the government operating so far for this budget year and a third was set to pass Friday as well to ensure services continue until Biden could sign the full-year measure, called an omnibus, into law.
The massive bill wraps together 12 appropriations bills, aid to Ukraine and disaster relief for communities recovering from hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. It also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked to include in the final major bill being considered by the current Congress.
Lawmakers provided roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies, more than even Biden requested, an acknowledgment that future rounds of funding are not guaranteed with a new GOP-led House.
In a dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told lawmakers that the aid was not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy.
Though Ukraine aid has largely had bipartisan support, some House Republicans have been critical of the effort, arguing the money is better spent on priorities in the US
“How can we send an additional $47 BILLION to Ukraine for security while terrorists, drugs, and criminals flood our southern border?” tweeted Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana
“$100 billion to Ukraine. Let’s put that in perspective,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, who included past rounds of aid in his count. “That’s more than $200 million this year from each Congressional district. What could your congressman have done for your district with $200 million?”
McCarthy has warned that Republicans would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine in the next Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after Thursday’s vote he’s having trouble understanding the concerns.
“I’m just befuddled by some of these right-wing Republicans who don’t want to help Ukraine,” Schumer said. “It’s always been, the more hard right you were, the more anti-Soviet you were, but all of a sudden, they’re pro. I hope it’s not a residue of Trump.”
The Senate passed the funding package Thursday by a vote of 68-29 but it takes time for the Senate clerk’s office to review the bill and include amendments that were added that day. As a result, the bill ended up passing with a half-empty House chamber. More than 220 lawmakers sought the option to vote by proxy, and many raced to get out of town before risking canceled flights and spending Christmas in Washington.
Republicans have vowed that abolishing the practice of remote voting will be among their first acts in the majority next year.
The funding bill also contains roughly $40 billion in emergency spending in the US, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
And it has scores of policy changes largely unrelated to spending that lawmakers worked furiously behind the scenes to include, else they start from scratch next year in a divided Congress where Republicans will be returning to the majority in the House.
One of the most notable examples was a historic revision to federal election law that aims to prevent any future presidents or presidential candidates from trying to overturn an election.
The bipartisan overhaul of the Electoral Count Act is in direct response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to persuade Republican lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to object to the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.
Among the spending increases Democrats emphasized: a $500 increase in the maximum size of Pell grants for low-income college students, a $100 million increase in block grants to states for substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, a 22 percent increase in spending on VA medical care and $3.7 billion to provide emergency relief to farmers and ranchers hit by natural disasters, just to name a few.
The bill also provides roughly $15.3 billion for more than 7,200 projects that lawmakers sought for their home states and districts. Under revamped rules for community project funding, also referred to as earmarks, lawmakers must post their requests online and attest they have no financial interest in the projects. Still, many fiscal conservatives criticize the earmarking as leading to unnecessary spending.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

‘You are crazy like us!’: How Messi superfans resurrected Bangladesh-Argentina ties

‘You are crazy like us!’: How Messi superfans resurrected Bangladesh-Argentina ties
Updated 23 December 2022

‘You are crazy like us!’: How Messi superfans resurrected Bangladesh-Argentina ties

‘You are crazy like us!’: How Messi superfans resurrected Bangladesh-Argentina ties
  • Bangladeshi support for Argentina during Qatar World Cup made international headlines
  • Argentine FM is expected in Bangladesh in March, ahead of the reopening of Dhaka Embassy
Updated 23 December 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When the outpouring of Bangladeshi support for Argentina went viral during the Qatar World Cup, it brought closer not only football fans in the two countries but also their governments, which are now planning to establish a new bond after a four-decade lull.

Bangladesh’s love for the Argentina team dates back to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the first world cup to be screened in color in the South Asian country. Argentina won the tournament with a historic performance of the legendary Diego Maradona, its then captain.

It was Maradona who turned cricket-mad Bangladeshis into Argentine football fans and who had smitten them in a way no other player ever had. It took years for another footballer to win Bangladeshi hearts, and it was also a superstar Argentinian captain: Lionel Messi.

Bangladeshi football fans react as they watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina on a big screen in Dhaka on Dec. 1, 2022. (AFP)

As Argentina were proceeding to their 2022 World Cup win, Bangladeshi support for Messi to reach his crowning achievement, a FIFA World Cup trophy, spiked with every game.

Despite chilly winter temperatures, hundreds of thousands of fans in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities would gather, waving Argentina flags and wearing the team’s sky blue and white jersey to watch matches on giant screens set up at key squares, roads and football grounds.

Their cheering did not go unnoticed, and after images of Bangladeshi celebrations for the team’s victories at Qatar 2022 went viral, La Albiceleste themselves took to social media to say “Thank you for supporting our team!! You are crazy like us!”
https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1598366155592417281

The two countries, thousands of miles away, have little in common, but this year’s World Cup brought them closer together.

As Bangladeshi support for Argentina made headlines worldwide, Argentinians — who traditionally do not watch cricket — took to social media to support the Bangladesh team in its ODI series against India.

And a political development came soon as well: Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero announced that the South American nation will renew its ties with Bangladesh and in 2023 will reopen its embassy in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has an ambassador to Argentina in Brazil, while Argentina maintains its ambassador to Bangladesh resident in New Delhi. There has been no direct diplomatic representation since Buenos Aires closed its mission in 1978, only six years after establishing official ties with Dhaka.   

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen announced on Thursday that Cafiero is expected to visit Dhaka in March.

“I received a mail this morning about the Argentine foreign minister traveling to Bangladesh,” Momen said during an event in Dhaka, adding that the Argentine team will be also invited.

“We want to shower Messi with the utmost hospitality of our country.”

The news has already sparked enthusiasm in the Bangladeshi football community.
Mohammad Aslam, former captain and striker of the country’s national football team, said the visit would be a “historic moment” that could be a game changer for the country that is currently 192nd in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

“If Messi comes here along with the Argentine team, it will…boost football in Bangladesh…For attracting the new generation to football, this visit will create momentum,” he told Arab News, as he already envisioned cooperation involving Argentinian-run training at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, the state-run sports school that has groomed the country’s most iconic athletes.

“If we can appoint the chief football coach from Argentina, under his supervision, our boys will grow and learn the techniques and tactics of football, which will definitely help them play better football. We have all infrastructure there, but finding a competent coach is always difficult.”

Abdul Salam Murshedi, lawmaker and senior vice president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, saw also other aspects of the unexpected mutual attention that the South American and South Asian nations have lately poured on each other.

“With this sports diplomacy, a new horizon of bilateral relations will be explored, which will boost cooperation in terms of business, politics and diplomacy also. I think with this world cup, we can begin a new level of relationship with Argentina,” he said, adding that it also has potential for Bangladesh’s top export industry: textiles.

Bangladesh is already a global major producer of sportswear and a supplier for international brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma.

“With this visit, we can also explore the opportunities of exporting Argentine football fan jerseys to Argentina since we have all the facilities here as a leading garment exporter to the world market,” Murshedi told Arab News.

“I will say this visit will create a revival of football in our country, which will also boost trade.”

 

Topics: Bangladesh Argentina

Related

Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
Sport
Saudi FA consolidates ties with Bangladeshi counterpart
Bangladesh National Party (BNP) supporters shout slogans during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP)
World
Bangladesh’s largest anti-government protest in years brings capital to standstill

Philippines prioritizes Middle Eastern tourists for 2023

The Philippines, known for its white sand beaches and famous diving spots, is dependent on tourism. (AFP)
The Philippines, known for its white sand beaches and famous diving spots, is dependent on tourism. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines prioritizes Middle Eastern tourists for 2023

The Philippines, known for its white sand beaches and famous diving spots, is dependent on tourism. (AFP)
  • Department of Tourism aims to attract 4.8 million foreign visitors next year
  • Saudi Arabia was top Middle East tourist market for the Philippines before COVID-19
Updated 23 December 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government has announced that attracting tourists from the Middle East and neighboring Muslim-majority countries is among its top priorities for 2023.

The Philippines, known for its white-sand beaches, diving spots, and rich culture, is heavily dependent, economically, on its hospitality sector. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 8.3 million foreigners visited the country per year, and in 2019 — according to government data — the sector generated around $44 billion, about 13 percent of the country’s GDP.

But most tourism destinations in the country were forced to shut down when the pandemic started, and foreign arrivals slumped by 82 percent.

Tourism finally started to rebound this year, following the lifting of restrictions, and by Dec. 19, official data showed that nearly 2.5 million foreign tourists had visited the Philippines in 2022.

To increase the number of visitors further, the country is going to focus next year on facilitating tourists from Muslim-majority countries, especially in the Middle East and neighboring Indonesia and Malaysia, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco told reporters during the tourism department’s year-end media briefing earlier this week.

“We won’t just focus on continuing to promote halal tourism among halal tourism-accredited establishments in Mindanao, but will be expanding accreditation to establishments across the Philippines,” she said, referring to the predominantly Catholic country’s southern region, where the majority of the Philippine Muslim community live.

“We are very conscious of developing opportunity markets where this type of tourism may be attractive and that includes Malaysia, Indonesia, (and) our friends in the Middle East,” Frasco continued.

She added that she had visited Saudi Arabia earlier this month, met key industry players, and pitched the Philippines’s viability as a tourist destination.

Frasco said she had met with Saudi Deputy Tourism Minister Haifa Al-Saud during her Riyadh trip, and had discussed potential areas of cooperation in training Arabic-speaking tour guides in the Philippines and developing halal tourism portfolios.

Saudi Arabia was the top Middle East tourist source market for the Philippines before the pandemic. Currently, it ranks 23rd, with slightly over 9,400 arrivals since the Southeast Asian nation reopened in February.

President Ferdinand Marcos has identified tourism as a priority under his administration, and Frasco said that the Department of Tourism is aiming to attract 4.8 million foreign visitors next year.

Last week, the government introduced the “Bisita (Visitor) Be My Guest” program to make Philippine nationals, especially overseas Filipino workers, their country’s tourism ambassadors.  

As most OFWs live and work in the Middle East, the project is also expected to help increase arrivals from the region.

 

Topics: Mideast tourists Philippines

Related

Philippines tourism reopening in doubt after omicron
World
Philippines tourism reopening in doubt after omicron
Philippines launches incentive program for OFWs to bring more tourists home
Middle-East
Philippines launches incentive program for OFWs to bring more tourists home

Latest updates

Riyadh’s Boulevard World presents planet’s rich cultural diversity
Winter at Tantora cultural festival begins
Winter at Tantora cultural festival begins
Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
Djokovic hopes for warm welcome on Australian Open return
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero’s welcome in his hometown
Argentine goalie Martinez gets a hero’s welcome in his hometown
‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power
‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1.5m without power

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.