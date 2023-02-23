GCC countries urge upholding international law to resolve Ukraine crisis
Ambassador Al-Hassan highlighted Article Two of the UN Charter, which stipulates that member states must settle their disputes by peaceful means, and refrain from using or threatening to use force in international relations. (AP)
NEW YORK: Ahead of the anniversary of the start of the war on Ukraine, Gulf Cooperation Council countries have called for adherence to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, particularly the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and the non-interference in their international affairs, and respect for good neighborliness.
Mohamed Al-Hassan, Oman’s permanent representative to the UN, said that the GCC countries, which include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, are following with concern developments in the Ukraine, especially the humanitarian crisis “in light of the increase in the number of refugees and displaced people, the loss of civilian lives, particularly women and children, in addition to the damage inflicted on infrastructure.”
His remarks, on behalf of the GCC, came at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly to mark the anniversary of the start of the war. Member states are expected to vote on a resolution underscoring “the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.”
The resolution, drafted by the EU, calls for an end to hostilities and demands Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Voting will likely take place on Thursday, after a series of speeches by representatives from more than 80 countries.
“The GCC countries affirm that the solution to disputes and disagreements lies in resorting to dialogue and negotiations and resolving disputes and differences through peaceful and diplomatic means,” Al-Hassan said.
The GCC member states have cordial relations with all parties, the Omani envoy said.
“We therefore encourage international and regional efforts to resolve this issue in accordance with the international law and based on the principles of the UN United Nations and its charter.”
Commending efforts made by countries hosting refugees, as well as the “relentless efforts of the UN and humanitarian organizations to promptly respond to urgent civilian needs,” the GCC called on “all parties to abide by their obligations in accordance with the international law and the international humanitarian law with regards to the protection of civilians by refraining from targeting, or destroying any civilian facility.”
Al-Hassan also called for honoring international humanitarian law on wounded prisoners of war and missing persons, and to facilitate rapid and safe access to humanitarian assistance for all those in need, and to respect and protect medical and humanitarian workers.
Al-Hassan also thanked the UN secretary-general, “and all parties involved for their significant and valuable efforts to ensure the success of the Black Sea Grain initiative which helped in restoring stability to prices and food security for many countries, mainly developing countries, which are in dire need of these grains and crops.”
The Omani ambassador concluded by expressing hope that the initiative will be renewed in March.
Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
Earlier the military said six rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip
Updated 23 February 2023
AP
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip toward the country’s south early Thursday, hours after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank triggered a fierce gunbattle in which 11 Palestinians were killed.
The rocket attacks, which were not immediately claimed by Palestinian militant groups, appear to be triggered by the Wednesday morning raid in Nablus.
The Israeli military said air defenses intercepted five of the rockets which were fired toward the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot. One missile landed in an open field. Israeli aircraft then struck several targets in northern and central Gaza. There were no reports of injuries in Israel or Gaza.
Among the dead in Nablus were three Palestinian men, ages 72, 66 and 61, and a 16-year-old boy, according to health officials. Scores of others were wounded.
It was one of the bloodiest battles in nearly a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed. Israeli police said they were on heightened alert, while the Hamas militant group in Gaza said its patience was “running out.” Islamic Jihad, another militant group, vowed to retaliate.
The four-hour operation left a broad swath of damage in a centuries-old marketplace in Nablus, a city known as a militant stronghold.
In one emotional scene, an overwhelmed medic pronounced a man dead, only to notice the lifeless patient was his father. Elsewhere, an amateur video showed two men, apparently unarmed, being shot as they ran in the street.
Israel has been carrying out stepped-up arrest raids of wanted militants in the West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks in Israel last spring.
Israeli officials liken these operations to “mowing the lawn,” saying they are necessary to prevent a difficult situation from turning worse. But the raids have shown few signs of slowing the violence, and in cases like Wednesday’s operation, can raise the likelihood of reprisals.
The Israeli military said it entered Nablus, the West Bank’s commercial center, to arrest three militants suspected in previous shooting attacks. The main suspect was wanted in the killing of an Israeli soldier last fall.
The military usually conducts raids at night in what it says is a tactic meant to reduce the risk of civilian casualties. But military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said forces moved quickly after intelligence services tracked down the men in a hideout.
Hecht said Israeli forces surrounded the building and asked the men to surrender, but instead they opened fire. One militant who tried to flee the building was shot and killed. He said the military then fired missiles at the house, flattening the building and killing the other two men.
At the same time, he said, troops that had set up an outside perimeter came under heavy fire, setting off an intense gunfight. The military said others hurled rocks and explosives at the troops, and officials released a video taken from inside an armored vehicle as crowds of Palestinian youths pelted it with stones. There were no Israeli casualties.
The influx of wounded overwhelmed the city’s Najah Hospital, said Ahmad Aswad, the head nurse of the cardiology department.
The 36-year-old medic told The Associated Press that he saw many patients shot in the chest, head and thighs. “They shot to kill,” he said.
In a moment he said will haunt him, he and a colleague carefully extracted a bullet from a 61-year-old man’s heart. After the chaos subsided and they pronounced their patient dead, they looked at the man’s face. It was his colleague’s father, Abdelaziz Ashqar.
His colleague, Elias Ashqar, was overcome and went silent. “It didn’t feel like we were in reality,” Aswad said.
In the Old City of Nablus, people stared at the rubble that had been a large home in the centuries-old marketplace. From one end to the other, shops were riddled with bullets. Parked cars were crushed. Blood stained the cement ruins. Furniture from the destroyed home was scattered among mounds of debris.
Time-stamped security footage widely shared online appeared to show two young men running down a street. Gunshots are heard, and both fall to the ground, with one’s hat flying off his head.
The two men did not appear to be armed, but the video did not show the events that led to the shooting.
Hecht called the video “problematic,” and said the military was looking into it.
Various Palestinian militant groups claimed six of the dead — including the three targeted in the raid — as members. There was no immediate word on whether the others belonged to armed groups. Later, officials said a 66-year-old man had died from tear gas inhalation.
As the bodies were paraded through the crowd on stretchers, thousands of people packed the streets, chanting in support of the militants. Masked men fired into the air.
Israel’s police force said it was beefing up security in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in anticipation of violence.
Last month, Israeli troops killed 10 people in a similar raid in the northern West Bank. In response, Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza. The following day, a lone Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in an east Jerusalem settlement, killing seven people.
Days later, five Palestinian militants were killed in an Israeli arrest raid elsewhere in the West Bank. That was followed by a Palestinian car ramming that killed three Israelis, including two young brothers, in Jerusalem.
The fighting comes at a sensitive time, less than two months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-line government took office.
The government is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for tougher action against Palestinian militants and vowed to entrench Israeli rule in the occupied West Bank. Israeli media have quoted top security officials as expressing concern that this could lead to even more violence as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.
The Cabinet includes a number of West Bank settler leaders. In a move that could further raise tensions, Yesha, the settlement council, announced that Israeli planning officials had granted approval to nearly 2,000 new homes in settlements across the West Bank. There was no immediate confirmation from the government, but an announcement was expected Thursday.
The Palestinians and most of the international community say settlements built on occupied lands are illegal and obstacles to peace. Over 700,000 settlers now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US recognizes Israel’s “very real” security concerns, but was also “deeply concerned” about the deaths and injuries from the raid.
He urged both sides to avoid steps that could “inflame tensions,” including the possible approval of new settlements.
The Israeli decision comes in the wake of a UN presidential statement that strongly criticized settlements. The US blocked what would have been a stronger, legally binding council resolution.
American diplomats claimed to have extracted an Israeli pledge to halt unilateral action to block the resolution. The approval of new settlements by Israel would appear to undermine that claim.
The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged the international community “to put an end to these massacres against our people.”
In the Gaza Strip, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the ruling Hamas militant group, warned that Hamas’ “patience is running out,” he said.
Late Wednesday, Palestinian activists burned tires along Gaza’s frontier with Israel in protest.
Hamas has battled Israel in four wars since seizing control of Gaza in 2007.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhala called the Israeli raid a “huge crime.”
“It is our duty as resistance forces to respond to this crime without hesitation,” he said.
Nearly 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to an AP tally.
Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in those areas, making it the deadliest year there since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Some 30 people on the Israeli side were killed in Palestinian attacks.
How long will escalating Israel-Iran hostilities remain a covert conflict?
Israel is widely thought to be behind ongoing attacks and acts of sabotage against IRGC and Tehran’s nuclear program
With the nuclear deal all but dead and Netanyahu back in office, the regional power calculations appear to have changed
Updated 23 February 2023
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, IRAQI KURDISTAN: Barely two months in and 2023 has already proven an eventful year in the ongoing covert conflict between Israel and Iran.
Early on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike killed five people and damaged several buildings in Syria’s capital Damascus. Two Western intelligence agents cited by Reuters news agency said the attack’s target was a logistics center run by Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The strike in the heart of Syria’s capital followed two noteworthy incidents in January. On Jan. 28, a night-time drone strike targeted a military facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. This was swiftly followed by another air attack the following night against a convoy of Iranian trucks that had entered Syria from Iraq.
Experts believe that Israel was most likely behind all of these covert operations.
Over the past decade, Israel has been conducting an air campaign to prevent the IRGC from transferring advanced weaponry to its regional militia proxies, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon.
It has also sought to deny the IRGC a military foothold in Syria. In fact, the Al-Qaim border crossing between Iraq and Syria, the site of the Jan. 29 attack, is an area frequently targeted in such strikes.
Israel is also thought to have been behind a series of covert strikes and acts of sabotage against drone- and missile-production facilities inside Iran and the country’s nuclear program.
Furthermore, it is the prime suspect in the assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientists, most notably Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in November 2020 in a road ambush near Tehran, allegedly involving an autonomous satellite-operated gun.
The flurry of strikes in 2023 may signal that Israel is accelerating and intensifying these concurrent campaigns at a time of changing geopolitical priorities.
The 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which sought to curb Iran’s uranium enrichment in return for sanctions relief, is all but dead, despite the best efforts of the Biden administration and its European allies.
Far from reining in its nuclear program, Tehran has stepped up uranium enrichment to the point that it can build “several” nuclear weapons if it chooses, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“One thing is true: They have amassed enough nuclear material for several nuclear weapons, not one, at this point,” Grossi told European lawmakers on Jan. 24. “They have 70 kilograms (155 pounds) of uranium enriched at 60 percent ... The amount is there. That doesn’t mean they have a nuclear weapon. So, they haven’t proliferated yet.”
He also noted that the level of enrichment “is long past” the point that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about back in 2012.
At the UN that year, Netanyahu famously held up a card featuring a cartoon bomb to illustrate how much highly enriched uranium Iran needed before it could build a bomb.
Given this context, and Netanyahu’s return to office at the helm of a shaky new coalition with a hard-right constituency, further attacks across Iran and the wider region are a strong possibility in the coming weeks and months.
“To me, both attacks are the continuation of Israel’s long-range interdiction campaign to prevent Iran from (fully) weaponizing Syria and Hezbollah and achieving a nuclear weapons capability,” Farzin Nadimi, a defense and security analyst and associate fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Arab News.
“The timing might be by accident, but I would not be surprised to learn that the production hall that was attacked in Isfahan was somehow involved in Hezbollah’s precision munitions program or fabrication of components for Iran’s nuclear program.
“This was the policy of previous Israeli administrations and will continue to be the priority of current and future Israeli governments.”
Nadimi predicts that these attacks will likely increase “in size and numbers” since “the Iranian regime is expected to accelerate all its offensive deterrent programs in the future.”
Despite an “ever-existing risk of escalation at any moment,” he is unsure whether there could be an all-out war between Israel and Iran in 2023. Nevertheless, he believes “a serious exchange before 2025 is a possibility.”
Nicholas Heras, senior director of strategy and innovation at the New Lines Institute, believes a military confrontation is inevitable if Iran moves to produce a nuclear weapon.
“We are approaching midnight before a region-wide war between Iran and Israel and the US breaks out,” he told Arab News.
“Israel, with US support, is sending a clear signal to Iran that there is a military option on the table to bring a war to Iranian soil if Iran decides to build nuclear weapons.”
In hindsight, Heras said: “It is clear that the calculations in Washington have changed and that there is a growing sense that Netanyahu might be right that only the credible threat of war will stop Iran from going for the bomb.”
Israel’s actions are part of a broader effort to pre-empt Iran’s attempt to weaponize its proxies in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.
“With ongoing uncertainty in the West Bank, and Netanyahu’s coalition partners pushing for the annexation of Palestinian land, Netanyahu is trying to refocus his political allies in Israel on Iran,” Heras said.
“Netanyahu sees Iran, and the Iranian weapons programs, especially AI and advanced missiles, as the strategic threat to Israel.”
Kyle Orton, an independent Middle East analyst, views the latest strikes as part of the “new normal” of low-level warfare between Israel and Iran and an extension of the Syria air campaign.
“The Israeli operation in Isfahan looks to have been mostly symbolic, a statement from Israel’s new government, primarily to its domestic audience,” he told Arab News. “The evidence available suggests there was not much damage, so whatever was destroyed will cause minimal disruption.”
Orton also questions whether the Israeli campaign has inflicted any serious or lasting damage on Iran and its proxies, pointing out that Israel has struck many of the same targets in Syria multiple times to negligible effect.
“The focus on physical infrastructure with the Israeli strikes, and only occasionally on IRGC officials and scientific staff in the nuclear program, means Iran’s regime can easily regenerate what is lost,” he said.
While Israel has extensively infiltrated the Iranian intelligence apparatus, to the extent that it has neutralized the foreign operations of the IRGC and established a broad reach inside Iran, Orton says that it nevertheless continues to lose ground “at a strategic level.”
In his view, Iran has already entrenched itself in Syria to the point that it cannot be removed. He also is unimpressed by “the continued Israeli belief that Russia is ‘allowing’ them to strike at Iran in Syria, rather than being incapable of stopping them.”
He described this as a “dangerous delusion” with a ripple effect that has damaged Israel’s political relations with the US and Europe since it is “holding up this ‘understanding’ with Russia as an explanation for doing so little over Ukraine.”
Iran’s entrenchment in Syria is not the only area in which it is challenging Israel. On Feb. 10, a suspected Iranian drone targeted an Israeli-linked commercial shipping tanker in the Arabian Sea.
The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, which caused minor damage, was viewed by observers of the “shadow war” as a salvo from the Iranian side.
“Iran also continues to be dominant in Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen, with threatening and growing outposts of the (Islamic) revolution in Bahrain, Afghanistan and West Africa,” Orton said.
In effect, this has left Israel “sharing three borders with Iran,” he added.
In Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, the IRGC has also been building up the quantity and quality of the weapons systems it has supplied its proxies.
For example, as part of its precision-munitions program, the IRGC has been upgrading Hezbollah’s large arsenal of missiles in Lebanon so the group can accurately strike specific targets.
As a result, according to Orton, these groups could potentially “inflict catastrophic damage” on Israel in retaliation for airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear program.
“At some point, this might well be a sufficient deterrent to prevent Israel even contemplating such an attack,” he said.
“It has to be admitted that the moment where Israel could militarily stop Iran from acquiring the bomb has probably already passed. The Iranians have not formally crossed the nuclear threshold, i.e., carried out a test explosion, more for political reasons than technical ones.”
In the meantime, Heras says, Iran will continue embarking on “a clandestine campaign to ramp up pressure on the US in Iraq and to strike at Israeli assets in the region and globally.”
US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank
Washington recognized Israel's security concerns but was deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and loss of civilian life
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The United States is extremely concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank and is concerned that a raid by Israeli forces there could set back efforts at restoring calm, the State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular press briefing that Washington recognized Israel’s security concerns but was deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and loss of civilian life.
Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians, including at least four gunmen and three civilians, and wounded over 100 others during a raid on the flashpoint city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, witnesses and medical officials said.
Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy
Lebanon has taken positive steps on economic reforms, Amos Hochstein tells event attended by Arab News
Israel, Lebanon signed US-brokered agreement in October 2022 after years of failed attempts
Updated 22 February 2023
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: With the success of the US-brokered maritime border agreement with Israel, Lebanon could be on the path to economic recovery, said Amos Hochstein, US special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security.
Hochstein, the primary mediator of the agreement, was speaking at an event on Wednesday organized by the US institute of Peace in Washington D.C. and attended by Arab News.
Israel and Lebanon signed the agreement on Oct. 27, 2022. It aimed to end a dispute over maritime boundaries between the two countries in the eastern Mediterranean region where oil and natural gas have been discovered in recent years.
“The agreement at its core is a boundary agreement, not an energy agreement,” said Hochstein, adding that it created legally and internationally recognized maritime borders between the two countries.
Lebanon and Israel are officially still in a state of war ever since the latter’s establishment in 1948.
Hochstein said the agreement gives Lebanon the rights to the Qana gas field, which has not yet been explored.
However, he added that Israel has a “fair right to some of the gas” because parts of the field extend beyond the agreed-upon boundary.
Israel agreed in the deal that a consortium led by French energy company Total will buy its share of discovered gas.
Hochstein described the negotiations as complex because both countries have no formal ties and do not deal with each other directly, and therefore had to sign separate agreements with the US and with the consortium.
Therefore, he said, “the maritime agreement isn’t just one agreement, it’s multiple separate agreements.”
He added that what helped make it possible after years of failed attempts were new political and economic conditions on the ground in both countries, especially Lebanon.
Hochstein said Lebanon suffers from a severe economic crisis, lacks proper energy infrastructure and has very limited electricity output, which created public pressure on the ruling elite.
He added that Israel has ample supplies of natural gas it extracts from other fields, especially the neighboring Karish field in the Mediterranean, which provides its economy with cheap electricity. What motivated Israel to sign the deal is its political and security considerations, he said.
Hochstein highlighted some of the positive steps Lebanon has taken regarding some of the economic reforms recommended by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which would help attract foreign investors in the aftermath of the maritime agreement with Israel.
He said one of the benefits of the deal is that it creates an economic and political environment for international companies such as Total to invest in Lebanon.
As an example, he said when one member of the international consortium that is supposed to explore gas in the Qana field left, Qatar quickly joined the consortium in its place.
Hochstein added that the US-sponsored regional agreement to supply Lebanon with gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan via Syria is ready, and Lebanon can benefit from it immediately once its domestic bureaucratic and political hurdles are removed.
“It could flow into Lebanon tomorrow,” he said, adding that the country needs to think more about establishing a renewable energy infrastructure that would give it energy security and more electricity.
He said the government should mandate every new building to have some measure of rooftop solar energy.
The 4.3-magnitude tremor, the latest in a series of minor quakes, hit the coastline near the southern city of Sidon shortly after 8 a.m.
Earlier, a 6.3-magnitude quake centered 20 km offshore struck northern Lebanon on Monday night
Updated 22 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: A small earthquake that struck South Lebanon early on Wednesday sparked widespread panic as residents ran from their homes barefoot, with many saying they “feared for their children’s lives.”
The 4.3-magnitude tremor, the latest in a series of minor quakes, hit the coastline near the southern city of Sidon shortly after 8 a.m., further terrifying Lebanese still recovering from the shock of twin earthquakes that devastated large areas of Turkiye and Syria over two weeks ago.
Earlier, a 6.3-magnitude quake centered 20 km offshore struck northern Lebanon on Monday night, followed by two others off the coast of southern Lebanon, near Sidon, on Tuesday.
Experts joined caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in appealing for calm.
However, many Lebanese fear their houses will be unable to withstand a violent quake and that they will be abandoned to their fate by the state.
Mikati visited the National Center for Geophysics on Wednesday to inspect its seismic monitoring equipment, but warned: “What is certain, according to science, is that no one can predict when an earthquake or tremor may occur.”
He appealed for calm, adding that the Disaster Management Authority has taken “all necessary measures to protect citizens” and is testing its readiness with trials in several governorates.
Amid growing alarm after the quake on Monday, American University of Beirut earthquake researcher Tony Nemer said that people must accept that Lebanon is located in a seismic zone.
“But the Lebanese must remain calm,” he added.
George Kettaneh, head of the Lebanese Red Cross, said that several cases of anxiety and panic attacks were treated after the quake.
Zeina, 50, who lives on the 13th floor of an apartment block in Beirut, said: “My family and I will not be able to escape if a major earthquake hits. We have decided to stay, but I do not hide the fact that we are psychologically devastated and can no longer bear the stress.”
Ghada, 31, who lives two floors below, said: “The sound of the building shaking was terrifying. My husband refuses to leave and believes it does not make sense to go outside. I tried my best to remain calm and seated on the couch during Monday’s tremors. Thankfully, I did not feel Tuesday’s earthquakes, but God knows what could happen and when. We are living an ongoing trauma.”
Ezzat, 35, said: “I feared for my children’s lives. I put my family in the car and started driving like hundreds of others around us. In Lebanon, one cannot know for sure if the building is earthquake-resistant or if the laws were circumvented.
“Over two years ago, we survived the Beirut port explosion, and now we have to survive daily tremors. I live in a newly constructed building, but who knows if it can withstand so many tremors?”
Many Lebanese were also alarmed by photos showing a noticeable fall in the sea level near Sidon, with some linking the phenomenon to the latest earthquake.
However, Milad Fakhri, director of the National Center for Marine Sciences, said: “This is a natural phenomenon related to the tidal process and occurs throughout the year. It is in no way related to the quakes and tremors hitting the region, nor is it an early sign of a possible tsunami.”