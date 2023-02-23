Major League Soccer banking on new Apple deal to boost popularity

You are here

Carolyn Kindle, the owner of newest MLS team in St. Louis, speaks during an interview in New York City on Wedesday. (Reuters)
  • MLS games were shown outside of North America on a variety of channels but now all will be available on Apple TV, phones, tablets and browsers
NEW YORK: Major League Soccer is hoping its ground-breaking new global streaming deal with Apple TV will launch a new era of growth when their season gets under way on Saturday.

Under a new 10-year deal, worth a reported $2.5 billion, MLS becomes the first league to offer all their games available to stream, via Apple TV, domestically and internationally.

Previously MLS clubs broadcast their games via regional and local television networks with select games shown nationally on various cable sports channels.

The league often seemed low on the list of priorities of those channels, well below NFL, NBA and college football, but is hoping that by becoming a major investment for Apple, their profile will be transformed.

“We’re going to be putting (games) on a device for any fan anywhere in the world, anytime, anywhere without any blackouts. It’s unprecedented,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber told reporters on Wednesday at the league’s new purpose built studios in Harlem.

“No other league really can offer that type of opportunity for consumer and fan engagement. So I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

MLS games were shown outside of North America on a variety of channels but now all will be available on Apple TV, phones, tablets and browsers with no geographic restrictions on the content.

The league which began in 1996 with 10 teams and mostly American players, now has 29 clubs in the US and Canada with players drawn from over 80 nations and Garber hopes the Apple deal will also draw in fans from some of those markets.

“I can’t tell you what it’s like to have our clubs talk to a player from Argentina or from Brazil or from, you know, Croatia or from England and know that you’ll be able to deliver a game directly to one of their fans with the click of a button.” he said.

“That is perhaps the most exciting part of this new partnership. We are playing in the global game and we’re not the global league that we want to be. And what better way to do that with a global digital partner that is ubiquitous around the world?“

For local fans of MLS, who are given free passes to the streams as part of their season tickets, the new deal brings a simplified schedule with the vast majority of games being held on a Saturday — rather than spread out over various days.

The Premier League has built a following in the United States with it’s regular Saturday morning slot on television and Garber wants MLS also to become “destination viewing.”

“I think for us, having a consistent schedule is going to help our teams be able to create habits with their with their fans and allow us to produce games in ways that are gonna be higher quality and frankly, more efficient,” he said.

While other competitions around the world will be closely watching how succesful MLS is with their new deal, the league hasn’t completely abandoned traditional television, with 34 games to be shown in the US on Fox.

Garber said the league has no goal for subscriptions in the first season but MLS is also targeting the significant Mexican-American audience by linking up with Mexico’s Liga MX for a new month-long, World Cup style tournament every August featuring the top flight teams from both countries.

Domestic league action will stop play for the entirety of the Leagues Cup, which will also be streamed on Apple TV.

“We’ve got one of the most popular professional soccer leagues in the world right across our border. So why not sit down and create a competition that will matter? It’s going to be pretty cool,” said Garber.

There is plenty more change this season with the newly formed St. Louis City joining as the 29th club and the playoff system tweaked to have “best of three” first round series.

The opening weekend features a local derby in California where Los Angeles Galaxy will face defending champions Los Angeles FC in a game which has been moved to the 89,000 capacity Rose Bowl in a bid to break the league-wide attendance record of 73,019 set by Charlotte last season.

Surprisingly there have been no big-name arrivals in the league this off-season but it is clear that Apple is banking on a higher profile for the sport in the coming years.

The US and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Garber believes that will be a game-changer.

“The pathway to 2026 is something that’s going to be the rocket fuel for the entire soccer ecosystem in the US,” he said.

Carnival set for weekend finale as Dubai World Cup looms

Carnival set for weekend finale as Dubai World Cup looms
Updated 23 February 2023
Laura King

Carnival set for weekend finale as Dubai World Cup looms

Carnival set for weekend finale as Dubai World Cup looms
  • Friday’s G2 Cape Verdi is a “cup final” for some, while others are using it as a springboard to a European/US campaign
Updated 23 February 2023
Laura King

The Carnival has gone by all too fast and Friday is the last evening meeting, before the excitement of Super Saturday and Dubai World Cup day itself. What remains is a mixture of horses trying to earn an invitation to the big night and those trying to grab a little bit of extra prize money before returning home.

The interesting thing, so far as World Cup day is concerned, is that there is no fillies’ race on the card. Therefore Friday’s G2 Cape Verdi, confined to fillies and mares, is a “cup final” for some, while others are using it as a springboard to a European/US campaign.

Very much in the latter category is With The Moonlight, the most likely winner. Trained by Charlie Appleby who has won this four times, she took the Cape Verdi, over a furlong shorter than this, last time out and although she has a small two kilo penalty for that, she will be hard to beat here. Her main rival comes from her own stable, 2.7 million Guinea purchase Tranquil Lady making her debut for Godolphin, although this trip looks on the short side for her.

The Jumeirah Derby is not quite as fancy as it sounds, but it did give us a subsequent Grade 1 winner when Nations Pride won it 12 months ago. His trainer Appleby could also win it this year, with One Nation looking his leading hope over Highbank. Don’t ignore Fawzi Nass’ Sharar though: He beat older horses last time out and is likely to still be improving.

The Jumeirah Fillies Guineas, race four, is a new race, but it too is likely to go to Godolphin. Saeed Bin Suroor’s Mawj is a Group 2 winner in Europe but she only held on by a whisker over 1,400 meters here last time, so the step up to a mile here is a concern. Appleby has said, somewhat perplexingly, that this is a “day out” for Fairy Cross who will be kept busy over the summer. A Group 3 winner at Goodwood in the UK, that form should be good enough to see her win this if Mawj struggles with the extra furlong.

On the subject of distance, I think Bhupat Seemar’s Morning will enjoy having to run over less of it in the opening Al-Karama Stakes, while the talented Color Up is my pick in the second race, the Defender 90 Handicap. The Defender 110 turf handicap that follows is ultra-competitive but Wild Lion interests, as does Ouzo, who has run well on all three starts here over a mile but now has a last chance over this shorter distance. A horse with a good finishing kick, he might find that the field comes back to him here. If he wins, incidentally, then his jockey, Saffie Osborne, will become the first female rider to win at Meydan Racecourse.

The final race, the Defender 75th Limited Edition Handicap, also looks a tricky one to find the winner of. They should go fast, which will suit Street Mood, a winner twice over course and distance this season, so he gets the nod.

Saudi trainers face fierce competition at Saudi Cup

Saudi trainers face fierce competition at Saudi Cup
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi trainers face fierce competition at Saudi Cup

Saudi trainers face fierce competition at Saudi Cup
  • American trainer Bob Baffert races for rehabilitation against Moutaib Almulawah
  • Naif Almandeel participates with two horses — Lagertha Rhyme and Sunset Flash
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

The Kingdom’s trainers are expected to face tough competition when the Saudi Cup kicks off this weekend with a total prize pool of $35.35 million up for grabs.

The two-day event — the world’s richest horse race — will be hosted by the Saudi Arabian Jockey Club at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, on Feb. 24-25.

Over the course of two evenings, more than 30 Saudi trainers will participate in the races, including Abdullah bin Mishriff, Bedan Alsubaie, Hussein Alshoieb, Naif Almandeel and Moutaib Almulawah.

Almulawah will compete in the $20 million race with horse Emblem Road, which won the third Saudi Cup last year, against veteran American Bob Baffert, coach of horse Country Grammer.

Emblem Road is set to face stiff competition to retain its title against Country Grammer, its runner-up in the same race, who won the International Dubai Cup just a month after losing the the Saudi Cup last year with American trainer Bob Baffert.

Saudi trainer Moutaib Almulawah traveled to French racecourses to train in the Parisian atmosphere as part of the program to prepare for the defense of his title. After his return, he let his horse rest to be ready for the most valuable race.

Almulawah also bolstered his hopes of securing a Saudi Cup victory by competing with the champion horse of the domestic racecourses, Scotland Yard — son of Quality Road.

The four-year-old Scotland Yard qualified for the Saudi Cup 2023 by winning The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup title last month.

Meanwhile, trainer Bob Baffert boosted his hopes in the race with his participation with horse Taiba, with whom he achieved promising results in the American fields before coming to Riyadh.

American trainer Baffert will compete with two horses, Taiba and Country Grammer, as he will race for rehabilitation against Saudi Moutaib Almulawah who claimed the last renewal title.

Young Saudi trainer Naif Almandeel will participate in the main round of The Saudi Cup 2023 race with two mares, Lagertha Rhyme and Sunset Flash.

Almandeel has etched his name on the list of top trainers over the past three years with his achievements, winning the 1st Grade race of the King Faisal Cup, the 2nd Grade race of the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup, twice, the cup of The final champion of the race Courses and the Gulf Cup, out of a total of 57 races.

Saudi trainer Almandeel will make his first international appearance in the Saudi Cup following his successes in domestic races.

Japanese horse trainers have set their sights on the $20 million prize, with six of the 20 horses that arrived in the Kingdom to participate in various races over the coming Friday and Saturday.

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals
  • 1 Top seed Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka (2), Jessica Pegula (3) and Coco Gauff (5) among leading lights in Singles contention
  • Taiwan’s Doubles duo Chan and Chan send home top seeds Gauff and Pegula to advance to semifinals
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ top three seeds remain in contention for WTA1000 glory after successfully navigating their respective routes into Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1, breezed into the last eight with an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 victory over 14th seed Liudmila Samsanova on a sun-drenched Center Court at Dubai Tennis Stadium. Swiatek, who is looking to secure consecutive WTA wins after triumphing in Doha last week, overran Samsonova in only 76 minutes. The comprehensive victory means Swiatek has lost only eight games in her last 10 sets.

Even more ominously for the Pole’s rivals in Dubai, Swiatek received a surprise walkover into Friday’s semifinals after her scheduled last eight opponent, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, withdrew from the tournament late on Wednesday evening with a viral illness.

“I’m just trying to be really solid and focused on every point. I’m happy it’s working. I realized in Australia that my mindset wasn’t great, I was stressed with the season starting and being world No. 1, so I’m starting from the beginning with a clean page,” said Swiatek, the current French Open and US Open champion.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, joins Swiatek in the quarterfinals after defeating reigning Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“Jelena played unbelievable tennis in the first set — I couldn’t do anything. I turned the game around somehow and started playing incredible tennis. I’m super happy with the win and I just want to keep focusing on my game, and keep winning,” said Sabalenka, whose unbeaten run now stands at 13 consecutive matches. The tournament’s second seed will face the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight, after the 27-year-old defeated compatriot and 2013 champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 in the evening’s final match on Center Court.

The US’s Coco Gauff, the world No. 6 and the fifth seed in Dubai, received a walkover into the singles quarterfinals after Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, withdrew from the championships with a lower back injury. Gauff will contest in-form Madison Keys in an all-American clash on Thursday.

Eighth seed Belinda Bencic, however, will not be repeating her 2019 win in Dubai after missing out on a place in the last eight. The Swiss star exited the championships following a disappointing 6-1, 6-4 loss to Karolina Muchova, who will face world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarters after the American’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Romania’s Ana Bogdan earlier on Wednesday.

In the WTA1000 event’s first doubles quarterfinal, Taiwanese duo Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan outclassed top seeds Gauff and Pegula 6-1, 6-3 in a Court One masterclass to become the first pairing to reach the semifinals. The duo will find out their opponents in the last four following the completion of doubles quarter-finals matches on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the quarter-finals with a powerful 6-4,6-2 defeat of fourth seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and China’s Shuai Zhang. The Russian duo will be joined in the last eight by Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and the US’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who edged past Aliaksandra Sasnovich and China’s Yifan Xu 3-6, 6-1, 13-11. Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Belgium’s Kimberley complete the quarter-final line-up after receiving a walkover following Rybakina’s injury ruled her — and playing partner Anastasia Pavluchenkova — out of Round of 16 clash.

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil
  • Japan, who defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, were runners-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

FRISCO, Texas: Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the US defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year.

Japan, who defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, were runners-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan’s curling goal sailed out of reach of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena. Morgan now has five goals all-time in SheBelieves matches.

It was Morgan’s 14th goal since the birth of her daughter in 2020, giving her the national team record for most goals as a mom.

Swanson scored in the 63rd minute, her fourth goal of the tournament and seventh overall goal this year, matching her total of all of last year.

Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

Ludmila scored in stoppage time for Brazil to avoid the shutout. It was the first goal the US have allowed this year. The US are undefeated in five overall matches.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle started for the US after missing the first two matches of the tournament with a minor injury.

Japan snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over Canada. Japan had not scored in four straight matches, including two SheBelieves games, until Kiko Seike put her team in front with a goal in the 26th minute.

The Canadian players, in the midst of a labor dispute with their federation, again wore purple T-shirts reading “Enough is Enough” for the anthems and they wore purple wristbands during the match.

Players for the US also wore purple wristbands in solidarity with Canada.

The SheBelieves Cup started in 2016. The US have won six of the eight tournaments.

Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match

Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match

Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match
  • The cornerstone of Croatia’s miserly defense at the Qatar World Cup, Josko Gvardiol showed his attacking flair to head in the equalizer in the 70th minute
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol scored a second-half header, canceling out Riyad Mahrez’s strike to earn a 1-1 with Manchester City in their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday.

One of the breakout stars of the Qatar World Cup as the cornerstone of Croatia’s miserly defense, Gvardiol showed his attacking flair, launching himself above the City defense to head in the equalizer in the 70th minute.

City took the lead after 27 minutes through Mahrez and looked on course for a comfortable away win but their fluency deserted them after the interval in the first leg tie.

The home side, who have only lost once in their past 20 games, found their zip in the second half and looked the team most likely to head to the Etihad for the return leg with a victory under their belt.

City’s star striker Erling Haaland suffered for a lack of service, with the Norwegian clearly missing ill midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

City dominated possession in trademark fashion for the first quarter of the match, but failed to carve out any opportunities against a well-drilled and structured home side.

“At the end, we were a little nervous, the coach told us to calm down, there are 90 minutes left to play,” said Mahrez.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose added: “Two very, very different halves. We just didn’t happen in the first half, just chased the ball, were very bad when we had it. The second was quite different, we were better with the ball, won it back better and played how we had envisioned to play.”

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute, when City midfielder Jack Grealish took advantage of a sloppy pass from Xaver Schlager, pouncing with threading a vertical ball goalwards.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan attracted the attention of the Leipzig defense but let the ball run through his legs into the path of Mahrez, who cut a shot past the fingertips of ‘keeper Janis Blaswich and into the net.

Rodri went close to doubling City’s lead just three minutes later but put his header just wide.

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner had half a chance in first-half injury time, but waited too long to unleash a shot and his deflected effort was easily claimed by Ederson.

Leipzig swapped out wing backs Lukas Klostermann and Benjamin Henrichs at halftime looking for additional penetration.

The new man went close to scoring an equalizer twice in the space of two minutes early in the second half, first through a looping header and second when he shanked a close-range attempt when one-on-one with Ederson.

The introduction of Christopher Nkunku in the 66th minute came during the home side’s best period of the game and gave them an immediate boost, striker Andre Silva forcing a rushed save from Ederson a minute later.

Gvardiol snuffed out an Haaland counter attack and got the home side on the scoreboard soon after, climbing a meter higher than the City defense to head in the equalizer from a Marcel Halstenberg corner.

Man City held on as Leipzig searched for a winner, meaning both teams head to Manchester on an equal footing ahead of the return fixture on March 14.

