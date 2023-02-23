Web3 conference to host first Saudi edition next month

DUBAI: Web3 Delight, a Web3 and technology business event, will hold its first event in Saudi Arabia on March 6.

Web3 Delight Riyadh is the brainchild of Paul Lalovich, partner at consultancy Agile Dynamics and founder of SyntheticEquity.io.

Expected to attract upward of 3,000 attendees from more than 40 countries, the Riyadh edition of Web3 Delight builds upon events in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, which is designed around the Web3 value chain, will focus on the central question: What does it take to generate value at each stage of the Web3 value chain?

The theme aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions to develop the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and capabilities, including investing in new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, as well as supporting the development of a thriving startup ecosystem, according to a company statement.

“There is significant potential for Saudi Arabia to gain from an enhanced digital transformation ecosystem, which is detailed in Saudi Vision 2030, and Web3 Delight has the potential to spark growth,” said Saad Sameer Abujubara, partner at Impact Partners Management, one of the sponsors of the event.

Web3 Delight will bring together local and global Web3 players to discuss adopting blockchain technology, future marketing in the Web3 space, NFTs, governance policies, career opportunities in the metaverse, fundraising and building in a bear market environment.

It will feature speakers such as Amine Nedjai, CEO of ABO Digital; Mohammed Al-Hashmi, CEO and co-founder of Islamic Coin; Miriam Kiwan, Web3 advisory and ecosystem development, BlackOak Global; Salwa Radwi, founder and artist, NuqtahNft; and more.

Additionally, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain will host a blockchain hackathon open to all students, graduates and professionals from the country. Through the hackathon, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain aim to attract developers to build Web3 products on BNB Chain while strengthening ties with universities in Saudi Arabia.

“This is the ideal time for Web3 Delight to debut in Riyadh — public and private sector entities across the Kingdom are keenly adopting Web3 technologies and strategies that will have a powerful impact on the future of the country,” said Yasser N. Alobaidan, CEO of Jawraa, an event sponsor.

He added: “Events such as this, which bring together global best practices and foster a collaborative, nurturing approach towards Web3 technology development, are essential to creating a supportive, sustainable environment for tech to progress in.”

Web3 Delight Riyadh will take place on March 6 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. For more information, visit web3delight.com.