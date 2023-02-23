Web3 conference to host first Saudi edition next month

You are here

Riyadh event follows Web3 Delight conferences in Abu Dhabi, Lagos.
Updated 23 February 2023
  Riyadh event follows Web3 Delight conferences in Abu Dhabi, Lagos
DUBAI: Web3 Delight, a Web3 and technology business event, will hold its first event in Saudi Arabia on March 6.

Web3 Delight Riyadh is the brainchild of Paul Lalovich, partner at consultancy Agile Dynamics and founder of SyntheticEquity.io.

Expected to attract upward of 3,000 attendees from more than 40 countries, the Riyadh edition of Web3 Delight builds upon events in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, which is designed around the Web3 value chain, will focus on the central question: What does it take to generate value at each stage of the Web3 value chain?

The theme aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions to develop the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and capabilities, including investing in new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, as well as supporting the development of a thriving startup ecosystem, according to a company statement.

“There is significant potential for Saudi Arabia to gain from an enhanced digital transformation ecosystem, which is detailed in Saudi Vision 2030, and Web3 Delight has the potential to spark growth,” said Saad Sameer Abujubara, partner at Impact Partners Management, one of the sponsors of the event.

Web3 Delight will bring together local and global Web3 players to discuss adopting blockchain technology, future marketing in the Web3 space, NFTs, governance policies, career opportunities in the metaverse, fundraising and building in a bear market environment.

It will feature speakers such as Amine Nedjai, CEO of ABO Digital; Mohammed Al-Hashmi, CEO and co-founder of Islamic Coin; Miriam Kiwan, Web3 advisory and ecosystem development, BlackOak Global; Salwa Radwi, founder and artist, NuqtahNft; and more.

Additionally, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain will host a blockchain hackathon open to all students, graduates and professionals from the country. Through the hackathon, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain aim to attract developers to build Web3 products on BNB Chain while strengthening ties with universities in Saudi Arabia.

“This is the ideal time for Web3 Delight to debut in Riyadh — public and private sector entities across the Kingdom are keenly adopting Web3 technologies and strategies that will have a powerful impact on the future of the country,” said Yasser N. Alobaidan, CEO of Jawraa, an event sponsor.

He added: “Events such as this, which bring together global best practices and foster a collaborative, nurturing approach towards Web3 technology development, are essential to creating a supportive, sustainable environment for tech to progress in.”

Web3 Delight Riyadh will take place on March 6 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. For more information, visit web3delight.com.

  • Halk TV, Tele 1 and Fox TV Turkiye criticized government response to disaster
  • Decision seen as latest attempt to crack down on independent, opposition media
LONDON: Turkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, the government telecommunications regulator known as RTUK, fined three TV channels on Wednesday over critical coverage of the response to earthquakes that hit the country.

Halk TV, Tele 1 and Fox TV Turkiye were issued with fines for reports that criticized the government’s relief efforts after devastating quakes killed more than 42,000 people.

RTUK fined Fox TV and Halk TV 3 percent of their monthly advertisement income due to comments by journalists attacking the government’s slow and ineffective earthquake response.

Halk TV was fined 5 percent of its monthly advertisement income and programs were stopped five times due to the comments of Ahmet Sik, a lawmaker with the Workers’ Party of Turkiye.

Tele 1 was issued with the same fines over comments by journalists regarding the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its policies.

The fines are widely seen as an attempt by the Turkish leader to silence critical voices.

The three networks are known for editorial lines critical of Erdogan, and Halk TV is strongly aligned with the Republican People’s Party, Turkiye’s main opposition.

Ilhan Tasci, an RTUK member from the CHP, said that the fines were “political” and called the decision a “betrayal of the profession of journalism.”

“While those who distort and censor the truth are patted on the back, those who pursue the truth are silenced,” he wrote.

Local and international media experts and journalists’ unions also condemned the fines, with media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists calling on Turkish authorities to revoke the penalties and safeguard media freedom in the country.

“Critical journalism during a time of mourning for the tens of thousands of lives lost to the earthquakes may appear harsh, but it can also pave the way to justice for the victims and better regulations to save lives in the future,” said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna.

“Turkish authorities should revoke the penalties leveled against broadcasters Fox TV Turkiye, Halk TV, and Tele1, and refrain from silencing media criticism of the government and its institutions.”

Turkiye was devastated by a series of earthquakes that hit the country’s south and southeastern provinces on Feb. 6.

The government’s handling of the disaster has become a significant issue in political debate ahead of general elections in May.

The opposition, experts and international rights groups have accused the RTUK of using the government’s controversial media law to penalize independent media and of functioning as an instrument of Erdogan’s authoritarian regime.

Since Feb. 6, Turkiye has arrested 78 people accused of creating fear and panic by “sharing provocative posts” about the quake on social media.

Earlier this month, Turkiye blocked access to Twitter for about 12 hours, citing the spread of disinformation, prompting an angry response from opposition politicians and people using the platform to find loved ones and share information about rescue efforts.

In 2022, Turkiye ranked 149th out of 180 countries in the latest press freedom index of watchdog organization Reporters Without Borders.

  • The FIFA Club World Cup came in second after the Qatar World Cup with a score of 34.4 in Saudi Arabia and 40.3 in the UAE
  • In Saudi Arabia, the first domestic event featured in the list was the Saudi Professional League with a score of 27.4, ranking third
DUBAI: FIFA dominated YouGov’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the FIFA World Cup leading the table with a score of 54.6 in the former and 61.2 in the latter.

YouGov’s SportsIndex measures the public’s perception of sports brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics.

The polling firm’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings are based on buzz scores, which measure whether respondents have recently heard something positive or negative about a brand.

The FIFA Club World Cup came in second after the Qatar World Cup with a score of 34.4 in Saudi Arabia and 40.3 in the UAE.


In Saudi Arabia, the first domestic event featured in the list was the Saudi Professional League with a score of 27.4, ranking third. The buzz around legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr is likely to have added to the excitement of fans who are expecting the star to reclaim the title from incumbent league winners Al-Hilal.

Closely following the SPL was another domestic event, Kings Cup, the Saudi Arabian football knockout cup competition, which ranked fourth (24.7). The only non-football event featured in the top five was Formula One, in fifth place (22.7).

Saudi Arabia’s annual road-based marathon, Riyadh Marathon, was ranked sixth (21.6), and the Saudi Super Cup came ninth (20.1).

Apart from the top two, other international football competitions that appeared in the top 10 rankings were the UEFA Champions League, which ranked seventh (21.3) and the English Premier League in eighth (20.5).

The recently concluded Saudi Tour rounded off the overall 10 buzziest events (18.5).


In the UAE, football dominated the rankings, with five football events making the top 10 list. Along with the top two events, the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League and La Liga also appeared in the list in third (24.9), seventh (22.8) and ninth (18.8) place, respectively.

Cricket-based sporting events also made their mark on the list with the ICC Cricket World Cup ranking fourth (24) and the ICC World Twenty20 taking sixth place (23.6).

Formula One was the only non-football or non-cricket event in the top five, coming in fifth (24).

The Dubai Marathon and UAE Tour, the only domestic events to feature in the list, completed the rankings in eighth (19.8) and tenth (16.3), respectively.

  • "Instagram has been widely used by Iranians to shed light on the protests and the brutal response to them," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said
  • People in Iran are also using a "light" version of the Instagram app released in Iran last year
SAN FRANCISCO, United States: Meta on Thursday said that tens of millions of people in Iran are using Instagram despite government efforts to block the service due to months-long protests.
Iran has been rocked by citizen outrage since the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged breach of dress rules for women.
"Instagram has been widely used by Iranians to shed light on the protests and the brutal response to them," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said during a briefing.
"People have also shared Instagram footage of the protests with international media outlets, many of whom can't report directly from Iran."
Protests triggered by Amini's death resulted in authorities clamping down on speech and freedom of assembly, and limiting the use of the internet and apps such as Instagram, Clegg noted.
"Despite attempts to block Instagram, we're seeing tens of millions of people still finding ways to access it," Clegg said.
Tactics to access the image-centric social network service include using virtual private network software that encrypts and conceals online activity, said Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
People in Iran are also using a "light" version of the Instagram app released in Iran last year that is designed for places where internet bandwidth is meager, Gleicher added.
Meta has also put policies in place to remove posts that "outs" activists, journalists.
"It's an unfortunate reality that when a government wants to prevent its citizens from having access to public debate, they have a lot of tools in place that they can use to do that," Gleicher said during the briefing.
"But, we are seeing the Iranian efforts not be as effective as I'm sure they would like."
Since Amini's death, hashtags related to protests in Iran have been used on Instagram more than 160 million times, according to Meta.
Iran imposed sanctions this week on 36 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures against Tehran over its response to the protests.

  • In the shooting gunman also killed a 9-years-old girl, leave mother and another journalist in critical condition
LONDON: A gunman opened fire on two television journalists reporting on a murder near Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, killing one and wounding the other before fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl and wounding her mother in a nearby home, authorities said.
A suspect identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested shortly after the assaults on the TV news team and the mother and daughter, about a block away from each other, in the Orlando suburb of Pine Hills, said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
Moses was detained as a suspect in both those attacks and was formally charged in the killing hours earlier of a woman in her 20s, a shooting that the two journalists were covering when they came under fire, Mina said.
The sheriff described the two journalists as a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications.
None of victims was identified.
Mina said the suspect was armed with a pistol when taken into custody and has a lengthy criminal record that included arrests on charges of firearms offenses aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.
Mina said no motive had been determined for any of Wednesday’s shootings, but he said Moses was believed to have been an acquaintance of the first victim, who was shot while sitting in a car with the suspected gunman and another person.
The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists, adding that their automobile lacked the logos and markings typically seen on a news vehicle. They were in or near their vehicle when shot.
“As far as we know, he had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother or the 9-year old, and we don’t know why he entered their home,” the sheriff said.
He said both the mother and the surviving journalist were in hospital in critical condition.
“This is another tragic reminder that journalism is a dangerous business and that criminals and those that are the subject of reporting can become violent toward reporters who are doing their jobs,” said the National Press Club.
The organization urged all reporters in the field to take extra precautions and redouble efforts to work safely.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted a message of condolence on Twitter.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” she said.

  • Decision comes amid data protection concerns
  • Move follows US ban in December
BRUSSELS: The European Commission has banned TikTok on official devices used by staff amid concerns over data protection, a spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.
The ban also means European Commission staff cannot use the Chinese-owned video-sharing app on personal devices including phones that have official apps installed, the spokesperson said, confirming a report by news website Euractiv.
Employees must remove the app as soon as possible and should do so by March 15.
In a press conference on Thursday, EU industry chief Thierry Breton announced the European Commission's decision and said that the EU executive is very focused on cybersecurity. However, he declined to provide further details on whether there were any incidents involving TikTok.
TikTok said it regrets the “misguided” ban on European Commission devices.
TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has faced increasing Western scrutiny in recent months over fears about how much access Beijing has to user data.
The United States last year banned the app from federal government devices, and some US lawmakers are trying to prohibit TikTok from operating in the United States.
Last month, the Dutch government reportedly advised public officials to steer clear of the app over similar concerns.
In November, TikTok admitted some staff in China can access the data of European users.
TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew was in Brussels last month for talks with EU officials during which they warned TikTok to ensure the safety of European users’ data.
He insisted the company was working on a “robust” system for processing Europeans’ data in Europe, an EU spokesman said at the time.
TikTok has also promised to hold US users’ data in the United States to allay Washington’s concerns.

With agencies.

