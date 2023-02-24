What We Are Buying Today: Arte, where one-line art meets espadrilles

Arte is a Saudi fashion brand that offers custom-made espadrilles inspired by one-line art — a style that seeks to produce a meaningful drawing with a single line.

In 2020, the brand began designing women’s espadrilles, using modern technology and environmentally friendly materials to produce a range of products.

Espadrilles are most popular in Spain, and are worn at work for a casual or sporty look, or while running errands during the day.

Arte produced more than 1,000 shoes in a range of styles within two years of launching the product.

The brand’s espadrilles are comfortable, with a nonslip rubber, breathable and soft insole, and are made with environmentally friendly materials, such as esparto rope, as well as natural and soft linen.

Arte now offers nearly 20 products and collections of shoes, pouches, laptop bags, headscarves, nail art, stickers and accessories, all featuring one-line art illustrations.

It has taken its art and design to another level by offering linen abayas decorated with line art embroidery. These are made on request, and are available in colors including beige, white, blue, and black and white.

A custom-made abaya takes one to two weeks to complete and prices range from SR500 ($130) to SR700. For more information visit Instagram @arte.artistic.