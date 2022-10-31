What We Are Buying Today: The Voula Collection

Originality of design is often considered the key to success in the competitive abaya market.

But Sarah Al-Bedair’s Voula Collection brand also combines accessories in its eye-theme-based embroidered garments.

The brand was launched during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period in Saudi Arabia at first making fashionable cloth masks but then expanding into abaya production.

Al-Bedair uses a range of materials and fabrics, mostly sourced from Europe, including linen, crape, organza, denim, poplin, and cotton.

The inspiration for her designs was originally drawn from Greece, before she started focusing on Saudi themes such as camels, palm trees, and horses.

She began by creating abayas that could be worn as dresses, then moved into making fashionable face masks with eye designs, and more recently started designing summer abayas for daytime and evening wear.

Al-Bedair has had an interest in fabrics and the fashion world since a young age, eventually prompting friends and family to encourage her to set up her own brand.

She said: “In my opinion, every fashion designer has their own passion, style, and vision. What makes each of us different is our commitment, attitude, creativity, diversity, customer-orientation, and consistency in exceeding customers’ expectations.”

