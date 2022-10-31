What We Are Buying Today: The Voula Collection

Originality of design is often considered the key to success in the competitive abaya market.
But Sarah Al-Bedair’s Voula Collection brand also combines accessories in its eye-theme-based embroidered garments.
The brand was launched during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period in Saudi Arabia at first making fashionable cloth masks but then expanding into abaya production.
Al-Bedair uses a range of materials and fabrics, mostly sourced from Europe, including linen, crape, organza, denim, poplin, and cotton.
The inspiration for her designs was originally drawn from Greece, before she started focusing on Saudi themes such as camels, palm trees, and horses.
She began by creating abayas that could be worn as dresses, then moved into making fashionable face masks with eye designs, and more recently started designing summer abayas for daytime and evening wear.
Al-Bedair has had an interest in fabrics and the fashion world since a young age, eventually prompting friends and family to encourage her to set up her own brand.
She said: “In my opinion, every fashion designer has their own passion, style, and vision. What makes each of us different is our commitment, attitude, creativity, diversity, customer-orientation, and consistency in exceeding customers’ expectations.”
Prior to her sojourn in Dubai, Elyanna was in Qatar to celebrate the Fashion Trust Arabia awards alongside the who’s who of the international fashion industry.
Former model Karolina Kourkova, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolini, British models Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, US model Jasmine Tookes and US Somali model Halima Aden all made appearances, along with Jordanian Romanian designer-of-the-moment Amina Muaddi, British supermodel Naomi Campbell and US Palestinian Dutch catwalk star Bella Hadid.
The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and spotlighted renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Fashion Trust Arabia honored six designers from the Arab world.
Saudi sisters Siham and Sarah Albinali won the ready-to-wear award, Artsi Ifrach, from Morocco, won the eveningwear award, Eilaf Osman, from Sudan, received the accessories (shoes and handbags) award, Fatma Mostafa, from Egypt, won the jewelry (fine and fashion jewelry) award, and the Franca Sozzani debut talent award went to Kazna Asker from Yemen.
While in Doha, Elyanna was also spotted at a fashion show to support education and investment in young creative and business talents from emerging regions, specifically in Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world.
The show, held on Oct. 28 under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, was part of Campbell’s global charitable initiative, EMERGE.
Hadid, Campbell and the other models showed off looks by award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb.
For her part, Elyanna attended the show in a white halter neck dress emblazoned with Arabic calligraphy by Syrian artist Safe from Harm.
No stranger to the spotlight, earlier this year the musician featured in Spotify’s fourth Radar installment in the Middle East — an emerging-artist program spotlighting rising talent from around the globe.
Luda Jewelry one of Saudi 100 Brands to be showcased at Milan Fashion Week
Luda’s designer Khlood Arab, a student of the Gemological Institute of America, is also a cosmetic dentist with master’s degree and American board certification in dental artistry
Updated 29 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi
Luda Fine Jewelry is all about excellence, quality and finesse. Designs are based on flowers that combine sensual feelings with opulence. Each piece is made of 18-karat gold and precious and semiprecious stones.
The Luda Collection’s “Bouquet of Flowers” draws inspiration from the beauty of nature to evoke a unique experience, feeling and occasion in every piece.
Khlood Arab, Luda’s designer, found her passion in fashion jewelry, taking courses at schools including the Gemological Institute of America.
She has worked with 55fifty7 Diamond Studio in Dubai to realize her passion to design her own jewelry line. Arab wanted her creations to be self-explanatory.
Luda was chosen to be one of Saudi 100 Brands to be showcased in the Milan Whites showroom at next year’s Milan Fashion Week.
The world of fashion jewelry is continuously evolving and challenging, as is Luda, as it strives to be unique.
Arab is also a cosmetic dentist, who returned from the US and settled in Saudi Arabia after obtaining her master’s degree and American board certification in the field of dental artistry.
She was obsessed with the emerging world of fashion, captivated with the latest trends, and mesmerized by the memorable power of uniquely designed jewelry.
Olivia Culpo, Amina Muaddi attend opening of Valentino’s Doha exhibition
Celebration of house’s founder, 90th birthday
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Stars from around the world including US model Olivia Culpo and Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi this week attended the opening of Valentino’s first exhibition in the Middle East in Qatar.
On Thursday, Qatar Creates, Qatar Museums and Maison Valentino hosted the opening of “Forever Valentino,” a major exhibition that pays homage to the founder of the fashion house, Valentino Garavani, and its still-unfolding heritage of haute couture.
The exhibition, which is now open at Msheireb Downtown Doha, is the largest ever devoted to the fashion house featuring over 200 Valentino haute couture pieces and prêt-à-porter outfits.
Coinciding with the celebration of Garavani’s 90th birthday and the unveiling of the Valentino “The Beginning” haute couture collection in the heart of Rome, the exhibition is conceived as a vast panorama of the history of the fashion house, embedded in scenography that evokes the eternal city, where Maison Valentino was established in 1959.
On the red carpet, Culpo turned heads in a hot pink jumpsuit from the brand’s fall/winter 2022/2023 Pink PP collection. She paired it with gloves, a purse and glitzy diamonds.
Meanwhile, Muaddi posed in a voluminous brown Valentino gown, from the label’s spring/summer 2023 collection, that featured a long cape hanging from the shoulders.
Besides Culpo and Muaddi, the opening event also featured several A-list stars including US singer and songwriter Janet Jackson, US-Somali model Halima Aden, Canadian model Sabrina Elba, French filmmaker Farida Khelfa, “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan, Bella and Gigi Hadid’s father Mohammed Hadid, German model Leonie Hanne, British model and activist Leomie Anderson.
There were many Middle East celebrities present including Yemeni-Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Egyptian actress Salma Abou Daif, Palestinian singer Elyanna and Lebanese social media star Karen Wazen.
The exhibition has rarely seen ensembles designed for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and, more recently, Zendaya.
Curated by artistic director of the New Museum New York Massimiliano Gioni, fashion critic and author Alexander Fury and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the exhibition also features ensembles from the private collection of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, a long-standing client of the fashion house.
Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums, said in a released statement: “With the world’s eyes on Doha as we launch into our exciting schedule of events surrounding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, I am proud that we are welcoming the public to an exhibition that is as imaginative, glamorous, and elegant as the subject itself: the creations of Maison Valentino.”
“I express my warmest thanks to everyone who collaborated with us to realize this tribute to a great artistic vision, and I look forward to continuing to share extraordinary explorations of the best of fashion and design,” she added.
Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell turn heads at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Qatar
Updated 27 October 2022
Luisa Bolanos
DOHA: Supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell brought plenty of sparkle and style to a dazzling night of fashion and glamour at the Middle East’s much-anticipated fashion event.
The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and awarded renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The 26-year-old Palestinian Dutch model posed on the red carpet in a sleek navy-blue silk gown by luxury fashion house Alaia, founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia, which emulated Gulf attire in a clear nod to Arab fashion.
Hadid topped off her look with bluish-black pointed-toe heels to match her dress and diamond-studded earrings, which lent her look some additional sparkle.
She was joined by her father, US-Palestinian real-estate mogul Mohamed Hadid.
Meanwhile, Campbell, the queen of the 1990s runway, is a regular fashion star in Doha.
For the event, held under the patronage of royals Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, the supermodel opted for a long-sleeved golden gown with a circular neckline and diamond-studded stones.
Fashion Trust Arabia honored six designers from the Arab world.
Saudi sisters Siham and Sarah Albinali won the ready-to-wear award, Artsi Ifrach, from Morocco, won the evening wear award, Eilaf Osman, from Sudan, received the accessories (shoes and handbags) award, Fatma Mostafa, from Egypt, won the jewellery (fine and fashion jewellery) award, and the Franca Sozzani debut talent award (Arab fashion design graduate) went to Kazna Asker from Yemen.
The guest country was Turkey, and the award went to Burc Akyol.
Hadid presented the ready-to-wear award.
Hadid and Campbell were joined by a host of leading stars including former model Karolina Kourkova, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolini, British models Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, US model Jasmine Tookes and US Somali model Halima Aden.
Culpo and Delevingne wore champagne-and-white Miu Miu dresses respectively.
Turner-Smith wore a Gucci dress with floral detailing on the chest, while Dunn wore a Balmain dress from the label’s summer-spring 2023 collection.
Other stars championed Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward, including French model Didi Stone, who wore a black voluminous gown, and US Nigerian social media star Jackie Aina, who wore a blue-and-green embellished dress.