Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer
Jan Stephenson during the final round of the Legends Tour Hy-Vee Classic golf tournament on June 25, 2006, in Johnston, Iowa. Stephenson's foundation announced Thursday that the Hall of Famer has breast cancer and will start treatment in the next two weeks. (AP)
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer
  • The cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

PALM HARBOR, Florida: Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

“It means so much to me for all my friends and family to lend so much support,” Stephenson said in a statement. “I have had some negative challenges in my career and managed to survive. This is just another tough hole that is ‘uphill and against the wind.’ See you on my next downhill and downwind hole!”

Stephenson was among the first to raise the profile of women’s golf, part of that the design of former LPGA Tour Commissioner Ray Volpe.

She backed up her celebrity by winning 16 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors. She was lacking only the Kraft Nabisco Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019 and also received the Order of Australia Medal.

Her foundation supports disabled military veterans and first responders.

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Loeb relishing new battle with Al-Attyah in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim to protect three-way lead in World Rally-Raid Championship
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Sebastien Loeb is relishing another titanic battle with Nasser Al-Attiyah in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge starting on Sunday, as Bahrain Raid Xtreme look to protect their three-way lead in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in their BRX Prodrive Hunter top the Drivers, Co-Drivers and Manufacturers tables heading into the second round of the championship in the UAE, with Al-Attiyah posing the main threat to their triple title ambitions this year.

After winning half of the Dakar Rally’s 14 stages in Saudi Arabia, and a record six in a row, they are ready for another big test in the 32nd edition of the Desert Challenge, which offers 2,170 km of hot, demanding and relentless stages. 

“I’m very happy to return to Rally Raid after Dakar where we saw that we had some very good speed, especially in the dunes, so we are leading the championship,” said nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb.

“Of course, it would be great to come out of Abu Dhabi still at the top of the points, but I remember last year that it was not easy as Nasser was very quick. I hope that what we saw on the Dakar means that we will be able to fight with him again.”

Lying third in the championship in a second Prodrive Hunter, 2009 Desert Challenge winner Guerlain Chicherit and co-driver Alex Winocq aim to reproduce their best form from the Dakar where they were fastest on two stages.

“The six weeks between the Dakar Rally and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge were not too much for me,” confessed Chicherit. “My body was very tired after the 15 days of rallying, so I’ve recovered and trained well with a specialist to start this second event of the season in the best condition.

“We know that our Hunter performs well, especially in the dunes that make the ADDC so special. It is an event that I like very much as I won it a long time ago in 2009.”

With a new-look route sweeping across the Al-Dhafra region, it will be familiar territory for the two Prodrive Hunter crews as they again tackle the giant dunes of the Empty Quarter.

While the Prodrive Hunter was unbeaten during the second week of the Dakar Rally across the same daunting terrain, no stone has been left unturned in the preparation of the cars to keep BRX ahead in the title race.

Again, the 3.5-liter twin turbo engine Hunters will be powered by Coryton’s sustainable fuel, which produces 80 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions.

With the rally heading out of Abu Dhabi for Sunday’s prologue in Al-Dhannah, the Desert Challenge is sure to be another classic in the ever-growing world of Rally-Raid. The winners’ list since 1991 reads like a who’s who of the sport, making success here all the more significant.

From Monday, the cars tackle five demanding stages based around the Qasr Al-Sarab bivouac in the heart of the dunes, before the finish on Friday, March 3 back in Abu Dhabi.

Krejcikova snaps Sabalenka’s winning streak to claim Dubai Tennis Championships semi spot

Krejcikova snaps Sabalenka’s winning streak to claim Dubai Tennis Championships semi spot
Updated 24 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Krejcikova snaps Sabalenka’s winning streak to claim Dubai Tennis Championships semi spot

Krejcikova snaps Sabalenka’s winning streak to claim Dubai Tennis Championships semi spot
  • Finalist here two years ago, the Czech player produced a stunning comeback to deliver the Australian Open champion her first defeat of 2023
  • 18-year-old US star Coco Gauff reaches final four with assured display over compatriot Madison Keys; now faces World No. 1 Iga Swiatek
Updated 24 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: World No. 30 Barbora Krejcikova produced a stunning comeback to deliver Aryna Sabalenka her first defeat of 2023 and send last month’s Australian Open champion crashing out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships under the lights. The Czech’s reward? A semifinal clash against American Jessica Pegula, who received a walkover when her opponent Karolina Muchova withdrew with an abdominal injury.

Krejcikova, a 2021 French Open Singles winner and 10-time Grand Slam Doubles winner, reached the Singles final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2021. Yet she looked destined for defeat on Thursday when Sabalenka picked up where she left off in a from-behind victory over reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko the previous night. On that occasion, after losing the first set, Sabalenka had dropped just two games to close out the win, and that high level of play continued against Krejcikova, delivering a bagel to claim the first set 6-0.

It took Krejcikova 44 minutes just to get on the board with an imperious Sabalenka, ranked No. 2 in the world and having broken to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, looking all but confirmed to book her place in the final four.

But Krejcikova had other plans.

“I came with a strategy,” she said. “I mean, at the beginning it wasn’t really working, but I just felt like ‘keep going and ‘just try to do your best.’ I expected it was going to be really difficult, but then also, on the other hand, I felt like I have a belief that I can play with these girls. Even with the best ones, I believe I can beat them.”

And beat them she can. Turning devastation to elation, the 2021 Dubai finalist fought back to win 11 of the final 15 games and end Sabalenka’s 13-match unbeaten streak 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1.

“In the middle of the second set, I don’t know exactly how it was, but I broke her at some point and from there I just loosened up a little bit more,” she added. “I started to feel my shots a little bit better and felt that I was getting in control.”

Friday’s semifinal with World No. 3 Pegula provides Krejcikova an early chance to make up for her defeat to the American in the quarterfinals at last month’s Australian Open. It’s not a chance she intends to let slip by.

“I’m looking forward for the revenge because in Australia I lost to her,” she said. “I definitely want to go there again and enjoy the match, fight for every single ball. If I’m able to do that, I definitely have a chance.”

Earlier in the evening, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff produced a steady and assured performance to defeat compatriot Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 to set up her own semifinal with World No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek. Gauff served well and kept Keys on the run, and even when her older, more experienced opponent broke back after losing her serve, Gauff stayed calm and efficiently wrapped up the second set.

Considered the next big thing, Gauff has faced Swiatek five times, and each has ended in straight-set defeats. On the prospect of facing the Pole in what is only her second WTA 1000 semifinal, Gauff was typically pragmatic.

“I mean, no pressure,” she said. “She’s playing at the top of her game. It’s going to be a challenge, but, to be honest, I think it’s a good match-up just to see where I can maybe improve on. You know, there’s no pressure for me. I’m just going to go out there swinging. Whatever happens, happens. You just kind of have to go in believing you can win even when the odds seem stacked against you.”

NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT

NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT

NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
  • Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading Denver past Cleveland
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

INDIANAPOLIS: Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Indiana Pacers 142-138 on Thursday night.

Jaylen Brown added 30 points as the Celtics improved the NBA’s best record to 43-17.

It was 138-all with 56.2 seconds left before Tatum hit a pair of free throws. He capped the scoring with a tip-in off the glass with 10.4 seconds to go.

Myles Turner tied his career high with 40 points for Indiana. He made a career-best eight 3-pointers and Indiana shot 22 of 49 overall on 3s.

76ERS 110 GRIZZLIES 105

In Philadelphia, Tobias Harris made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Memphis.

The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points for Memphis.

LAKERS 124 WARRIORS 111

In Los Angeles, Malik Beasley scored 25 points, Austin Reaves had 17 off the bench and Los Angeles beat Golden State.

Beasley, who was acquired from Utah as part of a three-team trade during the Feb. 9 deadline, has two 20-point games in his four starts for the Lakers.

LeBron James had 13 points, but was 5 of 20 from the floor.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 22 points.

NUGGETS 115 CAVALIERS 109

In Cleveland, Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading Denver past Cleveland.

Jokic’s 13th triple-double in 16 games and his NBA-leading 22nd this season helped the Nuggets come out of the All-Star break with an impressive road win over the Cavs, who dropped to 25-7 at home. The Nuggets improved to 22-0 when Jokic gets a triple-double.

Evan Mobley scored 31 points for Cleveland.

MAVERICKS 142 SPURS 116

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Kyrie Irving added 23 and the All-Star pair won for the first time together in Dallas, leading the Mavericks past woeful San Antonio.

The Mavericks had a season high in points while stopping a three-game losing streak in the return from the All-Star break. The Spurs extended their franchise-record skid to 15 games with their 20th loss in 21 games.

The start was delayed about 20 minutes because of moisture on the court. Larger-than-normal crews worked before the game and at halftime to dry the court.

Malaki Branham led San Antonio with 23 points.

JAZZ 120 THUNDER 119, OT

In Salt Lake City, Lauri Markkanen hit three free throws with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to give Utah the lead and finished with 43 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz beat Oklahoma City.

Markkanen scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Jazz rally from a nine-point deficit early in the period. Walker Kessler tipped in a layup with 4.6 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and six assists for Utah.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points for Oklahoma City. He missed a potential winning jumper at the overtime buzzer.

RAPTORS 115 PELICANS 110

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Toronto beat New Orleans for itsr sixth victory in seven games.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight.

Brandon Ingram scored 14 of his 36 points in the fourth for New Orleans.

MAGIC 108 PISTONS 106

In Orlando, Florida, Wendell Carter Jr. tipped in Paolo Banchero’s missed layup at the buzzer to lift Orlando past Detroit.

Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Carter controlled the boards in the fourth quarter, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 25 points. He hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to tie it.

KINGS 133 TRAIL BLAZERS 116

In Sacramento, California, De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points, Domantas Sabonis had his seventh triple-double of the season and Sacramento beat Portland.

Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Kings improve to 33-25. Terence Davis scored 20 points off the bench.

Nassir Little scored 26 points for Portland. Damian Lillard (rest), Jermani Grant (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain), Anfernee Simons (ankle sprain) and Justice Winslow (ankle sprain) were all ruled out before the game.

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The US Open champion’s next opponent will be a Serbian player — either Laslo Djere or Dusan Lajovic, who play later Thursday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced — No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

Di Maria hat trick powers Juve past Nantes into Europa League round of 16

Di Maria hat trick powers Juve past Nantes into Europa League round of 16
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

Di Maria hat trick powers Juve past Nantes into Europa League round of 16

Di Maria hat trick powers Juve past Nantes into Europa League round of 16
  • Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper during the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to ensure another of Europe’s giants will play in the round of 16.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute and doubled the lead in the 20th from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box.

The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 78th.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Midtjylland’s Paulinho was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th to send the match into extra time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen’s celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

FAN ATTACKS SEVILLA GOALKEEPER

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field in the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrovic before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrovic appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

