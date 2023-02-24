You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
World stars send ‘love’ to war-torn Ukraine

Young people wearing bloody make-up hold placards during a vigil outside the Russian Embassy to demonstrate against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the invasion. (AFP)
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

  • "We are thinking of you, sending love, sending our strength, our prayers and holding you in our hearts, always," Oscar winner Roberts said
  • Damon said he was sending a message of "love and respect and solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine"
KYIV: More than 30 stars including Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand and Matt Damon on Friday sent their “love” and prayers to Ukraine in a video marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
In the video recorded to coincide with the anniversary of Europe’s largest conflict since World War II one of the most recognizable names in the world said they stood by Ukraine.
“We are thinking of you, sending love, sending our strength, our prayers and holding you in our hearts, always,” Oscar winner Roberts said.
Damon said he was sending a message of “love and respect and solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine.”
Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, actor Liev Schreiber said: “This was an act of unprovoked aggression by a country 30 times larger than its victim.”
Singer and actress Barbra Streisand said Ukraine would be supported for “as long as necessary.”
“You have been an inspiration worldwide,” she said.
Ethan Hawke added: “You are fighting for all of us.”
Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker, reprised his iconic Star Wars phrase, saying: “And the force will be with you, always.”
The video also included messages of support from actor Morgan Freeman, astronaut Scot Kelly, filmmaker Wes Anderson and the Pet Shop Boys, a British pop duo.
In a message on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said world stars were on Ukraine’s side.
“Thank you for these words of support! They are really important to us,” he wrote.
A year ago to the day, Putin shocked the world by sending troops across the border, a move seen as punishment for Kyiv’s pivot to the West.
The war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause
Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
AFP

  • China’s document was immediately met by skepticism from Ukraine’s allies
  • The West has accused China of considering to supply lethal weapons to Russia
BEIJING: China called Friday for urgent peace talks as it released its plan to end the war in Ukraine, but several Western powers rebuffed the proposals while warning against Beijing’s closening ties to Moscow.
The United Nations expressed cautious optimism over the Chinese proposals, particularly over the document’s call to avoid using nuclear weapons.
Russia reacted positively to Beijing’s efforts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a muted response, saying Kyiv needed to “work with China” on approaches to put an end to the year-old war.
Zelensky told reporters he was planning to meet with Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader’s government called for the peace talks, saying it would “be important for world security.”
China’s 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” of the crisis follows accusations from the West that China is considering arming Russia, a claim Beijing has dismissed as false.
Timed to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the paper urges all parties to “support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible.”
It also makes clear its opposition to not only the use of nuclear weapons, but the threat of deploying them, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal in the conflict.
Russia said Friday it appreciated Beijing’s efforts to settle the conflict but insisted any solution should recognize Kremlin control over four Ukrainian regions.
“We highly value the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means,” the foreign ministry said, but added any settlement must recognize “the new territorial realities.”
China’s document was immediately met by skepticism from Ukraine’s allies, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg saying Beijing “doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
“Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good?” US President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview broadcast Friday.
And German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that while “every constructive suggestion that brings us closer on the path to a just peace is highly welcome... whether global power China wants to play such a constructive role is still doubtful.”
At a press conference in Beijing, Ukrainian and EU diplomats urged China to do more to press Russia to end the conflict.
Jorge Toledo, the EU ambassador to China, said Beijing has a “special responsibility” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to uphold peace.
At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman said “I think the call on the need to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is particularly important.”

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Putin and Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow.
A meeting readout published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Wang as saying China was willing to “deepen political trust” and “strengthen strategic coordination” with Russia.
Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, China has offered Putin diplomatic and financial support, but refrained from overt military involvement or sending lethal arms.
“I don’t anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia,” Biden told ABC. “We’d impose severe sanctions on anyone who has done that.”
Leaders at a virtual Group of Seven summit Friday also warned countries they will face “severe costs” if they continue helping Russia evade international sanctions imposed over its invasion.
 

US targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won’t work

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
  • The US State Department's sanctions included Russian Cabinet ministers and dozens of governors and regional chiefs
WASHINGTON: The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration unveiled the sanctions as the Group of 7 bloc of wealthy nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met to discuss more aid.
Among the steps were placing visa restrictions on Russian military members, freezing assets of allies of President Vladimir Putin, effectively banning aluminum imports from Russia, curbing Russian banking and arms-making activity and putting the country's second largest mobile phone company Megafon on a trade blacklist.
Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, said the sanctions would have no effect, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
Additional measures could be imposed at a later date, U.S. officials said.
The administration also sent a message to China and other countries that they should not try to help Russia evade sanctions.
"We will sanction additional actors tied to Russia's defense and technology industry, including those responsible for backfilling Russian stocks of sanctioned items or enabling Russian sanctions evasion," the White House said.
The aid to Ukraine fell short of providing the F-16 fighter jets that Kyiv has requested and some U.S. officials are raising doubts about the ability of such measures to slow the increasing hostilities on the battlefield ahead of an anticipated springtime offensive.
Antonov said the new sanctions were "thoughtless" and designed to make Russia suffer.
"Does anyone really think that this is the way to get our country to abandon its independent policies?" RIA quoted him as saying to reporters.
NEW PENALTIES
After the G7 meeting, the leaders issued a statement on "our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes" including with more potential sanctions.
European Union countries later overcome internal disagreements and announced a 10th round of sanctions.
The U.S. State Department's sanctions included Russian Cabinet ministers and dozens of governors and regional chiefs.
The U.S. Treasury Department's new measures hit 22 Russian individuals and 83 entities, adding to more than 2,500 sanctions imposed over the past year.
Increased U.S. tariffs will also be levied on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth about $2.8 billion to Russia.
The United States also planned to announce $250 million in aid to shore up Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the face of Russian attacks. Ukraine's neighbor Moldova will get $300 million to help wean itself from energy dependence on Russia.
Prosecutors announced steps to charge a Russian national with illegally exporting counterintelligence equipment and to seize the Park Avenue, New York, apartment and other property worth $75 million belonging to Putin associate Viktor Vekselberg, whom Washington imposed sanctions on most recently in 2022.
While multiple rounds of Western sanctions have damaged the Russian economy, Putin can still fund his war. That has prompted officials to focus increasingly on third parties that are helping Russia dodge the sanctions.
Treasury included penalties on more than 30 people and companies from Switzerland, Germany and other nations for helping Moscow finance its war against Ukraine.
The Commerce Department, meanwhile, is imposing export curbs on nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies, including in China, for engaging in sanctions evasion in support of Russia's defense sector and prohibit them from buying items like semiconductors. And they are working to prevent components found in Iranian drones from making their way to the Ukraine battlefield, officials said.
Washington has warned, without producing evidence, that China is considering providing weapons to Russia. China has said more weapons would worsen the conflict.
The Biden administration has committed more than $32 billion in military aid over the past year to Ukraine, including 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems and 38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and a number of different types of drones, according to the Defense Department.

 

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
Updated 25 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Catherine Colonna also addressed anti-French anger in its former African colonies, blaming Russian propaganda
  • She was speaking shortly after the overwhelming adoption of an EU resolution calling for Moscow to leave Ukraine, and for a just and lasting peace
NEW YORK: All the woes that many countries in the Global South are faced with today, from rising energy prices to food insecurity, are entirely due to the war waged by Russia in Ukraine, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna told Arab News.

One year on since the war started, many smaller states are more vulnerable than ever, and feel that they have been left to their own devices in the absence of a functioning international order.

According to the UN, over 350 million people in 79 countries are food insecure and do not know where their next meal will come from.

Alienated and aggrieved, many developing countries feel that the war in Ukraine and the West’s rivalry with China have become a distraction from pressing issues that are dogging them such as debt, climate change, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West’s unprecedented sanctions against Moscow are being blamed for the high economic price that is being paid in many countries.

However, Colonna denied that the West is responsible for any action that is harming the Global South.  

“Let us be clear about this,” she told Arab News. “We aren’t doing any actions that are harming countries of the South. We’re making every effort, like the tons of grain exported from Ukraine, to ensure that those countries have fertilizer and grain.

“On the other hand, yes, it’s Russia’s war that’s (blockading) the Black Sea, (which) has created tension on the food market. And in general, it’s the Russian war that has put tension on energy prices too. So the explanations are simple. We need to recall this. It’s entirely Russia.”

In June this year, France is set to host an international conference on a new global financial pact aimed, in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, at taking stock “on all the means and ways of increasing financial solidarity with the South.”

Colonna said the summit will aim to “build a new contract with the North and the South” in order to facilitate the access of vulnerable countries to the financing they need to address current and future crises.

She added that such a financial pact will allow “the most vulnerable countries (to) face up to their climate obligations and more broadly speaking, (will) give them the means required to develop in a harmonious and democratic manner.”

Colonna was speaking in New York soon after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution marking the war’s first anniversary and demanding that Russia leave Ukraine and stop fighting.

There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Colonna told the gathering: “Russia is trying to convince some of you that its attempts to disrupt the world order and impose an order based on force will work in their favor.

“The facts are clear: Russia and Russia alone wanted the war, and its war is putting global food security at risk, especially in the most vulnerable countries, just as it is having a negative impact on most of the world.

“No more war, no more blockades, no more tension on food or energy. (Russia) can and must stop, starting tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, for a multi-layered variety of reasons, anti-French sentiment has been on the rise in France’s former African colonies, from Mali to Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic.

While France has been attempting to create a sea change in its relations with African countries, Russia’s influence has been expanding, driven by Moscow’s ambition to expand its foothold on the continent, especially since it launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Colonna dismissed the opinion that Russia has succeeded in supplanting France or any other European nation in the Sahel, saying the fact that the majority of those nations voted in favor of Thursday’s resolution illustrates that.

Asked by Arab News whether she understands the anger and frustration that some African countries are feeling toward the former colonial power, she laid that frustration at the feet of Russian propaganda.

“To answer that question, I think that we need to look at parallel realities, the manipulation of information, and the underground maneuvers of Russia and some of their partners who are already subject to sanctions,” she said.
 

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

  • Far-right group Patriotic Alternative carries out leafleting campaign naming the hotel, carrying the slogan ‘You Pay. Migrants Stay’
  • Claim that locals are recording movements of people in the park
DUBAI: Asylum seekers residing in Bedfordshire say they fear leaving the hotel housing them as locals have been filming them.
Hailing mostly from Yemen, Syria and Eritrea, those staying at the hotel in the Bedfordshire town of Dunstable have been the focus of protests by hundreds of local people, reported The Guardian on Friday.
Far-right group Patriotic Alternative has carried out a leafleting campaign naming the hotel, while carrying the slogan: “You Pay. Migrants Stay.”
One asylum seeker claimed that locals are filming guests residing at the hotel.
He was quoted as saying: “We thought in the UK we would have a better life, but nothing has changed.
“We don’t go outside most of the time. We are in a dangerous situation; we are at risk.”
John Gurney, a local councilor representing Dunstable Independents, who has opposed the recent arrival of asylum seekers at the hotel, said in a Facebook post that he had seen photos and videos of the guests at the hotel playing football, walking around outside, visiting a cafe and going to a park.
He added: “But to what end are the town’s genuine residents hanging around outside the hotel and taking photos of the people staying there? We can’t do anything about what’s happened.
“If you purposefully watch and follow the guests… and then post your photos and videos online, it’s possible that unless an actual crime has been recorded, the police may pursue you for harassment. So, please don’t follow and photograph other people.”
Patriotic Alternative conducted a leafleting campaign in Knowsley, Merseyside, earlier this month.
According to campaign group Hope Not Hate, which monitors far-right activity, Patriotic Alternative has coordinated with people in Skegness, Lincolnshire, to stage a demonstration in the town center on Saturday.
The organization has said another demonstration, billed as “Veterans Before Illegals,” organized by the former English Defense League activist Scott Pittsy, is also due to take place on the same day in the town.
It was widely reported earlier this month that four Afghan teenage asylum seekers had been arrested in Kent in connection with an alleged rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl. However, police said that after investigating the alleged incident, no further action would be taken against the boys.
The asylum seekers staying at the hotel in Dunstable had previously lived in a hotel in Greenwich. When Home Office contractors informed them with little notice that they were being moved to the hotel in Dunstable, about 40 refused to leave. They have remained in the Greenwich hotel with the support of the local council.
Anthony Okereke, the leader of Greenwich Council, said: “The recent actions of the Home Office forcibly removing refugees living in our borough is deplorable.
“This raises significant concerns over the way the Home Office works with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of refugees and asylum seekers in our borough and beyond.”
Denise Scott-McDonald, Labour councilor for Greenwich Peninsula, said: “The removal of asylum seekers goes completely against our principles as a borough of refuge and sanctuary.
“That’s why we have been trying to meet and work with the Home Office to find an alternative solution.”

Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers

Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers
Updated 25 February 2023

  • Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 2 million Indian visitors in 2023
  • STA expects India to become its largest source market in the next few years
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Major players in India’s tourism industry believe Saudi Arabia will become a big new destination for Indian travelers, with visitor numbers from the South Asian country expected to double in 2023.

Over the past two years, India has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market, and the Saudi Tourism Authority expects it to become the largest in the next few years, as travel destinations in the Kingdom develop as part of Vision 2030.

Throughout February, the STA held a series of promotion programs in India, including a successful roadshow and participation in travel and trade events across the country. It also signed a partnership agreement with the Indian Premier League — the world’s most-watched T20 cricket franchise — to tap into the nation’s strong sports fanbase.

As the STA’s February campaign concluded this week, it announced it was seeking to “welcome more than 2 million Indian visitors” in 2023.

“India is a key source market for Saudi,” the STA said in a statement.

“As part of Saudi’s ambition to achieve 100 million visits annually by 2030, India represents immense potential as it is expected to be one of Saudi’s largest tourism source markets by then.”

The Travel Agents Association of India, which, with 2,500 members, is one of the largest industry groups in the country, signed cooperation agreements with the STA to increase the number of Indian travelers. “Saudi is a safe destination, a beautiful destination to go to ... We will be boosting Saudi tourism,” TAAI President Jyoti Mayal told Arab News on Friday.

She said that the ongoing creation of new destinations for travelers will help the mission succeed.

“Everyone is looking at new destinations and experiences,” Mayal added. “People are always looking to explore new destinations. Tourism is all about experiences. You need to create new experiences and Saudis are doing this.”

Rajeev Saxena, president of the Tourism Guild of Agra, welcomed the promotion of Saudi Arabia in India as a “positive development” for the hospitality sector.

“More and more Indians like to go there,” he said. “Indians are looking at new destinations ... They are interested in exploring places and spending quality time with family members.”

Abbas Moiz, national general secretary of the Travel Agents Federation of India, was also convinced about the attractiveness of Saudi tourism.

“We are very optimistic about what Saudi Arabia has to offer. They have great tourist destinations,” he said. “They do have a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty, scenery even the new modern cities that they are making actually will be a very big hit among the Indian traveling population.”

Many more tourist attractions are set to emerge in the coming years. Besides UNESCO World Heritage Site AlUla, huge tourism developments are underway in the mountains of the south-western Aseer region and along the Red Sea coast, where visitors will experience not only luxury but also technological innovations that make tourism sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“The way (the) Saudis are promoting tourism and marketing it, I get a sense that they want to create a new Dubai in Saudi Arabia. If the visa regime is liberal and hospitality is good, then I feel that, in the future, I will try to send tourists to Saudi Arabia,” said Abhishek Sharma, a travel agent based in Agra, who earlier this month visited the Saudi pavilion at the South Asia Tourism and Travel Exchange — Asia’s biggest tourism exhibition.

“Saudi Arabia has been a hidden place for tourists because in the past they did not give importance to tourism. (Now) they are showcasing their architecture, heritage and nature. People would definitely like to explore this new Saudi Arabia.”

 

 

