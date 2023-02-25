Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare

BERLIN: Director Amr Gamal said this week he wanted to “open a window” to Yemen with “The Burdened,” the first film from the country ever to show at the Berlinale festival.
Shot in Gamal’s home city of Aden, the film follows the struggle of married couple Isra’a and Ahmed as they try to make the best of life in the poverty-stricken country.
Isra’a is pregnant. They already have three children and with school fees due, they know they can't afford a fourth. The couple decide on an abortion – an extremely difficult process in the deeply conservative country.
Their quest also takes place against a backdrop of constant obstacles such as military checks in the streets, power cuts and having to haul water from the street to the kitchen.
“Everybody needs something to push them to wake up every morning. And my motive was always Aden,” Gamal, 39, told AFP.
“I love my city very much and I feel it needs to be documented and shown to the world – the heritage, the buildings, the streets, the culture,” he said.
The film offers generous footage of Aden’s cityscape against the backdrop of the mountains and ocean, as well as street scenes shot with residents as extras.
Gamal said the storyline was inspired by the real-life struggle of a couple he knew.
“I was close to my friend and his wife. Seeing them going through all this, the idea started to grow in me,” he said.
In the film, picked for the festival’s Panorama sidebar section, the couple both want the abortion – but Isra’a has more doubts than her husband.
“Maybe if it wasn’t for the war, if it wasn’t for the economic collapse and they didn’t lose their jobs, maybe the fourth child would now be playing with his siblings,” Gamal said.
“The Burdened” is Gamal’s second feature film, after “Ten Days Before The Wedding” in 2018.
Critics at the Berlinale have praised its true-to-life feel and sparse storytelling.
Reaching a wide audience at the Berlinale, which runs until Sunday, “feels great,” Gamal said. “It’s a rare opportunity to make people see something from Yemen.”
DUBAI: Fashion influencers, designers and media personalities in Saudi Arabia are turning heads in chic, intricate dresses at the Saudi Cup this weekend.
Saudi fashion influencer Hala Al-Harithy and celebrity-loved fashion designer Honayda Serafi both wore black abayas with detailed gold embroidery. They added sheer scarves over their heads to keep the cultural feel to their modern styles.
TV host and content producer Ajwa Aljoudi opted for a structured camel-colored abaya from Saudi label La’beso. It featured a cape that wrapped around her chest.
Riyadh-based fashion blogger Sausan Al-Kadi wore a cropped grey kaftan with draped sleeves, which she layered over matching gray trousers and a blazer that was clinched at the waist to give feminine elegance. Her set was by designer Mona Al-Shebil.
Award-winning food industry expert Duncan Fraser-Smith on new book, burgeoning Saudi food scene
Updated 25 February 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Having created more than 200 hospitality and food concepts in the Middle East region over the last couple of decades, award-winning Australian hospitality industry expert Duncan Fraser-Smith is now ready to turn author as he shares the wisdom accumulated over the years in his debut book, “Create to Plate.”
From bringing acclaimed Michelin-starred British chef Jason Atherton to open Marina Social in Dubai and launching CLE Restaurant and Bar with another Michelin chef Greg Malouf, to launching Pierre Gagnaire’s Choix Patisserie and creating the “MasterChef, the TV Experience” screen-to-plate restaurant concept, Fraser-Smith’s mark on the UAE food scene is indelible.
He told Arab News: “I am passionate about food. But, on top of that, I’m passionate about creating what we call the entertainment experience, which is people enjoying themselves when they go out. “Whether it’s for a simple coffee and a bagel at breakfast or for a luxurious five-course dinner, I’m about making sure that people enjoy themselves, because that’s what we’re in the business of doing.
“We’re about creating joy for people and touching them on an emotional level.”
On the exploding food scene in the Middle East and the burgeoning restaurant industry in Saudi Arabia, the restaurateur and founder of the Cutting Edge Hospitality Agency said: “I can only say it is hugely exciting. I think it’s a great evolution that’s happening, as opposed to, in other parts of the world where you go to a city like Los Angeles, and it’s just brand, brand, brand, and brand.
“The Saudi market is now really focusing on its homegrown content. And it’s being done in a way that I would have to say is best in class, from a market perspective.
“I think what we’re going to see potentially is more vertical farming and with more projects being available, regionally located produce is going to provide a huge point of difference to other major destinations in the world,” he added.
On his first book, Fraser-Smith said: “Over the last three years, when everything was a bit up in the air across the world, and I hit a milestone birthday, which I won’t quite put in writing, but you know what it is if you put two and two together, there was an opportunity to sit back and review on 30 years of creating hospitality venues across the globe in many different regions.
“And then going, is there actually a roadmap to setting up a hospitality venue for the greatest opportunity for success?”
The result is a 12-step roadmap from vision to creation, sprinkled with Fraser-Smith’s analogies, stories, and experiences.
“So, if you’ve got an established restaurant and it’s struggling, it’s a great book in order to get you back on track. If you’re just starting out and you haven’t invested $1 in anything, it’s a great book to get you started to go, ‘where do I start? What are the natural steps that I need to take? And are there any things that might be challenges that I haven’t thought about that come up?’
“So, the book is for anyone from an individual restaurant or cafe operator on a high-street location all the way up to the big food and beverage groups that want to kind of give their managers a tool that helps them stay focused and stay on track to deliver the best they possibly can,” Fraser-Smith added.
Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
Regional influencers and style icons are setting trends with custom-made designs created specifically for the event
The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News
Updated 25 February 2023
Hams Saleh Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Regional fashion influencers and style icons are setting trends at the Saudi Cup this weekend with custom-made designs created specifically for the event.
One of the designers in the spotlight is Nour Al-Dhahri, who launched a Saudi luxury label under her own name in 2013 and is dressing Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi.
The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News.
“We were inspired by the inscriptions they do — they have inscriptions on the walls and buildings, and this is what inspired us,” she said.
Al-Dhahri said that the region, located in the southwest of the country, was known for wheat and agriculture, so she and her team decided to add stem designs to the creation to reflect the history of the province.
The gown, which took over two months to make, is made up of two pieces — a form-fitting plain dress and a cutout cape with a long train.
“When (Al-Rumaihi) walks, it will give a royal feel. It will look like a veil, but it is part of the dress,” Al-Dhahri said.
The entrepreneur opted for shades of blue and white to give “a relaxation and warmth feel.”
Al-Dhahri also created a special headpiece, with the same colors as the ensemble, “that perfectly fits the horse-race vibes,” she said.
“Horse races are always accompanied by crazy and creative hats — a piece of art.”
After Al-Rumaihi wears the dress, which weighs around 14 kg, it will be put on display at the Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition at the event.
“She (Al-Rumaihi) is the perfect person to represent us,” said Al-Dhahri. “We are proud that Nojoud is Saudi. She is an influencer who worked with international brands like Fendi, Gucci and Graff. She always gets special invites to Paris and Milan. So, we carefully chose the person to represent the dress.
“She is amazing and the outfits always look amazing on her,” the designer added. “She has Arabian features. We wanted someone calm, because, as I told you, the dress represents calmness and relaxation, and all these features are in Nojoud. So when she wears it, she will represent the dress from within.”
The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the best 100 fashion labels in the Kingdom to present their work globally.
Al-Dhahri said that she is “honored and proud to represent Saudi Arabia internationally.”
The exhibition at the Saudi Cup marks her first participation with the Saudi 100 Brands.
“There is more to come,” she added.
Two friends, Carlotta, who is also representing Noura Al-Dhahri, and Elisabetta, wearing Saudi brand Heart and Spirit, traveled from Italy to attend the Saudi Cup.
While the Kingdom is not a country they would usually think of visiting, they feel proud to represent Saudi brands as part of the country’s development.
“I chose this design because of the beautiful cobalt blue. I love the embroidery, and it reminds me as well of both Italy and Saudi, and I think that’s a beautiful mix. It’s wonderful to support designers in Saudi, especially women. It feels like we’re in a time of great change,” Carlotta told Arab News.
Elisabetta sported a modern white silhouette dress with gold accenting prints inspired by historical designs.
“It’s a great way to honor the Saudi Cup and this tradition. I’m really proud to be Italian, but at the same time, I’m honored to represent a Saudi brand here in its own country,” she said.
Fellow Saudi 100 Brands designer Noura Alghilaisy has taken a more sentimental approach to her designs for public speaker and journalist Abrar Bahabri. Her brand is a tribute to strong Saudi women, balancing modernity, femininity and tradition.
Alghilaisy grew up with equestrian patriotism in her blood, as her father, Said, is a stable master at Ennabi Stables.
She admires the speed and strength of the horses, comparing both qualities to the swift developments of a changing nation and the many achievements in the fashion sector.
“I see that in my own brand. It gives that beautiful feminine look, accentuating the curves, but deep inside the women wearing it have so much strength,” she told Arab News.
For her featured Saudi Cup design, Alghilaisy has incorporated native embroidery and sharabat (tassels), local to the region, as well as a cape motif.
“The cape is an alternative to the abaya. It’s modest but edgy at the same time, which is similar to my brand,” she said.
The ensemble’s magenta burgundy shade is a tribute to her father’s stables, whose name roughly translates to the same shade. Viva magenta is also the color of the year for 2023.
“I want women to progress from a local to an international market. And there was a big gap to bridge before the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture to highlight these efforts within the Kingdom,” Alghilaisy said.
“Fashion is a great way to represent our culture and our country, and it’s also an extremely important international platform.
“Being part of the Saudi Cup meant so much more to me when I saw the pride in my dad’s eyes being involved in this sector. Fashion has also been part of this sector, but no one has left their mark in this way.”
Fashion designer Mashael Aldraei, founder of Saudi 100 Brands Ivory Fashion, took inspiration from Subalat Al-Mudi in Diriyah and the common theme of triangles within Saudi architecture.
She designed an exclusive dress for influencer and self-care advocate Zainab Al-Khalifah, founder of Zoz Lash Salon.
Each of Aldraei’s designs incorporates a modern take on King Abdulaziz’s agal, including the outfit she is representing at the Saudi Cup, highlighting the heritage of the Kingdom with natural tones found within the environment.
She also dressed businesswoman and influencer Danya bin Saedan.
“I used the soft pink tones for Zainab because she stands for the very essence of femininity, and I used the burgundy tone with Danya because it represents luxury,” Aldraei told Arab News.
Saudi model Hala Abdallah, Palestinian influencer Julia Hussein turn heads in Milan
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi model and influencer Hala Abdallah and Palestinian social media star Julia Hussein this week attended Italian fashion label Moschino’s show in style at Milan Fashion Week.
The two turned heads in matching playful outfits, wearing single-shouldered form-fitting dresses with colorful circle designs. The Arab stars made a statement by wearing inflated floats, designed by Moschino, to top off their look.
They both kept their hair in slicked-back buns to show off their stylish outfits.
Scott switched from surrealism to punk, declaring his intentions with exaggerated spiked wigs worn by all the models. Opening looks played with the influences of Salvador Dali, with houndstooth patterns that appeared to be melting, and wavy hemlines on jackets and skirts giving the same surrealist effect.
The looks then veered into pure punk with jackets and skirts covered with spikes and accented with mesh, adorned with bejeweled broaches for an aristo-punk vibe, which culminated with a tulle princess dress worn with bejeweled opera gloves. Shoes featured zig-zag heels.
Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam walked the runway in two different looks.
The first was a black leather jacket with gold detailing and matching shorts that were layered over fishnet stockings.
For her second look, she cut a stylish figure in a two-piece set — a tube top shaped like a large belt, and a floor-length zip-up leather skirt.
Hammam has been busy in Milan, also walking for Max Mara and Etro. The in-demand model wore a structured green dress with a halter neck and cape during the Max Mara show, and for Etro stepped on the runway in a beige knit dress with fringe detailing at the knee, with a brown and beige scarf wrapped around her shoulders, a black purse and black knee-high boots.
Part-Arab models Gigi Hadid, Loli Bahia walk the star-studded Prada show in Milan
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Part-Arab models have been taking over the Milan Fashion Week runways, walking for renowned luxury brands.
On Thursday, Dutch Palestinian catwalk star Gigi Hadid and French Algerian model Loli Bahia walked the Prada show.
Hadid, the 27-year-old star, stepped on the runway in a long tailored grey coat layered over a black jumper. She also wore a pair of matching grey shorts, adorned with delicate white three-dimensional flowers, and elevated her look with a pair of pale blue high heels.
Hadid’s makeup was kept minimal, but she donned light pink false lashes.
Meanwhile, Bahia sported a black cropped duffle coat with a structured hood and a calf-length pencil skirt. She wore black heels to match and added a pop of color by wearing yellow false lashes.
US supermodel Kendall Jenner also made an appearance on the runway wearing a camel duffel coat and bright yellow heels.
Some of the region’s It-girls attended the show including Saudi model Hala Abdallah, Romanian Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj, Iraqi bloggers Rania Fawaz and Ola Farahat, Dubai-based fashion influencer Leena Al-Ghouti and Egyptian hijab-wearing model Aya Mohamed.
Other A-list guests included Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller, May Ray Thurman Hawke and Jeon Somi.
The latest Prada collection is designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Prada said that the pair wanted to give importance to modest, purposeful looks, not just “extreme glamour.’’
There is an emphasis on architecture in the outwear, but with a more feminine touch. Cropped capes with military detailing offered a fresh silhouette, as did duffle coats with unexpected volumes on the back.
Perhaps the most adaptable of the runway looks were the pencil trousers worn with ribbed knitwear and pumps. They were shown in fetching color combinations like pink and seafoam green.
Hadid and Loli are not the only models taking over the runway in Milan.
Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi opened the fashion show for Italian fashion label GCDS.
She wore a black leather skirt suit with a yellow shirt and a black tie. She accessorized her look with a bright yellow purse and heels. She opted for a curly retro hairstyle.
“I opened this gorgeous show. LOVED GCDS,” she wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, British Moroccan model Nora Attal walked for Italian label Tod’s. She walked the runway in a purple dress, with a high collar, that was clinched at the waist.