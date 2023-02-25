You are here

British chef, television personality Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam
White Jr’s conversion to Islam is reportedly supported by his father. (AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI: British chef, restaurateur and television personality Marco Pierre White’s troubled son revealed today that he has converted to Islam, the Daily Mail reported.

Marco Pierre White Jr, 28, was released this week from prison after a year in jail for possessing a knife, a spree of shoplifting, possessing heroin — and racially abusing a supermarket security guard.

After his father spending more than $1 million on rehab, White Jr vowed never to take drugs again.

White Jr’s conversion to Islam is reportedly supported by his father.

“More than $1 million has been wasted because of my addictions. But Islam has helped me get through everything,” he said in an interview with MailOnline. “I have been in rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realize that enough is enough.”

  • The UK government has pledged $12 million to help host Eurovision in May on behalf of Ukraine
LONDON: Britain's government will make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians after their country was unable to host the competition because of Russia's invasion last year.
The government also said it would provide 10 million pounds ($12 million) of funding to help host Eurovision in May on behalf of Ukraine, which won the competition in 2022 and would normally have become host for the following year.
"Today's announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to those displaced by war, so that they can take part in a show honoring their homeland, their culture and their music," Britain's Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.
"As always, we stand together with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom."
The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision. Britain was the runner-up last year.
British broadcaster BBC will stage the event, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million and was last held in Britain in 1998. Ukraine has automatically qualified to the grand final of the competition.

James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92

Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D., office, Dec. 15, 2004. (AP)
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92

  • Abourezk was the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and successfully pressed for the American Indian Policy Review Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: James Abourezk, a South Dakota Democrat who grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, became the first Arab American US senator and was known for his quick wit as he advocated for populist causes, died Friday. He was 92.
Abourezk died at his home in Sioux Falls on his birthday after entering hospice care earlier this week, his son Charles Abourezk said. While in hospice, James Abourezk was surrounded by his wife Sanaa Abourezk and other family members.
Abourezk represented South Dakota for single terms in the US House and US Senate during the 1970s, where he exemplified a brand of Democratic politician known as Prairie Populist. He fought passionately — and with humor — for those he felt were the downtrodden: farmers, consumers and Native American people.
Abourezk was the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and successfully pressed for the American Indian Policy Review Commission. It produced a comprehensive review of federal policy with American Indian tribes and sparked the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Indian Child Welfare Act — a landmark piece of legislation meant to cut down on the alarming rate at which Native American children were taken from their homes and placed with white families.
When the American Indian Movement seized and occupied Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in 1973 to protest the federal government’s treatment of Native American tribes, Abourezk and fellow South Dakota Democrat Sen. George McGovern traveled to Wounded Knee to negotiate with activists in a standoff with federal law enforcement.
Abourezk also mounted an unsuccessful effort against natural gas de-regulation that raised prices for consumers and became an outspoken critic of US policy in the Middle East. He declined to run for reelection in 1978.
“He was courageous, he was outspoken,” said Tom Daschle, the former Senate Democratic leader who started his political career as an aide to Abourezk. He added: “I give him great credit for his advocacy of human rights, especially of the need to recognize the Arab American community in the United States. He was a lone voice for many years.”
US Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, said on Twitter that Abourezk was a “true public servant” who left his mark as he advocated for tribes in the state.
Abourezk’s causes often ran afoul of Washington’s political establishment. He jabbed back with banter.
“He was a great storyteller; he had great humor; he was quick-witted and people loved to be around him,” Daschle said.
In Abourezk’s 1989 memoir, he wrote of the Senate: “Where else are your doors opened for you, is your travel all over the world provided free of charge, can you meet with world leaders who would otherwise never let you into their countries, have your bad jokes laughed at and your boring speeches applauded? It’s the ultimate place to have one’s ego massaged, over and over.”
The trappings of the Senate were another world from Abourezk’s rough-and-tumble childhood on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, where his Lebanese parents had immigrated and ran a general store.
He told colorful tales in his memoir of adolescent adventure: He learned to shoot pool at a local saloon called the Bloody Bucket; drove his father’s car backward to reverse the mileage put on the odometer from an unauthorized, 17-mile trip to see a girlfriend; and challenged a group of school bullies to a fight to distract them from picking on another student.
He didn’t win the fight, Abourezk wrote in his memoir, “Advise and Dissent.” But the bullies left him and the other student alone: “It turned out no one was anxious to tangle with even a sure loser.”
Abourezk served four years in the US Navy following World War II. Upon returning to South Dakota, he married his first wife, Mary Ann Houlton, and had three children: Charles, Nikki and Paul. He worked a series of jobs, including as a rancher, blackjack dealer and judo instructor, and then earned a degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines.
His job as a civil engineer took him to California, then back to South Dakota, where he worked on the Minuteman missile silos in the western part of the state. He attended law school and opened a solo practice in Rapid City.
Abourezk ran for South Dakota attorney general in 1968 and lost. But he remained undeterred from entering politics and narrowly won a US House seat in 1970. Two years later, he jumped to the Senate. During his term there, he was a seatmate to both former Sens. Joe Biden and Edward Kennedy.
He led a delegation from South Dakota, including members of the University of South Dakota basketball team, to Cuba for a game with the Cuban national basketball team. During the trip, he met with Fidel Castro.
Abourezk also became an outspoken critic of Israel and US foreign policy in the Middle East after touring the region and visiting his parents’ hometown in Lebanon as a senator. The position lost him many political allies, and he decided to retire from the Senate after a single term.
Abourezk returned to practicing law in Washington and founded the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, where he passionately and colorfully denounced Israeli aggressions in the Middle East. He divorced his first wife in 1980.
Abourezk married Margaret Bethea in 1982. They later divorced.
He set up a law practice in Rapid City where he specialized in American Indian law, but also remained active in advocacy on international policy.
At an embassy event in Washington, he met Sanaa Abourezk, a restauranteur. They were married in 1991, and several years later moved to Sioux Falls where she opened an award-winning restaurant.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Charles Abourezk, Nikki Pipe On Head, Paul Abourezk and Alya Abourezk; step-daughter, Chelsea Machado; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 

Hey Habibi, take a walk on the art side

Hey Habibi, take a walk on the art side

  • Dubai gets social media stars behind this year’s Art Season events
DUBAI: Dubai has launched a campaign to get social media stars to highlight the emirate’s cultural landmarks and events in a push to promote this year’s Art Season.
Organizers say the campaign, #DubaiDestinations, will bring together the emirate’s influencers, photographers, animators, and videographers to develop content focused on the events.
This year’s season, subtitled “Take a Walk on the Art Side,” runs until March 20 and celebrates Dubai’s global cultural stature as well as its diverse artistic and musical offerings.
Events include the Sikka art and design festival, Art Dubai, Dubai Opera performances and DIFC Art Nights.
Hala Badri, the director general of Dubai’s Culture and Arts Authority, told the Emirates News Agency that she wanted to get creators engaged with the festival, while Shaima Al-Suwaidi, the director of the governmental body Brand Dubai, said her team would work content creators and influencers to get the events more widely known.
Dubai Media Council Managing Director Mona Al-Marri said that the #DubaiDestinations campaign would also promote the emirate’s major events held throughout the year, including economic, cultural, sports, and other global events.

Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US

Saudi students perfecting prosthetics in the US

PITTSBURGH: Students from the King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia have traveled to the University of Pittsburgh in the US, one of the top schools for prosthetics and orthotics to learn how to make custom braces and replacement limbs for patients and to develop the science once they return to the Kingdom.

Students and researchers at University of Pittsburgh are working on new advancements including returning a sense of touch to amputees and perfecting existing technologies to ensure artificial limbs fit perfectly and allow the military veterans and other patients a renewed quality of life. 

“First of all, we normally assess the patient, evaluate the whole condition,” Abdulaziz Aromaih, a Saudi prosthetic and orthotic student told Arab News.

“Then we'll try to fabricate a limb, which is an artificial limb. Then after that we will do some gait training exercises, some exercises, and we can work with the OTs and PTs just to have a better outcome with the patients,” he added.

As they continue their studies and develop capstone projects that may one day revolutionize rehabilitative health care, their sights are set on improving the world of medicine for Saudi Arabia.

“At first I didn’t believe in O.P, then after having the patient, he's depressed about his condition, then you do some fabrication, you try your best to help this person,” Aromaih said.

“He didn't give up after having both limbs lost, surprisingly, he got involved with a powerlifting competition, so I guess it's a good example as a motivation to others.”

Fellow prosthetic and orthotic studen, Eman Almalki, added: “I'm so proud to bring back this experience back to my country and proud to be part of this program. I hope to help in establishing this department in this profession back in my country.”

From Hair to Eternity: locks of US presidents heading to space

From Hair to Eternity: locks of US presidents heading to space

  • The USS Enterprise was the starship in the sci-fi show whose mission was to “go boldly where no man has gone before”
WASHINGTON: George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan are going on a hair-raising journey into outer space.
Not the actual — and long dead — former US presidents, of course, but samples of their hair.
Celestis, a Texas-based company that specializes in space burials, announced the plan on Monday, which is celebrated as Presidents’ Day in the United States.
Celestis said it will launch “what we believe to be authenticated DNA” of the former presidents into space aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket later this year.
Also aboard the flight — dubbed “Enterprise” — will be some of the cremated remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and other cast members from the groundbreaking 1960s television series.
The USS Enterprise was the starship in the sci-fi show whose mission was to “go boldly where no man has gone before.”
Celestis said the hair samples of the four former presidents were gifted by an anonymous donor and were accompanied by certificates of authenticity.
It said they originally came from the collection of Louis Mushro, a “celebrity hair collector and appraiser” from Michigan who died in 2014.
“These hair samples have been in a climate-controlled facility for several years in preparation for this mission,” Celestis said in a statement.
“By adding the DNA of these American icons to Enterprise, we establish a precursor for future human missions, and add to the historical record of human exploration of deep space,” Celestis co-founder and CEO Charles Chafer said.
The hair samples and thimble-sized capsules of cremated remains are to be carried into space by a ULA Vulcan rocket scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the next few months on its maider flight.
The ULA rocket is to deploy two satellites, send a private lunar lander to the Moon and then launch the payload of hair samples and remains into deep space.
ULA president and CEO Tory Bruno said it was a “tremendous honor to work with Celestis to launch these four esteemed US presidents on our Vulcan launch vehicle.”
Celestis sent some of Roddenberry’s ashes into orbit around the Earth on its premier “Founders Flight” rocket launch in 1997.
The Houston company currently charges $4,995 to launch remains into Earth orbit and a voyage into deep space beyond the Moon begins at $12,500.

 

