Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, four arrested

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband’s family, authorities said Saturday.
The partial remains of influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.
“We are still looking for the head,” superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman’s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.
The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.
“Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, he added.
Choi’s ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said.
The man’s father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier.
“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Chung said.
“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”
Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.
She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband’s brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.
The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished — suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi’s body, he added.
Around a hundred police officers were on Saturday combing a cemetery suspected to be the dumping ground for some of Choi’s remains, Chung said.
 

 

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an “Aluxe,” a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.
López Obrador wrote the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe,” adding “everything is mystical.”
The nighttime photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure’s eyes.
López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Engineers and workers are in the Yucatan peninsula, constructing a tourist train that is the president’s pet project.
According to traditional Mayan belief, “Aluxes” are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.
The ancient Mayan civilization reached its height from 300 A.D. to 900 A.D. on the Yucatan Peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the Mayas’ descendants continue to live on the peninsula.
Many continue speaking the Mayan language and wearing traditional clothing, while also conserving traditional foods, crops, religion and medicine practices, despite the conquest of the region by the Spanish between 1527 and 1546.

HUARAL, Peru: Peruvian archaeologists have discovered some 30 pre-Inca era graves in a cemetery belonging to the Chancay people, a group who inhabited valleys of Peru’s central coast from 1000 to 1500 AD.
The newly found 800-year-old graves have allowed specialists to know more about the Chancay culture, which has been little researched, Pieter Van Dalen, archaeologist at San Marcos university, told Reuters.
“In the last year we have discovered more than 2,000 burials in different cemeteries of the Chancay culture,” he added.
Television footage show archaeologists brushing dust off vases in different shapes with visible artwork in the cemetery.
The graves unearthed belong to people from different social classes, according to Van Dalen, who noted some were found at up to five meters (16.4 feet) below the surface and belonged to Chancay’s elite. 

DUBAI: British chef, restaurateur and television personality Marco Pierre White’s troubled son revealed today that he has converted to Islam, the Daily Mail reported.

Marco Pierre White Jr, 28, was released this week from prison after a year in jail for possessing a knife, a spree of shoplifting, possessing heroin — and racially abusing a supermarket security guard.

After his father spending more than $1 million on rehab, White Jr vowed never to take drugs again.

White Jr’s conversion to Islam is reportedly supported by his father.

“More than $1 million has been wasted because of my addictions. But Islam has helped me get through everything,” he said in an interview with MailOnline. “I have been in rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realize that enough is enough.”

LONDON: Britain's government will make 3,000 tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest available to displaced Ukrainians after their country was unable to host the competition because of Russia's invasion last year.
The government also said it would provide 10 million pounds ($12 million) of funding to help host Eurovision in May on behalf of Ukraine, which won the competition in 2022 and would normally have become host for the following year.
"Today's announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to those displaced by war, so that they can take part in a show honoring their homeland, their culture and their music," Britain's Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.
"As always, we stand together with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom."
The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision. Britain was the runner-up last year.
British broadcaster BBC will stage the event, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million and was last held in Britain in 1998. Ukraine has automatically qualified to the grand final of the competition.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: James Abourezk, a South Dakota Democrat who grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, became the first Arab American US senator and was known for his quick wit as he advocated for populist causes, died Friday. He was 92.
Abourezk died at his home in Sioux Falls on his birthday after entering hospice care earlier this week, his son Charles Abourezk said. While in hospice, James Abourezk was surrounded by his wife Sanaa Abourezk and other family members.
Abourezk represented South Dakota for single terms in the US House and US Senate during the 1970s, where he exemplified a brand of Democratic politician known as Prairie Populist. He fought passionately — and with humor — for those he felt were the downtrodden: farmers, consumers and Native American people.
Abourezk was the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and successfully pressed for the American Indian Policy Review Commission. It produced a comprehensive review of federal policy with American Indian tribes and sparked the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Indian Child Welfare Act — a landmark piece of legislation meant to cut down on the alarming rate at which Native American children were taken from their homes and placed with white families.
When the American Indian Movement seized and occupied Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in 1973 to protest the federal government’s treatment of Native American tribes, Abourezk and fellow South Dakota Democrat Sen. George McGovern traveled to Wounded Knee to negotiate with activists in a standoff with federal law enforcement.
Abourezk also mounted an unsuccessful effort against natural gas de-regulation that raised prices for consumers and became an outspoken critic of US policy in the Middle East. He declined to run for reelection in 1978.
“He was courageous, he was outspoken,” said Tom Daschle, the former Senate Democratic leader who started his political career as an aide to Abourezk. He added: “I give him great credit for his advocacy of human rights, especially of the need to recognize the Arab American community in the United States. He was a lone voice for many years.”
US Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, said on Twitter that Abourezk was a “true public servant” who left his mark as he advocated for tribes in the state.
Abourezk’s causes often ran afoul of Washington’s political establishment. He jabbed back with banter.
“He was a great storyteller; he had great humor; he was quick-witted and people loved to be around him,” Daschle said.
In Abourezk’s 1989 memoir, he wrote of the Senate: “Where else are your doors opened for you, is your travel all over the world provided free of charge, can you meet with world leaders who would otherwise never let you into their countries, have your bad jokes laughed at and your boring speeches applauded? It’s the ultimate place to have one’s ego massaged, over and over.”
The trappings of the Senate were another world from Abourezk’s rough-and-tumble childhood on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, where his Lebanese parents had immigrated and ran a general store.
He told colorful tales in his memoir of adolescent adventure: He learned to shoot pool at a local saloon called the Bloody Bucket; drove his father’s car backward to reverse the mileage put on the odometer from an unauthorized, 17-mile trip to see a girlfriend; and challenged a group of school bullies to a fight to distract them from picking on another student.
He didn’t win the fight, Abourezk wrote in his memoir, “Advise and Dissent.” But the bullies left him and the other student alone: “It turned out no one was anxious to tangle with even a sure loser.”
Abourezk served four years in the US Navy following World War II. Upon returning to South Dakota, he married his first wife, Mary Ann Houlton, and had three children: Charles, Nikki and Paul. He worked a series of jobs, including as a rancher, blackjack dealer and judo instructor, and then earned a degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines.
His job as a civil engineer took him to California, then back to South Dakota, where he worked on the Minuteman missile silos in the western part of the state. He attended law school and opened a solo practice in Rapid City.
Abourezk ran for South Dakota attorney general in 1968 and lost. But he remained undeterred from entering politics and narrowly won a US House seat in 1970. Two years later, he jumped to the Senate. During his term there, he was a seatmate to both former Sens. Joe Biden and Edward Kennedy.
He led a delegation from South Dakota, including members of the University of South Dakota basketball team, to Cuba for a game with the Cuban national basketball team. During the trip, he met with Fidel Castro.
Abourezk also became an outspoken critic of Israel and US foreign policy in the Middle East after touring the region and visiting his parents’ hometown in Lebanon as a senator. The position lost him many political allies, and he decided to retire from the Senate after a single term.
Abourezk returned to practicing law in Washington and founded the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, where he passionately and colorfully denounced Israeli aggressions in the Middle East. He divorced his first wife in 1980.
Abourezk married Margaret Bethea in 1982. They later divorced.
He set up a law practice in Rapid City where he specialized in American Indian law, but also remained active in advocacy on international policy.
At an embassy event in Washington, he met Sanaa Abourezk, a restauranteur. They were married in 1991, and several years later moved to Sioux Falls where she opened an award-winning restaurant.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Charles Abourezk, Nikki Pipe On Head, Paul Abourezk and Alya Abourezk; step-daughter, Chelsea Machado; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 

