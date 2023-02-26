Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hits the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan  

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair hit the runway at Milan Fashion Week, showing off an all-black look for luxury Italian label Dolce & Gabbana.
Al-Zuhair was dressed in an expertly cut blazer dress, complete with a black rosette on the lapel. The chic, masculine-inspired look boasted a black tie, black tights and pointed pumps with a thin strap at the ankle. Al-Zuhair’s beauty look was centered on a dramatic red lip and slicked-back bun.
Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter.
The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 show with a sheer black dress accessorized with a furry collar and black gloves, according to Reuters.
Then came trouser suits and coats alongside sheer, and sometimes embroidered, frocks in lace, tulle and chiffon. Cropped black jackets and trousers were worn with white shirts and black ties in the collection called “Sensual.”
“Sensuality is an important aspect of femininity that has nothing to do with being sexy,” the two designers said in show notes.
“Sensuality is intrinsically connected to an inner experience that makes women spontaneous and natural. Free of any fabrication.”
Al-Zuhair was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father. She was raised in London, however. The family traveled frequently between the UK and Riyadh, so Al-Zuhair feels a strong cultural and emotional attachment to the Kingdom.
“I love Saudi. It’s a big part of who I am and I really appreciate everything that’s going on at the moment — the advancements in culture, education, economy, and infrastructure,” she told previously Arab News. “The current leadership has done an amazing job at putting the country at the forefront of the global stage, and I’m really proud to see these changes.”
Although Al-Zuhair grew up in Europe, she says she was raised with “traditional values.” From the get-go, she was clear about what she would, or wouldn’t, be prepared to do as a model.
“I think the industry is very accommodating,” she says. “It’s all about what boundaries you set. My agency is amazing – and these boundaries have been respected with all aspects of my work and with all my clients. I’ve been very fortunate to have a very good experience.”
Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert
Updated 26 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
ALULA: US superstar Alicia Keys took over Saudi Arabia’s AlUla this weekend with a concert on Friday evening, before she hosted a private Women to Women discussion on Saturday during which industry leaders came together to share their experiences against the serene backdrop of the historical site.
Fans were treated to an evening of Keys’ greatest hits at the mirrored Maraya concert hall on Friday, where the 15 Grammy-winning singer performed “If I Aint Got You,” “Girl on Fire,” “New Day,” and much more.
The Dar AlUla traditional band opened up the show in a performance highlighting Saudi musical culture and then returned to the stage for a surprise rendition of Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”
“Tonight is all about feeling free, tonight is all about feeling good, tonight is all about letting anything that’s on your shoulders go, so if you are ready to have fun with me I want you to let it all go. I want you to feel good with me tonight, I want you to stand up and have fun,” Keys told the audience.
The artist kicked off her show by playing piano and performing, “You Don’t Know My Name,” Keys then sang “City of Gods” and then transitioned into “Empire State of Mind.”
“I just want you to know that you are not glued to those chairs, you may come off of the chairs, and you may even come down the stairs when you’re ready I don’t want to rush you when you feel it vibe with me like this,” she said, prompting a rush of fans who gathered in front of the stage.
On Saturday afternoon, the second edition of the Women to Women panel series kicked off in AlUla.
The talk was moderated by Hala Al-Hedaithy, a lawyer and performance poet.
Accompanying Keys on the panel were Rasha Alkhamis, Saudi Arabia’s first female boxer; Mashael Alobeidan, a professional rally driver and Hafsa Alkhudairi, a writer and arts and culture initiatives lead at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
In an intimate gathering hosted in Wadi Ashar, the panel highlighted the challenges women often face and shared their experiences of strength, determination, and the pressure of success in their sectors.
The Women to Women discussion aimed to encourage women to celebrate the legacies they have been handed from previous generations and explore the many ways they can contribute to the collective wellbeing of women internationally.
This year’s discussion focused on embracing a future-forward mindset, posing the questions: “How can women become each other’s resource and continue their long-standing heritage of legacy-making?” and “how can women benefit from each other’s wisdom to nurture the collective?”
This marks the second edition of Women to Women hosted by the award-winning performer. The session was off the record to encourage participants to speak freely and share their stories.
US comedian Kevin Hart exhilarated after MidEast portion of world tour
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has taken to Instagram to celebrate the completion of the Middle Eastern portion of his “Reality Check” world tour, calling it “unbelievable.”
“You guys welcomed me with open arms… I saw and felt so much love from all of you!!!!! I have developed amazing relationships over here and I couldn’t be happier….Major thank you to all of my friends & partners for helping me achieve the goal at hand….it’s to simply bring us all closer together by making the (world) laugh. Laughter can and will bring us all together," he posted on Instagram.
Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan
50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit, Friends of Al-Aqsa says
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Muslims across Europe are being encouraged to check fruit labels and avoid buying Israeli dates this Ramadan to make sure they are not breaking their fasts with the “taste of apartheid,” organizers of a new boycott said on Saturday.
“By choosing not to buy Israeli dates this Ramadan, the Muslim community can send a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine,” said Shamiul Joarder of the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA), who have launched the campaign.
“Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50 percent of Israel’s dates exported to Europe, FOA said in a statement. “These dates are then sold in major supermarkets as well as local shops across the continent.
Please remember to check the label of the dates you're buying. If it says Israel, West Bank or Jordan Valley, put it down.
FOA added that 50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit. In 2020 the UK imported over 3,000 tons of dates from Israel, worth roughly £7.5 million ($8.9 million).
It also noted that so far this year, Israel has killed at least 62 Palestinians including 13 children — the equivalent of one child every five days.
“The Israeli government is increasing home demolitions at an alarming rate and has promised to expand illegal settlements at an unprecedented level,” it added.
FOA stressed that international leading human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, “have said that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, but European states are failing to impose sanctions on Israel and uphold international law.”
Joarder said: “It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) this Ramadan. We must remember that as a community we are powerful — we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf.”
He added: “All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel.”
A Day of Action to encourage Muslims to “check the label” has been called at UK mosques on March 17, the last Friday before Ramadan. There will also be an online awareness drive on the final weekend before the holy month.
Saudi 100 Brands exhibition offers latest from local designers
Updated 26 February 2023
Hams Saleh and Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Fashion has taken center stage at the Kingdom’s annual international horse race, the Saudi Cup.
From one-of-a-kind pieces tailor-made for celebrities and influencers to eye-catching eccentric ensembles, guests are dressed to the nines.
And the accompanying Saudi 100 Brands exhibition, organized by the Fashion Commission in Saudi Arabia, offers visitors the chance to check out the latest in Saudi fashion.
Saudi 100 Brands is a traveling exhibition of a curated selection of work by 100 clothing and accessory designers whose pieces reflect Saudi heritage and culture.
Maghareeb by Saudi Brand KAF by KAF, for example, adopts an abstract approach to the folk art of Al-Qat Al-Asiri, translating it into modern fashion. In this piece, triangular shapes become the main storyteller, linked together to create a floor-length gown.
Nawara, by Skytten Couture, looks to the bright future of Saudi Arabia as its main source of inspiration. The design features an embroidered skyline of landmarks including the Kingdom Tower and Faisaliah Tower along its hem.
Ghayda Majdaly’s Revive, meanwhile, radiates the essence of the Queen of Hearts — the iconic character from “Alice in Wonderland.” The avant-garde dress revives a love story encapsulated in the Nabateean temple Qasr Al-Bint, in AlUla’s Madain Saleh.
Of course, no ensemble is complete without the right accessories.
Meral Jewelry quite literally flips traditional men’s headwear, the Magsab, on its head, creating a unique luxury neck piece, while designer Sarah Faisal makes a traditional Sadu pattern the focal point of her Sadu Melange handbag, using shades of purple to add a modern twist.
The exhibition is part of a wider program that mentors the designers and provides them with opportunities for them to showcase their work internationaly. Throughout the one-year program, the designers receive advice from fashion experts around the world through one-to-one mentorship and workshops on topics including design, innovation, marketing and sales strategies.
Other brands on show at the Saudi Cup include Mona Alshebil, Adnan Akbar, Heba Al-Qurashi, Amarah, Foz Couture, Anno Boutique, Jim Jewelry, Atelier Hekayat, NA Designs, RMRM, Sajas, Yasmeen Marzouq, and Yousra Jewelry.
LONDON: British Muslim women have been celebrated for their outstanding achievements in the rapidly expanding community of Muslim female entrepreneurs in the UK.
The inaugural Saverah Women in Business Awards ceremony, at the London Marriott Hotel Regent’s Park, featured 17 categories, including businesswoman of the year, food and beverage, start-up, beauty, health and wellness, fashion, digital, SME, family, and young businesswoman of the year.
More than 200 unique and thriving businesses entered their nominations, and 90 companies were shortlisted as finalists.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the amazing talented British Muslim women that we have, and I think it’s really good to have all of these positive role models and we’ve got so many young girls out there who are aspiring to do the best that they can do,” Ridwana Wallace-Laher, one of the judges, told Arab News.
“There’s so many talented women out there,” she added. “It’s wonderful to see that all the women in the room are there as future leaders and future role models.”
Wallace-Laher’s charity Penny Appeal was one of several organizations to sponsor the ceremony, which raised at least £50,000 ($60,000) for victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye.
Sarah Kaisar, founder and director of Sarah Artistry Academy — a beauty and aesthetic global qualifications provider, won the Businesswoman of the Year award for her positive impact in the industry.
The London-based company, which also provides aesthetic treatments and skin and cosmetic products, provides accessible and feasible opportunities for thousands of women around the world that want to potentially pursue a career in the beauty or aesthetics sector, she said.
“My main aim has always been to break the stigma against the sector,” Kaisar, 30, said. “I reach out to communities that may not have the means to follow their career paths, and I would ideally reach women to give them an opportunity to make something of themselves.”
The British-Pakistani, who has a legal background, said her company is currently also based in Dubai, Madrid and Los Angeles but would like to expand to more countries around the world and offer even higher qualifications.
Sweet Lounge, which was set up in 2014 and specializes in vegan and halal confectionery, received the Food and Beverage Business of the Year award.
The Midlands-based company stocks in a number of UK chains, but has also started exporting to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
“As a Muslim businesswoman, the way that people may look at me, it might be slightly different from others, as you can understand business is a very male dominated industry already,” said Greta McDonald, CEO and founder of Sweet Lounge Group.
“To be a female, and to try and achieve big things in the industry that I’m in, people might think I’m not able to achieve those things,” said the 28-year-old British-Lithuanian. “So, I feel like I have to set an example that there’s no limit for Muslim women to achieve anything in business.”
McDonald, who converted to Islam eight years ago, said the UK was a very multicultural country, with “no limits” and plenty of opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
The Digital Business of the Year award was given to rotibox, a modern solution for making traditional homemade rotis with no mess, which was created by entrepreneur and mom Sophia Choudry three years ago.
“To win this award is amazing, especially to be the winner of digital business, because three years ago, I didn’t even have an Instagram account, so it means a lot that I’ve been recognized for all the efforts that I’ve made across all the social media platforms,” she said.
“It’s fantastic that my product is being recognized and I’m making a difference in people’s lives, but I also feel very privileged to be representing South Asian culture,” and keeping it “alive through food,” the 44-year-old British-Pakistani added.
LCFitness, a ladies only fitness business specialized in high strength workouts, won the Health and Wellness Business of the Year award, honoring seven years of hard work.
Personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, Lianne Crisp, 39, set up her business to teach kettlebell workouts.
“I’m a Muslim woman, a hijabi woman, and at the time, ladies only fitness, there was only something like Zumba or dance, and that was something that I wasn’t interested in,” she said.
“I thought, if I want to train strength, and if I want to use kettlebells, surely there’s going to be other women like me that don’t just want to do some kind of dance-based fitness, and then, lo and behold, I have over 200 females on my books and I’m the only trainer,” she added.
Crisp, who converted to Islam at the age of 17, said it was important for women in the fitness industry to work together and support and champion each other.
“At the end of the day, that’s the only way that we’re going to be able to grow as Muslim females if we push each other up and raise each other up and there’s no competition because we’re all unique. We’re all different and we’re striving,” she added.