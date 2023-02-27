Senior Arab parliamentarians in Syria for talks with Assad

JEDDAH: A delegation of senior Arab parliamentarians met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Sunday, another sign of thawing ties after more than a decade of isolation over the conflict in Syria.
The heads of the Iraqi, Jordanian, Palestinian, Libyan, Egyptian and UAE houses of representatives, as well as representatives from Oman and Lebanon, traveled to Syria as part of a delegation from the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.
They met with Syrian parliamentarians and with Assad, according to pro-regime news agency SANA.
“We cannot do without Syria and Syria cannot do without its Arab environment, which we hope it can return to,” said Iraqi parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi.
Syria was largely isolated from the rest of the Arab world following Assad’s deadly crackdown against protests that erupted against his rule in 2011.
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 and many Arab countries pulled their envoys out of Damascus.
But Assad has benefited from an outpouring of support from Arab states following the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6, which killed more than 5,900 people across his country, according to a tally of UN and Syrian government figures.
Donors have included Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The UAE sent more aid-loaded planes than any other nation, including Russia and Iran.
Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi spoke with Assad by phone for the first time on Feb. 7 and Jordan’s foreign minister made his first trip to Damascus on Feb. 15.
Assad then traveled to Oman on Feb. 20 — the first time he left Syria since the quake. Assad’s 2022 visit to the UAE was his first trip to an Arab state since the 2011 outbreak of war.
The lawmakers’ visit follows a mini-summit in Baghdad that affirmed the Arab League’s intentions of having Syria return to the organization despite the war.
Egypt’s parliament Speaker Hanafy El-Gebaly said in Damascus that the Arab delegation was “visiting brotherly Syria to support the Syrian people” after the quake. He cited the joint statement from the Baghdad meeting about the need to begin the process of “bringing Syria back to the Arab fold.”
Levels of Iraq’s Tigris and Euphrates plunge in south
Iraq regularly asks Turkiye to release more water, and has imposed measures to ration water for agriculture and domestic use
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP
NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Iraq’s Tigris and Euphrates rivers have witnessed a sharp decrease in their levels in the south of the country, officials said Sunday, pledging to take urgent measures to ease water shortages.
In Nasiriyah, capital of the southern province of Dhi Qar, an AFP photographer saw the river bed of the mighty Euphrates dry in patches.
The water ministry blamed the situation in some southern provinces on “the low quantity of water reaching Iraq from neighboring Turkiye.”
“This has triggered a sharp drop in the country’s water reserves,” it said in a statement.
The Tigris and the Euphrates both have their source in Turkiye, and authorities in Iraq have long accused the Ankara government of withholding water in dams that choke the rivers, dramatically reducing flows into Iraq.
Iraqi authorities also accuse farmers of abusing water supplies and flouting restrictions to irrigate their lands.
Water scarcity hitting farming and food security are already among the “main drivers of rural-to-urban migration” in Iraq, the UN and several non-government groups said in June 2022.
According to official Iraqi statistics from last year, the level of the Tigris entering Iraq has dropped to just 35 percent of its average over the past century.
Water ministry spokesman Khaled Chamal said Sunday that Iraq was getting only 30 percent of the water it expected from the Tigris and the Euphrates.
Iraq regularly asks Turkiye to release more water, and has imposed measures to ration water for agriculture and domestic use.
Water is also often held back in dams in Iraq’s north, triggering anger among residents in the south.
Chamal told AFP the latest drop in water levels in both the Tigris and Euphrates in the country’s south was “temporary.”
Authorities will increase levels by releasing water from Iraqi dams in the northern areas of Mosul, Dukan and Darbandikhan, he added.
“There should be positive results within the next two days,” he said.
After decades of conflict, oil-rich Iraq has been plagued by poverty, drought and desertification.
It is one of the five countries most exposed to impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations.
In December, the World Bank urged Iraqi authorities to modernize irrigation processes and farming methods, and review dam infrastructure.
Rampaging Israeli settlers set fire to homes and cars in West Bank
Officials said the rampage was sparked by the killing of two Israeli brothers by a suspected Palestinian gunman
Netanyahu appeals for calm, while Abbas "holds the Israeli government fully responsible” for the violence
Updated 47 min 58 sec ago
AP Reuters
JERUSALEM: Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank late Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman.
Palestinian medics said one man was killed and four others were badly wounded in what appeared to be the worst outburst of settler violence in decades.
Israelis from the Har Bracha settlement went berserk after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli brothers as they were driving in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to officials.
Israel’s military said the gunman came to a junction “and opened fire toward an Israeli vehicle.” One of the slain victims was a soldier in a program for Jewish seminary students.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Palestinian attack, which came as Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.
After the shooting, Palestinians reported that Israelis from Har Bracha settlement attacked Palestinian houses in nearby Burin village.
Ghassan Daghlas, an official in charge of anti-settlement activities, said several Palestinian houses and 15 cars had been set on fire, while Palestinian media said some 30 homes and cars were torched.
Photos and video on social media showed large fires burning throughout the town of Hawara — scene of the deadly shooting earlier in the day — and lighting up the sky.
In one video, crowds of Jewish settlers could be heard reciting the Jewish prayer for the dead as they stared at a building in flames. And earlier, a prominent Israeli Cabinet minister and settler leader had called for Israel to strike “without mercy.”
Late Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 37-year-old man was shot and killed by an Israeli settler. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said two other people were shot and wounded, a third person was stabbed and a fourth was beaten with an iron bar. Some 95 others were being treated for tear gas inhalation.
The Israeli military, which was operating in the area, did not have any immediate comment.
Israeli settlers set two Palestinian cars ablaze in Burin, south of Nablus, and according to locals, blocked the road to delay the fire truck... The says settler attacks have been the highest in 2022 since OCHA started documenting them in 2006. pic.twitter.com/KLF7DhuCad
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called “the terrorist acts carried out by settlers under the protection of the occupation forces tonight.”
“We hold the Israeli government fully responsible,” he added.
As videos of the violence appeared on evening news shows, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm and urged against vigilante violence. “I ask that when blood is boiling and the spirit is hot, don’t take the law into your hands,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.
The Israeli military said its chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi, was rushing to the scene and that forces were trying to restore order.
The rampage occurred shortly after the Jordanian government, which hosted Sunday’s talks at the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, said the sides had agreed to take steps to de-escalate tensions and would meet again next month ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
“They reaffirmed the necessity of committing to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced.
After nearly a year of fighting that has killed over 200 Palestinians and more than 40 Israelis in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, the Jordanian announcement marked a small sign of progress. But the situation on the ground immediately cast those commitments into doubt.
The Palestinians claim the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip – areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war – for a future state. Some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements as illegal and obstacles to peace.
The West Bank is home to a number of hard-line settlements whose residents frequently vandalize Palestinians land and property. But rarely is the violence so widespread.
Prominent members of Israel’s far-right government called for tough action against the Palestinians.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a settler leader who lives in the area and has been put in charge of much of Israel’s West Bank policy, called for “striking the cities of terror and its instigators without mercy, with tanks and helicopters.”
Using a phrase that calls for a more heavy-handed response, he said Israel should act “in a way that conveys that the master of the house has gone crazy.”
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
An Israeli ministerial committee gave initial approval to a bill that would impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks. The measure was sent to lawmakers for further debate.
There were also differing interpretations of what exactly was agreed to in Aqaba between the Palestinians and Israelis.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said the representatives agreed to work toward a “just and lasting peace” and had committed to preserving the status quo at Jerusalem’s contested holy site.
Tensions at the site revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and Muslims as the Haram Al-Sharif have often spilled over into violence, and two years ago sparked an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group during Ramadan.
Officials with Israel’s government, the most right-wing in Israeli history, played down Sunday’s meeting.
A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity under government guidelines, said only that the sides in Jordan agreed to set up a committee to work at renewing security ties with the Palestinians. The Palestinians cut off ties last month after a deadly Israeli military raid in the West Bank.
Netanyahu’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, who led the Israeli delegation said there were “no changes” in Israeli policies and that plans to build thousands of new settlement homes approved last week would not be affected.
He said “there is no settlement freeze” and “there is no restriction on army activity.”
The Jordanian announcement had said Israel pledged not to legalize any more outposts for six months or to approve any new construction in existing settlements for four months.
The Palestinians, meanwhile, said they had presented a long list of grievances, including an end to Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands and a halt to Israeli military raids on Palestinian towns.
Sunday’s shooting in Hawara came days after an Israeli military raid killed 10 Palestinians in the nearby city of Nablus. The shooting occurred on a major highway that serves both Palestinians and Israeli settlers. The two men who were killed were identified as brothers, ages 21 and 19, from the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha.
Hanegbi was joined by the head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency who attended the talks in neighboring Jordan. The head of the Palestinian intelligence services as well as advisers to President Mahmoud Abbas also joined.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who has close ties with the Palestinians, led the discussions, while Egypt, another mediator, and the United States also participated.
In Washington, the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, welcomed the meeting. “We recognize that this meeting was a starting point,” he said, adding that iImplementation will be critical.”
It was a rare high-level meeting between the sides, illustrating the severity of the crisis and the concerns of increased violence as Ramadan approaches in late March.
In Gaza, Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction, criticized Sunday’s meeting and called the shooting a “natural reaction” to Israeli incursions in the West Bank.
Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The Hamas militant group subsequently took control of the territory, and Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade over the territory.
Egyptian student dies from heart attack after being bullied at school by classmates
Victim filed a complaint against the offenders with school administrators but received no response
Education ministry orders investigation as the incident sparks widespread anger on social media
Updated 26 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: A high-school student, who said she was bullied by her classmates, has died following a heart attack.
Rodina Osama, 16, was studying in the first year of secondary school at a private establishment in Giza Governorate, south of Egypt.
It was claimed that some of the student’s female colleagues attacked her and addressed her with offensive words, describing her as ugly.
Osama filed a complaint against them to school administrators but received no response.
She left for home and told her sister what had happened, before falling to the ground following a heart attack. She died before being transferred to hospital.
The incident sparked widespread anger on social media, with users demanding an urgent investigation.
The Ministry of Education and Technical Education opened an investigation into the incident after receiving correspondence from the school and the family of the student.
The ministry said that it had issued urgent instructions to all schools to combat bullying in all its forms, adhere to regulations regarding discipline, and prohibit the use of physical and psychological punishment for students.
First cargo ship docks at Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port
Houthis bid to transform peace process into economic war to aggravate plight of Yemeni people
Fierce fighting reported as government troops repel militia attack on strategic mountain range
Updated 26 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A commercial ship, carrying 724 containers of various items, docked at Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah for the first time in seven years, the Iran-backed Houthis — who control the port — said on Saturday.
Abdul Wahab Al-Durra, the Houthi minister of transportation, told reporters that container, fuel, and other commodity ships had begun entering ports from Djibouti, where they were examined under the UN Yemen Verification and Inspection Mechanism.
“The docks at the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef, and Ras Issa are crowded with ships, and there are ships waiting to unload in the draft,” Al-Durra said, adding that a further 18 ships are currently on their way.
Houthi media released videos showing employees unloading the Ethiopian-flagged Shebelle cargo and container ship.
The UNVIM — stationed in Djibouti — was created in 2016 at the request of the Yemeni government to check ships heading to Houthi-controlled ports to ensure they are not smuggling weapons to the Houthis.
A Yemeni government official told Arab News on Sunday that the Arab coalition had given the go-ahead for the ships to head to Houthi-occupied ports in an effort to pressure the militia into renewing the UN-brokered ceasefire, and to pave the way for a more durable peace agreement.
Rashad Al-Alimi, president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said last week that Saudi officials informed the council of behind-the-scenes engagements and communications with the Houthis, and that their efforts were intended to achieve a breakthrough in getting the Houthis to sign an agreement with the Yemeni government to end the war.
The arrival of the new ships at Houthi-controlled Hodeidah happened on the same day that the Yemeni government urged local merchants and international shipping companies to import goods through government-controlled ports, promising to provide them with reduced transportation costs and insurance, and to protect them from Houthi threats.
The Yemeni government on Saturday accused the Houthis of waging an economic war by instructing traders in regions under their control to import products through Hodeidah instead of government-controlled ports.
“Attempts by the Houthis to transform the peace process into an economic war aimed at aggravating the plight of the Yemeni people will fail, and the government will do all in its power to combat any unlawful actions,” the Yemeni Cabinet said, according to the official news agency SABA.
Meanwhile, on the ground, nine Yemeni government soldiers and an unknown number of Houthis were killed in fighting in the Hareb area of Marib’s central province.
An official told Arab News that the Houthis launched an attack on government troops on Bawareh mountain in Hareb at midnight on Saturday, resulting in fierce fighting and a heavy exchange of fire that ended when the Houthis were forced to retreat after encountering stiff resistance and failing to seize control of the mountain.
“The Houthi attack on the strategic mountain range connecting Hareb and Juba was repelled,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.
Egypt’s foreign minister to visit Syria, Turkiye on Monday
Shoukry will visit Turkiye and Syria to “convey a message of solidarity from Egypt with the two countries”
Assad has benefited from an outpouring of support from Arab states following the quake
Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry will travel to Damascus on Monday in the first visit by an Egyptian foreign minister since Syria’s conflict erupted in 2011, according to a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry.
Shoukry will visit Turkiye and Syria — both hit hard by a deadly earthquake on Feb. 6 — to “convey a message of solidarity from Egypt with the two countries” according to the foreign ministry statement.
Syria had been isolated by regional states over President Bashar Assad’s deadly crackdown of protests against him, with the Arab League suspending Syria’s membership in 2011 and many Arab countries pulling their envoys out of Damascus.
But Assad has benefited from an outpouring of support from Arab states following the quake, which killed more than 5,900 people across his country, according to a tally of UN and Syrian government figures.
Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi spoke with Assad by phone for the first time on Feb. 7 and on Sunday, a delegation of top parliamentarians from around the region — including Egypt’s parliament speaker — met Assad in Damascus.
Shoukry met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in 2021 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Cairo has sent several shipments of earthquake aid to Syria in recent weeks.
Erdogan and El-Sisi met and shook hands during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Turkish companies earlier this month committed to $500 million in new investments in Egypt.