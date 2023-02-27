You are here

  • Home
  • US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin had cast the Ukraine war as a confrontation with the West which threatens the survival of Russia and the Russian people. Above, ruined buildings in Irpin, Ukraine. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n9urk

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine
  • Washington and its NATO allies are scrambling to dissuade China from providing military aid
  • Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons including battle tanks
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: The United States warned China of serious consequences if it provided arms to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv’s top general visited the frontline town of Bakhmut where Ukrainian defenders were holding out against constant attacks.
Washington and its NATO allies are scrambling to dissuade China from providing military aid for Moscow’s war, making public comments on their belief that Beijing is considering providing lethal equipment possibly including drones.
Western fears of China helping to arm Russia come as Moscow’s forces struggle to make gains around key objectives in eastern Ukraine, and as Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons including battle tanks.
“Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance — but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.
While China had not moved forward in providing that aid, neither had it taken the option off the table, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week” program.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, most recently at a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) in India on Saturday. It published a cease-fire proposal on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the offer was met with skepticism among Ukraine’s Western allies.
“When I hear reports — and I don’t know whether they are true — according to which China may be planning to supply kamikaze drones to Russia while at the same time presenting a peace plan, then I suggest we judge China by its actions and not its words,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Sunday.
CIA Director William Burns also weighed in regarding China in an interview aired on Sunday, saying the US intelligence agency was “confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment.”
“We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment,” Burns told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.
Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, cited reports that drones were among the weapons China was considering sending to Russia.
McCaul said Chinese leader Xi Jinping was preparing to visit Moscow next week for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin cast the Ukraine war, which he calls a “special military operation,” as a confrontation with the West which threatens the survival of Russia and the Russian people.
“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview recorded on Wednesday but released on Sunday.
NATO and the West dismiss this narrative, saying their objective in providing weapons and other aid to Kyiv is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.
Even so, Putin’s framing of the war as a threat to Russia’s existence allows the Kremlin chief greater freedom in the types of weapons he could one day use, including possibly nuclear weapons.
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and an ally of Putin, said in remarks published on Monday that the supply of Western arms to Kyiv risked a global nuclear catastrophe.

COMMANDER VISITS FRONT
On the frontlines, Ukrainian ground forces commander Col. General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the focus of Russia’s attacks for months as it tries to take control of the Donbas industrial region.
Ukrainian forces launched a number of counter-attacks and repulsed Russian forces around the village of Yahidne over the weekend, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured it and the village of Berkhivka.
The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces had destroyed Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” including in the area of Yahidne, while Russia’s TASS state agency reported that Ukraine’s forces blew up a dam just north of Bakhmut.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
Syrskyi visited Bakhmut to boost morale and talk strategy with units defending the town and surrounding villages, the Ukrainian military said.
He “listened to the unit commanders tackling urgent problems, provided assistance in solving them, and supported the servicemen,” the Ground Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired a senior commander helping lead the fight in the east, but gave no reason for the move.
In a one-line decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas.
In neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally and staging ground for Russian forces attacking Ukraine, Belarus partisans and members of the exiled opposition said they damaged a Russian A-50 surveillance military aircraft in a drone attack near Minsk on Sunday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US China

Related

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
World
Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause
World
China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence
  • He will visit three African nations around the Congo basin as well as Angola
  • The tour comes just over a week after Burkina Faso booted out French troops 
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to Africa this week in a bid to counter Russian efforts to dislodge France from the continent, after Paris suffered a series of military and political setbacks in its former sphere of influence.
Macron will visit three African nations around the Congo basin as well as Angola, with the focus of the trip being ostensibly away from France’s troubled former colonies in the Sahel, where anti-French sentiment is on the rise.
Ahead of the trip on Monday evening, Macron is expected to spell out his new African policy in a speech and press conference at the Elysee palace.
The tour comes just over a week after Burkina Faso booted out French troops and ended a military accord that allowed France to fight insurgents in the West African nation, becoming the latest African country to reject Paris’ help.
France withdrew its forces from Mali last year after the junta there started working with Russian military contractors, ending a decade of operations against Islamist insurgents.
Russia’s Wagner Group has also deployed in the Central African Republic, prompting fears of a domino effect in Paris at a time Western countries are trying to lobby the global south against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Macron has accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve “predatory” ambitions.
But French presidential advisers denied in a briefing on Friday that Macron was in a charm offensive to win back lost influence.
“We should be more nuanced on the idea of a loss of influence, which covers many things. In these countries, there is intense demand for links with France,” one adviser said.
During the trip, Macron will focus on the environment, with a participation to a summit on forests in Gabon, and will also meet African artists.
But he is also expected to give more clarity on France’s new military strategy on the continent in the speech on Monday. 

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Africa Francophonie Congo Wagner group

Related

Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging
World
Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging
Macron mulls stripping Putin of France’s top honor
World
Macron mulls stripping Putin of France’s top honor

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
  • Director William Burns also said Putin was underestimating US resolve to support Ukraine
  • Republican lawmakers press Biden administration to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

WILMINGTON, US: As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident” in his military’s ability to grind Ukraine into submission.
Burns, in a television interview, said the head of Russia’s intelligence services had displayed in their November meeting “a sense of cockiness and hubris” that reflected Putin’s own beliefs “that he can make time work for him, that he believes he can grind down the Ukrainians that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue will eventually set in.”

People take a loot at a destroyed Russian T-72B tank, secured from the Ukrainian village of Dmytrivka, outside Kyiv, and placed on display in front of the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on Feb.26, 2023. (REUTERS/)

That conversation, in which Burns warned of the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, was “pretty dispiriting,” Burns said.
Burns said he judged Putin as “quite determined” to continue prosecuting the war, despite the casualties, tactical shortcomings and economic and reputational damage to Russia.
“I think Putin is, right now, entirely too confident of his ability ... to wear down Ukraine,” Burns told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. Burns said that “at some point, he’s going to have to face up to increasing costs as well, in coffins coming home to some of the poorest parts of Russia,” where he said many of the conscripts “being thrown as cannon fodder” are from.

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns. (AP file)

Burns also said Putin was underestimating US resolve to support Ukraine, saying that it has been his experience that the Russian leader’s view is that Americans have “attention deficit disorder and we’ll move on to some other issue eventually.”
The comments came at a critical juncture for the war as the Biden administration is “confident that the Chinese leadership is considering” whether to provide “lethal” military equipment to Russia.
“It would be a very risky and unwise bet,” Burns said, adding that such a move could only further strain relations between the world’s two largest economics. “That’s why I hope very much that they don’t.”
Burns said China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has closely watched how the war has evolved, and “I think, in many ways, he’s been unsettled and sobered by what he’s seen.” The CIA director spoke of “where Putin’s hubris has now gotten Russia,” and said that in authoritarian systems, when “nobody challenges” a leader, “you can make some huge blunders.”

 

Meanwhile, the question of military aid and the pace of the war is also a source of uncertainty in the US as Republican lawmakers criticized the administration for not sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was providing Ukraine with the military aid needed to retake territory seized by Russia. The domestic politics of support for Ukraine are also complicated by some GOP members of Congress who say the administration should pull back and focus more on the needs at home.
Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said planes and long-range artillery could help end the war on a faster timeline. “This whole thing is taking too long,” McCaul said. “And it really didn’t have to happen this way,” said McCaul, R-Texas.
Ukraine won support last month from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there have been no signs that nations such as the US and Britain will change their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv.
Biden said in an ABC News interview on Friday that he’s “ruling it out for now,” saying that they are not the weaponry that Ukrainians need in the near term.
But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the White House has been slow in providing what Ukraine seeks, including jets. “That has been a pattern with this administration from the beginning, where they have slow-rolled critical military weapons systems,” he said.
Jake Sullivan said the US is already providing parts to keep Ukraine’s fleet of Soviet-era jets flying, but supplying F-16s “is really a question for another day, for another phase” of the war.
Jake Sullivan appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week.” McCaul was on ABC and Dan Sullivan was on NBC.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine CIA director William Burns President Vladimir Putin

Related

Update Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
World
Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
Update Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine
World
Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine

Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation

Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation

Chinese bank says missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation
  • Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China Renaissance Holdings said in an exchange filing on Sunday that its missing chairman and star dealmaker Bao Fan was currently cooperating with relevant Chinese authorities conducting an investigation.
This is the first time the mainland China-based boutique bank has given a reason for the disappearance of its founder — who was reported missing 10 days ago — though no details about the investigation were shared.
“The Board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of the Group are continuing normally,” the bank said in the exchange filing.
Reuters previously reported, citing sources, that authorities took Bao away earlier this month to assist in an investigation into a former colleague, Cong Lin, the company’s former president.
Shares of the company slumped last week after it said in an exchange filing the company had been unable to contact Bao.
The dealmaker’s disappearance is the latest in a series of cases of high-profile Chinese executives going missing with little explanation during a sweeping anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by President Xi Jinping.
In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notice to their companies, including Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, who Fosun later said was assisting with investigations regarding a personal matter.
Bao’s disappearance also comes against the backdrop of more than two years of sweeping regulatory crackdown on technology companies.
Bao, also China Renaissance’s controlling shareholder, started the firm in 2005 as a two-person team, seeking to match capital-hungry startups with venture capitalist and private equity investors.
The firm later expanded into services including underwriting, sales and trading.
Known to be well connected in the corporate world, Bao was involved with tech mergers including the tie-up of ride-hailing firms Didi and Kuaidi, food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping, as well as travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar.

 

Topics: Bao Fan China Renaissance Holdings China

Related

Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’
World
Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China
World
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China

SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA
  • NASA said the mission’s launch readiness review was completed on Saturday, and that the flight was given a “go” to proceed to liftoff as planned
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station’s next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight.
The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 1:45 a.m. EST (0645 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The four-member crew should reach the International Space Station (ISS) about 25 hours later, on Tuesday morning, to begin a six-month mission in microgravity aboard the orbiting laboratory some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.
Designated Crew 6, the mission marks the sixth long-term ISS team that NASA has flown aboard SpaceX since the private rocket venture founded by Musk — billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla and social media platform Twitter — began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020.
NASA said the mission’s launch readiness review was completed on Saturday, and that the flight was given a “go” to proceed to liftoff as planned.
“All systems and weather are looking good for launch,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
The latest ISS crew is led by mission commander Stephen Bowen, 59, a onetime US Navy submarine officer who has logged more than 40 days in orbit as a veteran of three space shuttle flights and seven spacewalks.
Fellow NASA astronaut Warren “Woody” Hoburg, 37, an engineer and commercial aviator designated as the Crew 6 pilot, will be making his first spaceflight.
The Crew 6 mission also is notable for its inclusion of UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, 41, only the second person from his country to fly to space and the first to launch from US soil as part of a long-duration space station team. UAE’s first-ever astronaut launched to orbit in 2019 aboard a Russian spacecraft.
Rounding out the four-man Crew 6 is Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, 41, who like Alneyadi is an engineer and spaceflight rookie designated as a mission specialist for the team.
Fedyaev is the latest cosmonaut to fly aboard an American spacecraft under a ride-sharing deal signed in July by NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, despite heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Crew 6 team will be welcomed aboard the space station by seven current ISS occupants — three US NASA crew members, including commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, the first Native American woman to fly to space, along with three Russians and a Japanese astronaut.
The ISS, about the length of a football field and the largest artificial object in space, has been continuously operated by a US-Russian-led consortium that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
The outpost was conceived in part as a venture to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following the Soviet Union’s collapse and the end of Cold War rivalries that gave rise to the original US-Soviet space race in the 1950s and 1960s.
NASA-Roscosmos cooperation has been tested as never before since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, leading the United States to impose sweeping sanctions against Moscow while steadily increasing military aid to the Ukrainian government.
The Crew 6 mission also follows two recent mishaps in which Russian spacecraft docked to the orbiting laboratory sprang coolant leaks apparently caused micrometeoroids, tiny grains of space rock, streaking through space and striking the craft at high velocity.
One of the affected Russian vehicles was a Soyuz crew capsule that had carried two cosmonauts and an astronaut to the space station in September for a six-month mission now set to end in March. An empty replacement Soyuz to bring them home blasted off on Friday and arrived at the space station on Saturday.

 

Topics: SpaceX NASA

Related

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
World
SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
SpaceX gets US approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
World
SpaceX gets US approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites

UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix

UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix

UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix
  • The British government introduced a bill that would let it unilaterally rip up parts of the Brexit agreement, a move the EU called illegal
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are set to hold face-to-face talks, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute.
That would mark a breakthrough after months of bitter wrangling that has soured UK-EU relations, sparked the collapse of the Belfast-based regional government and and threatened to set back Northern Ireland’s decades-old peace process.
In a joint statement on Sunday the UK and the EU said European Commission President von der Leyen will travel to Britain on Monday so the leaders can work toward “shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said earlier Sunday that the two sides were on the “cusp” of striking an agreement over trade rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that shares a border with an EU member, the Republic of Ireland. When the UK left the bloc in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.
Instead there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK That angered British unionist politicians in Belfast, who say the new trade border in the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.
The Democratic Unionist Party collapsed Northern Ireland’s Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government a year ago in protest and has refused to return until the rules are scrapped or substantially rewritten.
Relations between the UK and the EU, severely tested during years of Brexit wrangling, chilled still further amid disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The British government introduced a bill that would let it unilaterally rip up parts of the Brexit agreement, a move the EU called illegal. The bloc accused the UK of failing to honor the legally binding treaty it had signed.
The mood between London and Brussels improved after Sunak, a pragmatic Brexit supporter, took office in October, replacing more belligerent predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Striking a deal would let Sunak “get Brexit done” in a way that eluded Johnson, who won a landslide election victory on that very slogan in 2019, three years after British voters narrowly opted in a referendum to leave the bloc.
Johnson did lead the UK out of the now 27-nation EU in 2020, but with a divorce deal that left Northern Ireland still bound to some EU rules and standards in a way that caused headaches for businesses and upset Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance.
UK and EU negotiators have been inching toward a solution during weeks of intense talks, but any deal with the bloc carries political risk for Sunak. Hints of compromise toward the EU have sparked opposition from hard-line euroskeptics in Sunak’s governing Conservative Party, including Johnson.
The DUP also has warned it will oppose any deal that does not meet its demand for “significant, substantive change.”
A deal is likely to remove customs checks on the vast majority of goods moving between the UK and Northern Ireland.
The thorniest issue is the role of the European Court of Justice in resolving any disputes that arise over the rules. Britain and the EU agreed in their Brexit divorce deal to give the European court that authority, but the DUP and Conservative Brexiteers insist the court must have no jurisdiction in UK matters.
Sunak insisted a deal would meet unionist demands.
“As someone who believes in Brexit, voted for Brexit, campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works and it works for every part of the United Kingdom,” he told the Sunday Times.
“There’s unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done.”
 

 

Topics: Brexit European Union (EU)

Related

Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
Business & Economy
Full Brexit yet to play out on British finance, lawmakers say
British Muslim women honored for achievements in business  video
Business & Economy
British Muslim women honored for achievements in business 

Latest updates

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine
US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine
UAE astronaut AlNeyadi embarks on longest Arab space mission in history
UAE astronaut AlNeyadi embarks on longest Arab space mission in history
Eddie Howe: Pain of defeat will make Newcastle more determined to succeed
Eddie Howe: Pain of defeat will make Newcastle more determined to succeed
Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway
Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway
Microsoft unveils suite of cloud tools for telecom firms
Microsoft unveils suite of cloud tools for telecom firms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.