You are here

  • Home
  • China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause
China's Deputy Ambassador Dai Bing speaks during a UN Security Council meeting to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bvbf

Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause
  • China’s document was immediately met by skepticism from Ukraine’s allies
  • The West has accused China of considering to supply lethal weapons to Russia
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China called Friday for urgent peace talks as it released its plan to end the war in Ukraine, but several Western powers rebuffed the proposals while warning against Beijing’s closening ties to Moscow.
The United Nations expressed cautious optimism over the Chinese proposals, particularly over the document’s call to avoid using nuclear weapons.
Russia reacted positively to Beijing’s efforts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a muted response, saying Kyiv needed to “work with China” on approaches to put an end to the year-old war.
Zelensky told reporters he was planning to meet with Xi Jinping after the Chinese leader’s government called for the peace talks, saying it would “be important for world security.”
China’s 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” of the crisis follows accusations from the West that China is considering arming Russia, a claim Beijing has dismissed as false.
Timed to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the paper urges all parties to “support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible.”
It also makes clear its opposition to not only the use of nuclear weapons, but the threat of deploying them, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal in the conflict.
Russia said Friday it appreciated Beijing’s efforts to settle the conflict but insisted any solution should recognize Kremlin control over four Ukrainian regions.
“We highly value the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means,” the foreign ministry said, but added any settlement must recognize “the new territorial realities.”
China’s document was immediately met by skepticism from Ukraine’s allies, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg saying Beijing “doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”
“Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good?” US President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview broadcast Friday.
And German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that while “every constructive suggestion that brings us closer on the path to a just peace is highly welcome... whether global power China wants to play such a constructive role is still doubtful.”
At a press conference in Beijing, Ukrainian and EU diplomats urged China to do more to press Russia to end the conflict.
Jorge Toledo, the EU ambassador to China, said Beijing has a “special responsibility” as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to uphold peace.
At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman said “I think the call on the need to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is particularly important.”

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Putin and Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow.
A meeting readout published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Wang as saying China was willing to “deepen political trust” and “strengthen strategic coordination” with Russia.
Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, China has offered Putin diplomatic and financial support, but refrained from overt military involvement or sending lethal arms.
“I don’t anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia,” Biden told ABC. “We’d impose severe sanctions on anyone who has done that.”
Leaders at a virtual Group of Seven summit Friday also warned countries they will face “severe costs” if they continue helping Russia evade international sanctions imposed over its invasion.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine China

Related

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
World
What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
China backs Putin as tension over war soars
World
China backs Putin as tension over war soars

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
Updated 38 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
Updated 38 min 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not “anticipate a major initiative” from China to provide weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
His comments come days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS that China was “considering providing lethal support” to Moscow ranging “from ammunition to the weapons themselves” — which Beijing denied.
In a wide-ranging television interview with ABC News — covering his bid for re-election and the war in Ukraine — that aired Friday evening, Biden appeared to backtrack on Blinken’s comments.
“I don’t anticipate — we haven’t seen it yet — but I don’t anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia,” he said.
Biden explained that in a conversation he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping last summer, he made clear what the consequences of providing weapons to Russia would be.
“Without any government prodding, 600 American corporations left Russia — from McDonald’s to Exxon — across the board,” he said he told Xi.
“And I said, ‘If you are engaged in the same kind of brutality, of supporting the brutality that is going on, you may face the same consequences.’“
When pressed on whether China would be “crossing a line” if Beijing were to provide weapons to Russia, Biden said the United States “would respond.”
“It would be the same line everyone else would have crossed. In other words, we would impose severe sanctions on anyone who has done it.”
Ukraine’s allies have sought to use sanctions and trade bans to choke off Russia’s ability to acquire more weapons or produce them domestically using imported components.
On Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, leaders of the Group of 7 industrialized nations said any country abetting Moscow by providing “material support” in its war would “face severe costs.”

Topics: China Russia ukraine war US Joe Biden

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China
  • President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit China on February 28 for a state visit, the Chinese foreign ministry said Saturday.
“At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2,” spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has backed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus is dependent on its neighbor financially and politically.
China is willing to work with Belarus to deepen mutual political trust, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik during a phone conversation on Friday, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.
In September last year, Xi and Lukashenko announced an “all-weather” strategic partnership, when the two met in the Uzbek capital Samarkand.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China belarus

Related

Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones
World
Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones
Belarus, Russia to start ‘defensive in nature’ air force drills, Minsk says
World
Belarus, Russia to start ‘defensive in nature’ air force drills, Minsk says

Philippines 1986 revolt marked with ousted president’s son as leader

Philippines 1986 revolt marked with ousted president’s son as leader
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

Philippines 1986 revolt marked with ousted president’s son as leader

Philippines 1986 revolt marked with ousted president’s son as leader
  • In May last year, Ferdinand Marcos’s son and namesake won the presidential race in a landslide victory in one of history’s most dramatic political comebacks
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

MANILA: Pro-democracy protesters marked the anniversary on Saturday of the 1986 army-backed “people power” revolt in the Philippines with the son of the late Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted in that uprising, now the president in a stunning comeback.
About 1,400 demonstrators, some waving Philippine flags and holding placards that read “Never forget,” gathered at a democracy shrine along the main EDSA highway in the Manila metropolis. An equal number of left-wing activists, carrying an effigy that depicted Marcos Jr. as a pest, protested separately at a nearby pro-democracy monument.
Millions of Filipinos converged in February 1986 at the usually traffic-choked thoroughfare to shield top military and defense officials who defected from the administration of then-President Ferdinand Marcos and braced for battle in two adjacent camps. The ailing president, who imposed martial rule from 1972 to 1981, was driven with his family and cronies into US exile, where he died three years later.
The uprising awed the world and became a harbinger of change in authoritarian regimes. But in the nearly four decades since the uprising, poverty, landlessness, stark inequality between the rich and poor, and injustices have remained deeply entrenched and shrouded the nearly bloodless revolt’s legacy.
The Marcoses returned to the Philippines in 1991 and gradually rose back to political power despite the plunder and widespread human rights atrocities that forced the family patriarch from power to global infamy.
In May last year, Marcos’s son and namesake won the presidential race in a landslide victory in one of history’s most dramatic political comebacks.
“It’s mind-blowing in one sense, isn’t it? How did this happen? You remember those who sacrificed their lives and you feel so sad for those who were tortured, those who lost loved ones,” Judy Taguiwalo, a longtime former political detainee and torture survivor under the dictatorship, told The Associated Press.
Now 73 and ailing, Taguiwalo said her generation of activists who fought the dictatorship was slowly fading, and many have died, but she remained optimistic and defiant.
“There’s a new generation of fighters,” she said. “Tyranny can return but there’s no forever in tyranny so long as we don’t stop resisting even if it’s an uphill battle or we get sidetracked by disinformation.”
Marcos Jr.’s supporters called his massive victory a political vindication but opponents said he climbed back to the top post through well-funded social media propaganda that whitewashed the family history in a country regarded as one of the top users of the Internet and social media, including Facebook and TikTok.
He had steadfastly rejected calls by anti-Marcos groups for him to apologize for the atrocities and plunder under his father’s rule and said in a TV interview at the presidential place in Manila in September that labeling his father a dictator was wrong.
Faced with the awkward situation of issuing a statement to mark the 1986 revolt that toppled his father, Marcos Jr. called for reconciliation without any reference to the event as a democratic milestone as his predecessors did.
“I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society — one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos,” Marcos Jr. said in a two-paragraph statement he posted on Facebook.
“As we look back to a time in our history that divided the Filipino people, I am one with the nation in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation,” he said.
Renato Reyes of the left-wing alliance Bayan said the president’s offer was a “good sound bite but lacks sincerity and substance” given Marcos Jr.’s refusal to acknowledge abuses under his father’s rule.
The ousted president died in exile in Hawaii three years after being overthrown without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.
A Hawaii court later found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
World
Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support photos
World
Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support

US targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won’t work

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

US targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won’t work

US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
  • The US State Department's sanctions included Russian Cabinet ministers and dozens of governors and regional chiefs
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration unveiled the sanctions as the Group of 7 bloc of wealthy nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met to discuss more aid.
Among the steps were placing visa restrictions on Russian military members, freezing assets of allies of President Vladimir Putin, effectively banning aluminum imports from Russia, curbing Russian banking and arms-making activity and putting the country's second largest mobile phone company Megafon on a trade blacklist.
Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, said the sanctions would have no effect, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
Additional measures could be imposed at a later date, U.S. officials said.
The administration also sent a message to China and other countries that they should not try to help Russia evade sanctions.
"We will sanction additional actors tied to Russia's defense and technology industry, including those responsible for backfilling Russian stocks of sanctioned items or enabling Russian sanctions evasion," the White House said.
The aid to Ukraine fell short of providing the F-16 fighter jets that Kyiv has requested and some U.S. officials are raising doubts about the ability of such measures to slow the increasing hostilities on the battlefield ahead of an anticipated springtime offensive.
Antonov said the new sanctions were "thoughtless" and designed to make Russia suffer.
"Does anyone really think that this is the way to get our country to abandon its independent policies?" RIA quoted him as saying to reporters.
NEW PENALTIES
After the G7 meeting, the leaders issued a statement on "our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes" including with more potential sanctions.
European Union countries later overcome internal disagreements and announced a 10th round of sanctions.
The U.S. State Department's sanctions included Russian Cabinet ministers and dozens of governors and regional chiefs.
The U.S. Treasury Department's new measures hit 22 Russian individuals and 83 entities, adding to more than 2,500 sanctions imposed over the past year.
Increased U.S. tariffs will also be levied on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth about $2.8 billion to Russia.
The United States also planned to announce $250 million in aid to shore up Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the face of Russian attacks. Ukraine's neighbor Moldova will get $300 million to help wean itself from energy dependence on Russia.
Prosecutors announced steps to charge a Russian national with illegally exporting counterintelligence equipment and to seize the Park Avenue, New York, apartment and other property worth $75 million belonging to Putin associate Viktor Vekselberg, whom Washington imposed sanctions on most recently in 2022.
While multiple rounds of Western sanctions have damaged the Russian economy, Putin can still fund his war. That has prompted officials to focus increasingly on third parties that are helping Russia dodge the sanctions.
Treasury included penalties on more than 30 people and companies from Switzerland, Germany and other nations for helping Moscow finance its war against Ukraine.
The Commerce Department, meanwhile, is imposing export curbs on nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies, including in China, for engaging in sanctions evasion in support of Russia's defense sector and prohibit them from buying items like semiconductors. And they are working to prevent components found in Iranian drones from making their way to the Ukraine battlefield, officials said.
Washington has warned, without producing evidence, that China is considering providing weapons to Russia. China has said more weapons would worsen the conflict.
The Biden administration has committed more than $32 billion in military aid over the past year to Ukraine, including 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems and 38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and a number of different types of drones, according to the Defense Department.

 

Topics: Russia United States Ukraine

Related

Special Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
World
Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
US believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets: White House
Middle-East
US believes Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets: White House

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
Updated 25 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
  • Catherine Colonna also addressed anti-French anger in its former African colonies, blaming Russian propaganda
  • She was speaking shortly after the overwhelming adoption of an EU resolution calling for Moscow to leave Ukraine, and for a just and lasting peace
Updated 25 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: All the woes that many countries in the Global South are faced with today, from rising energy prices to food insecurity, are entirely due to the war waged by Russia in Ukraine, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna told Arab News.

One year on since the war started, many smaller states are more vulnerable than ever, and feel that they have been left to their own devices in the absence of a functioning international order.

According to the UN, over 350 million people in 79 countries are food insecure and do not know where their next meal will come from.

Alienated and aggrieved, many developing countries feel that the war in Ukraine and the West’s rivalry with China have become a distraction from pressing issues that are dogging them such as debt, climate change, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West’s unprecedented sanctions against Moscow are being blamed for the high economic price that is being paid in many countries.

However, Colonna denied that the West is responsible for any action that is harming the Global South.  

“Let us be clear about this,” she told Arab News. “We aren’t doing any actions that are harming countries of the South. We’re making every effort, like the tons of grain exported from Ukraine, to ensure that those countries have fertilizer and grain.

“On the other hand, yes, it’s Russia’s war that’s (blockading) the Black Sea, (which) has created tension on the food market. And in general, it’s the Russian war that has put tension on energy prices too. So the explanations are simple. We need to recall this. It’s entirely Russia.”

In June this year, France is set to host an international conference on a new global financial pact aimed, in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, at taking stock “on all the means and ways of increasing financial solidarity with the South.”

Colonna said the summit will aim to “build a new contract with the North and the South” in order to facilitate the access of vulnerable countries to the financing they need to address current and future crises.

She added that such a financial pact will allow “the most vulnerable countries (to) face up to their climate obligations and more broadly speaking, (will) give them the means required to develop in a harmonious and democratic manner.”

Colonna was speaking in New York soon after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution marking the war’s first anniversary and demanding that Russia leave Ukraine and stop fighting.

There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Colonna told the gathering: “Russia is trying to convince some of you that its attempts to disrupt the world order and impose an order based on force will work in their favor.

“The facts are clear: Russia and Russia alone wanted the war, and its war is putting global food security at risk, especially in the most vulnerable countries, just as it is having a negative impact on most of the world.

“No more war, no more blockades, no more tension on food or energy. (Russia) can and must stop, starting tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, for a multi-layered variety of reasons, anti-French sentiment has been on the rise in France’s former African colonies, from Mali to Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic.

While France has been attempting to create a sea change in its relations with African countries, Russia’s influence has been expanding, driven by Moscow’s ambition to expand its foothold on the continent, especially since it launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Colonna dismissed the opinion that Russia has succeeded in supplanting France or any other European nation in the Sahel, saying the fact that the majority of those nations voted in favor of Thursday’s resolution illustrates that.

Asked by Arab News whether she understands the anger and frustration that some African countries are feeling toward the former colonial power, she laid that frustration at the feet of Russian propaganda.

“To answer that question, I think that we need to look at parallel realities, the manipulation of information, and the underground maneuvers of Russia and some of their partners who are already subject to sanctions,” she said.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
World
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
World stars send ‘love’ to war-torn Ukraine
World
World stars send ‘love’ to war-torn Ukraine

Latest updates

Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
Biden says he does not ‘anticipate’ China providing weapons to Russia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to visit China
Quake-prone Istanbul not at heightened risk: expert
Quake-prone Istanbul not at heightened risk: expert
Philippines 1986 revolt marked with ousted president’s son as leader
Philippines 1986 revolt marked with ousted president’s son as leader
Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare
Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.