Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Update Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
West Texas Intermediate US crude futures traded at $76.10 a barrel, 29 cents, or 0.35 percent lower, while Brent crude futures were down 22 cents. (Shuttestock)
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears of recession risks offset gains arising from Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts.

West Texas Intermediate US crude futures traded at $76.10 a barrel, 29 cents, or 0.35 percent lower, while Brent crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.29 percent, at $82.87 a barrel at 03.00 p.m. Saudi time.

Capricorn Energy gets new CFO 

Capricorn Energy has appointed Clare Mawdsley, previously a director of finance, as its acting chief financial officer, replacing James Smith, the oil and gas producer said on Monday. 

Smith had stayed on temporarily after resigning from the company’s board earlier this month, as shareholders voted in favor of six new directors activist investor Pallizer had proposed. 

Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland 

Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, PKN Orlen’s CEO said on Saturday, adding that the Polish refiner would tap other sources to plug the gap. 

The halt in supplies via the pipeline — which has been exempted from EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine. 

“Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10 percent of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources,” PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek wrote on Twitter. 

Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact deliveries of gasoline and diesel to its customers. 

As of February, after a contract with Russia’s Rosneft expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russian oil and natural gas company Tatneft. 

Airbus, Qantas close to first joint sustainable aviation fuel investment 

Airbus and Qantas Airways plan to announce the first investment from a $200 million fund to develop a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia within about a month, an Airbus executive said on Monday. 

The companies established the fund last year after Qantas set a target of using 10 percent SAF in its fuel mix by 2030 and placed a multibillion-dollar order for Airbus narrowbody and widebody planes. 

Australia lacks an SAF industry, meaning Qantas’ purchases of the fuel are made at overseas airports. 

Stephen Forshaw, Airbus’ chief representative for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, said the manufacturer and Qantas were meeting weekly to discuss $1 million-plus investments in early-stage SAF projects in Australia. 

“The first investment has been made but not fully closed yet,” he said in an interview ahead of the Australia International Airshow, which begins on Tuesday. 

He added: “We’ve both agreed to it, and I think we’ll make some announcements probably in the next month or so around the completion of that.” 

Forshaw said most of the investments being considered involved seed funding, where the partners might take a minority equity stake. 

“Some of them may be even earlier than Series A. What it may do is provide us with the opportunity or right of first refusal to go in at Series A or Series B or beyond,” he said. “And then the pace will determine whether we want to do that or whether we see it is time to open it up to other investors.” 

He declined to say what type of project was planned for the first investment but said that in the longer term, Australia had lots of potential to use solar power for projects that would help meet demand given limited feedstock available from sources like oils and fats. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia Poland

Bahrain’s exports drop 8% to $941m in January: iGA data

Bahrain’s exports drop 8% to $941m in January: iGA data
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Bahrain's exports drop 8% to $941m in January: iGA data

Bahrain’s exports drop 8% to $941m in January: iGA data
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain has seen its exports trade drop below $1 billion, with the value of products of national origin falling by 8 percent to $941 million in January 2023, according to the latest data released by the Information &eGovernment Authority.   

With $236 million worth of exports to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom ranked first among the countries receiving products of Bahraini national origin in January, followed by the US and the UAE which imported goods worth $119 million and $95 million, respectively. 

In terms of the type of goods, iGA data showed that unwrought aluminum alloys with a $352 million value were the top products exported during the month of January. 

It was followed by iron ores and concentrate alloyed with a combined value of $127 million. The third product was aluminum wire not alloyed with $45 million worth of exports in January. 

The total value of re-exports increased by 7 percent to reach $153 million during January 2023 compared with $143 million recorded during the same month of the previous year. 

In terms of re-exported value, the UAE was the leading country with $50 million, followed by the Kingdom with $45 million, and Singapore with $7 million. 

Airplane spare parts were the top re-exported products with $26 million, digital automatic data processing machines with $5.5 million and gold with $4.7 million. 

The value of imports, however, increased by 4 percent reaching $1.2 billion during January 2023, compared to $1.1 billion for the same month of the previous year. 

China ranked first when it comes to goods being imported into Bahrain, with a total of $185 million, the UAE was second with $116 million, and Brazil was third with $114 million. 

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of $143 million, while aluminum oxide was second with $82 million, and gold was third with $42 million. 

This resulted in the trade balance of Bharain recording a deficit of $135 million during January, compared to a deficit of $21 million during the same month the previous year. 

In October 2022, Saudi Arabia exported $31.9 billion worth of goods against an imported value of $16.4 billion, resulting in a positive trade balance of $15.5 billion, according to the data visualization site Observatory of Economic Complexity. 

Topics: Saudi Bahrain export import

AMAALA partners with Clinique La Prairie to develop wellness resort  

AMAALA partners with Clinique La Prairie to develop wellness resort  
Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

AMAALA partners with Clinique La Prairie to develop wellness resort  

AMAALA partners with Clinique La Prairie to develop wellness resort  
Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi multi-project developer Red Sea Global has partnered with Swiss longevity clinic Clinique La Prairie to offer a new wellness resort at its upcoming ultra-luxury tourism destination AMAALA. 

The project involves the development of the Clinique La Prairie Health Resort, spanning 36,115 sq. m, offering 13 villas and 52 rooms and suites, on Saudi Arabia’s north-western coastline.  

The resort also features a diagnostics lab, museum, beach club, workshop and training rooms, private dining space, and a cooking school, ensuring a rejuvenation experience, according to a company press release. 

As part of its wellness approach, Clinique La Prairie combines preventative medicine, genetics and epigenetics with customized lifestyle and nutrition plans, the release added. 

“At AMAALA, we are creating the most important health and longevity-focused resort ever developed. We’re delighted to be building our very first full-scale destination in such an extraordinary setting and to help bring Red Sea Global’s vision of regenerative, ultra-luxury tourism to life,” said Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, in a statement.  

Clinique La Prairie will include an advanced diagnostics lab and radiology, physio, neuroscience, dermo, aesthetics, and dentistry. It will also provide a cryo-chamber, hyperbaric suites, IV infusions and a series of next-generation therapies, aimed at contributing to AMAALA’s standing as a distinctive wellness destination.  

The destination will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy in line with its sustainability commitments.   

AMAALA, being developed along the Red Sea coast, is constructing all its buildings about 100 meters away from the coastline to avoid interference with the natural habitat of the Red Sea’s fragile turtle populations.    

Spread over 4,000 sq. km, the project’s lighting has also been done carefully to protect the night sky and limit the impact of artificial light on wildlife.  

The first phase of the destination is well underway, and it expects to welcome its first guests in 2024. The retreat will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,300 hotel keys.  

Upon completion in 2027, AMAALA will be home to over 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels, 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.  

Topics: Amaala rsg Wellness

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3 percent in 2023 backed by a robust non-oil sector, according to a forecast by Riyad Capital. 

The report forecasts the output from this part of the economy will rise by 5 percent this year.

The growth will be driven by a sturdy fiscal policy geared towards increasing investment spending, according to the capital market company.

The oil sector is also expected to continue its growth trajectory estimated at 1.2 percent this year, noted the report.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth rate increased to 8.7 percent – the highest rise since 2011. The oil sector was one of the main drivers, contributing at least 4.8 percent to this growth.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone the Kingdom’s economy recorded a growth of 5.4 percent annually.

Riyad Capital based its 2023 oil forecasts on the Kingdom’s stable oil production rate, with an average of 10.7 million barrels per day, after reaching 10.6 million barrels per day in 2022.  

As for oil prices, the report predicted a somewhat weaker performance in the first half of 2023 thanks to the current downturn in the global economy.  

Nevertheless, a significant recovery will follow in the second half of the year on the expectation that Brent crude oil will end 2023 at a level above $100 a barrel, with the annual average at $92. 

As oil prices continue to rise, the financial revenues of the Saudi budget are to remain strong in 2023, allowing financial spending to be directed towards economic growth.  

Riyad Capital added that oil export revenues will enable a large surplus in the current account balance, albeit a drop from 15.8 percent of GDP in 2022 to 13.2 percent in 2023. 

Inflation rate is expected to drop gradually across this year to reach 3.1 percent, down from 3.4 percent recorded in January 2023. 

The report predicted the US Federal Reserve is to raise interest rates to 5.25 percent during the first half of 2023, and stabilize interest rates throughout the second half.  

The report also pointed out that the Saudi Central Bank will naturally follow the Fed’s pattern in its interest rate policy. 

Topics: Riyad Capital  economy

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A joint Saudi-Croatian business council is on track to be established in an attempt to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

To be recognized under the Federation of Saudi Chambers umbrella, the new business council will also be concerned with financing continuous interaction between the business sectors of both countries.

The decision came during a meeting involving the former President of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and her accompanying delegation, with Saudi business owners at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Grabar expressed her country's desire to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the Kingdom to expand the areas of trade and investment cooperation.

Under the terms of the new agreement, both countries will work hand in hand to explore the prospects for partnership between the two countries as well as the opportunities available in the sectors of renewable energy, transport, infrastructure, tourism, and real estate.

To support this, the former president called for greater participation between Saudi and Croatian firms in a way that contributes to raising the level of economic relations between the two countries.

On the other hand, the head of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi stressed during the meeting that Croatian companies have several investment opportunities in the Kingdom in the sectors targeted in Vision 2030, especially renewable energy, tourism, and real estate.

This comes as the volume of trade exchange between the two countries surged 198 percent to reach SR533 million ($142 million) in 2021.

Al-Huwaizi called for finding new cooperation mechanisms that contribute to stimulating investment opportunities between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia also discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with several European countries during its participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

The international meeting – which took place in Paris, France – discussed the role of responsible business behavior in the global economy, and the contribution of the private sector to economic growth. 

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim examined ways to propel financial sustainability and digitization.

Topics: saudi-croatia trade Croatia

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has launched a creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia in a further boost to the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

According to a press release, Netflix will help upskill 15 professional Saudi television creative producers through this seven-week program.

The program is available via the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and will take participants through the process of creating, forming, and executing a TV pitch, pilot script, and writers’ room led by award-winning writer and producer Jason Shuman. 

The program kicked off with an intensive three-day, in-person training session in Riyadh covering the full range of skills required to develop television shows. 

“The entire program was beautifully put together. I was thoroughly impressed with the passion and professionalism of both the Netflix and SCA team,” said Shuman. 

He added: “The students in attendance may have been born and raised far from Hollywood, but their love and appreciation for the arts, especially in the medium of television, was as genuine as I’ve ever seen. I am excited for the future of storytelling in Saudi Arabia.” 

Nuha El Tayeb, content director Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa at Netflix said that the booming entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia is presenting enormous opportunities for creative talents to grow and build their careers. 

“Knowledge transfer is critical to building this thriving creative community, and partnerships like the one with USC, allow us to expose promising talent to the tools and industry insight needed to create best in class content,” added El Tayeb. 

Topics: Netflix

