You are here

  • Home
  • UN raises $1.2 billion for Yemen, far below its 2023 target

UN raises $1.2 billion for Yemen, far below its 2023 target

(FromL) Swedish Head of Department for UN Policy, Conflict and Humanitarian Affairs Carl Skau, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Assistant Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Andrea Studer give a press conference ahead of donor conference for Yemen. (AFP)
(FromL) Swedish Head of Department for UN Policy, Conflict and Humanitarian Affairs Carl Skau, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Assistant Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Andrea Studer give a press conference ahead of donor conference for Yemen. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7emt

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

UN raises $1.2 billion for Yemen, far below its 2023 target

(FromL) Carl Skau, Martin Griffiths and Andrea Studer give a press conference ahead of donor conference for Yemen. (AFP)
  • More than 21 million people in Yemen, or two-thirds of the country’s population, need help and protection: OCHA
  • Monday’s high-level gathering is co-hosted by Sweden, Switzerland, and the UN in the organization’s Palais des Nations in Geneva
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Global donors on Monday pledged about $1.2 billion at a conference aimed at generating funds to help millions of people in Yemen suffering from the fallout of an eight-year war, a UN official said. The amount is far below a target of $4.3 billion set by the United Nations to stave off one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
More than 21 million people in Yemen, or two-thirds of the country’s population, need help and protection, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, which says the humanitarian needs in Yemen are “shocking.” Among those in need, more than 17 million are considered particularly vulnerable.
“The people of Yemen deserve our support. But more than that, they deserve a credible path out of perpetual conflict and a chance to rebuild their communities and country,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing the donors.
The UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said they received 31 pledges at Monday’s conference, totaling about $1.2 billion. He said the UN hopes to collect more funds throughout the year to help cover its needs.
The high-level gathering was co-hosted by Sweden, Switzerland, and the UN in the organization’s Palais des Nations in Geneva. It was attended by high-level officials from across the world including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock was the first to announce a pledge, saying her country will provide 120 million euros ($127 million) to Yemen’s 2023 humanitarian response.
“This terrible humanitarian disaster is one the world repeatedly and much too often has almost closed its eyes to,” she told reporters in Geneva.
In his speech to the conference, Blinken called on donors to step up their contributions to meet the humanitarian demands in Yemen, pointing to last year’s funding shortages that forced UN agencies to scale down operations including food rations for thousands of families. He said the US will provide more than $444 million in humanitarian assistance to Yemen in 2023.
“The scale of the challenge we face is daunting. But I urge everyone to keep our focus on the people we seek to help,” he told the conference.

“To date, our support, combined with the continued benefits and relative calm created by the UN-brokered truce, enabled 2.2 million Yemenis to avoid experiencing acute food insecurity and tens of thousands of others to avoid slipping into famine-level conditions,” Blinken said.

He urged the international community to do everything it can to help – including through providing support to the Yemen humanitarian response – to build further positive momentum and ensure Yemenis see the tangible benefits peace can bring.
Blinken also called for an end to restrictions on humanitarian workers and operations, especially in Houthi-controlled areas where the militia restricts the movements of female aid workers by forcing them to be accompanied by male guardians.
The $4.3 billion appeal for 2023 is almost double the $2.2 billion that the UN received in 2022 to fund its humanitarian program in Yemen. The UN had sought $4.27 billion for 2022.
Monday’s conference comes as the global economy remains rattled by the yearlong Russian invasion of Ukraine. Inflation rates have surged over the past year across the world, forcing many governments to focus on elevating the needs of their own people.
Yemen’s conflict started in 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intervened months later, in early 2015, to try and dislodge the militia and restore the internationally recognized government to power.
The conflict has killed more than 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians. The war has also created a horrendous humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.
The conference is taking place as the warring sides continue to observe an informal and fragile cease-fire. Efforts are underway to declare a new truce after the parties failed to renew a UN-brokered truce in October.
“We have a real opportunity this year to change Yemen’s trajectory and move toward peace, by renewing and expanding the truce,” Guterres, the UN chief, said.
The truce, which took effect in April, brought some relief for Yemenis, especially in Houthi-held areas. It enabled commercial traffic to resume at Sanaa’s airport and the sea port of Hodeida.
However, partly because of the territorial division — with roughly half of Yemen under Houthi control and the other half under government control — the country is haunted by an economic crisis. There is dual system of currency, dual exchange rates, restrictions on imports and double taxation on goods, according to the UN Panel of Experts investigating Yemen’s conflict. Annual inflation reached 45 percent, and food prices surged 58 percent, according to the panel’s report.
There have also been Houthi attacks on oil facilities in government-held areas, resulting in the disruption of oil export, which is a major source of funds for the government.
The war has decimated the country’s civilian infrastructure including its health care system. Hospitals and medical facilities have repeatedly been attacked.
“Yemen requires urgent and robust support from international donors and other partners to effectively avert the potential collapse of its health system,” said Adham Ismail, the World Health Organization’s representative in Yemen.
He said $392 million was needed for WHO-led operations in 2023 to ensure health facilities remain functioning and provide “even the most basic services to the 12.9 million most vulnerable people.”
Climate change has added to the suffering. Yemen, located at the southwestern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, is “at the forefront” of a global climate crisis, as natural disasters, including floods and arid weather, threaten lives, the UN has said.

Topics: Yemen UN Humanitarian Donor conference

Related

Saudi project clears 882 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 882 Houthi mines in Yemen
First cargo ship docks at Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port
Middle-East
First cargo ship docks at Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port

Jordan, Bahrain sign deal to boost private sector cooperation

Jordan, Bahrain sign deal to boost private sector cooperation
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan, Bahrain sign deal to boost private sector cooperation

Jordan, Bahrain sign deal to boost private sector cooperation
  • Agreement seeks to improve relationships between SMEs
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan and Bahrain signed an agreement on Monday to boost trade and increase knowledge exchanges within the private sector, Jordan News Agency reported.

The deal, between Jordan Enterprise Development Corp. and Export Bahrain, laid the groundwork for greater collaboration between the two organizations and would help to improve relationships between small- and medium-sized enterprises, the report said.

It was finalized on the sidelines of the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development’s higher committee meeting in Amman.

Jordan’s Industry Minister Yousef Shamali emphasized the significance of the meeting, which also included the signing of $2 billion worth of investment agreements in sectors such as food and medicine security and electric vehicles.

He added that the committee, which comprises Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE, had helped to boost Arab cooperation and integration in many fields.

Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro said it was important to take action to increase economic cooperation and expand the four-nation partnership.

 

Topics: Jordan Bahrain

Related

Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in bid to halt violence
Middle-East
Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in bid to halt violence
Jordan, US trade balance records $881m surplus in 2022   
Business & Economy
Jordan, US trade balance records $881m surplus in 2022   

‘We remained alive but we lost the land’: Syrian farmers lament quake aftershocks

Farmers in northeastern Syria are bearing the brunt of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake’s aftershocks on their farmland and lifeline
Farmers in northeastern Syria are bearing the brunt of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake’s aftershocks on their farmland and lifeline
Updated 31 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi & Moawia Atrash

‘We remained alive but we lost the land’: Syrian farmers lament quake aftershocks

Farmers in northeastern Syria are bearing the brunt of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake’s aftershocks on their farmland and lifeline
  • In the impoverished village of Al-Alani, many residents cannot afford a 200 lira ($5) cloth tent to replace their collapsed homes
Updated 31 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi & Moawia Atrash

IDLIB: In countryside west of Idlib in northwest Syria, farmers are bearing the brunt of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake’s aftershocks on their farmland and lifeline.

In the impoverished village of Al-Alani, many residents cannot afford a 200 lira ($5) cloth tent to replace their collapsed homes. In the absence of quake relief, they are sourcing local materials such as canes to provide temporary shelter.

Mohammad Ali Mandi, from Al-Alani village, told Arab News that the privilege of buying a house straight away is not an option for his neighbors.

In order to replace their homes, Mandi predicts that some residents may need two to five years, and others, including him, even longer.

“I don’t have money to pay the construction worker 75 liras. With that money I have to feed my kids. I can’t even buy a tent,” he said.

“I will make a tent out of nylon instead of cloth and I will sleep in it with my family, my wife, my kids, my daughter in-law and my son. There are fifteen of us. Around three or four families live in this tent,” he added.

Adnan Abdel Karim Bakro, a farmer from the village, is another resident who has constructed a makeshift tent.

Bakro’s home has not fully collapsed — the roof still stands — but deep cracks in the walls allow light to enter from the outside.

The shock and fear brought about by the quake have made even partially damaged homes uninhabitable.

The only time Bakro enters his home is to use water to make ablution for his daily prayers.

He said: “I am forced to do the wudu (ablution), so I do it like a thief who breaks into someone else’s house and leaves in a hurry. I don’t feel safe anymore.”

The quake has displaced the residents of Al-Alani and exacerbated the setbacks farmers were already facing due to last year’s cold season.

“We lost all the crops last year, and no one benefited from the land. We couldn’t even make up for the irrigation costs,” Bakro told Arab News.

“God blessed some landowners with some profits, but the majority couldn’t benefit from the season.”

Agriculture is a lifeline for Al-Alani farmers like Bakro. He began working in the industry after inheriting a two-dunum-wide area land from his father. He had plans to leave the land for his eight children to make a living, but the quake ruined his vision for the inheritance.

Bakro told Arab News that the quake’s aftershocks destroyed one, two and three-meter-wide farmland in his village, and that some residents have lost between four and five-meter-wide lands.

“We remained alive, but we lost the land,” he added.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria Idlib

Related

Special Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
UAE sends Syria 10 ambulances to support rescue operations
Middle-East
UAE sends Syria 10 ambulances to support rescue operations

Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake

Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake

Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
  • Sameh Shoukry is first senior Cairo official to visit Damascus since start of civil war
  • Goal of visit ‘primarily humanitarian,’ minister says
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister visited Syria and Turkiye on Monday to convey a message of solidarity from Cairo following the devastating earthquake that struck the two countries on Feb. 6.

Sameh Shoukry’s visit was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister to Syria since its civil war began in 2011, and another sign of the warming ties between Syrian President Bashar Assad and Arab states.

Shoukry was met at Damascus airport by his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, according to a tweet by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The minister expressed his happiness at being in Syria and passed on a message of support from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Assad. He said Cairo had already provided more than 1,500 tons of aid and would continue to support Syria as it dealt with the impact of the quake.

“The goal of my visit to Damascus is primarily humanitarian,” Shoukry said.

Assad expressed his appreciation for the call he received from El-Sisi after the earthquake and thanked Egypt and its people for hosting Syrian refugees and treating them as brothers.

After the meeting, Shoukry held talks with Mekdad and expressed the condolences of the Egyptian leadership, government and people for the victims of the earthquake and their wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.

He said that the governments of the two countries had been working together since the first days after the earthquake, and added that relations between Egyptian and Syrian people were “fraternal, strong and well-established.”

Mekdad said: “We welcome the Egyptian foreign minister because when he comes to Damascus he comes to his home, his family and his country.”

Shoukry’s meeting with Assad had focused on the effects of the earthquake as well as the historical relations between the two countries, he added.

On Sunday, Hanafy Gebaly, speaker of the Egyptian parliament, arrived in Damascus as part of a delegation of heads of Arab parliaments on a visit aimed at supporting and showing solidarity with Syria.

Also on Monday, Shoukry visited Turkiye, where he was received at the airport in Adana by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The pair held talks before traveling to the port of Mersin to receive the sixth Egyptian aid shipment to Turkiye.

Shoukry said the aid was indicative of Egypt’s keenness to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake and that directives had been issued to ensure aid ships were given priority when transiting the Suez Canal.

He told a press conference that Egypt would do everything in its power to support the Turkish people.

Cavusoglu thanked Egypt for its support and said his country would take concrete steps to boost Egyptian-Turkish to a higher level.

“The presence of Sameh Shoukry has an important significance, and I offer thanks and appreciation to him for this visit,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Syria Turkiye Sameh Shoukry

Related

Egypt’s top diplomat in Damascus, meets with Syria’s Assad
Middle-East
Egypt’s top diplomat in Damascus, meets with Syria’s Assad
A general view shows a damaged mosque in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in rebel-held al-Maland village, Idlib province
Middle-East
Egypt’s foreign minister to visit Syria, Turkiye on Monday

Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief

Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief

Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
  • Secretary-general claims Israeli international law violations happening without political, legal repercussions
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A lack of punishment for its actions had encouraged Israel to continue carrying out “crimes” in Palestine, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation claimed on Monday.

Hissein Brahim Taha made his comments during an extraordinary meeting of the OIC’s executive committee in Jeddah, called to discuss a recent escalation of violence in the West Bank city of Nablus and throughout Palestine which has claimed 11 Palestinian lives and seen dozens of people injured.

“Israel continues to commit crimes and perpetuates its colonial settlement regime on Palestinian land in the presence of the international community,” Taha said.

He noted that Israel had been able to breach the terms of the Geneva Conventions and UN resolutions due to a lack of political and legal repercussions.

The OIC chief also passed on his condolences to the families of Palestinians killed in Nablus and praised the tenacity of the Palestinian people.

And Taha urged the organization’s member states to appeal verbally and in writing to the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on the legal status of Israel’s occupation, which he pointed out should be investigated and, if necessary, prosecuted.

 

Topics: Israel Palestine Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Palestinians count cost of Israeli reprisals in West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinians count cost of Israeli reprisals in West Bank
Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid
Middle-East
Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid

US drone strike kills 2 suspected Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s Marib

US drone strike kills 2 suspected Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s Marib
Updated 27 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

US drone strike kills 2 suspected Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s Marib

US drone strike kills 2 suspected Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s Marib
  • A missile blasted through a house owned by three unnamed persons, killing two and injuring another
  • Follows January assassination of bomb-maker Hussein Hadboul
Updated 27 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Two suspected Al-Qaeda militants were killed after an alleged US drone struck their home in Yemen’s central province of Marib, the latest in a series of similar strikes on Al-Qaeda in Yemen.

A large explosion shook the Al-Hosen region in Marib’s Wadi Abeda district, according to residents and a local journalist, when a missile blasted through a house owned by three unnamed persons, killing two and injuring another.

A journalist in Marib told Arab News that the strike in Al-Hosen killed two people, but he could not confirm if the deceased were members of Al-Qaeda.

On Jan. 30, a US drone attack in the Wadi Abeda district of Marib killed three Al-Qaeda members, including bomb-maker Hussein Hadboul and his brother. Yemeni security officials described Hadboul, also known as Hassan Al-Hadrami, as the most senior Al-Qaeda operative killed by a drone strike in recent months.

Hadboul was responsible for constructing bombs and other explosive devices that targeted security and military institutions around Yemen. Throughout the last six months, Al-Qaeda’s roadside bombs and IEDs have killed more than 70 soldiers and injured more than 170 as Yemeni government troops have advanced toward the militants’ rural and mountainous strongholds in the southern provinces of Shabwa and Abyan.

For more than two decades, the US has carried out secret drone operations in Yemen, killing hundreds of Al-Qaeda militants, including senior leaders, as well as civilians in Hadramout, Abyan, Al-Bayda, Marib and other Yemeni provinces.

Drone strikes have decreased dramatically over the last five years, with most of them concentrated in the central Yemeni province of Marib, after the Yemeni army’s successful expulsion of Al-Qaeda from strongholds in the south.

Meanwhile, in the southern city of Aden, a massive fire on Monday destroyed a carpet retail center in Crater district, claiming three lives and leaving one person missing.

Residents said that a fire ripped through the carpet business in the morning, destroying much of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Topics: Yemen Marib Al-Qaeda US drone strike

Related

After US killing of chief, what’s next for Al-Qaeda in Yemen
Middle-East
After US killing of chief, what’s next for Al-Qaeda in Yemen
New wave of US air raids on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
Middle-East
New wave of US air raids on Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Latest updates

Jordan, Bahrain sign deal to boost private sector cooperation
Jordan, Bahrain sign deal to boost private sector cooperation
‘We remained alive but we lost the land’: Syrian farmers lament quake aftershocks
Farmers in northeastern Syria are bearing the brunt of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake’s aftershocks on their farmland and lifeline
Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
Israel should be made accountable for ‘crimes’ in Palestine: OIC chief
US drone strike kills 2 suspected Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s Marib
US drone strike kills 2 suspected Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s Marib

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.