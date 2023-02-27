You are here

Uber's Mideast business Careem to cease operations in Qatar

Uber’s Mideast business Careem to cease operations in Qatar
Uber’s Middle Eastern business Careem will cease operations in Qatar. (File/Reuters)
Reuters




  • Announcement comes two months after the World Cup, when Careem vehicles were part of the tournament’s official plans to transport fans
Reuters

DOHA: Uber’s Middle Eastern business Careem will cease operations in Qatar on Tuesday, the company announced in a message sent to customers in the Gulf Arab state on Monday.
The surprise announcement comes two months after the World Cup in Qatar, when Careem-branded vehicles were part of the tournament’s official plans to transport visiting fans, alongside cars from Uber and local taxi provider Karwa.
“Unfortunately, Careem’s ride hailing operations will no longer operate in Qatar as of February 28, 2023,” said the message, which also informed customers holding Careem credit that the company would issue a full refund by March 15.
Careem’s message did not offer any explanation for why it will cease operating. Careem did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Careem was bought by Uber Technologies Inc. in 2019 for $3.1 billion, giving the US firm market dominance across the Middle East and Pakistan.
Careem only offered ride-hailing services in Qatar, unlike in larger Middle Eastern markets like the United Arab Emirates where the company offered a more robust slate of services on its application, including food delivery, digital payments and courier services.
Uber’s smart phone application offers ride-hailing services in Qatar and continued to operate normally late Monday.

Germany seeks power line network with North Sea neighbors

Germany seeks power line network with North Sea neighbors
Updated 27 February 2023
AP




  • Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BERLIN: The German government said on Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market.

Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

One big problem at present is the lack of power lines, which results in bottlenecks that prevent wind park-generated electricity from reaching consumers and industries further inland.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that by building more interconnectors at sea, his country will be able to tap additional cheap electricity from offshore wind parks, including from European neighbors such as Denmark and the Netherlands.

This will also boost security of supply at times of high demand and allow Germany to export more renewable energy when it has a surplus, he said.

North Sea nations last year announced plans to massively increase offshore wind power in the coming decades as part of an effort to combat climate change and become independent of fossil fuel imports from Russia.

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight 'opportunities in times of change'

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News




  • Two-day event opens in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
  • 2,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, government officials set to attend
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: More than 2,000 government officials, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from around the world are set to attend the second edition of Investopia, which opens in the UAE capital on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s event, held at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, is “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change.” There will also be three sub-themes: “Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy,” “The Future of National Wealth” and “Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonisation,” Emirates News Agency reported.

As well as presentations by more than 100 speakers, delegates from 40 countries will discuss topics such as institutional asset allocation, AI, emerging markets, venture investing, digital assets, mobility and biotechnology.

UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri said: “The second edition of the conference kicks off at a very important time globally, as we witness structural transformations in markets, global investment trends and the rapid advancement of fourth industrial revolution technologies, all while moving toward investments in a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

“We in the UAE have set an ambitious future vision of creating the optimal environment for conducting business. However, our focus extends beyond merely enhancing our investment attraction capabilities. Our focus is on achieving our aspirations of sustainable development through these investments,” he added

“Investopia plays a vital role in the UAE’s efforts to provide a platform for business leaders and government officials worldwide to engage in global discussions, establish partnerships and integrate new developmental and technological trends in the world of business and economy, promoting sustainable solutions for a better future.”

Investopia is a global investment platform launched by the UAE. This year’s event will also include a series of round tables by the Canada-UAE Business Council, Business Finland and the Emirates News Agency, and meetings between the leaders of global institutions on investment opportunities and areas for collaboration.

 

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 
Updated 27 February 2023
Nirmal Menon 

 

 
Updated 27 February 2023
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index shed 56.99 points — or 0.57 percent — on Monday to close at 9,994.79 points, as it descended for the seventh consecutive session. 

TASI fell 5.24 percent in the last seven sessions. Since last year, it has dropped by 19.51 percent, largely weighed down by the banking and energy sectors, which plunged 26.45 percent and 16.27 percent, respectively. 

“The two larger engines of the Saudi equity market, petrochemicals and banks, are yet to fire for the market to move up again,” Pritish Devassy, head of sell-side research of Riyadh-based GIB Capital, told Arab News. 

Explaining the rationale behind the rout in the banking sector, Devassy said the index had to take a beating because of the recent changes in mortgage subsidies, which could add to the market concerns about the rising interest rates and its impact on the lending growth. 

The petrochemical sector has also witnessed broad sell-offs because of the weak financial results in the fourth quarter of 2022, range-bound product prices in February and uncertainty in oil prices, pointed out Devassy. 

“The money is likely chasing defensives with some companies in sectors, such as healthcare, at 52-week highs. Some local story stocks such as Alamar, Americana and Theeb had also touched record highs recently,” added Devassy. 

On Monday, however, the advance-decline ratio skewed positively, with 145 stocks of the listed 224 heading north and 67 turning south.  

The total trading turnover increased 59 percent to SR4.41 billion ($1.18 billion) from Sunday’s SR2.77 billion.   

Meanwhile, MSCI Tadawul 30 Index and the parallel market Nomu fell flat to close at 1,362.84 and 18,976.71 points, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Chemical Co. Ltd. informed the exchange that it has, in partnership with a local company, received a gas allocation letter from the Ministry of Energy to establish a facility for the production of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate.   

The facility’s annual production capacity for nitric acid will be 440,000 tons, and ammonium nitrate will be 300,000 tons.  

The project will provide the raw materials for industries, mainly for civil and military explosives, fuel for missiles and rocket propellants and smelting salts used in producing solar panels. SCCL’s share price closed 1.47 percent higher to SR27.65. 

Al Moammar Information Systems also announced that it bagged a contract worth SR228.77 million from the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence for the third phase of technical support for open systems TSOS3. Its share price moved up marginally to SR96. 

Mulkia Investment Co., the fund manager and operator of Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund, also announced that unitholders approved, on Sunday, increasing the fund’s total assets through issuing additional units in-kind and cash.  

According to the company statement, the fund’s capital increase will range between SR250 million and SR114.86 million.  

The capital hike aims to complete the acquisition of the Al Jadah mixed-use complex and partially repay the fund’s outstanding financing. The company’s share price fell by 0.68 percent to end at SR7.30. 

Saudi 'giga' projects exciting for the world says smart city expert

Saudi ‘giga’ projects exciting for the world says smart city expert
Updated 27 February 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI




  • Kingdom will shift how we view urban development, according to Leading Cities CEO Michael Lake
Updated 27 February 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Since the announcement of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been in hyperdrive with ambitious ‘giga’ projects including Qiddiyah to NEOM that are set to change the way cities work.

According to Michael Lake, the CEO of the non-profit think-tank Leading Cities, they are not only set to change the face of the Kingdom, they are “really exciting developments, frankly, for the world.”

In an interview with Arab News, Lake lauded Middle Eastern leaders for pursuing“revolutionary thinking” when it comes to planning, building and how humanity lives.

“The only limitation is the imagination… for most of us, we set our own limitations,” he said, adding that many people stand in front of a mirror and cannot go beyond what they see.

“What is so impressive about the visionary leadership that exists in places like Saudi Arabia, is that (the) mirror becomes glass.”

The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, has caught the attention of Leading Cities for its action-oriented approach to development. 

“The new project and Vision 2030 plan is pushing boundaries and not accepting the status quo, which is inspiring to Leading Cities,” Lake said. 

“The organization is excited to bring its solutions, expertise, frameworks, and model policies to help guide communities in the Middle East.” 

Lake said that Leading Cities works with government leaders who were willing to take risks and be innovative. He said that governments can be thought of as a sort of a “pyramid,” with “a small group at the top being the bleeding edge and willing to take risks.” 

“The kind of leadership that we see here and in the Middle East (Gulf), it is more at the top of the pyramid,” he said.

“One thing I admire so much about the Middle East is that, unlike we see in the Western world, where there is a lot more talk and a whole lot less action, is that you are seeing action where the talk is, and promises are being made, and are also being delivered.” 

Lake said Saudi Arabia is shifting its approach to how cities are developed, creating a new dimension of “human habitation.” 

He said that despite skepticism, the Line, the linear smart city under construction in Saudi Arabia as part of NEOM, demonstrates forward-thinking and a real opportunity to just reimagine “how we live as a society.” 

Even with visionary leaders some challenges emerge, Lake added. Leading Cities, he said, focused on providing solutions to those challenges.

“One is building the awareness of solutions that are emerging, and the other is vetting those solutions so that leaders have more confidence, both in terms of understanding of what is available, but also in the potential of those solutions.” 

“We are not innovating for innovation’s sake. We are doing things with purpose, and we are doing them because we have kept people at the center of that equation.” 

The chief executive also discussed Riyadh’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, saying that although it would represent “another boost in realizing the Vision 2030 and making that vision more of a global story,” the city can achieve it without the Expo. 

“[The Expo] is nice to have because it puts Riyadh on the global stage and with everything else that is happening in Riyadh, it is a great platform.” 

“But in terms of actually building Riyadh and in realizing this vision, I do not think Expo 2030 is a linchpin on which the whole plan would not survive without.”

Leading Cities was established in 2008 at Northeastern University, Boston, in the US. It now encompasses experts in 10 cities addressing global challenges such as climate change, social justice, automation and cybersecurity, and describes itself as one of the world’s top three “GovTech accelerators”.

“The GovTech accelerator run by Leading Cities is a truly global program, with 554 startups from 70 countries participating last year,” Lake, who has spent most of his career working with governments on urban planning, told Arab News. 

“The six-month vetting process provides a curriculum for entrepreneurs and helps solution providers understand how to do business with governments.” 

“Administrations appreciate working with entrepreneurs who have come out of the program because they understand the limitations and opportunities.”

Bahrain's exports drop 8% to $941m in January: iGA data

Bahrain’s exports drop 8% to $941m in January: iGA data
Updated 27 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 




Updated 27 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain has seen its exports trade drop below $1 billion, with the value of products of national origin falling by 8 percent to $941 million in January 2023, according to the latest data released by the Information &eGovernment Authority.   

With $236 million worth of exports to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom ranked first among the countries receiving products of Bahraini national origin in January, followed by the US and the UAE which imported goods worth $119 million and $95 million, respectively. 

In terms of the type of goods, iGA data showed that unwrought aluminum alloys with a $352 million value were the top products exported during the month of January. 

It was followed by iron ores and concentrate alloyed with a combined value of $127 million. The third product was aluminum wire not alloyed with $45 million worth of exports in January. 

The total value of re-exports increased by 7 percent to reach $153 million during January 2023 compared with $143 million recorded during the same month of the previous year. 

In terms of re-exported value, the UAE was the leading country with $50 million, followed by the Kingdom with $45 million, and Singapore with $7 million. 

Airplane spare parts were the top re-exported products with $26 million, digital automatic data processing machines with $5.5 million and gold with $4.7 million. 

The value of imports, however, increased by 4 percent reaching $1.2 billion during January 2023, compared to $1.1 billion for the same month of the previous year. 

China ranked first when it comes to goods being imported into Bahrain, with a total of $185 million, the UAE was second with $116 million, and Brazil was third with $114 million. 

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of $143 million, while aluminum oxide was second with $82 million, and gold was third with $42 million. 

This resulted in the trade balance of Bharain recording a deficit of $135 million during January, compared to a deficit of $21 million during the same month the previous year. 

In October 2022, Saudi Arabia exported $31.9 billion worth of goods against an imported value of $16.4 billion, resulting in a positive trade balance of $15.5 billion, according to the data visualization site Observatory of Economic Complexity. 

