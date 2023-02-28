You are here

Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says

US President Joe Biden speaks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. (AFP file photo)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. (AFP file photo)
  • Any re-election bid would likely be influenced strongly by Biden’s White House inner circle of advisers
WASHINGTON: US first lady Jill Biden wants Americans to know that her husband, President Joe Biden, does plan to run for a second four-year term, and she’s all for it — even as a formal declaration of his intentions has yet to be made.
Jill Biden, asked by CNN about her husband’s plans on a just-completed trip to Namibia and Kenya, said she expects him to announce a campaign and dismissed a question on whether the 80-year-old Democrat might opt out of a run in 2024.
“I’m all for it, of course,” said the first lady, whose opinion is considered critical for the president’s upcoming plans, even as he consults with a close group of longtime political advisers.
She made even stronger remarks to the Associated Press on the trip, when asked if the president was running again: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?“
Whether Biden should run in 2024 continues to be a source of debate among Democrats. Another run would test whether voters are ready to give Biden, already the oldest American president ever, another four years in office.
Biden himself has said repeatedly that he intends to run for re-election and has dismissed questions about his age, but has yet to make a formal declaration.
“There’s too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign,” he told ABC’s David Muir at the White House.
Biden said last November that he would decide in early 2023 whether he would run again, but an announcement now is not expected until the spring.
Biden to date has faced no major primary challenger, and he has shown no urgency to make a re-election bid official.
Biden spent the early weeks of the year in a controversy about classified documents, and more recently, his focus on foreign policy including a surprise trip to Ukraine has dominated his schedule.
Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House adviser, said Biden would announce “whenever he’s ready” when asked if an announcement was coming in March or April.
Any re-election bid would likely be influenced strongly by Biden’s White House inner circle of advisers. But there has neither been a campaign manager identified yet nor the location of his campaign headquarters. Polls show concerns about his age among some Americans since Biden would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term.
Some 46 percent of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month said the phrase “Joe Biden is too old to work in government” strongly describes the president, with 24 percent of Democrats and 49 percent of independents holding that view.
Some 71 percent of respondents, including 52 percent of Democrats, said they did not believe that Biden should run for re-election in 2024.
On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump, who will be 78 by the time of the 2024 election, and Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and former South Carolina governor, have so far declared as candidates for 2024.
Democratic strategist Bud Jackson said the issue of whether Biden should run again is a topic of great debate in Democratic circles.
“Almost everyone I talk to is concerned about his age,” Jackson said, but that “nearly everyone I talk to give him the benefit of the doubt that he should still run.”

 

Topics: US President Joe Biden Jill Biden US presidential election

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN member states have much work to do to finally agree a treaty to protect the high seas before scheduled negotiations close in five days, participants and observers say.
After 15 years of formal and informal talks, delegates have been meeting in New York since February 20 for the third “final” negotiating round in less than a year.
“There was progress last week but there are a lot of issues still to resolve,” Nathalie Rey of the High Seas Alliance, which includes some 40 NGOs, told AFP.
“There’s a need to pick up the pace in the second week to make sure that we do get the treaty over the line. I’m still remaining optimistic that’s possible,” she added.
Others, however, are less positive that an agreement can be reached before talks are due to end on Friday.
“Negotiations have been going around in circles, progressing at a snail’s pace,” Greenpeace’s Laura Meller said in a statement.
Acknowledging that many key issues remain unresolved, conference chair Rena Lee urged negotiators to be “flexible and creative” Monday.
Jamaica’s representative said flexibility should not come at the cost of ambition.
“Look forward, look to the best outcome, see how best you can be flexible, otherwise we will not achieve an agreement (and) these 20 years will be a failure and we will have no one to blame but ourselves,” he pleaded.
The high seas begin at the border of countries’ Exclusive Economic Zones, which extend up to 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from coastlines. They thus fall under the jurisdiction of no country.
While the high seas comprise more than 60 percent of the world’s oceans and nearly half the planet’s surface, they have long drawn far less attention than coastal waters and a few iconic species.
An updated draft text published this past weekend is still full of parenthetic clauses and multiple options on some major issues that will determine the robustness of the final agreement.
Still under dispute is how the marine protected areas, a core part of any future treaty’s mandate, will be created.
“When we left (the previous round of negotiations) in August this was 95 percent good, but we’re worried it’s being watered-down,” Minna Epps, of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, told AFP.

Several observers told AFP that China is pushing for the future governing body of any eventual treaty, known as the conference of the parties (COP), to determine the sanctuaries by consensus rather than a majority vote.
They say China is trying to give itself a de facto veto, like the one Beijing has used for years to prevent the creation of other marine protected areas by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR).
“China must urgently reimagine its role at these negotiations,” said Greenpeace’s Meller.
She urged Beijing to show the same leadership as in December when, under its presidency of COP15 in Montreal, all the world’s governments committed to protecting 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030.
That aim is almost impossible without including the high seas, of which only about one percent is protected today.
Another contentious issue is how to assess the environmental impact of activities like mining.
How to divide eventual profits from the collection — by pharmaceutical, chemical or cosmetic manufacturers, for example — of newly discovered marine substances also divides rich and poor countries.
A negotiator told AFP that agreement on that issue was “quite close.” Consensus there could help unblock other sticking points, observers say.
Whatever the compromises, “We have to have a treaty that changes the status quo,” said Andreas Hansen of The Nature Conservancy.
“Otherwise it will not be effective in helping to halt and reverse biodiversity loss in the ocean,” he told AFP.

 

Topics: United Nations High Seas Alliance

  • Reza Pahlavi calls for proscription of IRGC, help for Iranians to use a free internet
  • Claims politicians, IRGC members ready to abandon regime if West applies pressure
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The eldest son of the last shah of Iran has urged Western governments to support popular efforts to topple the regime in Tehran.

Reza Pahlavi, who is in Europe to drum up support for young activists in his country, told the Guardian that the West should proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and help Iranians circumvent the regime’s restrictions on the internet.

“The reason the revolution is continuing is because everybody understands this is do-or-die. Iranians are calling for ‘death to the dictator’. They are getting shot in the eyes and, if not, imprisoned or tortured or executed, and they are still standing there,” Pahlavi said. “The world needs to respond and be on their side.”

Pahlavi, often referred to as Iran’s crown prince, said reform-minded politicians and elements of the IRGC would abandon the regime if enough external and internal pressure was brought to bear on Tehran.

“The discourse of the reformists is increasingly: ‘Forget about reform. It is not going to work, and we need to think past this regime.’ There is a convergence with what we are saying,” he said.

So far, Western governments have been reluctant to move beyond sanctioning the IRGC itself over fears that doing so could derail any possibility of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran Nuclear Deal.

The IRGC, Pahlavi said, “is an armed paramilitary mafia that controls every aspect of the country, but only the top echelons of the IRGC benefit from this. 

“The lower ranks have to decide if they want to be used as an instrument of repression, or to consider this regime is on its last legs and they should take the exit strategy being offered to them, through truth and reconciliation, and return to the bosom of the nation. 

“In my vision of regime change, the lower paramilitary ranks peel away from the regime, but that requires maximum pressure by the West.”

He added: “Political expediency often has a problem with freedom-loving movements. The fact some governments are suggesting the protests are tapering off is perhaps because they want to justify some re-engagement and negotiations. It’s a bit like South Africa at the end of apartheid. Governments tried to ignore the issue until it was impossible to do so.

“It is curious to me that the Biden administration is so hell-bent on rejuvenating a JCPOA, when first time round the West did not benefit economically. As long as this regime is in power there will be a complete block on cooperating with the West. That is the mindset.”

Pahlavi, who has been in exile from Iran since he was 17, said he was drawing up a charter with activists based on democratic principles for a future Iranian political system.

“It originates from inside Iran, and that is why it has legitimacy,” he said. “This is not something we concocted to export to Iran. Quite the opposite. We are the voice of those inside Iran that cannot openly advocate for obvious reasons. It is a diverse group: left, right, center, republicans and monarchists.”

He added: “I am not here to be president or the next monarch. I am here to use my political capital and the trust that people have in me to be instrumental in helping the transition process. 

“My only mission in life is to see the day the Iranians go to the polls and decide their own fate,” he said. “If afterwards I can contribute by helping to institutionalize checks on concentration of power, or corruption, or abuse of power or a new political culture … that is where I think I can be most effective.”

He distanced himself from association with his father’s rule, which came to an end with the Iranian Revolution in 1979. “People do not look at me as going back to the past. They look at me and see someone moving towards a future,” he said. 

“Had it not been for this revolution, we should at least have been South Korea. Instead, we are North Korea.”

Topics: Iran Reza Pahlavi Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)

Related

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, says regime is cracking from within
Middle-East
Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, says regime is cracking from within
Update Biden vows to keep IRGC on terror list, says using force against Iran is possible: Israeli TV
Middle-East
Biden vows to keep IRGC on terror list, says using force against Iran is possible: Israeli TV

  • The drought has displaced one million Somalis and about 100,000 have fled to Kenya, according to the UN
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

DADAAB, Kenya: When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition, Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya.

Ismael, 26, said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of aid.

Instead, the young mother found barren land, overcrowding and scant resources at Dadaab, one of the world’s largest refugee camps and home to 300,000 people.

In a ward for severely malnourished children, Ismael said her baby’s condition had not improved since arriving at Dadaab. Severe malnourishment had made the baby’s head swell with liquid — a common effect of malnutrition in children.

“There hasn’t been improvement,” Ismael said, cradling the infant.

After five consecutive failed rainy seasons, parts of Somalia are on the verge of famine and the rest of the country is faring little better. In the past two years, the drought has displaced one million Somalis and about 100,000 have fled to Kenya, according to the UN.

At Dadaab alone, at least 6,000 Somalis fleeing hunger have arrived at the camp since the start of the year, UN data shows, but aid workers say the number not yet registered in the UN system is up to five times that number.

Those who flee often find little relief in neighboring countries which have also been hit by the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in more than four decades and are groaning under the strain of an influx of new refugees.

“The new arrivals bring a scarcity to the already little resources that are available for the population here,” said Dr. Marvin Ngao, the top medical official for the International Rescue Committee, an aid group that runs health facilities in Dadaab.

Dadaab is a vast, dusty expanse of shops, bustling streets and makeshift houses built from white United Nations tarps. Somalis started arriving here in 1991 when their country descended into civil war.

When refugees first arrive, many depend on extended family networks within the camp to share their limited rations since it can take weeks or months to start receiving their own.

This, combined with rising food prices and poor farming and herding conditions due to the drought, means long-term camp residents are also vulnerable to hunger. In the past year, 32 children have died of malnutrition in the section of the camp run by the IRC, Ngao said.

Aid agencies are struggling to keep up. 

The UN refugee agency said it has received only about half of the $11.1 million it needs for its work in northern Kenya.

The overcrowding is also driving the spread of communicable diseases like cholera. There have been hundreds of cases since October, according to the IRC.

Nevertheless, hundreds of Somalis continue to arrive in Dadaab each day. The UN says there could be about 90,000 new arrivals by year-end.

Dahir Suleiman Ali, a 68-year-old farmer, had been resisting pressure from his extended family to leave Somalia for the past two years, but he had little choice when the local river dried up late last year.

“This was the worst drought I have ever seen,” he said. 

Topics: Somalia Kenya cholera Drought

Updated 27 February 2023

  • Sri Lanka last year had series of high-level engagements with Kingdom
  • Crisis-hit nation still working on unlocking a $2.9bn bailout from IMF
Updated 27 February 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was expecting its long-standing ties with Saudi Arabia to grow stronger, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday, after meeting with a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development.

Sabry hosted the Saudi delegation led by Mohammed Almasoud, the SFD’s director of central and west Asia operations, in the capital Colombo and said Sri Lanka was grateful for the fund’s “continuous assistance despite challenges” as well its support on an extension of an International Monetary Fund loan.

“The longstanding Sri Lanka-Saudi bilateral relationship will grow from strength to strength,” Sabry said in a tweet.

The minister visited the Kingdom last month, discussing with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan ways to boost economic and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Sabry had then presented Sri Lanka as a gateway to not only south Asia but the rest of the continent – an “ideal place” to do business. His trip followed a series of high-level engagements by Sri Lankan officials with the Kingdom last year.

During Monday’s meeting, the Saudi government pledged to continue providing financial assistance for projects in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan lawmaker Mohamed Shariff Thowfeek said after taking part in the talks.

“This was a great gesture from the Saudi government at a time when some countries have stopped their aid in the midst of the economic crisis,” Thowfeek told Arab News.

The SFD has given at least 15 development loans worth $425 million to Sri Lanka, which have financed various projects in water, energy, health, roads, and education. This has included support for the development of the PBC Highway, which connects the country’s central and eastern provinces.

Thowfeek said the SFD would also help finance construction of a bridge in eastern Sri Lanka, which cost around $5.4 million.

The island nation of 22 million people is facing its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, with challenges ranging from a shortage of dollars to runaway inflation and a steep recession.

Sri Lankan officials are working on reaching a final agreement with the IMF to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout essential to put its battered economy back on track.

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia

Updated 27 February 2023

  • Ties renewed and football cooperation deal agreed after Bangladeshi fans got behind Argentina for Qatar competition
Updated 27 February 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Argentina reopened its embassy in Dhaka on Monday, marking a new chapter in diplomatic relations that developed after Bangladesh’s huge support for the Argentine football team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Bangladeshi football fans’ support for Argentina made headlines during the Qatar World Cup, bringing closer not only fans of the sport from both countries but also their governments. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis wore Argentina shirts as they watched the team on giant screens set up around their country.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero was welcomed Dhaka on Monday by his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen.

“We are happy to reopen the embassy in Bangladesh. The emotions for football reunited both countries. For this, I thank the people of Bangladesh,” Cafiero said following an inauguration at the new Argentine embassy.

“Our bilateral relations will be stronger. Both countries will work together to overcome global economic challenges. We will work together also for the development of football in Bangladesh.”

Momen said that Argentina's blue and white flag was beloved across Bangladesh.  “This flag is very popular because of you know the football championship. Messi is in the heart of everyone,” he said, referring to Lionel Messi.  

The reopening of the Argentine embassy took place 45 years after Buenos Aires closed its direct diplomatic representation in 1978, only six years after establishing official ties with Dhaka. 

Bangladesh has an ambassador to Argentina in Brazil, while Argentina previously maintained an ambassador to Bangladesh in New Delhi.

The countries signed several agreements as part of Cafiero’s visit, including one on football cooperation.

“We can say that our love for Argentine football accelerated the opening of the Argentine embassy in Dhaka,” Muhammad Mozammel Haque, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s South America wing, told Arab News. “The last World Cup brought the two nations very close.”

“Under the football cooperation agreement, Argentina will provide training to Bangladeshi coaches and young footballers,” Haque said.

Abdus Salam Murshedy, a politician and senior vice president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, said that football cooperation with Argentina was a “very special moment”.

“Argentina is the defending football champion, and there are millions of fans in our country. Since they love football, they love Argentine football,” Murshedy told Arab News. “We will have all the technical support from them for developing the quality of football in Bangladesh.”

The renewal of ties will also help boost Bangladesh’s top export industry: textiles. Bangladesh is already a global major producer of sportswear and a supplier for international brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma.

“Very easily, our manufacturers will be able to export jerseys for the Argentine football team and fans as well,” Murshedy said. “The new Argentine mission in Bangladesh will increase our textile export potentials to this market.

“Earlier, they didn’t have much idea about Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi football fan base for Argentina amazed them at the last FIFA World Cup,” he added. “We have been waiting for a long time for such an auspicious moment.”

Topics: Argentina Bangladesh diplomatic relations Santiago Andres Cafiero Shahriar Alam

