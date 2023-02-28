You are here

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’
Coffins containing people who died in a migrant shipwreck, lie in state at Palasport in Crotone, Italy, February 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for ‘voyage of death’
  • The overcrowded wooden boat slammed into the shoals just 100m off Italy’s Calabrian coast and broke apart
CROTONE: Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy’s latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros (nearly $8,500) for each person making the “voyage of death” from Turkiye to Italy.
Authorities delayed a planned viewing of the coffins to allow more time for identification of the bodies, as desperate relatives and friends arrived in the Calabrian city of Crotone in hope of finding their loved ones, some of whom hailed from Afghanistan.
“I am looking for my aunt and her three children,” said Aladdin Mohibzada, adding that he drove 25 hours from Germany to reach the makeshift morgue set up at a sports stadium. He said he had ascertained that his aunt and two of the children died, but that a 5-year-old survived and was being sheltered in a center for minors.
“We are looking into possibilities to send (the bodies) to Afghanistan, the bodies that are here,” he told The Associated Press outside the morgue. But he complained about a lack of information as authorities scrambled to cope with the disaster. “We are helpless here. We don’t know what we should do.”
At least 65 people, including 14 minors, died when their overcrowded wooden boat slammed into shoals 100 meters (yards) off the shore of Cutro and broke apart early Sunday in rough seas. Eighty people survived, but many more are feared dead since survivors indicated the boat had carried about 170 people when it set off last week from Izmir, Turkiye.
Aid groups at the scene have said many of the passengers hailed from Afghanistan, including entire families, as well as from Pakistan, Syria and Iraq. Rescue teams pulled two bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 65, police said.
Premier Giorgia Meloni sent a letter to European leaders demanding quick action on the continent’s longstanding migration problem, insisting that migrants must be stopped from risking their lives on dangerous sea crossings.
“The point is, the more people who set off, the more people risk dying,” she told RAI state television late Monday.
Meloni’s right-wing government, which swept elections last year in part on promises to crack down on migration, has concentrated on complicating efforts by humanitarian boats to make multiple rescues in the central Mediterranean by assigning them ports of disembarkation along Italy’s northern coasts. That means the vessels need more time to return to sea after bringing migrants aboard and taking them safely to shore.
But aid groups’ rescue ships don’t normally operate in the area of Sunday’s shipwreck, which occurred off the Calabrian coast in the Ionian Sea. Rather, the aid groups generally operate in the central Mediterranean, rescuing migrants who set off from Libya or Tunisia — not from Turkiye in the eastern Mediterranean.
Crotone prosecutor Giuseppe Capoccia confirmed investigators had identified three suspected smugglers, a Turk and two Pakistani nationals. A second Turk is believed to have escaped or died in the wreck.
Italy’s border police said in a statement that organizers of the crossing charged 8,000 euros (around $8,500) each for the “voyage of death.”
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi pushed back at suggestions that the rescue was delayed or affected by government policy discouraging aid groups from staying at sea to rescue migrants.
The EU border agency Frontex has said its aircraft spotted the boat off Crotone at 10:26 p.m. Saturday and alerted Italian authorities. Italy sent out two patrol vessels, but they had to turn back because of the poor weather.
Piantedosi told a parliamentary committee that the ship ran aground and broke apart at around 5 a.m. Sunday.
“There was no delay,” Piantedosi told Corriere della Sera. “Everything possible was done in absolutely prohibitive sea conditions.”
The Italian Coast Guard issued a statement on Tuesday saying Frontex had indicated that the migrants’ boat was “navigating normally” and that only one person could be seen above deck.
It added that an Italian border police vessel, “already operating in the sea” set out to intercept the migrant boat.
“At about 4:30 a.m., some indications by telephone from subjects on land, relative to a boat in danger a few meters from the coast, reached the Coast Guard,” the statement said.
At that point, a Carabinieri police boat which had been alerted by border police “informed the Coast Guard about the shipwreck.”
In contrast to similar cases of migrant vessels in distress, “no phone indication ever came from migrants aboard” to the Coast Guard, the statement noted.
Not rarely, migrants aboard a vessel in distress contact Alarm Phone, a humanitarian support hotline which relays indications of boats in trouble in the Mediterranean to maritime authorities.
When briefing lawmakers, the interior minister cited figures supporting Italy’s long-held frustration that fellow European Unions nation don’t honor pledges to accept a share of asylum-seeking migrants who reach Italy.
Piantedosi said that while these pledges covered some 8,000 migrant relocations from June last year through this month, only 387 people actually were transferred to other EU nations, with Germany taking in most of them.

Saudi chefs display cooking skills at cultural festival

Professional chocolatier and pastry chef Afnan Aljaadi in action at the Writers and Readers Festival. (Supplied)
Professional chocolatier and pastry chef Afnan Aljaadi in action at the Writers and Readers Festival. (Supplied)
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi chefs display cooking skills at cultural festival

Professional chocolatier and pastry chef Afnan Aljaadi in action at the Writers and Readers Festival. (Supplied)
  • He told Arab News: “I am a fan of the kitchen, and I always strive to present dishes to people in an easy and fun way”
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

DAMMAM: Saudi chefs have been showcasing their cooking skills with a series of culinary demonstrations at a major cultural event in the Kingdom.

Food fans got the chance to watch well-known regional cooks make traditional dishes during shows held at Dammam Corniche and Qatif Corniche as part of the first Writers and Readers Festival.

One of the participating chefs, Bandar Alshehri, who gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, has an Instagram page dedicated to cooking tutorials.

He told Arab News: “I am a fan of the kitchen, and I always strive to present dishes to people in an easy and fun way.”

Saudi Chef Bandar Alshehri. (Supplied)

Alshehri has previously taken part in cooking shows at special events such as the Qemam festival in Abha.

He said: “I am interested in the culture of ancient cuisine, especially Saudi cuisine, its transition from ancient to modern kitchens, and their development.”

Professional chocolatier and pastry chef Afnan Aljaadi put on six live festival cooking shows, four in Dammam and two in Qatif, making traditional dishes such as saleeg, um Ali, and date cake.

She said: “I had the goal to share my knowledge with the audience and also to get more exposure to cultural and authentic food, which helps me create more ideas of local food in a different and modern way.”

Although she began cooking as a child, Aljaadi studied business administration and worked as a human resources and performance manager before pursuing a career as a chef. She is the co-founder of Jeddah-based cake shop Une Meringue.

The first edition of the Writers and Readers Festival, launched by the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, is being staged under the title, “Literary Value from Saudi Arabia to the World,” and runs until March 11.

Chefs Heba Rajab, Ghofran Alromaihy, and Hadeel Mohammed have also been participating in the event held across five locations — Dammam Corniche, Alkhobar Corniche, Qatif Corniche, Dhahran Expo, and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.

 

Settler attacks continue amid 'timid' Israeli govt response

Settler attacks continue amid ‘timid’ Israeli govt response
Mohammed Najib

Settler attacks continue amid 'timid' Israeli govt response

Settler attacks continue amid ‘timid’ Israeli govt response
  • One Palestinian was also killed in the violence following the killing of two Israelis by a suspected Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank
  • On Tuesday, another motorist was shot to death in the same manner in the occupied West Bank
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank continued for the third day running, with Palestinian sources and human rights activists condemning the “complete silence” of Israel’s security forces and “timid” government response to the violence.
Israeli settlers went on a rampage on Monday, torching dozens of cars and homes in a Palestinian town. One Palestinian was also killed in the violence following the killing of two Israelis by a suspected Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank.
On Tuesday, another motorist was shot to death in the same manner in the occupied West Bank. The victim held both US and Israeli citizenship.
So far this year, 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and civilians. In the same period, 14 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks. Since the beginning of 2023, confrontations have escalated in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem.
On Monday, Hussein Al-Sheikh, chief of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee, met with Hady Amr, US special envoy for Palestinian affairs, to discuss ways to protect Palestinians against settler and military attacks.
Al-Sheikh and Amr spoke about the brutal settler violence in Nablus, Hawara and other West Bank cities.
Amr visited Hawara on Tuesday in the aftermath of the attacks, hearing testimonies from residents. He was briefed on the damage and losses suffered by residents.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem said in a statement that Amr visited “the victims of the Hawara attack and expressed his deepest condolences, and condemned the indiscriminate, widespread and unacceptable acts of violence by settlers.”
According to the statement, Amr said that he is “very concerned about the escalation of violence in the West Bank. We want to see full accountability and prosecution through the law of those responsible for these heinous attacks, and compensation for those whose property has been lost or otherwise damaged.”
Al-Sheikh said on Twitter: “We discussed many regional and international issues, especially the brutal attacks against the Palestinian people, including killing and burning homes by the occupation and settlers, the latest of which was in Nablus, Hawara and the cities of the West Bank.”
He added that the meeting “is a continuation of a series of meetings between the Palestinian leadership and the US administration.”
Israeli authorities have yet to announce any arrest or prosecution related to the Hawara violence.
An anonymous high-ranking Palestinian official told Arab News: “What happened in Hawara is very terrible, and the ugliness of that event forced the US to use firmer and tougher language against Israel in an attempt to protect it from its madness that will bring destruction to the region.
“While the Israel army and settlers were taking turns to abuse the Palestinians, their roles became integrated during the burning of Hawara residents’ homes and vehicles.”
Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Khatib told Arab News that the Biden administration is approaching the Israeli government “with great caution.”
The shift in policy, he said, is “limited to speech and condemnations of Israel’s actions. Israel does not take verbal criticism seriously, so its effect is almost limited.”
Khatib added that the US should take punitive measures against Israel to end its destructive policies toward Palestinians.
Political analyst Majdi Halabi told Arab News: “Netanyahu’s condemnation of the Hawara arson incident came late and was timid.”
Palestinians in Israel are organizing a protest in solidarity with the victims of settler attacks.
Israeli forces, meanwhile, tightened their lockdown of Jericho city, with all primary and secondary entrances closed, and citizen movement restricted. Jericho residents said that on Monday evening, the Israeli army raided several homes in Aqabat Jabr camp, south of the city.
On Tuesday, the Israeli Jerusalem Municipality demolished a Palestinian home in Jabal Mukaber village on the outskirts of the city.
In another development, an ultra-nationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government.
Avi Maoz’s departure is the first crack in Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in elections the previous month.

Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 18 times limit of 2015 deal: IAEA

Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 18 times limit of 2015 deal: IAEA
Reuters

Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 18 times limit of 2015 deal: IAEA

Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 18 times limit of 2015 deal: IAEA
LONDON: Iran's enriched uranium stockpile is over 18 times the limit of the 2015 nuclear deal, the IAEA said on Tuesday.

Developing 

Arab nations not immune to threat of global recession, Arab League says

Arab nations not immune to threat of global recession, Arab League says
Arab News

Arab nations not immune to threat of global recession, Arab League says

Arab nations not immune to threat of global recession, Arab League says
  • ‘Unprecedented’ inflation poses serious risk to regional economies
  • Economic affairs official issues warning at meeting of customs authority chiefs
CAIRO: Arab nations should be vigilant to the threat of a global recession amid soaring inflation in many countries, a senior Arab League official said.
Speaking at a meeting of customs authority chiefs, Ali Al-Maliki, the league’s assistant secretary-general for economic affairs, said the Arab region had not been immune to the economic downturn, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday
“It has been greatly affected,” Al-Maliki said, adding that the global economy was facing “unprecedented” levels of inflation.
He warned that the biggest threat now was that the slow economic growth would become a recession, with the global economy set to lose $4 trillion through 2026 because of the downturn.
Despite the global challenges, the Arab region had made good progress on the development of a free-trade zone, Al-Maliki said.
In February last year, for instance, the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League adopted an agreement to improve transit transport among Arab countries, he said.
The meeting of customs officials, the 43rd of its kind, was held to discuss ways to improve trade and cooperation across the Arab region, Al-Maliki said, adding that customs authorities were the first line of defense against global threats to local economies.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the Arab League and the UN have agreed to develop programs for joint initiatives aimed at better dealing with climate change in the Arab region.
The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Al-Maliki and Mounir Thabet, deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

US Special Representative condemns Israeli settler rampage in Hawara

US Special Representative condemns Israeli settler rampage in Hawara
Arab News

US Special Representative condemns Israeli settler rampage in Hawara

US Special Representative condemns Israeli settler rampage in Hawara
  • Hady Amr calls for prosecutions over ‘heinous’ attacks and compensation for Palestinians
NABLUS: US Special Representative Hady Amr has condemned “indiscriminate” violence by settlers and called for prosecutions as he visited a West Bank town where rampaging Israelis set ablaze dozens of cars and homes.

Amr visited Hawara on Tuesday to express his deepest condolences to the family of a Palestinian killed in the attacks earlier this week, Palestine News and Info Agency reported.

He condemned the “unacceptable wide scale, indiscriminate violence by settlers.”

“We want to see full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these heinous attacks and compensation for those who lost property or were otherwise affected,” said Amr after inspecting the damage done in the Palestinian town,” Amr added.

Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said on Monday that the US was “extremely concerned by the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank. 

“It is imperative Israel and the Palestinians work together to de-escalate tensions and restore calm. Israelis and Palestinians deserve equally to live in safety and security.”

He said that the US would “continue to work with Israelis and Palestinians and our regional partners towards restoring calm.”

Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Aloul, who also went to Hawara with Amr, said Palestinians must be protected and the aggression of settlers must be brought to an end. 

“The main loss is the terror experienced by the people, especially women and children, as a result of the attacks carried out by the settlers, and the setting fire to their homes and properties, and this is an unprecedented psychological loss,” said Aloul. 

“We are counting on the role of the US administration to stop the violence in the region.”

Mueen Dmeidi, the mayor of Hawara, called the attacks on his town unprecedented, adding that he believed they were carried out under the protection of the Israeli army.

