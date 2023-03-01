You are here

Man City stroll into FA Cup quarters, Leicester crash out
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, attempts a goal as Bristol City's Tomas Kalas tries to stop the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol, England, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP)
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

  • Leicester were booed off by angry fans after Blackburn ended the Foxes’ bid to reach a second FA Cup final in three seasons
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City eased into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Bristol City, while 2021 winners Leicester suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against second tier Blackburn on Tuesday.
Pep Guardiola’s side were never in danger of a giant-killing in the fifth round tie at Ashton Gate thanks to Foden’s brace and a late strike from Kevin De Bruyne.
City will hope for another boost on Wednesday when Premier League leaders Arsenal, two points ahead of the champions, face Everton in their game in hand.
De Bruyne returned after missing two games through illness, while Kalvin Phillips started for only the second time since joining City from Leeds last year.
City took a seventh minute lead when Riyad Mahrez crossed to the far post, where Foden fired into the roof of the net.
Foden doubled City’s lead after 74 minutes as Julian Alvarez flicked toward Foden, who produced another clinical finish past Max O’Leary.
De Bruyne got the visitors’ third from long-range in the 81st minute to ensure the smoothest of nights for the six-time FA Cup winners.
Leicester were booed off by angry fans after Blackburn ended the Foxes’ bid to reach a second FA Cup final in three seasons.
Brendan Rodgers led Leicester to the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021, but Rovers punished woeful defending from the Premier League side to shatter their hopes of emulating that run.
With Leicester 14th in the top-flight, just three points above the relegation zone, Rodgers made six changes to the side beaten by Arsenal at the weekend and paid the price for his gamble.
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, fourth in the Championship, are into the last eight for the first time since 2015.
Rovers took the lead when Tyrhys Dolan curled home from the edge of the area in the 33rd minute.
Sammie Szmodics made it 2-0 to Blackburn seven minutes after the break following good work by Sam Gallagher.
Kelechi Iheanacho netted from Harvey Barnes’ pass in the 67th minute, but Blackburn held on.
Manor Solomon scored for the fourth time in four game as Fulham beat Leeds 2-0 at Craven Cottage to make the last eight for the first time since 2010.
Fulham, who have exceeded all expectations to climb to sixth place in the Premier League this year, took the lead through Joao Palhinha’s superb 25-year curler in the 21st minute.
Palhinha’s strike came after Georginio Rutter thought he had scored his first goal for Leeds when he tapped home after Marek Rodak had palmed the ball into his path.
But referee Chris Kavanagh ruled it out for a foul in the area and VAR did not intervene.
Israel forward Solomon, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, finished off Leeds in the 56th minute, curling in from the edge of the area after playing a one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Fulham can still dream of a first FA Cup final appearance since 1975.
But it was a first defeat for new Leeds boss Javi Gracia, whose side won 1-0 against fellow strugglers Southampton in the Premier League last weekend.
Brighton won 1-0 at second tier Stoke to reach the quarter-final for the third time in the last six seasons.
The Seagulls, who beat holders Liverpool in the fourth round, remain in the hunt for a first FA Cup final appearance since 1983.
Brighton landed the decisive blow in the 30th minute when teenage forward Evan Ferguson met Kaoru Mitoma’s pass with a close-range finish.
Among the four remaining fifth-round ties on Wednesday, League Cup winners Manchester United host West Ham, while Tottenham travel to Sheffield United.

Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

  • Cremonese, who had not won all season, upset Roma 2-1
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paul Pogba made his first appearance of the season as Juventus twice came from behind to win the Turin derby 4-2 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, Cremonese, who had not won all season, upset Roma 2-1 as Jose Mourinho received a red card, and the visitors missed a chance to finish the 24th round inside the Serie A top three.

Pogba played for the first time since returning to Juventus last summer when he came on as a 68th-minute substitute against Torino.

Another Frenchman, Yann Karamoh, gave visiting Torino the lead after a first-minute corner.

Juan Cuadrado levelled with the help of a deflection after 16 minutes.

Antonio Sanabria restored the Torino lead after 41 minutes when he met a cross with a sharp first-time shot that surprised Wojciech Szczesny at the near post.

Danilo levelled in added time, his powerful header from a corner bouncing across the line off the post.

Pogba replaced Enzo Barrenechea with 22 minutes left. Three minutes later, Bremer gave Juventus the lead for the first time with another header from a set piece.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot completed the scoring with 10 minutes left.

Pogba’s last competitive appearance was for Manchester United in the Premier League in April. He went off injured early in the first half of a 4-0 loss to Liverpool and did not play again last season.

He rejoined Juventus in the summer but injured his right knee in July.

The return of Pogba last summer generated great enthusiasm among Juventus supporters, delighted to see the return of a player whose first spell at the club (2012-2016) was punctuated by four league titles.

He initially resisted surgery because he hoped to make the France squad at the World Cup Qatar tournament, but later changed his mind.

Juventus, who have been penalized 15 points, climbed a place to seventh, still 10 points behind fourth-place Lazio who occupy the last Champions League spot.

Earlier, Cremonese’s first league victory of the season lifted them off the bottom, one point above Sampdoria, but still eight points below Spezia, just above the relegation zone.

Roma started the weekend in third and could have returned there with a win, but instead end the round in fifth, pushed out of the Champions League places by neighbors Lazio.

Frank Tsadjout gave the home team the lead with a 17th minute missile.

Roma monopolized possession but struggled to breach a compact defense.

Mourinho was shown a red card for vehement protests at the halftime whistle.

The coach made five changes just after the hour, among those were attackers Tammy Abraham, Stephan El Shaarawy and Ola Solbakken.

Wingback Leonardo Spinazzola levelled with a cool finish after a well-worked move in the 71st-minute.

In the 83rd minute, Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio threw himself at the feet of David Okere, taking down the striker and conceding a penalty converted by Daniel Ciofani (83rd).

Updated 28 February 2023
AFP

  • "Now is not the right time to allow athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport to compete in international competitions again," Torsten Burmester said
  • IOC has said it is exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Games, under a neutral flag
Updated 28 February 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Germany’s National Olympic Committee is opposed to letting Russian and Belarusian athletes compete internationally, the body’s chief executive said on its web site on Tuesday.
“Now is not the right time to allow athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport to compete in international competitions again,” Torsten Burmester said in an interview conducted just after the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The acts of war have intensified in recent weeks, especially the attacks on the civilian population.”
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is led by a German, Thomas Bach, has said it is exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Games, under a neutral flag.
That sparked fury from Ukraine and questions from many western nations.
Burmester said he took part in a conference call with the IOC in January.
“In a so-called Consultation Call by the IOC on January 19, a majority of the National Olympic Committees spoke out in favor of examining re-admission,” he said.
“In this call, we clearly expressed our position and said that we can only imagine a re-admission — if it is decided — under very strict conditions.”
He said allowing Russians to compete under a neutral flag during their country’s recent doping ban had not worked.
“True neutrality would have to be guaranteed. No flags, national symbols or colors should really be worn and anthems played. It remains to be seen how something like this could be guaranteed. Scenes like those in Pyeongchang, Tokyo or Beijing must not be allowed in Paris,” he said.
He added that there would need to be guarantees from athletes from nations not currently allowed to compete had undergone thorough dope tests.
In a letter earlier this month, more than 30 countries, including France, Great Britain, Sweden, Poland, the United States and Canada, expressed concern about how the athletes could be neutral, particularly given the “strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military.”
“It would have to be ensured that no athletes from Russia or Belarus who actively support the war start,” Burmester said
The letter asked the IOC for “clarifications” on the neutrality required for Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The IOC responded that the letter ignored the human rights of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Updated 28 February 2023
AP

  • United has advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League and is in third place in the Premier League
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United managers past and present will meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

With a first trophy secured after winning the League Cup, Erik ten Hag has already surpassed David Moyes, who succeeded United great Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Moyes, who lasted only eight months in the job before being fired, is back at Old Trafford with West Ham. He has, however, been impressed by Ten Hag’s impact at his former club, which has endured a decade of decline since Ferguson’s retirement.

“I think he’s done a great job. I think Manchester United are a side which are used to success and I think that Manchester United are climbing the ladder back up toward where they want to be,” Moyes said. “I can only look from a distance and admire him for the good work he’s doing at Manchester United.”

The League Cup triumph against Newcastle on Sunday ended United’s six-year trophy drought. And Ten Hag’s ambitions go much further after winning three Dutch league titles with Ajax before taking up the challenge of trying to return United to its former glory. His team is still in contention to win four trophies in his first season in charge and can progress to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup by beating West Ham. United has also advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League and is in third place in the Premier League.

Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

  • Le Graet, head of the French Football Federation since 2011, stepped back last month amid a legal investigation
  • Earlier this month, a French sports ministry audit concluded Le Graet was no longer fit to administer and represent the sport in France
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

PARIS: Noel Le Graet has resigned as president of France’s soccer federation amid allegations of harassment and sexual harassment and a government ministry audit this month that concluded the 81-year-old no longer had “the necessary legitimacy” for the job.
Le Graet, head of the French Football Federation since 2011, stepped back last month amid a legal investigation into allegations against him of sexual and moral harassment and after an audit and report commissioned by the sports ministry.
Earlier this month, a French sports ministry audit concluded Le Graet was no longer fit to administer and represent the sport in France and “highlighted the inappropriate behavior of Mr.Le Graet toward women.”
Le Graet, who presided over his last executive committee on Tuesday, has denied any wrongdoing, and the FFF has criticized the ministry’s audit as being less than objective.
“Noel Le Graet announced... to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to step down from his position,” the FFF said in a statement.
The FFF said vice president Philippe Diallo will act as interim president until June 10, the date of the next federal assembly.
Le Graet, whose mandate was due to end in 2024, had also come under fire for extending the contract of men’s coach Didier Deschamps until 2026 and for making derogatory comments aimed at France great Zinedine Zidane.
Diallo spoke highly of Le Graet after the executive committee meeting.
“It was a very important meeting for French football which began with an intervention by Mr. Le Graet, very dignified, who through the decision taken this morning, showed that once again he was one of the great leaders of French football,” he said.
The FFF also argued that the ministry’s “report (was) based less on objective facts than on assessments that have sometimes led to a disproportionate denigration of the body.
“The FFF also regrets the lack of a real adversarial procedure and the failure to take into account the many observations made by the Federation on the subjects that concern it in terms of governance and the fight against sexist and sexual violence, with figures and examples to back them up.”
French football has been in turmoil recently despite the national side reaching their fourth World Cup final in the last seven editions of the tournament, losing to Argentina in Qatar last December.
The French women’s team coach, Corinne Diacre, has also been under fire and her future may be decided on March 9 by an FFF select committee.
Team captain Wendie Renard said last week she would not play at this year’s Women’s World Cup. According to a report in French multimedia outlet RMC Sport, Renard said she would not play for the national side as long as Diacre is in charge.
Fellow internationals Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani have also said they were taking a step back from the national team.
“The executive committee had decided to entrust a small working group ... with the task of examining this question in depth and to submit its conclusions to the executive committee on March 9. We will see on March 9 if we are able to take a decision. A decision will be taken quickly,” said FFF executive committee member Eric Borghini.

Updated 28 February 2023
AFP

  • Michael Muller: ‘From the first second (of the interview) it was clear he (Klinsmann) wanted the job. He was focused, motivated and he was interested. He wants success’
  • Klinsmann took charge of Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semifinals
Updated 28 February 2023
AFP

SEOUL: Jurgen Klinsmann is “focused and motivated” to bring success to South Korea, a top football official said on Tuesday, defending the German’s appointment as head coach.
Klinsmann had a successful career as a striker for clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.
“Jurgen Klinsmann is a strong personality,” Michael Muller, a Korea Football Association official who oversaw the selection process, told a news conference.
“From the first second (of the interview) it was clear he wanted the job. He was focused, motivated and he was interested. He wants success.”
Klinsmann took charge of Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semifinals.
In 2011 he was appointed head coach of the United States, but was sacked in 2016 after two World Cup qualifying defeats.
His most recent coaching position, in 2019-20, lasted only 10 weeks at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.
The 58-year-old succeeds Paulo Bento, who took South Korea to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.
Muller defended his fellow German’s track record.
“Football is not only tactics. Football is individuality. It’s about teamwork, how to motivate your team in special situations,” Muller said.
“Jurgen Klinsmann absolutely has tactical abilities.”
Klinsmann signed a three-year contract and will arrive in Seoul next week.
His first match will be a friendly against Colombia on March 24.

