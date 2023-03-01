You are here

US accuses Syrian regime and 'other actors' of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries
European Union (EU) humanitarian aid arrives on a plane at Damascus International Airport, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Syria February 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Ephrem Kossaify

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries
  • It came as Geir Pedersen, the UN envoy to Syria, called for “less posturing, less rhetoric and more pragmatism” as the response to the disaster moves into the recovery phase
  • Speaking at a Security Council meeting, he urged all sides to depoliticize aid and grant full access to Syria because ‘now is not the time to play politics’ with border crossings
NEW YORK CITY: The US on Tuesday accused the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad of diverting lifesaving international humanitarian aid intended to help earthquake victims, that is instead being sold in markets or benefiting the Syrian authorities.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the alternate representative of the US for special political affairs in the UN, similarly accused “other actors” of blocking deliveries as he called on all sides to refrain from politicizing aid.

Responding to accusations that US sanctions are hampering the delivery of aid, Wood said that the sanctions only target individuals and entities that have “brutalized the people of Syria for over a decade.”

He added: “These are individuals who have tortured Syrians, dropped chemical weapons on Syrians, or stolen from the Syrian people through rampant corruption. US sanctions do not target humanitarian assistance to those in need and we have made that clear through our actions.”

Wood was speaking at a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the latest international efforts to help Syrians deal with the aftermath of the earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. They claimed at least 50,000 lives, 6,000 of them in Syria. Thousands more were injured and tens of thousands are missing.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s humanitarian chief, told the council that even before “this immense tragedy, (about) 15.3 million people, that’s 70 per cent of (Syria’s) population, needed humanitarian assistance.”

Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, told council members that the earthquakes struck at a time when the needs of Syrian people were at their greatest, “when services were scarcest, when the economy was lowest, and when their infrastructure was already heavily damaged.”

He added: “It hit many areas where refugees and IDPs (internally displaced people) live, and in areas with heavy war damage or where conflict conditions remain acute.”

Calling for the depoliticization of the humanitarian response, he said: “This means access; this is not the time to play politics with crossings across borders or front lines.

“This means resources; this is the time for everybody to give quickly and generously to Syria and remove all hindrances to relief reaching Syrians in all affected areas. And this means calm; this is not the time for military action or violence.”

As he told the members of the Security Council of the sense of frustration he witnessed in northwestern Syria over the slow pace of the humanitarian response, Pedersen said it has been hampered in part by “challenges that relate directly to the unresolved issues at the heart of the conflict.”

He continued: “I have long said that the situation in Syria is unsustainable, that the status quo is totally unacceptable, and that the Syrian people are acutely vulnerable to issues not solely in their hands. It has taken tragic earthquakes to reveal this clearly. And the Syrian people, again, are the ones who pay a heavy price.”

Although there has been a lull in hostilities across front lines, Pedersen highlighted reports of “concerning incidents” involving shelling and mortar fire in regime and rebel-controlled areas,

Turkish drone strikes, Israeli attacks in Central Damascus, and Daesh attacks in the desert. He called for an immediate end to all violence.

The envoy also warned that the political challenges will increase as Syrians move from the initial emergency response phase of the disaster to recovery efforts.

“It will require navigating through one of the most complex political landscapes on the planet: A territory split into several zones of control; a government under sanctions from key donors; de facto authorities elsewhere; more than one listed terrorist group; five foreign armies; interlocking violent conflicts; mass displacement; systemic human rights violations and abuses; institutions that are degraded, corrupted or absent; destroyed infrastructure; a collapsed economy; growing illicit drug trafficking; grinding poverty; and skyrocketing needs,” he said.

“And it will require navigating these complexities in a context where the international community is itself deeply divided.”

Taking his inspiration from the Syrian people, he called for good leadership and a “cooperative spirit” because the way forward will require “less posturing, less rhetoric and more pragmatism” from stakeholders.

He added: “It will require realism and frankness from the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, and all key outside actors. It will require firewalling Syria from wider geopolitical disputes among key players.

“Because, let’s be honest, the earthquakes have exposed and aggravated many of the core issues related to Security Council Resolution 2254: Issues of governance, sovereignty, territorial integrity; a nationwide ceasefire; building a safe, calm and neutral environment; the file of the detained, disappeared and missing; the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and IDPs, many of whom have been displaced again by the earthquakes and have nowhere to go; and post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation, for which the earthquakes have only created new needs.”

Topics: Syrian regime US syria earthquake Bashar Assad humanitarian aid

First US House China select committee hearing to focus on human rights

First US House China select committee hearing to focus on human rights
First US House China select committee hearing to focus on human rights

First US House China select committee hearing to focus on human rights
  • Leading up to the hearing, Gallagher held several events to draw attention to rights concerns, including a rally on Saturday outside what US officials call an illegal Chinese Communist Party “police station” in New York
WASHINGTON: A new US congressional select committee on competition with China will hold a first hearing focused largely on human rights on Tuesday night, as bilateral ties remained tense weeks after a suspected spy balloon flying over North America was shot down.
“We want to lead with a human rights focused, values-focused agenda,” Representative Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters on a call previewing the hearing.
He said he sees the hearing, the first of many over the next two years when the Republicans hold power in the House, as part of an effort to convince Americans about why they should care about competing with China, and to “selectively decouple” the US and Chinese economies.
“And though we call it a strategic competition, it is not a polite tennis match. This is an existential struggle over what type of world we want to live in,” Gallagher told a separate news briefing on Tuesday morning.
Leading up to the hearing, Gallagher held several events to draw attention to rights concerns, including a rally on Saturday outside what US officials call an illegal Chinese Communist Party “police station” in New York.
Gallagher sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week seeking information about such alleged police outposts. He said Monday he had not received a response, but expected FBI director Christopher Wray would brief the panel.
China denies operating “police stations” on US soil.

FOUR WITNESSES
Tuesday’s hearing, set for 7 p.m. EST (0100 GMT), will have four witnesses, including H.R. McMaster, a retired Army lieutenant general who was former Republican President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, and Matt Pottinger, a long-time China hawk who was deputy national security adviser to Trump.
Pottinger, in written testimony seen by Reuters ahead of the hearing, warned that the United States had no excuse for being “fooled” about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s “deep hostility toward the democratic West and the liberal international order.”
But he also said the committee must protect the rights of Chinese Americans by “standing up against bigotry and discrimination here at home.”
“Protect, also, Chinese nationals studying and working in the United States so they can enjoy the freedoms that so starkly distinguish the American way of life from the increasingly oppressive atmosphere in China today,” Pottinger wrote.
Although the committee is bipartisan, some Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns that it could fuel anti-Asian sentiment within the United States.
Also testifying will be Tong Yi, secretary to a prominent Chinese dissident who was jailed in China for more than two years, and Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.
A desire for a hard line in dealings with Beijing is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided US Congress, with both Republicans and President Joe Biden’s Democrats calling for increased efforts to counteract China’s global influence.
“Even in a very divisive and polarized time, over the last six years we have been able to work together when it comes to military competition with China,” said Gallagher, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and former Marine counterintelligence officer.
US-China tensions have been especially high of late, over China’s increasingly aggressive military posture toward Taiwan, talk that China may be supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the US shooting down on Feb. 4 a Chinese balloon suspected of spying over US territory.
Beijing has denied that the balloon was a government spy vessel.
House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy had promised he would create a select committee focused on China after Republicans took control of the chamber in January.
The select committee has 13 Republican and 11 Democratic members. It will not write legislation, but will draw attention to competition between the United States and China on a range of fronts and make recommendations for legislation.

 

White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct

White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct
White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct

White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct
  • Hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2017, ostensibly to protest city plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee
RICHMOND, Virginia: A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence.
Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes.
In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced. He owes a total of $81,600 in restitution and assessments in the criminal case, prosecutors wrote.
“Fields is scheduled to remain incarcerated for life. At his current payment rate of $100 per year, it would take him 816 years to pay his financial obligation. Such a payment rate effectively avoids the majority of Fields’s restitution,” US Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and Assistant US Attorney Krista Consiglio Frith wrote. They argued that Fields should be required to turn over $650 from his account. Fields had asked in a hand-written motion that he only be required to turn over $298.
Hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2017, ostensibly to protest city plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is serving a life sentence for murder and hate crimes for ramming his car into a crowd of people who were protesting against the white nationalists, injuring dozens and killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist.
Fields is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri.
The documents filed by prosecutors describe a series of incidents in prison from 2019 to 2021, including Fields being “insolent” to a staff member or being disruptive, which resulted in having his phone or email privileges temporarily suspended. The incidents for which Fields was fined include: making a threatening remark to a correctional officer, $61; and being found in possession of what the inmate discipline record called a “dangerous” homemade weapon, $250.
Prosecutors wrote that because Fields has not released money from his account to pay the disciplinary fines, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has restricted Fields from using the majority of the money in his account until he agrees to release the money to pay the fines. He is only allowed to spend $25 per month at the prison commissary, with certain items excluded from the limitation, including over-the-counter medications.
Prosecutors said the restriction would not interfere with the court’s ability to order Fields to turn over $650 from his account.
“Fields’s restitution obligation was imposed in his amended judgment on October 1, 2019,” prosecutors wrote. “It, therefore, predates Fields’s institutional misconduct fines and has priority over the institutional fines that Fields has opted not to pay to date, which he had two years to pay.”
Denise Lunsford, one of Fields’ attorneys in the criminal case, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

 

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
  • In Ukraine, four people were killed and five others wounded Tuesday by renewed Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram
KYIV, Ukraine: Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Moscow, signaling breaches in Russian defenses as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.
Officials said the drones caused no injuries and did not inflict any significant damage, but the attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning raised questions about Russian defense capabilities more than a year after the country’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Moscow blamed Kyiv for the assaults. Ukrainian officials did not immediately claim responsibility, but they similarly avoided directly acknowledging responsibility for past strikes and sabotage while emphasizing Ukraine’s right to hit any target in Russia.
Although Putin did not refer to any specific attacks in a speech in the Russian capital, his comments came hours after the drones targeted several areas in southern and western Russia. Authorities closed the airspace over St. Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone.
Also Tuesday, several Russian television stations aired a missile attack warning that officials blamed on a hacking attack.
The drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia along the border with Ukraine and deeper into the country, according to local Russian authorities.
A drone fell near the village of Gubastovo, less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow, Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the region surrounding the Russian capital, said in an online statement.
The drone did not inflict any damage, Vorobyov said, but it likely targeted “a civilian infrastructure object.”
Pictures of the drone showed it was a small Ukrainian-made model with a reported range of up to 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles) but no capacity to carry a large load of explosives.
Russian forces early Tuesday shot down another Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk region, local Gov. Aleksandr Bogomaz said in a Telegram post.
Three drones also targeted Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday night, with one flying through an apartment window in its namesake capital, local authorities reported. Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drones caused minor damage to buildings and cars.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used drones to attack facilities in the Krasnodar region and neighboring Adygea. It said the drones were brought down by electronic warfare assets, adding that one of them crashed into a field and another diverted from its flight path and missed an infrastructure facility it was supposed to attack.
Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported a fire at the oil facility, and some other Russian reports said that two drones exploded nearby.
While Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod have become a regular occurrence, other strikes reflected a more ambitious effort.
Some Russian commentators described the drone attacks as an attempt by Ukraine to showcase its capability to strike areas deep behind the lines, foment tensions in Russia and rally the Ukrainian public. Some Russian war bloggers described the raids as a possible rehearsal for a bigger, more ambitious attack.
Russia hawks called for a strong retaliation. Igor Korotchenko, a retired Russian army colonel turned military commentator, called for a punishing strike on the Ukrainian presidential office in Kyiv.
Another retired military officer, Viktor Alksnis, noted that the drone attacks marked the expansion of the conflict and criticized Putin for failing to deliver a strong response.
Also on Tuesday, the authorities reported that airspace around St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, was temporarily closed, halting all departures and arrivals at the city’s main airport, Pulkovo. It did not give a reason for the move, but some Russian reports claimed that the move was triggered by an unidentified drone.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was conducting air defense drills in western Russia.
Last year, Russian authorities repeatedly reported shooting down Ukrainian drones over annexed Crimea. In December, the Russian military said Ukraine used drones to hit two bases for long-range bombers deep inside Russian territory.
Speaking at Russia’s main security agency, the FSB, Putin urged the service to tighten security on the Ukraine border.
In another development that fueled tensions across Russia on Tuesday, an air raid alarm interrupted the programming of several TV channels and radio stations in several regions. Russia’s Emergency Ministry said in an online statement that the announcement was a hoax “resulting from a hacking of the servers of radio stations and TV channels in some regions of the country.”
Meanwhile, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press appeared to show a Russian warplane in Belarus that Belarusian guerrillas claimed to have targeted as largely intact.
Tuesday’s high-resolution images from Planet Labs PBC showed no immediate signs of damage to the Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft after what Belarusian opposition activists described as an attack on the Machulishchy air base Sunday outside the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
Belarusian activists supporting Ukraine alleged that the aicraft was seriously damaged, but Russian and Belarusian officials did not comment on the claims.
In Ukraine, four people were killed and five others wounded Tuesday by renewed Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram.
A 68-year-old man was also killed as Russian forces shelled Kupiansk, a town in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, its Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.
The fiercest fighting continued to be in eastern areas of Ukraine, where Russia wants control over all four of the provinces it illegally annexed in September.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have deployed additional troops and equipment, including the latest T-90 battle tanks, in those areas.
In a video address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US industrialists for supporting Ukraine and voiced hope for their support in rebuilding the country after the war. Zelensky noted that the country faces a “colossal task” to restore hundreds of thousands of damaged sites, including “whole cities, industries, productions.”
 

 

US backs agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, hopes others in Balkans will follow

A torn poster depicting the Serbian National flag is pictured in the northern part of Mitrovica, Kosovo.
A torn poster depicting the Serbian National flag is pictured in the northern part of Mitrovica, Kosovo.
US backs agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, hopes others in Balkans will follow

A torn poster depicting the Serbian National flag is pictured in the northern part of Mitrovica, Kosovo.
  • Serbian and Kosovar negotiators have agreed in principle to begin a process of normalization of relations that would clear the way for Kosovo to join NATO
  • State Department official said Washington hopes agreement encourages other nations in the region to begin to work to resolve their differences through negotiation
CHICAGO: As EU-brokered negotiations continue for an agreement that will end years of disputes and conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, US officials said they are committed to doing “everything possible” to help ensure the peace talks succeed, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

In a diplomatic initiative initially supported by France and Germany and now backed by all 27 EU member states, negotiators from Serbia and Kosovo have agreed in principle to begin a process of normalization of relations that would resolve at least some of their differences and clear the way for Kosovo to join NATO.

Gabriel Escobar, deputy assistant secretary at the US State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said the US is not a direct party to the ongoing negotiations but he expects the two nations to finalize an agreement.

“I am very hopeful,” he said. “Our expectations are very high for this agreement … I do believe we have all of the stars in alignment to make this happen.”

Describing the Western Balkans as “a very high priority” for Washington, Escobar said a peace deal “will open more doors for both (nations) to integrate into European and transatlantic structures,” and access economic support.

After the fall of the Soviet Union and the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, Kosovo became part of Serbia. But long-running tensions between ethnic Albanians in Kosovo and the Serbs boiled over in February 1998 with the outbreak of the Kosovo War. Military intervention by NATO forces helped bring the conflict to an end in June 1999, when Serbian forces withdrew.

However, the underlying tensions remained and Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in February 2008. It has since gained recognition as a sovereign state by 101 members of the UN. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Escobar acknowledged that the agreement currently being discussed has its limits.

“The European proposal is not about mutual recognition, it is about normalization. That is as far as this agreement goes,” he said.

But he added that he hopes that it promotes a spirit of resolving problems through negotiation that will encourage other nations in the region to embark on such discussions, which is why the US has urged that wording be included in the agreement that defines an eventual future path for the resolution of all regional issues.

“Just because we support this agreement at this particular time, it doesn’t mean that we don’t believe that, in order for the region to be healthy and to finally and fully emerge from all of the events of the 1990s, that all the countries of the region should recognize each other and have full and positive relations between each other,” Escobar said.

“That is the reason why we encouraged (the inclusion of) the word ‘eventual’ … so that people understand that we are not looking to change the draft of the European proposal but that we haven’t lost sight of what ultimately we would like to have happen in the Western Balkans.”

One contentious issue that remains is the presence of large Serbian communities in Kosovo. The agreement, Escobar said, “mandates that those communities be given recognition under the umbrella of an ‘association of Serbian municipalities’ in which Serbian interests are addressed.” This would result in “a population that has dual citizenship,” Serb and Kosovar.

“Our position is it is a legally binding international obligation … that must be implemented,” he added.

“That is an objective fact of what is required of Kosovo to move forward in its European integration process.”

Asked whether similar mechanisms should be available for Albanians in Kosovo, Escobar said that would depend on talks between the EU, Kosovo and Albania.

“I personally believe the best way forward for that community is to insist that its rights and the health of its community be addressed through its relationship with the government that represents them,” he added.

As for the prospects of other Balkan nations with complicated historical relationships, such as Bulgaria and North Macedonia, making moves to put their differences behind them, Escobar said: “Both are valued NATO partners and we would like to see them have a peaceful and productive relationship.

“I will say … that we are strongly supportive of North Macedonia integrating into the European Union as quickly as possible.”

ICC’s top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid

ICC’s top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid
ICC's top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid

ICC’s top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid
  • International courts say parties involved in a military conflict must distinguish between "civilian objects and military objectives"
  • "We need to look at why that's taking place; are they legitimate targets or not?" ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said
VYSHHOROD, Ukraine: The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor was in Ukraine on Tuesday to investigate Russia’s campaign of missile and drone attacks on power and other infrastructure that killed hundreds of civilians and left millions with no electricity or water.
Russia says they are legitimate strikes aimed at weakening the enemy’s military, but Ukraine casts them as a means of intimidating ordinary people.
The Geneva conventions and additional protocols shaped by international courts say parties involved in a military conflict must distinguish between “civilian objects and military objectives” and that attacks on civilian objects are forbidden.
“Generally we see clearly a pattern, I think, in terms of the number, scale and breadth of attacks against the power grids of Ukraine and we need to look at why that’s taking place; are they legitimate targets or not?” ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said.
Khan was speaking to a small group of reporters in front of a badly damaged apartment block in the satellite town of Vyshhorod just north of Kyiv, where a Russian missile fell in late November killing eight civilians and wounding many more.
It was not clear whether the missile was aimed at a power installation nearby and missed its target.
“We need to find out what pattern, if any, is demonstrated by that because these are not isolated occurrences.”
The job of the ICC and Ukraine’s own legal system in pursuing justice after Russia launched a full-scale invasion just over a year go is vast.
More than 70,000 alleged war crimes have been reported, the vast majority of which would be dealt with in domestic courts.

’TWO TO TANGO’
The ICC in The Hague has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide on the territory of Ukraine committed by either side, and is expected to focus on high-profile suspects. Such cases could take years to build.
Khan, who earlier met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, said there had not yet been any arrest warrants issued by the ICC resulting from the past year’s work in Ukraine, but he defended the court and its Ukrainian partners.
“What people want are not Pyrrhic victories,” he said when asked whether the process may be too slow to satisfy the desire for justice shared by many Ukrainians.
“As a prosecutor we are officers of the court. We are not here to get a round of applause by a conjuring trick. Whenever we do move, (people) should have confidence that this is not a political process.”
Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General who accompanied Khan to the bomb site, praised the cooperation between his offices and those of the ICC.
“We are really united in our joint aim ... to deliver justice for all Ukrainians, for Ukraine as a country,” Kostin said, standing before a large, litter-strewn bomb crater.
“Ninety-nine-plus percent of them will be prosecuted and will be tried in Ukrainian courts.”
Kostin’s office said that tens of thousands of Russian attacks had been launched on infrastructure and civilians which had no military justification.
Evidence gathered so far by Western and Ukrainian authorities, particularly in areas occupied by Russian forces that have been liberated, points to widespread abuses, including torture, execution, forced deportation and sexual violence.
Russia denies such accusations and says some of the evidence cited has been fabricated.
Moscow has also accused Ukraine’s military of abuses, including killing prisoners of war and shelling civilians in Russian-held territory in the east.
Khan told Reuters that he had tried to contact the Russian government on several occasions to discuss his work in Ukraine.
“I’ve got evidence from the Ukrainians. I have not got evidence from the Russians,” he said. “If you’ve got something, give it. I stand ready to receive it and engage with them, but it takes two to tango.”

