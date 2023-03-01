You are here

Turkiye intends to hold elections on May 14 despite quake

Turkiye intends to hold elections on May 14 despite quake
Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara. (AFP)
AP

  • The Feb. 6 earthquake and strong aftershocks that struck Turkiye and Syria have killed around 50,000 people
  • The presidential and general elections come at a tough time for Erdogan who has seen a decline in his ratings because of skyrocketing inflation
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that his government still intends to hold elections a month earlier than scheduled despite an earthquake last month that devastated parts of southern Turkiye.
In an address to legislators of his ruling party, Erdogan chided critics of the government’s handling of the earthquake’s aftermath and said the people would give their response to those critics on May 14 — the election date his ruling party had tentatively set for before the deadly tremor hit.
The Feb. 6 earthquake and strong aftershocks that struck Turkiye and Syria have killed around 50,000 people — the vast majority in Turkiye.
Close to 204,000 buildings either collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkiye, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.
Officials say 14 million people were affected by the quake and millions of people have either left or had been evacuated from the quake-stricken region.
Erdogan didn’t provide information on how the elections could be organized in the quake zone or say whether displaced survivors would be able to cast ballots in their new locations.
The Turkish leader, who has been in power since 2003, is seeking a third term in office as president.
The presidential and general elections, which need to be held no later than June 18, come at a tough time for Erdogan who has seen a decline in his ratings because of skyrocketing inflation.
Erdogan has conceded shortcomings in the initial stages of the response but has blamed them on adverse weather conditions as well as the destruction the earthquake caused to roads and infrastructure.
On Wednesday, he reiterated a promise to rebuild more than 400,000 homes within the year.
“We will remove the debris, we will heal the wounds. We will improve on what was destroyed and present a better life for our people,” he said.
Erdogan also said a so-called National Risk Shield meeting would convene on Friday to review the country’s building stock that don’t comply with construction codes.
Experts point to lax enforcement of building codes as a major reason why the quake caused so much destruction.
The World Bank has estimated that the earthquake has caused an estimated $34.2 billion in direct physical damage — the equivalent of 4 percent of the country’s 2021 gross domestic product.
The World Bank said recovery and reconstruction costs would be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that GDP losses associated to economic disruptions would also add to the cost of the earthquakes.

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest
Reuters

  • Police remove her and other activists from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry
  • The demonstrators have in recent days blocked access to some government buildings
OSLO: Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg was twice detained during a demonstration in favor of Indigenous rights in Oslo on Wednesday, with police removing her and other activists from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry.
Thunberg had on Monday joined protesters demanding the removal of 151 wind turbines from reindeer pastures used by Sami herders in central Norway. They say a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.
The demonstrators have in recent days blocked access to some government buildings, putting the center-left minority government on a crisis footing and prompting Energy Minister Terje Aasland to call off an official visit to Britain.
Norway’s supreme court ruled in 2021 that the turbines, erected on two wind farms at Fosen and part of Europe’s largest onshore wind power complex, violated Sami rights under international conventions, but they remain in operation more than 16 months later.
Thunberg, holding a red, blue, yellow and green Sami flag, was lifted and carried away by police officers from the finance ministry while hundreds of demonstrators chanted slogans.
“We want to make it very clear that it is the Norwegian state that is committing the real crime here, for violating human rights,” she said minutes before she was removed.
Thunberg and other demonstrators later blocked the entrance to the climate and environment ministry and were again removed by police.
Thunberg, for many a global standard-bearer of the campaign to end the world’s reliance on carbon-based energy, was released along with other activists who had also been detained.
Reindeer herders say the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions.
The energy ministry has said the turbines present a legal quandary despite the supreme court ruling and is hoping to find a compromise, but that it could take another year to make a new decision in the Fosen case.
Activists on Tuesday said they had raised close to $100,000 in recent days to help individual demonstrators pay police fines.

Chicago mayor who targeted Arab businesses loses re-election bid

Chicago mayor who targeted Arab businesses loses re-election bid
RAY HANANIA

  • Lori Lightfoot punished by voters who backed her in 2019 but believe she broke promises
  • Top two candidates, including Paul Vallas, who vowed to restore rights of Arab Americans, face April 4 run-off
Chicago: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who launched a crackdown targeting Arab American businesses in a bizarre effort to confront street gang violence, was thrown out of office by the city’s voters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan election.

Lightfoot, who was one of nine candidates running in the city’s election, trailed behind former schools’ CEO Paul Vallas who led with around 34 percent of votes cast, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who received 20 percent of the vote. The outgoing Lightfoot received just 16 percent of the vote.

Because no candidate won more than 50 percent of the total votes cast, Vallas and Johnson now face an election run-off scheduled for April 4.

Many in the city’s Arab community had endorsed Lightfoot when she first ran in 2019 after she promised to restore the annual Arab Festival and the city’s Advisory Council on Arab Affairs, both of which were discontinued by her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel.

But in her four years in office, Lightfoot abandoned the community and targeted their businesses for closure, Arab American leaders said.

“She never fulfilled her promises to restore the Arabesque Festival or the Advisory Council on Arab Affairs — which monitored anti-Arab discrimination and inclusion — that Emanuel closed,” said Samir Khalil, president of the Arab American Democratic Club.

“At our AADC forum on Feb. 12, Vallas articulated in the strongest terms his promise to restore the festival and the advisory council, which was founded originally in 1983 by Chicago’s first African American mayor, Harold Washington.

“We look forward to working with Vallas including on his promise to establish an Arabic curriculum in … Chicago public schools as he promised,” Khalil added.

During his appearance at the AADC Candidate’s Forum, Vallas told the 450 Arab Americans in attendance that he would fulfil the broken promises made to them by Emanuel and Lightfoot and would include them in all of the city’s decisions, vowing to end Lightfoot’s practice of targeting Arab business owners, and to restore Arab community events abolished by Emanuel.

“I will restore the Arab Advisory Council when I am elected mayor. Why is there even a debate about this? It will be restored … We will resource the Arab Advisory Council so they can evaluate and recommend programs,” Vallas said.

“We will work with the community to find individuals who will be put into positions of leadership. It will happen.”

Khalil, who attended Vallas’ celebrations after making the final two, said the candidate has a long history of working with the Arab community, helping to define an Arab American cultural and language curriculum guide for the city’s school system of more than 500,00 students. 

Vallas said he “helped place Arab Americans to positions of leadership at the Chicago school board” and noted the strong support his father-in-law, former Palos Heights Mayor Dean Koldenhoven, gave to Muslims to build a mosque in his Chicago suburb in 2000.

Palos Heights residents opposed the mosque and voted Koldenhoven out of office in April 2001.

Two other candidates who attended the AADC forum also vowed to restore Arab American rights in Chicago. Dr. Willie Wilson and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia finished fourth and fifth in the mayoral race.

Although vote totals are unofficial, Vallas’ lead held a significant vote margin over his rivals and he was quick to announce his victory as the leading candidate going into the run-off.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the people of Chicago for supporting our campaign, but our fight isn’t over yet and we will be spending the next five weeks talking to the people of our city about the need to elect a leader who is transparent, accountable, collaborative, and who puts public safety at the top of our priorities,” Vallas said in a statement.

“The city of Chicago needs a leader who will bring our city together. Someone who shares our residents’ values as a lifelong, pro-choice Democrat. Someone who is prepared with the comprehensive plans that we need to restore public safety in our communities, turn around our schools and stabilize our finances. I’m ready to take on that challenge and be a mayor for all Chicagoans.”

With 98.22 percent of the vote counted, the early unofficial total showed Vallas receiving 171,808 votes — or 34 percent of the vote — while Johnson received 102,885 votes, around 20.31 percent of the total.

Lightfoot received 85,745 votes, Garcia 69,833 votes, and Wilson 48,032 votes.

Death toll of Italian migrant boat wreck rises to 67 — Italy’s authorities

Death toll of Italian migrant boat wreck rises to 67 — Italy’s authorities
Reuters

CROTONE, Italy: The death toll of a recent migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 67, Italian authorities said on Wednesday.
Provincial government officials said rescuers had found two more children, bringing the minor victims of Sunday’s tragedy to 16.
The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, had set sail from Turkiye and sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
AFP

  • Chinese officials angrily deny the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing
  • China says that the virus could have escaped from a US military research laboratory
BEIJING: Beijing accused Washington on Wednesday of harming its own credibility after a top US intelligence official said his agency believed the pandemic “most likely” caused by a laboratory incident in Wuhan, China.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday that the Bureau has now assessed the source of COVID-19 was “most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.
“The United States once again stirs up the laboratory leak theory, which will not discredit China, which will further lower its own credibility,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.
Wray’s comments come after a report earlier this week said the US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The department’s findings are significant because it works with a network of national laboratories, including some that do advanced biological research.
But other agencies within the US intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the world.
In Tuesday’s interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to stall US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.
“The Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said.
“And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
At Wednesday’s press briefing, Mao reiterated a longstanding and unsubstantiated Chinese claim that the virus could have escaped from the US military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
“The US should respect science and facts, cooperate with the World Health Organization as soon as possible, invite international experts to conduct traceability research in its country, and share research results with the international community,” she said.
The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says COVID-19 ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
AFP

  • US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak
Washington: FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the COVID-19 pandemic was “most likely” caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray said in an interview with Fox News.
The comments come after a report earlier this week said the US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, other agencies within the American intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the world.
In the interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to stall US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.
“The Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said. “And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.
The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

