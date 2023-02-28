You are here

  • Home
  • Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake
Turkiye Syria Earthquake
Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake

Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake
People stand by a building destroyed in recent earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vzw4n

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake

Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake
  • Turkish defense ministry official confirmed that the number of Syrians who had returned to their country reached 40,000 as of Monday
  • Turkiye hosts some 3.5 million Syrian refugees and anti-refugee sentiment has been on the rise in recent years
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

CILVEGOZU: Around 40,000 Syrians who had fled areas affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake have returned from Turkiye to rebel-held northwestern Syria in the two weeks since Turkiye eased restrictions on their movements, a Turkish official and a Syrian rebel official said.
The immigration was recorded at four border crossings held by Syrian armed groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad, Mazen Alloush, a media officer at the rebel-held Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkiye, told Reuters.
As of Monday, some 13,500 had crossed through Bab Al-Hawa, nearly 10,000 through Jarabulus crossing and around 7,000 each through the Bab Al-Salam and Tal Abiad crossings, according to a table of statistics Alloush provided.
A Turkish defense ministry official confirmed that the number of Syrians who had returned to their country reached 40,000 as of Monday. More Syrians were returning and the number was increasing daily, the official added.
Restrictions put in place by Turkiye in April last year, just before the Eid al Fitr holiday, had banned Syrians with temporary protection permits from making round-trips to Syria in an effort promote one-way returns.
Turkiye hosts some 3.5 million Syrian refugees and anti-refugee sentiment has been on the rise in recent years.
In the aftermath of the quake, Syrians have taken advantage of an offer from Turkish authorities to spend up to six months in the northwest without losing the chance to return.
Many have gone back to check on relatives following the temblor that killed more than 44,000 people in Turkiye and around 6,000 in Syria, most of them in the country’s rebel-held northwest, according to the UN.
Others have temporarily moved in with relatives after their homes and businesses in Turkiye were destroyed in the quake.
“The plan is to go see our relatives and get out of this difficult atmosphere here,” said Khaled Al-Ahmed, a Syrian laborer in his mid-50s who had been living in Kahramanmaras, one of the worse-hit areas.
He and his 10 children were waiting to proceed past the Turkish side of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing at the weekend, the first time they would return to Syria since leaving as refugees eight years earlier. His home had been heavily damaged and work stopped, he said.
“People are going without knowing where they are heading, they just want to get out of here for now,” he said, adding he would seek to return to Turkiye in one or two months.
Around 4 million people live in northwest Syria, with most of them dependent on aid even before the latest disaster, according to the UN.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria Turkiye

Related

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Middle-East
WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis
Middle-East
Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis

Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis

Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis

Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis
  • Country also developing new methodology for preparing plan for 2024-2026
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan announced on Tuesday that it would be extending this year’s response plan to the Syrian crisis, the Jordan News Agency reported.

And Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation officials will work with other ministries, government agencies, donors, and international organizations to develop a new methodology for preparing plans for 2024 to 2026.

Costs for the period would be revealed once finalized, the ministry added.

Last year, the plan’s financial requirements were $760 million, 33.4 percent of its total $2.28 billion financing scheme.

Around $87.8 million was distributed for service projects in host communities, with $21.8 million going to the state treasury, $100.6 million being allocated to infrastructure and institutional capacity building, $545.3 million spent on Syrian refugees, and $4.7 million used to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany was the largest donor in 2022 with $251 million, followed by the US’ $188 million, $86 million from multilateral funds, and an EU donation of $29 million.

 

Topics: Jordan syrian crisis

Related

Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in bid to halt violence
Middle-East
Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in bid to halt violence
Jordan, US trade balance records $881m surplus in 2022   
Business & Economy
Jordan, US trade balance records $881m surplus in 2022   

Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants

Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants

Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
  • Fenerbahce fans: ‘Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign’
  • Besiktas fans throw soft toys onto pitch in memory of young victims
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities said Tuesday that Istanbul football club Fenerbahce would play this weekend’s away match without its fans after spectators chanted “government, resign” following the devastating earthquake that struck earlier this month.
On Saturday, thousands of Fenerbahce fans took up the chant to protest the government’s response to the February 6 earthquake that killed over 44,000 people in Turkiye.
“Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign,” the fans yelled during their club’s 4-0 win over Konyaspor.
The next day, Besiktas fans also called on the Turkish government to resign in terrace chants, throwing hundreds of soft toys onto the pitch in memory of child victims of the disaster.
A security commission in the central province of Kayseri, where Fenerbahce will play against the city’s football club on Saturday, said the away game would be played “without the club’s fans.”
They made no mention of the anti-government chants.
Fenerbahce denounced an “unacceptable” ruling, calling it “an awkward decision that does not match any sportive criteria.”
“It means nothing other than to punish the club and prevent our fans’ aspirations to back their team,” it added in a statement, urging the authorities to revise their decision.
Opponents of the Turkish government have criticized what they call an inadequate and slow response by the authorities to the quake and its aftermath.
The disaster is set to loom large in presidential and parliamentary elections due to take place on May 14.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Fenerbahce Besiktas

Related

Erdogan poses with rescue team members at Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency coordination centre, Adiyaman.
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays
Turkiye begins to rebuild for 1.5 million homeless after disaster
Middle-East
Turkiye begins to rebuild for 1.5 million homeless after disaster

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.
Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.
  • Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in Qom
  • An official said Sunday the attacks were believed to be a deliberate attempt to force the closure of girls’ schools
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls needed hospital treatment on Tuesday after another mysterious poisoning, a news agency reported, the latest in a spate of suspected attacks in the Islamic republic.
Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospitalization.
A government official said on Sunday that the attacks were believed to be a deliberate attempt to force the closure of girls’ schools.
“Today (Tuesday) at noon, a number of students were poisoned at the Khayyam Girls’ School in the city of Pardis, Tehran province,” Tasnim news agency reported.
It said 35 students had been taken to hospital so far, adding to hundreds of cases of reported poisoning since November in at least two other cities including Qom.
The poisonings come more than five months into protests that spread across Iran after the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged violation of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Tehran says hundreds of people have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which the authorities generally describe as “riots.”
On Sunday, students at a girls’ school in Borujerd were rushed to hospital after a poisoning incident, the fourth in the western city within the past week.
Parliament held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the suspected attacks. The session was attended by Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi, the official IRNA news agency reported.
IRNA quoted speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying that both Qom and Borujerd were “dealing with student poisonings.”
The suspected poisonings were being investigated, Iran’s police chief told Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.
“Our priority is to find the origin of this case, and until then we will not judge whether it was intentional or not,” it quoted Ahmad-Reza Radan as saying.
“We have not yet arrested anyone in this case and we are identifying possible suspects,” the police chief added.
On Sunday the deputy health minister, Younes Panahi, said some people had been poisoned at a girls’ school in Qom, in a bid to shut down education for girls.
“After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed,” IRNA quoted him as saying at the time.
Panahi did not elaborate.
Similar such incidents since November have sparked outrage across the nation.
Activists have compared those responsible for the attacks on schools to the Taliban in Afghanistan and Boko Haram in the Sahel, who oppose education for girls.
On February 14, parents of students who had been ill gathered outside Qom’s governorate to “demand an explanation” from the authorities, IRNA reported.
The following day, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the intelligence and education ministries were trying to find the cause of the poisonings.
Last week, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri ordered a judicial probe into the incidents.
Qom lawmaker Ahmad Amiri Farahani denounced the attack on the schoolgirls as an “irrational act,” stressing that residents of the holy city “support girls’ education.”
On Tuesday, former reformist vice president Massoumeh Ebtekar expressed regret over the “repeat of the crime of poisoning girls,” and called on the authorities “to put an end to misogynistic fanatics once and for all.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Schoolgirls poisoning

Related

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
Middle-East
Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran
World
Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone

WHO’s Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkiye’s quake zone
  • “From WHO side, we will support in any way possible based on the issues observed or documented and based on the priorities of the (health) ministry,” Tedros said
Updated 53 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

ADANA: The World Health Organization (WHO) will support Ankara in its response to massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, as the death toll from the latest aftershock rose to two.
The massive earthquakes that struck Turkiye’s southeast and neighboring Syria in the last three weeks have injured more than 108,000 in Turkiye, leaving millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.
The latest substantial aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6, hit on Monday, killing two and injuring 140 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, adding that 32 people had been rescued from the rubble.
Turkiye is “doing its best” but still needs international support to help the victims of the earthquake, Tedros said, describing the destruction as “really massive” for modern history.
In a news conference alongside Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in Antakya, one of the most affected cities, Tedros said the two had discussed the health situation in camps.
“These are like respiratory infections, GI infections, especially mental health problems — because many people are really traumatized — and people who need rehabilitation services, especially orthopaedic service,” he said.
“From WHO side, we will support in any way possible based on the issues observed or documented and based on the priorities of the ministry,” Tedros added.
More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkiye by the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history.
President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year but it will still be many months before thousands can leave tents or shipping containers and daily queues for food and move into permanent housing, key to gaining the sense of normalcy and safety they lost.
The earthquakes have struck months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held by June, which present the biggest political challenge to Erdogan in his two-decade rule.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye WHO

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Damaged buildings collapse after fresh quake in eastern Turkiye
Middle-East
Damaged buildings collapse after fresh quake in eastern Turkiye

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence

Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria -civil defence
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: The Syrian opposition-run civil defence said on Tuesday 22 people had died from an outbreak of cholera in the northwestern region in the aftermath of the devastating quake that hit Turkey and Syria.
The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Cholera outbreak

Related

KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid to quake-hit cities in Turkiye and Syria 
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser
World
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser

Latest updates

Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake
Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkiye after quake
stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis
Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis
Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Istanbul’s Fenerbahce to play without fans after anti-govt chants
Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning
Iranian students, some without headscarves, shouting “Death to the dictator” in Tehran.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.