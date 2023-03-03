Japan and Oman foreign ministers agree to collaborate on clean energy

TOKYO: Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad AlBusaidi met with his Japanese counterpart HAYASHI Yoshimasa in India on Friday and the two ministers agreed to promote further cooperation in the field of clean energy, including renewable energy, hydrogen and ammonia.
Hayashi is visiting India to participate in the Japan-Australia-India-US (Quad) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
Minister Hayashi stated that the stable supply of LNG from Oman, which has been a reliable partner for Japan for many years, is extremely important.
The two ministers exchanged views on collaboration within the international community in the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed issues in the Middle East, including the situation in Yemen and Iran.
Hayashi stated that ties between Japan and Oman, who marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, have developed steadily in a wide range of fields, and that he would like to further develop relations in a many areas, including in the energy sector, under the Comprehensive Partnership between Japan and Oman.